21 Best Boat Grills: The Ultimate List

Boating is one of the most fun experiences you can have when the sun is out and the temps are high. Typically, you would pack a bunch of chips and sodas and sandwiches and that would be your boating meal. Not anymore. Now, with a boat grill, you can cook up burgers and hot dogs and have a great meal on the water. Spend more time boating and less time shopping for grills with our awesome list of the best boat grills that money can buy.

Luxury yachts and ships are all built with grills and cooking devices already aboard. For those of us that don't have luxury vessels, there are some pretty cool grills that are made to be taken out to sea. Ask any fisherman that eats what he/she catches, there is no greater feeling than catching a fish, cleaning it, and throwing it right on the grill. It is the equivalent of farm-to-table eating.

There are 21 grills on this list that are sea-worthy. Some of them have anchors that clamp them to the side of the ship or boat and others are simply table-top units that are a perfect fit for whatever craft you are sailing out on. If you are looking to up your game and spend an entire day and night out on the water you are going to need to feed yourself and your hungry passengers. These grills are the best way to get that done.

What are the Best Pontoon Grills?

Pontoon boats are one of the most popular boats to own in the United States. They are big, they are easy to operate and they typically have a ton of storage, seating, and sometimes even a cabin for sleeping. It stands to reason that the pontoon grill would be a hot item with 20% of all recreational boats in America being pontoons. Here are the best pontoon grills we could find and even the brackets and attachments that go with them to make your shopping quick and easy so you can spend more time on the water. 

Cuisinart has its hand in a lot of cooking devices from choppers to blenders to pontoon grills. Originally this specific grill wasn't designed to be used on a boat but the outside-the-box thinkers at Cuisinart did their research and had this grill fitted with brackets and clamps so that it could be attached to the railing of your average pontoon. Now they have a product that goes hand in hand with one of the most popular boat purchases on the planet and all it took was a little ingenuity.

The Kuuma 316 Gas Grill is one of the larger choices on the pontoon grill list which makes it one of the more popular. The more people you can feed the better. As stated above, pontoon boats can hold a lot of people. Obviously, those folks are going to get hungry eventually and you want a grill big enough to cook for each of them. All it took to make this standard grill a pontoon grill was a small round clamp that keeps it anchored to the railing. Being the size that it is it doesn't take up too much space either. 

What are the Best Portable Grills for Boating?

Even though some grills weren't specifically engineered for boating there are a few that work really well on a boat given that there is ample space to put it. Any countertop, table, or flat surface large enough to hold the grill will make a great grill stand and can get the job done. There are quite a few stands and tables within this list that will complete your grilling set up nicely.

We have to mention the granddaddy of them all the George Foreman Grill. Most folks think that the GFG is a college dorm room kind of grill. Something college kids can use to make a quick grilled cheese before class or after a long night of "studying". That simply isn't the case. There is a George Foreman Grill for every need and every serving size. This one in particular is a 9-serving grill that is able to be moved and stored with little effort. 

The portable grill from Cuisinart has legs that fold out and form a very sturdy base so that it won't jostle or move around even when the water is choppy. It is a durable and strong grill that can be taken on a boat, camping, hiking, and tailgate at your favorite sporting event. Buying this grill means you are going to have the ability to have your favorite grilled foods whenever and wherever you want. And that is a nice luxury to have. 

The Coyote Portable Electric Grill not only has a cool name but it is one of the more versatile selections you will find on this list. Big enough to make big cuts of meat but small enough to be moved around with ease this grill is made of stainless steel and will last a lifetime if taken care of properly. It will require a stand or table or countertop to rest on while it cooks the food, but that shouldn't be difficult to find. In fact, here is one that will work with this grill and won't set you back a ton of money.

The NOMADIQ grill is not only super cool to look at but it makes the most out of the small space that it has. Similar to a GFG, the grill cooks both sides at once and closes kind of like a bear trap, with the hinge being in the middle. It is super portable and only takes a small amount of propane to cook a full meal on. If you are on a budget and are looking for a fantastic grill to take on the boat, or anywhere else, this is a great option for you.

