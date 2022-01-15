21 Best Boat Grills: The Ultimate List

Depending on the size of your vessel there is a grill that will fit the mold and luckily this particular Magma gas-powered grill comes in two sizes. The featured grill is a 15-inch diameter while the larger size is a 17 inch. Either one will get the job done, but the more people you are hosting on your rig, the larger cooking space you are going to need.

Each grill is made with polished stainless steel so not only does it perform well but it looks great too. We all know that water can get pretty choppy out on the high seas but the lid on this grill was designed specifically for that kind of motion. The grill lid will stay open no matter the conditions. You can even rotate the lid to act as a windshield to keep your food hot and keep your people fed.