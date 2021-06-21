11 Best Play Boats For Kids: Compare & Save

The Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak is a simple and straightforward inflatable play boat option that’s offered at a very reasonable price point considering the quality of craftsmanship and capabilities here.

Weighing just 27.2 pounds and featuring a 220 pound maximum load capacity, the Challenger is suitable for young children, as well as big kids and adults. The vessel measures 108 by 30 by 15 inches, so it’s plenty spacious for most youngsters. There is also a tandem option available through this same link if you’re shopping for a pair, or group of kiddos.

Intex has furthermore designed the Challenger to pack down remarkably compact into an included carry bag for easy transport, so you can toss this boat right into your sedan trunk, and then store it in a closet, or even under a bed. It’s a brilliant design that enables you to own a kayak, without having to make the space to store and transport one!

Featuring a removable skeg for improved tracking, cargo netting on the bow for secure gear storage, and I-beam floors for enhanced stability, the Challenger is an impressively feature-rich boat that most parents will end up waiting their turn to paddle! Although this is a perfect little kayak for amateur paddlers to play around with, Intex has engineered this vessel to be reasonably capable on the water, so you don’t have to be afraid of a little current, wave or wind action (depending on one’s paddling ability of course). That being said, this is a very basic inflatable kayak, so don’t push its limits too hard.

Perhaps best of all, there are built-in grab lines on both ends of the kayak which allow for easy re-entry when jumping on and off the boat.

Affordable, highly portable, and fun for kids and adults of all ages and sizes, the Challenger series of inflatable kayaks from Intex is an excellent go-to for summer fun that the kids will never grow out of!