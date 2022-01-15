21 Best Boat Grills: The Ultimate List

Boating is one of the most fun experiences you can have when the sun is out and the temps are high. Typically, you would pack a bunch of chips and sodas and sandwiches and that would be your boating meal. Not anymore. Now, with a boat grill, you can cook up burgers and hot dogs and have a great meal on the water. Spend more time boating and less time shopping for grills with our awesome list of the best boat grills that money can buy.
Depending on the size of your vessel there is a grill that will fit the mold and luckily this particular Magma gas-powered grill comes in two sizes. The featured grill is a 15-inch diameter while the larger size is a 17 inch. Either one will get the job done, but the more people you are hosting on your rig, the larger cooking space you are going to need.
Each grill is made with polished stainless steel so not only does it perform well but it looks great too. We all know that water can get pretty choppy out on the high seas but the lid on this grill was designed specifically for that kind of motion. The grill lid will stay open no matter the conditions. You can even rotate the lid to act as a windshield to keep your food hot and keep your people fed.
This mountable gas grill can go anywhere from boating to tailgating to hanging in the back yard. No matter what you use it for you are going to get a high-quality product that will have your food tasting delicious. The easy-to-mount grill makes it ideal for boating adventures and can be mounted and demounted quickly and efficiently.
The dimensions of this particular grill are 23 x 17 x 14 inches and it weighs just over 20lbs so it is easy to transport and won’t take up too much space in your vehicle. It even has a built-in thermometer that will give you accurate readings as to when your food is perfectly cooked.
A marine-grade grill is definitely the way to go if you plan on using your boat year-round and cooking on it every time your head out to sea. These grills are specifically designed to be moved around the boat with ease and take on any conditions you may encounter. Made of high-grade stainless steel this product won’t rust or break down over time. I would even suggest investing in a grill cover for it to use while docked.
The dimensions of this grill are 14.5 x 27.13 x 15.13 inches and being one of the heavier and sturdier options it weighs just over 50lbs. This should give you the peace of mind that it won’t come apart when the wind picks up or the water becomes rougher than expected.
Now while this grill isn’t specifically designed for boats it is designed to be portable and can be mounted just about anywhere so it fits the bill pretty well and is also available with or without a grill sleeve. With a name like Nomadiq, it is no wonder that you can use this girl just about anywhere. It even features a really cool folding function to make it even more streamlined and keep the grill top safe from debris.
This grill when fully open and ready to cook measures 25.6 x 16 x 7.5 inches and it weighs just over 12lbs. It may not be the biggest grill on this list but it is one of the cooler options and a great choice for a minimalist that wants to cook their burgers, veggie or beef, while out on their canoe, kayak, or boat.
When something isn’t broke you typically don’t fix it and the good folks at Cuisinart decided that rather than create a whole new grill they would simply modify this one to fit a pontoon boat. With pontoon boats making up roughly 20% of the recreational boating market, Cuisinart definitely took advantage of this fact and made a grill that would fit that type of boat perfectly.
The grill itself is only 18 x 12 x 19 inches and has a clamp system that hooks onto the railing of a pontoon boat. The brackets are easy to screw in and are made of stainless steel so no matter if you are boating on fresh or saltwater, they won’t rust or deteriorate over time. With 145 square inches of grilling surface, this is one of the more popular boating grills in the game today.
While this grill is named the Weber Blue, it is available in 5 other colors that are equally cool. Now, this is a grill that is designed more for smaller vessels like Boston Whalers, kayaks, canoes, and anything with minimal deck space. After all, the less space you can take up with a grill the more space you can utilize when fishing or tanning or whatever else you like to do on your boat.
The dimensions on this grill are 20.5 x 40.9 x 24.6 inches and it weighs just over 16 ounces. It is as portable as a boating grill can get and it has the trusted Weber name on it which means it is built to last. Another great thing about this grill is that it comes fully assembled out of the box, so all you really need to do is find a spot for it on your boat and get to cookin’.
You will see the brand name Magma on this list a few times and that has to do with the fact that they make a great boating grill. The brand specializes in marine grills and you can tell by the craftsmanship and attention to detail that these grills are made to last a long time and hold up even in the choppiest of waters.
This grill measures 28.5 x 14.25 x 14.63 inches and weighs almost 32lbs. The tempered glass viewing window is a relatively new addition to the marine grilling game and it is very popular among purchasers. Made 100% in the USA and features a hermetically sealed thermometer this is one badass grill. You can make a ton of upgrades to any boat, but adding this grill might just be the smartest.
Hamilton Beach makes some pretty nifty products from blenders to toasters to these fabulous tabletop grills. If you have counter space on your boat or yacht then you should seriously think of investing in something like this. The price point is right and the ability is exactly what you need to cook up a quick lunch before pulling the anchor up and setting sail again.
There are a few different options as far as grill and accessories go so you may want to check them all out before making your purchase. The 8.14lb grill has dimensions of 12.4 x 16.73 x 6.81 inches so it’ll fit on virtually any flat surface that you can find on your boat or ship. This grill is as easy to clean as it is to set up and use.
While this grill isn’t specifically designed for boating like the others on this list, it can be used on a boat and it is a hella cool grill so it needed to be on this list. There are folks out there that go from boating to camping to hiking and they need a grill that can handle it all. This is the grill for the true adventurer. Completely electric and made of strong and durable stainless steel, this is the Cadillac of portable grills. You will notice that it isn’t incredibly big measuring in at 21 x 12 x 9 inches, but it’s non-stick surface and quick heat features make this an Amazon’s Choice product and for good reason.
This super awesome grill from Cuisinart is as portable as a grill can get. While it isn’t specifically designed for boating, it does have easel-like legs that make it a great fit for any kind of adventuring. There are some add-ons that are available like grill covers and such that will complete the set or add to a gift you are getting for the grilling guru in your life.
The grill measures 19 x 11. 5 x 10 inches with the stand and weighs only 17 pounds. I wouldn’t recommend using this grill on the boat while the boat is in motion but if you are docked or anchored, feel free to fire up the 160 square inch cooking surface and enjoy your meal. Especially if you just caught your meal and want the freshest fish possible.
This may not be the most high-tech boating grill you will see on this list but it is one of the sturdiest. The simple pillar that is screwed into the boat deck is a brilliant idea. I know what you are thinking, but the boat won’t sink if this is mounted to the deck.
The grill itself is a very modest grill. Something easy to operate without too much technology or muss/fuss. The weight is about 12lbs and the dimensions are 9 x 13 x 21 inches which do not include the pole that it is mounted to. This is the ideal grill for an old-school boater that just wants to catch and eat while anchored on his favorite spot.
The Kuuma 316 Elite Gas Grill is one impressive cooking device. A small round clamp attaches it to the railing on a pontoon boat, or really any other boat with a similar railing and it rests there while cooking. Now I wouldn’t recommend racing the boat as fast as your can with burgers and hot dogs cooking on it. But it is definitely a great grill for anchoring down and enjoying a sunny day with some good friends and good food.
Don’t let these dimensions fool you, although it measures 10 x 0.01 x 10 inches, there are two racks for cooking which means this grill takes advantage of every square inch of cooking space to maximize the food output. Made entirely from stainless steel this grill is built to last even on a boat that is rocking or docking in saltwater.
The featured grill here from Flame King is advertised as an RV or trailer mounted grill, however, you can definitely mount it to a boat just as easily, either on counter space or on the railing. Here is a table mount that is specifically for mounting grills to boat railings. You could theoretically catch your fish, clean it on the table mount and then put your grill on the table to cook it. Not a bad setup if you ask me.
For a portable grill, it is a bit bigger than its competitors. That is a good thing in this case though because bigger is better and it’s not so big that it can’t be moved around. The dimensions are 22 x 11 x 17 inches and it only weighs 20lbs. This gas grill features 12,000 BTUs and has an overall grilling surface of 214 square inches.
How could we put together a list of the best boating grills and not add the grand-daddy of them all, the George Foreman Grill? I have had a 2 serving GFG for years and this thing has never let me down. The biggest reason I bought it was because in high school a friend of mine had one and we had tasty burgers after school every day and I wanted to live that kind of life when I set out on my own.
Even if you have minimal counter space on your boat you can make the George Foreman work. All you need is a little electricity and you are off and running. The grill cooks both sides of burgers, chicken, steaks, and fish evenly so cook times are shorter but you don’t lose out on any of the flavors. The grill itself measures 19 x 14.5 x 5.5 inches, weighs 8lbs, and can serve up to 9 people.
The Coyote portable electric grill is powerful enough to cook a good-sized meal but small enough to take with you anywhere, including on your boat. The removable frame and pedestal installation make this one of the more versatile grills on this list. If you are looking for a grill that can go from land to sea seamlessly, then this is a great choice.
With a 5,000-hour ceramic heating element and 156 square inch cooking area, this is one of the more powerful portable grills you will find. The stainless steel construction makes it a long-lasting option. It also can reach a maximum temperature of 550 degrees and it heats up rather quickly comparatively speaking of course.
Remember the name Blue Diamond because next to the GFG and Hamilton Beach products, Blue Diamond makes one hell of a great grill. Totally portable and with a few nifty attachments like a waffle griddle and panini press, this portable grill is a welcomed addition to any boat.
The grill has 4 settings and runs off of 1200 watts of electricity. The diamond-infused ceramic plates and griddles last a lot longer than the competition and are uber easy to clean. With all of the accessories that come with this griddle, there are a total of 7 different ways to cook your food, and both sides at a time mean less time cooking, more time eating, and enjoying life on the water.
The Ninja Foodie series is one of the highest-selling most trusted tabletop grills and air fryers on the market. This past holiday season was one of the most gifted items and it is no secret as to why. With all of its functions and ease of use, it has become the 21st-century version of the George Foreman Grill as far as popularity goes. This is why it is listed as an Amazon’s Choice product.
The 5-in-1 capabilities include an air fryer, a searing grill, a sizzling grill, as well as a crisper and regular grill top. While it is listed as an “indoor grill” it still has the ability to be used on boats as a great way to cook food on the go. Weighing at 14.5lbs it is easy to travel with and easy to store.
Included in package:
Ninja Foodi Grill
10″ x 10″ Grill Grate
4-qt. Crisper Basket
6-qt. Cooking Pot
Chef-Created 15-Recipe Book
Cleaning brush
Another Magma product has graced our list and it is obvious why. This is one hell of a cool grill that, with the right attachment or tabletop, will fit on any boat. So I have included the table recommended with this specific grill so that you can do a little one-stop shopping and get out there and enjoy your boating.
The grill itself weighs less than 20lbs so it is easy to maneuver in and out of your vehicle or around the boat. The dimensions of the grill are 22.5 x 11.63 x 11.63 inches. It comes complete with a thermometer and tempered glass window so you can watch your food cook without releasing heat and opening the lid constantly. It is recommended to use the 1lb propane canisters which should get you through multiple meals without having to change propane.
If you play your cards right and use this grill when trolling or fully anchored or even at the docks then this grill will treat you right. It has a hibachi-type look to it with four sturdy legs that will keep it from tilting and falling over. While it isn’t specifically designed for boating, it can handle it and will serve you well out there on the open sea.
The item is relatively heavy comparatively speaking at 50lbs, but the weight is what will help keep it in one place. It has a massive cooking area that measures out to 30″ x 15″. The plancha/comal/griddle provides an expansive cooking area so you could feed a family with no issues. Be the grill master you are in the backyard on your boat with this awesome grill.
This grill set is everything you need to get cookin’ on your boat. The Cuisinart grill comes with a stand or table that is specifically designed for that grill. You could set the grill and stand up in less than ten minutes and then easily stow it away when you don’t need it or are in motion. The grill itself only weighs 22lbs which makes it one of the more portable grills on the list.
The shelf or table holds up to 35lbs which means it can handle the grill, plates, utensils, and food without bending or breaking under the weight. The stainless steel grates are large and perfect for large cuts of meat and fish. It uses propane heat to cook the food and works with a 20lb propane tank that unfortunately is not included.
Most grills that are ideal for camping are also a good fit for boating as long as you aren’t driving 50 mph over wakes while trying to cook. The wide base of this specific grill makes it hard to move and keep it evenly balanced so that the food stays on and cooks to perfection.
This stainless steel tabletop grill is 22 x 18 x 15 inches and weighs 26.5lbs which is a great weight to keep this grill exactly where you want it. The legs fold in and the lid locks so that it is easy to transport from vehicle to home to the vehicle to the boat. It also doesn’t take up too much precious space. It is also incredibly easy to assemble with all the hardware you need to get this thing started already in the package.