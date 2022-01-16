15 Best Pop Up Beach Tents: Compare & Save

Here’s a great little unit for changing the little ones in your beach group. The Sumerice Pop Up Baby Beach Tent is a super compact and portable unit that’s designed for use with toddlers and infants, but don’t rule it out as a sun shelter for a solo adult.

This 65 by 59 by 43.5 inch tent might be perfect for your needs – it’s a great size for nestling into for a nap or to read a book. You can squeeze two people in here, but I would recommend it for solo use or for its intended purpose as a beach baby-station.

This unit is only 2.2 pounds and collapses into a compact carry case so it’s a total breeze to bring along just about anywhere. There are six stakes for the four corners of the shelter and for the corners of the floor mat. It’s a nice design that extends the floor of the shelter out into the sun so you can keep your legs (or your baby) off the hot sand.

This shelter can also be opened up to the elements for a breeze or totally closed for privacy. If you plan on using this sun shelter for its intended purpose as a changing station and UV ray free nap space for your baby, you’ll love how quick and easy this unit sets up and breaks down. When you’re bringing a little one along to the beach the last thing you need is a time consuming, difficult beach tent assembly!

Infants to adults can snooze underneath the MonoBeach Baby Beach tent safe from the harmful effects of the sun – 190T silver coated polyester Oxford fabric used for the construction of this unit ensure this tent is nap friendly.

The fabric is also built pretty dam tough – there’s definitely more rugged beach tent options available but this shelter can hold its own in some reasonable winds. Due to its very low weight and stake-down design, I wouldn’t recommend purchasing this shelter for use on particularly windy days or windy beaches in general, but for the pleasant sunny day, this unit is perfect!