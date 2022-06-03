11 Best Sunglasses for Fishing: The Ultimate List

These shades by Costa Del Mar are the real deal. Costa was kind enough to send me a pair of the Tuna Alleys in order to get a chance to check them out, and I gotta say – I’m impressed with their performance.

Costas are renowned amongst anglers for being the best of the best – it’s not hard to tell why once you’ve tried a pair on.

The Tuna Alleys have a really great fit that sit snug on your face. I have an average-sized head and these sunglasses provide me with full peripheral coverage without looking too enormous. The frames are made from a nylon material and built rugged – they’re designed to handle the expected abuse that comes with fishing.

Definitely the most superior feature of these sunglasses is the lenses. The innovative 580G glass lens that Costa has designed here is 22% lighter and 20% thinner than the average polarized glass lens. It’s a complex, multi-layered lens that incorporates an encapsulated, scratch-proof mirror for an extended lifespan. The Polycarbonate lenses available for the Tuna Alleys are also no doubt some of the best on the market.

There is impressive clarity with these shades and most important of all, excellent visibility through reflective water and glare. I would recommend the blue or green mirror lenses for high light conditions. For saltwater fishing or lake fishing on larger bodies of reflective open water, the blue mirror lenses will probably perform best for you.

The silver mirror lenses are a great choice for stream fishing – if you spend a lot of time on the river then consider these. When it really comes down to it, all of the available lenses by Costa will perform great no matter the environmental context, but considering the investment of these sunglasses, it’s in my opinion worth buying the ones that are best suited for the fishing conditions you expect.

In addition to the exceptional lenses and tough build of the frames, these glasses provide great ventilation as well. They’re lightweight and have a sharp look that is not at all flashy. These sunglasses do have a look that says ‘fishing’, but they still look pretty laid back. It’s tough to purchase sunglasses without trying them on, but these shades work well on almost anyone’s face so they’re a safe choice.

The same goes for most sunglasses by Costa – they typically build frames that are compatible for a wide spectrum of people! If you’re having a hard time finding the right frame or lens color, definitely check out the Blackfins also included on this list by Costa. The Saltbreaks are another excellent choice comparable to the Tuna Alleys.

If you’re going to spring for the Tuna Alleys, you’re going to need a retainer (the band that attaches to the glasses and goes around your neck). Costa Del Mar recommends you pair the Tuna Alleys with the C-Mono retainer. The retainer is highly affordable and might just save your shades from going overboard or floating downstream – absolutely a wise purchase to pair with such nice sunglasses.