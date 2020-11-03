10 Best Wading Jackets for Fly Fishing (Updated!)

Every serious fly fisherman owns a proper wading jacket. A little rain should never stop a day of fishing, or even a downpour for that matter! Persisting through the elements and continuing to have a good time is all about your gear — you can happily fish through some nasty conditions with the right equipment!
Whether or not the weather turns truly brutal, it’s great having a highly packable garment that can cut wind and keep you dry in any amount of rain. Our top list has tracked down the best wading jackets for fly fishing so you can compare and contrast the benefits and features of the industry-leading options and select the option that best fits your fishing style!
1. Orvis Pro Wading JacketPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built from a highly durable custom woven three-layer shell with a DWR finish and further equipped with fully taped seams
- Two large zippered water-resistant vertical storage pockets, an interior zippered security pocket and an internal power-mesh pocket add up to quite a bit of storage and organization potentia
- Features Orvis’s Dolphin Skin cuff system which employs neoprene around the wrist in order to prevent water running down the arms when handling and releasing fish
- Built with breathable fabrics and side zips for effective heat-dumping
- Three-way adjustable storm hood with laminated brim
- Rear yoke D-ring is present for easy net attachment
- Includes a built-in fly patch and integrated rubberized tabs for securing tools like your forceps and nippers
- Sharp aesthetic looks cool both on and off the water
- Both men's and women's sizing available
- Expensive option
- Hood is not removable
- Limited color selection
The Orvis Pro Wading Jacket is a top-quality fishing garment specifically geared towards fly fishermen that’s been engineered to keep you effectively dry, warm, and ignorant of foul weather while enjoying a day out on stream, stillwater, or salt.
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, the brand is not exaggerating when they claim that this is what the pros wear. Orvis has built a truly guide-class wading jacket here that’s intended to perform reliably for many fishing seasons.
Featuring a highly durable custom woven three-layer shell with a DWR finish and then equipped with fully taped seams, this wading jacket blocks rain, splash, and wind before you get a chance to notice it. Despite the Pro Wading Jacket’s exceptional level of weatherproofing, this garment remains nicely breathable, so you won’t overheat when you need to put in some aggressive strokes in the row-seat, or cover some river miles on foot.
Side zips for enhanced ventilation are also integrated, so you can offload body heat more directly when you start to really break a sweat.
Orvis has even included a brushed microsuede chin guard and zippered handwarmer pockets to provide some additional comfort and warmth during those colder days on the water.
Two large zippered water-resistant vertical storage pockets, an interior zippered security pocket, and an internal power-mesh pocket all combine to provide the wearer with some truly righteous storage potential that remains coherent and easy to access without feeling cluttered. There’s plenty of room here for all of the essential gear and gadgets to be kept close on hand, so you can avoid having to root through your fishing pack or vest in order to find what you need.
Rubberized tabs for pinning tools like your nippers or forceps also built into the jacket front, while an integrated fly patch and a rear yoke D-ring for net attachment are also present. Orvis has really hit all the bases here – you get what you pay for with this one!
Our personal favorite feature – Orvis’s Dolphin Skin cuff system utilizes neoprene closure around the wrist in order to stop water from running down the arms while handling and releasing fish. Anyone who’s ruined the insulating ability of their mid-layers and base-layers due to wet arms knows how underrated this feature really is, so go ahead and hold that trophy catch safely in the water where it belongs for a photo!
Compared to the competition, the Orvis Pro Wading Jacket is an exceptionally equipped option in all the right places that has perfectly blended integrated features with streamlined functionality, providing you with not only a weatherproof garment for enduring Mother Nature’s worst, but also an angling companion that keeps you organized and ready to rock on the water!
Find more Orvis Pro Wading Jacket information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Highly Packable Wading Jacket: Orvis Encounter JacketPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low profile and minimalist design
- Waterproof chest pocket is perfectly sized for a phone, wallet or a few fly boxes
- Nylon material is highly breathable while remaining totally waterproof
- The wrist cuffs, hood and waist line are all effectively adjustable
- Highly packable
- There’s only the one chest pocket to reduce line snags while casting - if you prefer to have a few spaces to stash gear then you might prefer something different
- DWR coating wears off after a few uses, but the inside of the jacket remains dry
- Fairly expensive for the lack of features
Here’s a minimalist wading jacket for those who are searching for a no-frills unit that packs super tight and will keep you bone dry. The Encounter Jacket by renowned fly fishing outfitter Orvis is a super compressible 11-ounce fly fishing jacket that’s specifically designed for use on the stream.
This a killer option for rain defense in any context and beloved by outdoorsmen of all kinds for its simplicity and quality of materials.
I purchased this jacket for myself prior to a fishing trip down to Patagonia in southern Argentina last fall. This unit took up essentially no space in my hiking backpack and provided excellent protection from the wind and rain I faced. I’ve since used this jacket fishing the windy coastline of my native Cape Cod Massachusetts and have even traveled across Europe with this bad boy. It’s my favorite fishing and rain garment I’ve ever owned and it’s holding up great after months of heavy use.
It’s minimalist in the sense that there’s only one pocket located on the chest. By reducing the amount of pockets down to just one storage space, the Encounter employs less material overall and is therefore even more rollable or stuffable when stashing it into your pack. The absence of pockets, zips and clips furthermore reduces the likelihood of line snags while casting.
The good news is that the one included chest pocket is ideal for a phone, couple of fly boxes, wallet or something of comparable size. This unit will stuff into a fly vest or day pack easily, so it’s perfect for any type of excursion, big or small.
The entire jacket has a regular fit but it’s built low profile to further avoid line snags while throwing those big loops. If you’re looking for a wading jacket that packs impressively tight and won’t let a drop of rain in, the Encounter is an excellent minimalist option.
The wrist cuffs and hood are fully adjustable, and the waist of course also cinches tight. The nylon material is water repellent and cuts wind beautifully while still maintaining some solid breathability. This is good option if you’re expecting some heat but still need rain coverage.
I love throwing on my Encounter on fair weather days when the wind is blowing but the temperature is otherwise pleasant — it often allows me to lose a layer or two underneath my outerwear because it cuts the wind so well. Every fly fisherman knows it’s more comfortable casting without a whole mess of layers restricting your motion. Point is, rain or no rain this wading jacket is your best friend.
The cut descends exactly down to your waist so if you prefer more length you’ll want to buy a size up. There is a sage green and a black option, both of which have that classic, sharp Orvis aesthetic.
A bit expensive considering the lack of fly fishing-specific features yet a masterfully designed option that does its job wonderfully from a highly accredited outfitter. The Encounter is everything you need and nothing you don’t in one of the most compact and lightweight packages possible when it comes to wading jackets.
Find more Orvis Encounter Jacket information and reviews here.
-
3. Frogg Toggs Pilot 3 Guide Rain JacketPrice: $129.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- DriPore 2 Gen breathable technology maintains fully waterproof breathability
- Dual multiuse chest pockets with drain eyelets
- Keyhole patches on pocket flaps for tool attachment
- Dual handwarmer/storage pockets as well as an internal zippered pocket
- Drop shoulder and active fit for excellent range of motion
- Neoprene cuffs keep your wrists dry
- Sharp color schemes available
- Excellent overall value
- Some complaints that sizing runs big - carefully consult the sizing charts before making a purchase
- Some might find the hood to be a bit cumbersome
- Not particularly packable
The Pilot 3 Guide Rain Jacket by Frogg Toggs is a stellar jacket for the price point that offers a wide range of features as well as DriPore 2 Gen breathable technology for a highly equipped, fully waterproof and breathable option.
This jacket honestly has it all for a far lower cost than the high-end competitors. If you want all the bells and whistles but can’t afford to spend upwards of $200, then this is the wading jacket for you.
Dual multiuse chest pockets with drain eyelets and keyhole patches on the pocket flaps for tool attachment, dual handwarmer/storage pockets and even a zippered interior security pocket all add up to some pretty killer storage space, while the jacket still maintains a low profile, sporty fit.
Neoprene cuffs keep your wrists dry when your hands are in and around the water, and an adjustable hood and hem ensure you can effectively lock out even sideways rain.
While the jacket is not built as minimalist and lightweight as some other options, the drop shoulder and active fit none the less give you an excellent range of motion while actively casting and covering water.
Frog Toggs even offers this option in a few different sharp color schemes, so you can look the part out there! All in all, the brand has once again come up with one of the best value options on the market for the price point.
Find more Frogg Toggs Pilot 3 Guide Rain Jacket information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Budget Wading Jacket: Frogg Toggs Tekk Toad Wading JacketPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You can’t beat the price of this jacket if you’re a budget angler
- Loaded with over sized pockets and places to stash gear - this is a great wading jacket for fly fishermen who tend to have a lot of equipment on hand
- Adjustable neoprene sleeve openings and storm hood allow you to really cinch this jacket tight when the wind and rain gets intense
- Dripore breathable technology ensures you won’t heat up too much while wearing this jacket — it’s great for both hot and cold weather
- Zippered pockets are great for warming your hands
- Some customer reviews complaining about the profile of the hood. Some users love the hood for its full coverage but some find it to be in the way even when folded down as flat as possible
- The stitching on this jacket is inferior to most higher end jackets - it should hold up fine as long as you’re not outright abusing it but don’t expect this one to last a lifetime
- Basic look that might be boring to some anglers
The Tekk Toad Wading Jacket is a total steal for an option of this price point. You can easily spend $300 or more on a unit that essentially performs the same as a good value, budget option like this. The Tekk Toad is a fully equipped choice that hasn’t spared any of the features you want in a good wading jacket.
Frogg Toggs is a fairly well known brand when it comes to fishing. The quality of their gear is by no means exceptional, but they offer a ton of different equipment that’s priced great from fishing boots to wading jackets that contend in quality with a lot of the more expensive brands. Make sure to do your research when buying Frogg Toggs, not all of their gear is safe for purchase if you want a long-lasting quality product – fortunately, we’ve done the research for you with the Tekk Toad Wading Jacket.
Zippered handwarmer pockets, upper chest pockets for plenty of gear storage, adjustable neoprene sleeves for an effective seal at the wrist – this jacket really has it going on. There’s even an adjustable storm hood and fully covered zipper front for really keeping the wetness out – that’s a lot of features for such a budget jacket!
The material used here is 100% polypropylene. Frogg Toggs has employed their Dripore breathable technology into the design of the Tekk Toad so you won’t overheat. It’s absolutely capable in a downpour and also great for maintaining breathability.
Because of the storm hood, neoprene wrist cuffs and zippered hand warming pockets, this is a suitable winter wading option. If you buy one size up you’ll have plenty of room to add some thermal layers underneath. Incorporated features for battling the cold weather and built from a highly breathable material when temps get hot, the Tekk Toad is an awesome all-season wading jacket.
Frogg Toggs has some excellent options when it comes to wading wear so don’t forget to check out some of their other model jackets for angling like the Hellbender Fly Wading Jacket and the Cascades Sportman’s Wading Jacket. Both are highly reviewed by fly fishermen for performance and are also offered at a more than reasonable price point!
Find more Frogg Toggs Tekk Toad Wading Jacket information and reviews here.
-
5. Caddis Wading Systems Natural Breathable Wading JacketPrice: $54.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fabrics and materials are built with CaddisDry technology in order to be highly breathable while remaining totally waterproof
- Great array of pockets and D-ring attachment points for both stashing and hanging fly boxes, clippers, forceps, your net, etc.
- Fleece collar, roll up hood and cinched cuffs make this a good piece of outerwear to stay warm in when paired with some thermal layers
- Two tone color scheme has a pro look that will turn heads on the water
- Super reasonably priced considering the quality of construction and added features
- No neoprene or spandex around the wrists to completely eliminate drafts
- Won't keep you as bone dry as some higher end model wading jackets
- Quality of construction is good, but don't expect this jacket to last a lifetime
The Natural Breathable Wading Jacket from Caddis is no doubt one of the best wading jackets on the market for under $100.
I’ve always been a fan of Caddis Wading Systems for their fair prices on better than average fishing gear. It’s my go-to brand for purchasing breathable waders as opposed to the more expensive outfitters because their waders perform great and hold up well. Definitely a brand that should be on your radar if you’re a budget fisherman who refuses to settle for low quality equipment.
This jacket is no exception to their low price on quality fishing equipment. This is quite a well made option at a super reasonable price point built with essentially the same features and materials as many of the higher-end wading jackets, at less than half the cost.
This unit features a fleece collar, roll up hood and cinch up cuffs for staying warm during the wind and rain. The design of the hood is great for shedding water out and away from your face when it’s really coming down and the cinch up cuffs effectively eliminate those unwanted chilly drafts. The durable Polyester outer material is highly breathable on top of being super water repellent.
The fabric/material of this unit, like all jackets and breathable waders built by Caddis, is crafted with CaddisDry technology that allows perspiration out of the garment yet remains totally waterproof. It’s an impressive level of breathability for a rain proof garment at such a low cost.
The two-tone green on gray color scheme has both a sharp and a tough look to it as well!
Don’t forget that by using a product like Nikwax to seasonally clean and re-waterproof your wading jacket you can keep it performing like new for years of heavy use.
Aside from the use of quality fabrics and materials, Caddis Wading systems has built this wading jacket with plenty of awesome features to support you while actively fishing. There’s a great array of storage pockets on the chest as well as two D-rings for securing or hanging gear like your forceps or clippers. An additional D-ring is present on the back for hanging a net. All the zippers are effectively waterproof and are built with large pull tabs for easy use.
It’s a user-friendly jacket for any style angler or fly fisherman. No doubt a solid buy you’ll fish in for years with the proper care and maintenance.
Find more Caddis Wading Systems Natural Breathable Wading Jacket information and reviews here.
-
6. Orvis Men’s Ultralight Wading JacketPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The material used here is exceptionally water and wind proof while maintaining great breathability - when you buy Orvis you’re buying quality!
- Super lightweight and packable even with the wide array of pockets and gear attachment points
- Provides a particularly sporty fit ideal for actively casting
- “Dolphin Skin” cuffs around the wrists reduce wetness in your sleeves when the rain’s really coming down or when you’re handling fish
- Two sharp color choices to choose from
- This is definitely a high price to pay for a wading jacket, but the quality and potential lifespan of this unit can’t be beat
- Wasit pocket placement might be a bit high for some anglers
- Non collapsible hood
If you’re shopping for a truly top-notch, full-feature wading jacket, you should have the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis on your radar.
This unit is built with some of the best materials, fabrics, and features on the market in regards to fly fishing. It’s not an inexpensive jacket by any means, but if you’re going to spend the big bucks this is our pick for the best value option. It contends with the best of the best at a far lower price point than the top quality options from other high-end outfitters like Simms.
The quality and craftsmanship you get with Orvis is almost unmatched – it’s one of the most trusted and consistently reliable brands for everything fly fishing. This jacket is designed to be the ideal companion for a fly fisherman while on the water – it’s been very mindfully built to support you while actively fishing in every imaginable way.
Orvis makes an even higher-end wading jacket, the Pro Wading Jacket – but I find that it’s not as good a value as the Ultralight Wading Jacket overall.
There’s a nice array of both external and internal pockets, all of which are mesh-lined for improving ventilation and in order to reduce overall bulk. The exterior pockets are built with YKK ‘AquaGuard’ water resistant zippers so your water-sensitive gear is safe when things really get wet. There’s not much space within the upper chest pockets for more cumbersome gear, but the lower hand pockets are ideal for warming your hands or for stuffing some slightly larger equipment.
The highly adjustable storm hood is not removable nor collapsible so it’s always present — but it’s built exceptionally ultra-light so it won’t be in your way or bog you down. The hood furthermore features a laminated brim for effectively shedding water away from your face in a downpour.
The “Dolphin Skin’ cuffs around the wrists are a super cool added feature that greatly reduce wetness in and around your sleeves when the rain is really coming down or when you’re handling fish while on the water. Tight closure around the wrists is something that a lot of comparably priced wading jackets overlook, but for a product in this price range, it’s a feature that ought to be included. The waist also cinches tight and the front zip extends nice and high above the neck – Orvis has really hit all the bases in order to keep ALL wetness out no matter the conditions.
The material employed in the design of this jacket is 100% nylon with a PU lamination and fully taped seams. This one is not letting any water in — period. Orvis has built this unit to be supremely repellent to both wind and rain so you are covered no matter the conditions.
Customer reviews praise this jacket’s ability to remain breathable despite its total resilience to wind and water. Don’t forget to seasonally treat whatever wading jacket you choose with a cleaner/water repeller to enhance its performance and extend it’s lifespan.
The design of the Ultralight Wading Jacket is an impressive feat considering its weight coupled with its array of features. The XL is just 20 ounces — that’s pretty dam light for all the included components here. Orvis didn’t call this one the Ultralight for nothing!
The price tag is definitely high, but it’s the attention to detail and expert design that you’re paying for. The fit is streamlined and low profile like most of Orvis’s outerwear, so if you want to comfortably add some heavier layers underneath this jacket consider buying a size up. This unit is designed for actively casting and moving while fishing so it will perform great in all outdoor settings.
The water tight wrist cuffs, water resistant chest and waist pockets and plethora of internal storage make this unit the ultimate wading jacket. The mindfully incorporated rubberized tabs are perfect for attaching forceps, clippers, tippet loops or whatever else you might want to have directly on hand. There is, of course, a D-ring on the back of the neck for net attachment so you can toss this jacket right over your fly fishing vest when the weather turns sour.
The sporty, but non-restrictive fit makes it ideal for fly casting and the laminated hood ensures your vision remains intact when the rain tries to cramp your style.
A serious wading jacket for the serious fly fishermen, the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis is one of the best value and highly packable options out there.
Find more Orvis Men’s Ultralight Wading Jacket information and reviews here.
-
7. Redington Wayward Guide JacketPrice: $192.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3-layer 100% nylon fabric is totally waterproof and effectively breathable
- Two zippered chest pockets are compatible with fly boxes
- Fleece-lined hand warmer pockets
- Anti-corrosive zippers
- Fully adjustable hood featuring side and perimeter draw cords for better peripheral vision
- Adjustable cuffs and hem
- Fairly expensive option, yet still a solid value
- Lacks external attachment points for securing tools, net and other gear
- No color options
The Wayward Guide Jacket by Redington is a straightforward, high-quality wading jacket for essentially any style fly fisherman that’s built to perform and last for many seasons of fishing.
This is a no-frills jacket for the angler who doesn’t require a plethora of bells and whistles on their wading system. The 3-layer 100% nylon fabric is built to be absolutely waterproof in the event of a downpour, as well as effectively breathable when things warm up.
There’s a modest array of pockets for gear and tool storage, as well as an adjustable hood, cuffs and hem for locking out wetness.
Redington has built the Wayward Guide Jacket with comfortability above all else. It lacks external attachment points for fishing tools and gadgets but makes up for it with its impressive fit and rock-solid defense against the elements.
There are however two zippered chest pockets that are compatible with fly boxes as well as fleece-lined hand warming pockets – so you’ve got some decent storage potential as well as a place to heat up your hands with this option.
While this jacket is effectively breathable, it’s certainly suitable for cold-weather fishing if you’re seeking something to layer up underneath. All in all, the Wayward Guide Jacket is a versatile and built to last option that will serve you for quite some time.
Find more Redington Wayward Guide Jacket information and reviews here.
-
8. Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing JacketPrice: $119.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Toray fabric technology with a Tricot backer is exceptionally waterproof and durable
- Impressively lightweight at just 25.6 ounces
- High-rise neck and full length storm flap over the zipper truly lock out water
- Interior zippered pocket
- Two zippered fleece-lined pockets and one chest pocket
- Kill switch attachment at hem for enhanced small craft safety as well as reflective logos
- Fully adjustable hood and hem
- Sharp color schemes to choose from
- Fairly expensive option
- Some might not like the high-rise design around the neck - it's a matter of preference
- Pretty intense rain defense best used for foul weather fishing - those seeking a more casual wading jacket might find this to be overkill
The Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing Jacket is a top of the line wading jacket option for those seeking the best of the best.
The Toray fabric technology that employs a Tricot backer is both an exceptionally waterproof and durable design that remains impressively lightweight and packable at just 25.6 ounces. This jacket is quite low profile and streamlined considering its level of weather-defense. The high-rise neck and full-length storm flap over the zippers are features that typically equal increased bulk and weight.
Two zippered fleece-lined pockets and one chest pocket, as well as an interior zippered pocket, provide you with plenty of storage space while the fully adjustable hood and hem furthermore ensure no wetness breaches your wading system.
A kill switch attachment at the hem for enhanced small craft safety as well as reflective logos makes this a mindful wading jacket when it comes to safety. Solo fisherman who oughta be extra careful out there as well as guides who are responsible for the safety of their clients would be wise to consider the benefits of safety features such as these.
Simms even offers this wading jacket in a few different killer color options. The brand has built a remarkably high-speed, low-drag wading jacket with the Challenger that keeps you dry and comfortable, as well as looking sharp while you slay fish!
Find more Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing Jacket information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Wading Jacket For Extreme Weather: Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex JacketPrice: $479.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Remarkably weatherproof - great jacket for truly foul weather fishing
- 220g/m^2 GORE-TEX 3L laminate with Tricot backer insulates and totally blocks wetness while remaining breathable
- Interior neoprene cuffs
- Dual chest pockets and interior security pocket
- Zippered hand warmer pockets
- Active fit
- Expensive option
- Not designed specifically for fly fisherman
- Not very packable compared to lighter weight options
The Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket is a heavy-duty, virtually indestructible rain jacket option intended for offshore anglers and commercial fishermen that’s a brilliant tool to own for fly fishing through truly foul weather conditions.
This jacket might not be impressively rollable/foldable like many of the other options listed here, therefore, making it more cumbersome and difficult to pack – but it offers unparalleled rain, wind, snow, sleet and splash defense. If you find yourself fishing the surf during borderline extreme weather conditions/events, then this jacket will change your life!
I can think back to a fishing trip a few years back where some buddies and I were targeting false albacore off the shores of Martha’s Vineyard in late September. It must have been blowing 35 knots and raining sideways, but the fish were on fire so we casted through it for the duration of the day. Several fish were landed and a great time was had – but we were all soaked to the bone and borderline hypothermic by the day’s end, and not due to lack of rain gear. Point is – a Grundéns jacket like this would have kept us bone dry.
The brand recently sent me a Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket to test fishing in foul weather, and I’ve found it to be a lifesaver when the weather is just plain nasty. It’s a bit more restrictive around the arms for casting than my lighter weight wading jackets, but that’s the price you pay for this level of insulation and weather-exclusion. I can still actively fly fish in this jacket just fine – it is designed for fast-moving commercial fishermen after all.
The 220g/m^2 GORE-TEX 3L laminate with Tricot backer construction is what insulates and totally blocks the elements while still remaining breathable.
There are internal neoprene cuffs that lock-out water when handling fish, an adjustable hood, and even handwarmer pockets all integrated into the Buoy X. It’s a total barrier to wind and wetness but somehow remains impressively breathable. When running down my local beaches in pursuit of blitzing fish, I don’t go from chilled to overheated. That being said – this jacket is more suitable for cooler climates and conditions than it is for hot days of fishing.
All things considered, the Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket is one impressive foul-weather piece of outerwear that you might find is better than perfect for your go-getter, unstoppable fishing style.
Find more Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket information and reviews here.
-
10. Marmot Men’s Precip JacketPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a tried and true model from Marmot that’s been a fan favorite of hikers and fishermen for years!
- The material used to build the Precip paired with the incorporated pit vents makes this jacket highly breathable on top of being impenetrable to rain!
- Packs down into its own pocket or rolls smaller than a t-shirt
- Reasonable price
- Tons of color choices
- This is a rain jacket designed for ultralight use trekking or backpacking and not specifically designed for fly fishing so it lacks some fishing features
- Described as "crinkly" by some users
- Runs small
The Precip Jacket by Marmot is a top-notch, all-inclusive rain jacket option that packs super tight compact and lightweight. This is one of our top picks featured in our list of the Best Packable Rain Jackets.
Although the Precip is not specific to fly fishing, it’s included here for its awesome array of features, rock-solid defense against wind and rain, and fair price tag. If you’re an expedition type of angler than this might be the perfect fit for your rugged wading jacket needs.
This unit is an impressively light 13 ounces and conveniently collapses into a built-in pocket when it’s time to stash it. For a rain jacket this packable and lightweight, Marmot has included a lot of awesome features.
There are slanted chest pockets that are accessible while wearing your pack, underarm zips for enhanced ventilation during high activity and a moisture wicking ‘DriClime’ chin guard around the zipper to protect your face. The hood can also roll up if you prefer full visibility.
Marmot has furthermore built the PreCip with “Angel-Wing” movement in order to provide an awesome range of motion so it’s a winner when it comes to unrestricted casting. This jacket won’t hold you back when you need to be highly active making it a great option for both hikes out to the fishing hole as well as regular use enduring the elements.
The full-length zipper is reinforced with a double storm flap that employs a snap and Velcro closure so this bad boy is truly watertight. Marmot’s 100% seam taped, Precip Dry Touch material is one of the best around for both breathability and resistance to water.
This wading jacket is easily and effectively adjustable which gives it big points in my book. An elastic drawcord hem can be cinched tight when the wind and rain become intense and the integrated hood provides great coverage when you’re ready to deploy it. It’s nice having the choice to have your hood present or not.
The Precip is designed to comfortably fit over an insulating layer, so this unit is compatible with cold weather gear if you’re expecting low temps. The pit zips really come in handy for this reason – when you’re layered up and moving fast in the wilderness it’s quite nice to have the ability to offload your extra heat as you generate it.
Marmot has masterfully designed this one to be a great fishing companion through whatever mother nature throws at you – no doubt an excellent option for the rugged outdoorsmen and adventurous angler!
Find more Marmot Men’s Precip Jacket information and reviews here.
Selecting the Right Wading Jacket
Whether you're interested in a wading jacket for cutting the wind in exposed areas, to stay dry in the event of a sudden rain or to just be prepared for anything, it's one of the best items you can own as a die-hard angler!
A good wading jacket packs small, allows freedom of motion while actively fishing and is of course effectively wind and waterproof.
Your wading jacket should also have a few features specific to your style of fishing, or the weather conditions you expect in order to support you on the water while maintaining breathability despite being impenetrable to wetness.
Maintaining Your Wading Jacket
It's wise to consider treating your wading jacket and any other rain gear with a waterproofing product to further enhance it's water-repelling capabilities.
Products like TX Direct Spray-On by Nikwax are perfect for enhancing the water repellent ability of both new and old rain gear without sacrificing breathability.
Check out our post on the best waterproofing sprays for outdoor gear for some other awesome products for maintaining and rejuvenating your wading jacket.
