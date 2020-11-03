10 Best Wading Jackets for Fly Fishing (Updated!)

If you’re shopping for a truly top-notch, full-feature wading jacket, you should have the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis on your radar.

This unit is built with some of the best materials, fabrics, and features on the market in regards to fly fishing. It’s not an inexpensive jacket by any means, but if you’re going to spend the big bucks this is our pick for the best value option. It contends with the best of the best at a far lower price point than the top quality options from other high-end outfitters like Simms.

The quality and craftsmanship you get with Orvis is almost unmatched – it’s one of the most trusted and consistently reliable brands for everything fly fishing. This jacket is designed to be the ideal companion for a fly fisherman while on the water – it’s been very mindfully built to support you while actively fishing in every imaginable way.

Orvis makes an even higher-end wading jacket, the Pro Wading Jacket – but I find that it’s not as good a value as the Ultralight Wading Jacket overall.

There’s a nice array of both external and internal pockets, all of which are mesh-lined for improving ventilation and in order to reduce overall bulk. The exterior pockets are built with YKK ‘AquaGuard’ water resistant zippers so your water-sensitive gear is safe when things really get wet. There’s not much space within the upper chest pockets for more cumbersome gear, but the lower hand pockets are ideal for warming your hands or for stuffing some slightly larger equipment.

The highly adjustable storm hood is not removable nor collapsible so it’s always present — but it’s built exceptionally ultra-light so it won’t be in your way or bog you down. The hood furthermore features a laminated brim for effectively shedding water away from your face in a downpour.

The “Dolphin Skin’ cuffs around the wrists are a super cool added feature that greatly reduce wetness in and around your sleeves when the rain is really coming down or when you’re handling fish while on the water. Tight closure around the wrists is something that a lot of comparably priced wading jackets overlook, but for a product in this price range, it’s a feature that ought to be included. The waist also cinches tight and the front zip extends nice and high above the neck – Orvis has really hit all the bases in order to keep ALL wetness out no matter the conditions.

The material employed in the design of this jacket is 100% nylon with a PU lamination and fully taped seams. This one is not letting any water in — period. Orvis has built this unit to be supremely repellent to both wind and rain so you are covered no matter the conditions.

Customer reviews praise this jacket’s ability to remain breathable despite its total resilience to wind and water. Don’t forget to seasonally treat whatever wading jacket you choose with a cleaner/water repeller to enhance its performance and extend it’s lifespan.

The design of the Ultralight Wading Jacket is an impressive feat considering its weight coupled with its array of features. The XL is just 20 ounces — that’s pretty dam light for all the included components here. Orvis didn’t call this one the Ultralight for nothing!

The price tag is definitely high, but it’s the attention to detail and expert design that you’re paying for. The fit is streamlined and low profile like most of Orvis’s outerwear, so if you want to comfortably add some heavier layers underneath this jacket consider buying a size up. This unit is designed for actively casting and moving while fishing so it will perform great in all outdoor settings.

The water tight wrist cuffs, water resistant chest and waist pockets and plethora of internal storage make this unit the ultimate wading jacket. The mindfully incorporated rubberized tabs are perfect for attaching forceps, clippers, tippet loops or whatever else you might want to have directly on hand. There is, of course, a D-ring on the back of the neck for net attachment so you can toss this jacket right over your fly fishing vest when the weather turns sour.

The sporty, but non-restrictive fit makes it ideal for fly casting and the laminated hood ensures your vision remains intact when the rain tries to cramp your style.

A serious wading jacket for the serious fly fishermen, the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis is one of the best value and highly packable options out there.