11 Best Snowboard Bags: Compare & Save

A snowboard bag is a wonderful piece of gear to own for a multitude of reasons. Packing your board for roadtrips and air travel, safely storing your decks for the offseason, and simply gearing up for a quick day trip to the mountain are all made easier with a reliable board bag tailored to your needs.
We’ve tracked down a variety of awesome options for every style snowboarder and scenario, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or considering a new board bag as a gift to an aspiring or expert rider, we’ve got you covered.
1. Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag 165cmPrice: $279.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded rolling snowboard bag with structural reinforcement to prevent sagging
- Fits two snowboards up to 165 cm in length plus boots and outerwear
- Includes two padded cinch-bags at each end of the bag for stashing your outerwear and for additional board protection
- Internal and external compression straps keep the bag's contents from shifting around during transit
- Internal zippered pocket increases organization potential
- Integrated attachment points compatable with other Thule snowsports bags
- S-shaped zipper coils around the bag makes packing and retrieving gear easy
- Lockable YKK zippers
- Wide diameter wheels handle terrain better than the vast majority of the competition
- Expensive option
- Limited color selection
- Complaints about this bag being a bit narrow, so if your board and bindings are particularly wide, it might be a tight squeeze
The Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag is a top-quality, feature-rich bag option for serious riders who log a lot of days on the hill each season. A stellar choice for day trips and international adventures alike, the RoundTrip features a multi-board capacity and modular compatibility with other Thule snowsports bags.
Able to fit boards up to 165cm in length, this board bag is available with and without roller wheels in order to more precisely meet your travel needs. Integrated attachment points are furthermore compatible with other Thule snowsports bags including the RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Boot Backpack, and the RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Duffel Bag, so you can really set this system up for more gear-intensive trips when you want to.
Two padded cinch bags are present at each end of the bag interior for stashing your outerwear and for additional board protection, while an internal zippered pocket further increases organization potential.
If you stash your boots and outerwear within the main compartment, there likely won’t be room to pack another board deck – but if you utilize one of Thule’s compatible gear bags along with the snowboard bag, you can slide another board in there. This makes the RoundTrip as the name implies, an excellent option for air travel and extended trips.
Perhaps best of all, structural reinforcements are included in the design to prevent sagging, so no more hauling a board bag that feels like a loose sack of potatoes. This makes both rolling and carrying the RoundTrip exceptionally easier – a far underrated feature in our opinion. Internal and external compression straps go on to secure your gear load nice and snug, so toting this bag is made as easy as possible no matter how much weight is in there.
S-shaped zipper coils around the bag enable easier packing and gear retrieval, while the YKK zippers utilized are designed to be lockable. Thule has hit all the bases here in order to create a board bag that truly streamlines packing and hauling your snowsports gear virtually anywhere.
Find more Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag 165cm information and reviews here.
2. Burton Wheelie Gig Snowboard BagPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available able to fit boards from 146 to 181cm
- Fully padded bag able to accommodate multiple boards
- 600D polyester construction with TPE backing is built tough
- Internal webbing straps keep your board snug and in place
- External zippered accessory pocket
- Side and end haul handles enable a variety of carrying options
- Removable 'Double-Cush' shoulder strap
- Lockable, contoured zipper pulls fit TSA approved locks
- Smooth Ixion skate wheels enable easier transport
- Multiple colors and patterns to choose from
- Fairly cumbersome board bag geared towards air travel rather than day trip use
- Straps may get in the way while rolling the bag on its wheels, so be mindful to either remove or secure them
- Fairly expensive option
The Burton Wheelie Gig Snowboard Bag is a fully padded option able to accommodate several boards and a generous amount of additional gear that’s available in multiple sizes to fit boards from 146 to 181cm.
Built with a 600D polyester construction with TPE backing, the Wheelie Gig is built tough to last through many seasons of heavy use. Side and end haul handles enable a variety of carrying options, while a removable shoulder strap is also present for those scenarios in which rolling the bag isn’t possible.
Internal webbing straps ensure your board and packed gear remain nice and snug and in place while on the go, while an external zippered accessory pocket provides you with a space to stash a few extra accessories.
Where the Wheelie Gig really excels is its high capacity for gear. You can stash one fully mounted board, one deck (with bindings removed), two pairs of boots, a helmet, and additional outerwear – now that’s a lot of gear. If you’re seeking a one-bag-packs-all option for your snowsports equipment, this is very likely the option you’re looking for.
With several cool colors and patterns to choose from, selecting a fitting aesthetic for yourself or the boarder you’re shopping for is furthermore made easy.
Find more Burton Wheelie Gig Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
3. Burton Wheelie Locker Snowboard BagPrice: $314.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High capacity bag can accommodate multiple boards, with an additional compartment for extra board decks
- Durable 600D x 1200D polyester construction with TPE backing
- Compartmentalized main compartment nicely accommodates outerwear, boots, and accessories
- Internal webbing straps hold your board in place while internal zipper storage firmly secures your gear
- External zippered accessory pocket provides additional storage and organization potential
- Includes side and front haul handles for easier carrying
- IXION skate wheels enable you to roll this bag over solid ground
- Stoawable telescopic handle for easier hauling
- Expensive option
- Limited color selection
- This is a large and in charge bag best used for gear-heavy trips vs. minimalist day trips
Available in several different lengths from 156 to 181cms, the Wheelie Locker Snowboard Bag is another high capacity, full-feature option from Burton offering multi-board storage as well as integrated IXION skate wheels and a stoawable telescopic handle for easier hauling.
Built with a durable 600D x 1200D polyester construction and TPE backing, the Wheelie Locker is built to endure the abuses of air travel, road trips, and prolonged garage storage in stride. The compartmentalized main compartment nicely accommodates outerwear, boots, and accessories in an organized manner, and even features an additional compartment for extra board decks.
Internal webbing straps snug your board firmly in place to avoid frustrating shifting around in there while internal zippered storage effectively secures and organizes your outerwear and extra gear. An external zippered accessory pocket goes on to provide you with a space to stash items like tune-up kits, tools, and more.
When utilizing the roller wheels is not possible, Burton has integrated side and front haul handles for easier carrying, so you’ll never feel over-exerted and flat-footed when it’s time to move.
Keep in mind that this is a large capacity board bag intended to accommodate a plethora of gear, so those seeking a minimalist option for day trips and simple storage will likely want to look elsewhere.
Find more Burton Wheelie Locker Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
4. Burton Space Sack Snowboard BagPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multipla sizes available able to fit boards from 129 to 181cm
- Minimalist, lightweight bag that's perfect for grab and go trips
- 600D polyester construction with TPE backing is built rugged
- Impressive capacity for multiple boards (one deck, one mounted), boots, helmet, and outerwear despite the bare-bones design
- Removable shoulder strap
- Awesome array of colors and patterns to choose from
- Lockable contoured zipper is compatible with TSA approved locks
- Reasonably priced
- No included padding means this is not a great option for air travel or shipping
- No side or end haul-handles for more carrying options
- No included roller wheels
The Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag is a minimalist option geared towards day trips and off-season storage, while still offering an impressive capacity for gear and rock-solid construction.
Featuring capacity for one mounted board as well as an extra deck, there’s also enough room within the Space Sack to accommodate your boots, helmet, and outerwear – a pretty impressive gear-potential in our opinion considering the inherent design and price point here.
The lockable contoured zipper is compatible with TSA-approved locks, and a removable shoulder strap is included for easier hauling. Burton has hit almost all the bases with this board bag in order to offer a feature-rich option without breaking the bank.
Where the Space Sack falls short is its lack of padding and internal compression straps. While the 600D polyester construction with TPE backing is built rugged, using this option for air travel, or to ship your board might be a bit risky. Where this bag really excels is utilization for grab-and-go day trips, extended road trips in search of powder, and prolonged off-season storage.
With an awesome array of colors and patterns to choose from, selecting a preferred aesthetic is made easy. No doubt a stellar affordable option for snowboarders who are seeking a lightweight travel companion that don’t require a heavily padded board bag.
Find more Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
5. Dakine Unisex High Roller Snowboard BagPrice: $209.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully padded board bag able to accommodate one board with bindings and additional decks, as well as boots and outerwear
- Two removable outerwear bags within the main compartment and two exterior zippered pockets for enhanced organization
- Multiple sizes avaialable
- Tough 600D recycled polyester ripstop construction with water repellent finish, and bluesign approved materials
- Durable urethane wheels for easy hauling over solid ground
- Compatible handle system pairs with a rolling luggage bag so you can haul everything with one hand
- Dual 38mm compression straps are integrated in order to snug everything down nice and tight, as well as to pack more compact for storage
- Multiple aesthetics available
- Limited variation within the color selection
- Fairly expensive option
- This is a somewhat cumbersome, full-feature bag option not ideal for those seeking a minimalist board bag
Designed as a fully padded board bag able to accommodate one board with bindings and an additional deck as well as boots and outerwear, the Dakine Unisex High Roller Snowboard Bag is in our opinion, one of the best value options on the market.
Offered in multiple sizes to accommodate a variety of different board lengths, the High Roller features two removable outerwear bags and two exterior zippered pockets, totaling to an awesome degree of organization potential.
Dual 38mm compression straps are also integrated into the design in order to snug everything nice and tight while on the go, as well as to slim down the bag more compact for storage.
Built with a tough 600D recycled polyester ripstop construction with a water repellent finish and bluesign approved materials, Dakine has furthermore built this bag with as little environmental impact as possible – definitely something to feel good about.
Durable urethane wheels for easy hauling over solid ground are built into the bag bottom, while an innovative handle system enables pairing with a rolling luggage bags so you can haul everything with one hand – pretty neat right?
A lightweight and mindfully designed option with ample padding, this highly versatile bag is perfect for day trips and international travel alike. If you’re stumped on how to best meet your specific needs as a rider, the High Roller is a stellar choice for virtually any snowboarder looking to invest in a quality board bag.
Find more Dakine Unisex High Roller Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
6. Dakine Tour Snowboard BagPrice: $111.12Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully padded board bag with room for a pair of boots and some outerwear
- Multiple sizes available
- Tough 600D Polyester construction
- Exterior easy access pocket provides you with a space to stash smaller accessories
- Lockable zipper tabs
- Removable padded shoulder strap
- Full length zipper for easier packing and access
- Multiple colors and patterns available
- Fairly minimalist bag with a one board capacity and limited room for extra gear
- Lacks an ID tag
- No roller wheels
Here’s a simple and straightforward, yet nonetheless high quality board bag option from Dakine. The Tour Snowboard Bag is a fully padded board carrier offering enough extra space for a pair of boots and some outerwear, making it a wonderfully versatile bag for a number of different applications.
Built with a tough 600D Polyester construction and available in multiple sizes to precisely accommodate board length, The Tour features a removable padded shoulder strap, lockable zipper tabs, and a full length zipper for simplified packing and access.
In addition to the main compartment, there is an exterior easy-access pocket present which provides you with a space to stash some smaller accessories such as a tune-up kit, or board tools.
Keep in mind the Tour does not offer a compartmentalized, or particularly spacious interior for packing particularly high gear loads, so if you’re seeking something to accommodate all of your essential gear, you’ll want to check out some higher capacity options. That being said, this is an excellent value, lightweight option featuring the perfect capacity for grab-and-go day trips, and extended board/gear storage.
With a handful of totally cool aesthetics to choose from, you can furthermore select a Tour Bag that nicely suits your preferred style.
Find more Dakine Tour Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
7. Winterial Rolling Expandable Snowboard and Ski BagPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Expands from 63 to 73inches in length (can fit up to a 185cm board) and 6.5 to 10 inches in depth
- When expanded, you can stack a second board or set of skis in addtion to your boots, helmet, outerwear and more
- Tuck-away backpack straps enable hands-free carrying
- Internal and external compression straps enable you to firmly snug down the bag for more streamlined travel
- Wide array of external zippered pockets dramatically enhance the overall storage and organization potential
- Integrated impact resistant rubber wheels
- Reinforced back panels prevents the bag from sagging as well as from abrading
- Four rubber carry handles enable a number of different ways to haul this bag
- Fairly expensive option
- Even when not expanded, this is a fairly cumbersome board bag not ideal for those seeking a streamlined, minimalist option
- No color selection
The Winterial Rolling Expandable Snowboard and Ski Bag is an exceptionally versatile option offering ample padding and an abundance of storage space and organization potential.
Able to expand from 63 to 73inches in length (can fit up to a 185cm board), this board bag can accommodate a wide spectrum of board sizes, making it a great option for a growing child or teen who’s bound to grow out of their current board in due time.
The height of this bag is also expandable from 6.5 to 10 inches in depth, so you can stack multiple boards or create space for particularly large gear loads when you need to. Equipped with both internal and external compression straps, you can furthermore cinch this board bag down nice and tight when it’s time to move, regardless of how extensively you’ve loaded it up.
Equipped with a wide array of external zippered pockets, Winterial has set this bag option up with some seriously awesome overall storage and organization potential. There’s tons of room for accessories of all kinds, so those seeking a “bring-everything” bag will definitely find a friend here.
Impact-resistant rubber wheels enable easier toting over solid ground, while reinforced back panels prevent the bag from sagging in transit as well as from abrading due to fabric dragging. Four rubber carry handles go on to enable a number of different hauling options, so no matter where you end up, bringing your board and essential gear along is made easy.
Unfortunately, there are no color options for this bag, but the aesthetic is easily overlooked if it doesn’t suit you considering the extensive array of practical features and expandable capacity here. A bit on the pricy side yes, but no doubt an excellent value purchase you’ll own for many seasons to come.
Find more Winterial Rolling Expandable Snowboard and Ski Bag information and reviews here.
8. Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard BagPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully padded board bag with additional capacity for boots and outerwear
- Exterior zippered pocket for stashing a few accessories
- Water resistant 600D PVC coated polyester construction is built tough
- Side and end haul handles for easier carrying
- Multiple color options to choose from
- Removable padded shoulder strap
- Great value option
- Two sizes available
- Limited sizing for smaller sized boards
- Lacks internal board straps or organization
- Lacks wheels for easier hauling
No doubt one of the best overall value options on the market, the Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag is not to be overlooked no matter what kind of rider you are. Suitable for air travel, day trips, and off-season storage alike, this is a highly versatile and affordable option featuring a 100% brand guarantee.
Fully padded with additional capacity for boots and outerwear, the brand has engineered a feature-rich board bag option here at a more than reasonable price point. The water resistant 600D PVC coated polyester construction is built to last, while side and end haul handles as well as a removable shoulder strap are present for easier hauling.
The brand has also gone on to include an exterior zippered pocket for stashing a few accessories, so there’s space for some odds and ends that don’t fit into the main compartment.
Available in two different sizes and a wide array of color choices to personalize your aesthetic, Element Equipment has truly engineered a simple and straightforward, no-nonsense board bag with this one that won’t break the bank.
Find more Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Integrated roller wheels make transport easy while skid plates ensure the bag bottom doesn't get worn out
- 10mm of dense foam padding surrounds the board bag
- Built from 600D water-resistant polyester
- Internal board straps keep your snowboard nicely secured and braced within the bag
- Includes internal and external zippered pockets for further organization of gear
- Rectangular design enables you to stash boots, and other layers inside the bag with your board
- Multiple carry handles and detachable shoulder strap
- Internal compartment is lined with waterproof, thermal insulation so your boots and outerwear don't freeze in there
- Luggage ID pocket for easy identification and TSA luggage lock compatible zippers
- Reasonable price point considering the feature rich design here
- The two available sizes are drastically different in length
- Faily cumbersome design might be a bit of a burden on day trips and less gear intensive trips
- No color selection
The Athletico Conquest Padded Snowboard Bag with Wheels is an excellent value, full-feature board bag offering impressive versatility, impact protection, and organization potential for the price point.
Available in multiple sizes to more precisely fit various board lengths, this option is equipped with 10mm of dense foam padding surrounding the entire board bag. Built from 600D water-resistant polyester, the Conquest Bag offers top-notch protection from both the inside and out.
Internal board straps ensure your snowboard is nicely secured and braced within the bag, while multiple carry handles and a detachable shoulder strap enable easier carrying when you’re unable to roll the bag.
Including internal and external zippered pockets for precise organization of your gear, the brand has engineered this board bag for strategic packing however you see fit. The internal compartment is furthermore lined with waterproof, thermal insulation, so your boots, socks, and outerwear won’t become freezing cold in there if they’re left in the car overnight.
Equipped with a luggage ID pocket for easy identification and TSA luggage lock compatible zippers, Athletico has truly gone the whole nine yards in order to offer an exceptionally awesome value snowboard bag with this one.
Find more Athletico Conquest Padded Snowboard Bag with Wheels information and reviews here.
10. Athletico Padded Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag ComboPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent value buy including a boot bag and board bag able to accommodate boards up to 165cm in length
- 5mm of dense foam lines the board bag for an adequate level of protection
- Polyester design is weather resistant
- Lightweight, minimalist design perfect for grab and go trips
- 3/4 Length zipper for easy gear loading
- Removable shoulder strap
- Board bag is a minimalist design unable to include your boots if attempting to minimize luggage
- One size available (board and boot bag) able to fit boards up to 165cm in length, and boots up to size 13
- Limited color selection
Here’s a cheap, minimalist board bag option from Athletico offering adequate protection, as well as an included separate boot bag. The Padded Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo features 5mm of dense foam padding within an exceptionally lightweight and streamlined construction, making it perfect for day trips to the mountain and off-season board storage.
What you see is what you get with this one, it’s a weather-resistant polyester board bag engineered for minimalist applications where you simply want to protect your board with a bit of padding, and enable easier carrying. The included boot bag is also equally handy for packing your outerwear and other essential gear if you already own a boot bag.
While the 5mm of padding is not particularly robust, it does offer at least some protection against board bangs and chips. Remember this is designed as a bare-bones bag for grab-and-go applications, so don’t expect it to provide flawless protection during air travel or if shipping your board.
The brand has however equipped this option with a 3/4 length zipper for simplified gear loading, and a removable shoulder strap for easier toting.
Cheap, easy to store when not in use, and including a practical, versatile boot bag, Athletico offers an awesome option here for the budget buyer.
Find more Athletico Padded Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo information and reviews here.
11. Unigear Ski and Snowboard BagPrice: $80.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully padded with about 10mm of thick EPE dense foam
- Features generous internal capacity for an additional deck, outerwear, boots, a helmet, and more
- Switchable internal webbing holds board or skis in firmly place
- Doubles wonderfully as a ski bag and features an internal sleeve for stashing ski poles
- External zippered accessory pocket enhances storage and organization potential
- Wide selection of sizing to choose from
- Removable padded shoulder strap
- Includes a name ID tag
- Highly afforable option
- This is a high capacity bag that will be difficult to carry without wheels when fully loaded
- Limited color selection
- Although there is an internal sleeve for ski poles - this bag is unlikely not long enough to accommodate adult sized skis
The Unigear Ski and Snowboard Bag offers an impressive level of impact protection and interior gear capacity for the price point, making it an excellent value budget option depending on your needs and preferences.
Fully padded with about 10mm of thick EPE dense foam, Unigear offers this bag in multiple sizes in order to precisely match your board length. The brand also advertises this bag as suitable for stashing skis, even including an integrated sleeve for ski poles. It should be noted however that the longest available length is 175cm, so chances are unless you ride particularly short skis or are shopping for a kiddo, this bag will only accommodate your snowboard.
Featuring a generous internal capacity for outerwear, boots, a helmet, and more, you can fit all the essentials in here with room to spare. If you pack strategically, you can even fit an extra board deck in there. An external zippered accessory pocket further enhances storage and organization potential, while switchable internal webbing holds all of the bag contents firmly in place.
Including a name ID tag and removable padded shoulder strap. Unigear has hit all the bases here when it comes to building a quality board bag at an affordable price point.
Find more Unigear Ski and Snowboard Bag information and reviews here.
Snowboard Roller Bags
Roller bags enable far easier toting of your board and essential gear when embarking on air travel to far-away powder. If you're seeking a bag option for larger gear loads that will remain easy to move with with despite its packed weight, check out some of our top picks:
- Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag
- Burton Wheelie Gig Snowboard Bag
- Burton Wheelie Locker Snowboard Bag
- Dakine Unisex High Roller Snowboard Bag
- Athletico Conquest Padded Snowboard Bag with Wheels
- Winterial Rolling Expandable Snowboard and Ski Bag
Minimalist Snowboard Bags
Seeking a bare-bones bag option to simply house your board, and maybe some outerwear and a few additional accessories? While a minimalist board bag might not offer a high capacity for extra gear, they are perfect for day trips to the mountain, as well as for off-season storage of your board. Here are a few of our favorites:
- Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag
- Dakine Tour Snowboard Bag
- Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag
- Athletico Padded Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo
High Capacity Snowboard Bags
In the market for a snowsports bag that can accommodate all of your essential equipment, and some? Check out our suggested options for safely packing particularly large gear loads:
- Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag
- Burton Wheelie Gig Snowboard Bag
- Burton Wheelie Locker Snowboard Bag
- Winterial Rolling Expandable Snowboard and Ski Bag
