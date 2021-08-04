7 Best Roof Boxes for Cargo: Compare & Save

Instead of surrounding your friends and family with mountains of cargo and luggage on your next road trip, free up space with a roof cargo box. Even in downpours and snowstorms, most boxes feature durable plastic or fiberglass material that resists rain and debris for maximum protection. You can also browse our best rooftop cargo boxes for more options.

Are Roof Boxes a Good Idea?

If your vehicle feels cramped on trips with friends and family, roof top luggage boxes are a good idea. Road trips can be stressful without worrying about how you're going to fit all those pieces of luggage and accessories for everyone. Plus, you'll free up much-needed legroom for your passengers.

The best roof box accommodates your gear and fits within your budget. You can choose a longer box that fits adult skis and snowboards or a smaller one that's appropriately sized for luggage and camping gear.

With many Americans traveling at least 1,000 miles during their road trips, according to Carinsurance.com, it's smart to have extra cargo space when you need it.

Are Roof Cargo Boxes Safe?

Sometimes referred to as cargo pods, roof cargo boxes are very safe for road trips. These products feature tough material that's built to withstand highway speeds and various weather events.

As with any cargo accessory, you'll need to make sure it's properly mounted and secure before you take off. Most times, you'll need an aftermarket rack or a roof rack for installation. Many boxes feature built-in locks to keep your gear safe when you stop. If yours doesn't, drivesafely.com strongly suggests using your own for peace of mind.

If you need even more cargo space or you're not sure whether a roof box is right for you, consider a hitch cargo carrier. You can also fit larger items, including coolers, into a cargo carrier, since space isn't nearly as limited.



Which Roof Box Is Better: Thule or Yakima?

Both Thule and Yakima, which also manufacturers high-quality cargo baskets, make some of the best car roof boxes for your money. Here are a few key differences to help you decide which one is better for you.

Storage Capacity

If you need to haul a lot of cargo, the Thule Motion XT wins.

Even the smallest style has more storage capacity (16 cu. ft.) than the Yakima. Upgrade to the XL (18 cu. ft.) or XXL (22 cu. ft.) for additional room. The smallest Thule Motion XT fits skis up to 175cm. You can transport up to seven pairs of skis and five snowboards. Thule Motion XT has a 165-pound load capacity.

The SkyBox Lo Carbonite Cargo Box from Yakima has a 15 cu. ft. capacity and can fit gear for up to three people. There's room for adult skis (up to 215cm) and snowboards. Unlike the Thule, it only comes in one size. Yakima doesn't list a load capacity for its cargo box.

Installation

You can attach the Yakima SkyBox and Thule Motion XT to most factory, aerodynamic, square and round bars.

Convenience

Both roof boxes open on both sides, so you can quickly access your gear from either side of your vehicle.

Security

If you've ever wondered whether your roof box lid is properly closed, Thule's SlideLock system automatically locks it in place and indicates that it's properly secured. There's no need to second guess yourself with this innovative locking mechanism!

SkyBox has a SuperLatch secure closure system that protects against theft. As with Yakima's other accessories, including its popular HoldUp EVO SUV bike rack, this box features an SKS (Same Key System).

The last thing you want when you stop for a bite to eat or crash at a hotel overnight is to discover that someone's messed with your belongings. Thule's One Key Compatible system is similar to the SKS system from Yakima.

Both security systems can put your mind at ease and are pretty reliable, so you don't have to spend extra on your own locks.



What Are the Best Roof Boxes for Camping?

We think the SportRack Vista XL is one of the best roof boxes for camping. It's spacious and has an 18 cu. ft. capacity to store tents, sleeping bags and other camping gear. Durable ABS construction withstands rain, dust and impacts for peace of mind when you're away from home. While the rear opening can be frustrating, especially for shorter people, you can balance on your vehicle's bumper or invest in an inexpensive step stool.

If you're just heading out of town for a weekend getaway, the compact and affordable TRUNX Rooftop Cargo Carrier has plenty of storage space and doesn't cost a fortune. It's compatible with most roof racks and fits on many types of vehicles, including smaller cars. With tool-free installation, you don't need to spend much extra time setting up the cargo box.