15 Best River Floating Tubes: Your Buyer’s Guide

Although expensive, this tube option from NRS is well worth the cost.

For those looking for a river tube option that can really handle some abuse, this is the go-to. This model is built with raft-grade PVC, so good luck puncturing this bad boy!

The floor is mesh with a built-in O-ring so you’re not directly in the water with this option. There are two nice carry handles, but no further features. This tube is designed to be absolutely durable, and that’s where the price tag comes from.

Adults over six feet tall will have plenty of room in this tube, it fits everyone! The Octagonal design is unique, comfortable and durable! If you’re looking for a river floating tube you’ll own for years of use and abuse rather than just a season, make sure to check this one out.