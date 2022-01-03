11 Best Snowboard Bags: Compare & Save

The Thule RoundTrip Snowboard Bag is a top-quality, feature-rich bag option for serious riders who log a lot of days on the hill each season. A stellar choice for day trips and international adventures alike, the RoundTrip features a multi-board capacity and modular compatibility with other Thule snowsports bags.

Able to fit boards up to 165cm in length, this board bag is available with and without roller wheels in order to more precisely meet your travel needs. Integrated attachment points are furthermore compatible with other Thule snowsports bags including the RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Boot Backpack, and the RoundTrip Ski and Snowboard Duffel Bag, so you can really set this system up for more gear-intensive trips when you want to.

Two padded cinch bags are present at each end of the bag interior for stashing your outerwear and for additional board protection, while an internal zippered pocket further increases organization potential.

If you stash your boots and outerwear within the main compartment, there likely won’t be room to pack another board deck – but if you utilize one of Thule’s compatible gear bags along with the snowboard bag, you can slide another board in there. This makes the RoundTrip as the name implies, an excellent option for air travel and extended trips.

Perhaps best of all, structural reinforcements are included in the design to prevent sagging, so no more hauling a board bag that feels like a loose sack of potatoes. This makes both rolling and carrying the RoundTrip exceptionally easier – a far underrated feature in our opinion. Internal and external compression straps go on to secure your gear load nice and snug, so toting this bag is made as easy as possible no matter how much weight is in there.

S-shaped zipper coils around the bag enable easier packing and gear retrieval, while the YKK zippers utilized are designed to be lockable. Thule has hit all the bases here in order to create a board bag that truly streamlines packing and hauling your snowsports gear virtually anywhere.