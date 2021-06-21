11 Best Play Boats For Kids: Compare & Save

If there’s one thing children love, it’s good ol’ fashioned fun on the water! If you and your kiddos are seeking an exciting new summertime activity for the beach, lake, or riverside, then a play boat for kids oughta be on your radar.
We’ve compiled a variety of boats including both hard-bodied and inflatable options so selecting the right vessel for you and your gang is made easy. Whether you’re seeking a highly portable kids kayak, a deployable SUP for young and adventurous paddlers, or an inflatable floaty for simply horsing around, we’ve tracked down the top available options!
1. Intex Challenger Inflatable KayakPrice: $128.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weighs just 27.2 pounds and features a 220 pound maximum limit
- 108 by 30 by 15 inches
- Packs down compact into an included carry bag for easy transport
- Grab line on both ends of the kayak allow for easy re-entry
- Cargo netting built into the bow for effective gear storage
- Removable skeg for improved tracking
- Inflatable I beam floors add stability
- Includes an 84 inch aluminum oar, repair patch and Hi output manual hand pump
- Boston valves for quick and easy inflation/deflation
- Inflatable seat is both removable and adjustable
- Single and tandem options available
- Affordable price point
- Vinyl construction although impressively durable, is prone to puncture if you're not careful
- Will not handle high winds, surf, or current well
- No color options available
The Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak is a simple and straightforward inflatable play boat option that’s offered at a very reasonable price point considering the quality of craftsmanship and capabilities here.
Weighing just 27.2 pounds and featuring a 220 pound maximum load capacity, the Challenger is suitable for young children, as well as big kids and adults. The vessel measures 108 by 30 by 15 inches, so it’s plenty spacious for most youngsters. There is also a tandem option available through this same link if you’re shopping for a pair, or group of kiddos.
Intex has furthermore designed the Challenger to pack down remarkably compact into an included carry bag for easy transport, so you can toss this boat right into your sedan trunk, and then store it in a closet, or even under a bed. It’s a brilliant design that enables you to own a kayak, without having to make the space to store and transport one!
Featuring a removable skeg for improved tracking, cargo netting on the bow for secure gear storage, and I-beam floors for enhanced stability, the Challenger is an impressively feature-rich boat that most parents will end up waiting their turn to paddle! Although this is a perfect little kayak for amateur paddlers to play around with, Intex has engineered this vessel to be reasonably capable on the water, so you don’t have to be afraid of a little current, wave or wind action (depending on one’s paddling ability of course). That being said, this is a very basic inflatable kayak, so don’t push its limits too hard.
Perhaps best of all, there are built-in grab lines on both ends of the kayak which allow for easy re-entry when jumping on and off the boat.
Affordable, highly portable, and fun for kids and adults of all ages and sizes, the Challenger series of inflatable kayaks from Intex is an excellent go-to for summer fun that the kids will never grow out of!
Find more Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak information and reviews here.
-
2. Intex Explorer Inflatable Boat SeriesPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One, two, and three person options available
- Three-person option features a 410 pound weight capacity
- Grab line on the bow for towing, and easy re-entry from the water
- Welded on oar locks
- Inflatable floor for comfort and rigidity
- Purchase includes two French oars, repair patch, and a high output manual air pump
- No carry bag included
- Vinyl construction is not suitable for pets - too much of a puncture risk
- No color options available
Available in one, two and three-person options, the Intex Explorer Inflatable Boat Series is a stellar choice for parents seeking a play boat that can accommodate and entertain entire groups of rowdy kids.
Featuring a 410-pound maximum weight limit, the 3-person option can likely support a lot more than 3 kids depending on the age group. Whether it can or not, children will love piling into this party raft in order to wrestle each other off of it, jump into the water, and paddle it around. It’s a simple platform for on the water fun that the kids are bound to love – you can’t go wrong with this one.
Featuring an inflatable floor for added comfort and stability, a grab line on the bow for towing and easy re-entry from the water, and welded oar locks for use with the included French oars, Intex has ensured this inflatable series is equipped for summer shenanigans. Wise parents will furthermore very well end up hijacking this vessel in order to sneak out for a midday snooze with their feet up.
Including a repair patch and manual air pump, the brand has set up this affordable option with everything you need to get started! One detail to consider however, is that Intex does not included a carry bag, so think about the best way to transport this portable and deployable inflatable before purchasing.
Find more Intex Explorer Inflatable Boat Series information and reviews here.
-
3. Body Glove Porter 9’6” Inflatable Paddle Board PackagePros:
Cons:
- 9'6" by 31" by 5.4" inch inflatable kayak/SUP featuring an impressive 300 pound weight capacity
- Wide design promotes stability for rowdy kids
- 26 pound total weight is manageable for the kids to move around and portage on thier own
- Removable high-back kayak seat
- Patented center carry handle doubles as a water-bottle or paddle holder
- Six-point bungee tie-down on the bow provides ample gear storage
- Fixed Dura-fins offer superior tracking and are built to be virtually indestructible
- Heavy-duty drop-stitch material with triple-layer stringers and triple-layer side rails offer excellent durability
- Breaks down into a compact carry bag that can be worn as a backpack for easy transport
- Purchase includes a dual-action pump, 4-piece adjustable kayak/SUP paddle, ankle leash, repair kit, carry-all backpack, and cell phone dry pouch
- Kids will likely require assistance setting up and breaking down this SUP
- Expensive option
- Limited color selection
While the Body Glove Porter 9’6” Inflatable Paddle Board Package isn’t exactly a boat, it will prove itself to be a super fun summer accessory for the whole family.
Featuring a generous 300 pound weight capacity, this nine and a half foot paddle board is both quite spacious and stable, making it the perfect platform for groups of kids to horse around on. While the Porter is a great SUP for use as a play-raft, it’s also of course designed to be efficiently paddled, and even features a removable high-back kayak seat. This makes the Porter an stellar option for kids and adults seeking a SUP that can be utilized for some proper on the water adventuring.
A six-point bungee tie-down on the bow provides ample gear storage while virtually indestructible fixed Dura-fins on the underside of the board generate superior tracking. Body Glove has also integrated a patented center carry handle that doubles as a water-bottle or paddle holder into this model SUP, providing you with an extra pair of hands on the water and making portages a piece of cake.
The 26 pound total weight of the Porter is furthermore quite manageable for most kids to move around on thier own, so once this bad boy is deployed, they’re on their own!
Not to be overlooked, the heavy-duty drop-stitch material with triple-layer stringers and triple-layer side rails ensure exceptional durability – so those parents worried about the integrity of an inflatable vessel will be glad to know that the kiddos will have to really work hard to damage this SUP. Body Glove builds their inflatable vessels with some serious quality of craftsmanship and integrity, so rest assured you’re not purchasing a temporary-toy that’s only going to last a season or two. These SUPs are even pet-friendly, so go ahead and bring the dogs along for a paddle!
Best of all, the Porter folds up into a compact carry bag that can then be worn as a backpack for effortless storage and transport. This is a nine and a half foot SUP that can be broken down small enough to be tucked in a closet or backseat of a sedan – ya gotta love that!
Including a dual-action pump, 4-piece adjustable kayak/SUP paddle, cell phone dry pouch, ankle leash, repair kit, and carry-all backpack, this is an excellent value purchase that’s guaranteed to remain a staple in your family’s summer fun arsenal long after the kids grow up.
Find more Body Glove Porter 9'6'' Inflatable Paddle Board Package information and reviews here.
-
4. Body Glove Performer 11′ Inflatable Paddle Board PackagePros:
Cons:
- 11 foot long, 32 pound inflatable SUP featuring a 320 pound weight capacity
- Two-tone, puncture-resistant PVC construction is exceptionally durable and dog friendly
- Bungee tie-down on the bow provides ample gear storage
- Fixed fins improve tacking and maneuverability
- Cooler tie-down points allow you to secure a large cooler to the SUP for seating and storage
- Packs down into a compact carry bag that can be worn as a backpack
- Integrated action camera mount
- Includes a lightweight 3-piece adjustable paddle, dual-action hand pump, ankle coil leash, cell phone dry bag, and repair kit
- Center carry handle doubles as a paddle rest
- Multiple color options
- Expensive optoin
- Most kids will likely require assistance setting up and breaking down this SUP
- No included seating option
The Body Glove Performer 11′ Inflatable Paddle Board Package is without a doubt one of the ultimate options when it comes to inflatable SUPs geared towards paddlers of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels. Just like the Porter SUP previously listed, this is a killer play boat option for the whole family that will never be outgrown!
Featuring a two-tone, puncture-resistant PVC construction, this inflatable is remarkably durable and, even pet friendly. It will take a LOT of abuse for the kids to puncture or abrade this vessel to the point of creating an air leak, so don’t hesitate to give this option a chance if you’re worried about its integrity – it’s tough as nails!
The generous 11 foot length and 320 pound weight capacity of the Performer makes it a suitable SUP for comfortably paddling with two adults, and therefore several children. Bungee tie-downs on the bow ensure ample gear storage, while fixed fins generate solid tracking and maneuverability. Body Glove has even mindfully included tie-down points near the midship in order to secure a large cooler to the deck for use as both seating and storage.
The center carry handle doubles as a paddle rest, so you have a place to stash your paddle when you want your hands free. The handle also enables you to comfortably move the SUP from where you inflate it, to the water’s edge. The Performer Package only weighs 32 pounds, so most kids should be able to move it around on their own.
Body Glove has even integrated an action camera mount onto the bow of this SUP, so capturing fun, candid moments out on the water is made easier then ever. No doubt an underrated feature that parents will love utilizing.
Including a lightweight 3-piece adjustable paddle, dual-action hand pump, cell phone dry bag, ankle coil leash, and repair kit, the brand has included everything you need to get started an on the water with this awesomely inclusive package.
Perfect for use as a party raft and more than capable of embarking on some adventure paddling excursions, the Performer Paddleboard is as the name suggests, a top-notch, built to last SUP option that’s bound to be cherished for many years of summer fun to come!
Find more Body Glove Performer 11' Inflatable Paddle Board Package information and reviews here.
-
5. BOTE Deus Aero Inflatable Kayak & Stand Up Paddle BoardPrice: $1,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both a 12.5 foot inflatable kayak and SUP, featuring a 300 pound weight capacity
- Removable top panel can be used on its own as a float
- Highly portable design packs down to just 39 by 18.5 by 11.5 inches and weighs only 50 pounds
- High weight capacity and open deck space allows for multiple children to ride at once!
- Military grade PVC construction and 4-chambered design offers remarkable integrity and stability
- Front bungees for gear storage
- Impressively feature rich design including a removable foot bat, 5-gallon bucket port, cup holder recievers, and more
- Self draining cockpit keeps the deck dry
- Keel guard protects the inflatable hull from abrasion and enhances overall durability
- Elevated seating provides an awesome vantage over the water
- 10-inch removable fin for improved tracking
- 2-year manufacturer's warranty
- Expensive option
- Kids will likely need help assembling and breaking down the boat
- Inflatable construction although impressively durable, is still susceptible to puncture if not mindful during operation
The BOTE Deus Aero Inflatable Kayak & Stand Up Paddle Board is an advanced, deployable personal watercraft that the kids will love utilizing as a raft, kayak, SUP, and more! The advanced build and quality of craftsmanship of the Deus is far from being a toy, but that being said, this is a seriously awesome play boat option for kids.
Packing down to just 39 by 18.5 by 11.5 inches collapsed and weighing in at only 50 pounds, the Deus is an impressively portable boat that’s easily stored at home and transported to the water without a truck or trailer. Deployed, this kayak/SUP hybrid measures 12 feet long and features a 300 pound weight capacity. The inherent design of the boat and configuration of the deck is furthermore totally conducive to accommodating multiple children at once.
Engineered with a military grade PVC construction and 4-chambered design, BOTE has built this boat to offer both exceptional integrity and stability. A keel guard is also present in order to protect the inflatable hull from abrasion. Parents concerned about puncture risk due to the wear and tear that’s bound to occur once you bring kids into the equation will be glad to know that the Deus will take some serious abuse to damage.
For the price point, this is an impressively feature rich boat, including a 5-gallon bucket port, removable foot bar, cup holder recievers, and more. A self draining cockpit keeps the deck from taking on any standing water, while front bungees provide you with a place to stash your essential on the water gear.
Perhaps best of all, the removable top panel that’s utilized as the seat base when sitting vs. standing can be easily used on its own as a floaty. This is an underrated feature that groups of kids will no doubt have a blast with.
Including a 10-inch removable fin for improved tracking, the Deus should not be overlooked as a highly capable kayak that can effectively cover some water. This will make for a stellar personal fishing vessel that you can stand up and sight-fish in, as well as an adventure-ready SUP perfect for exploring shallow water environments. Point being – this is far more than a simple play boat, so your kids will never grow bored, or grow out of this one!
Offered with a two-year warranty, you can furthermore rest assured that you’re purchasing a quality product from a respected brand when you shop BOTE – just make sure not to make the kids wait too long for their turn to take this one for a spin!
Find more BOTE Deus Aero Inflatable Kayak & Stand Up Paddle Board information and reviews here.
-
6. Lifetime Youth 6 Foot Wave KayakPrice: $148.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressively lightweight and portable at just 18 pounds, and featuring a 130 pound weight capacity
- Youth paddle included
- High density Polyethylene construction is super durable
- Molded finger handles on kayak sides for easy transport to and from the water
- Swim-up deck on the stern for easy re-entry
- Self bailing scupper holes keep the cockpit from filling up with water
- Molded paddle cradle provides you with a space to rest your paddle
- Stable, flat bottom hull design
- Twin-fin stern design helps to improve tracking
- 5-year limited manufacturer warranty
- Flat bottom hull design is designed for stability over speed
- No cushioned seat included
- 130 Pound weight capacity means your kiddo may outgrow this boat
One of our top picks within our list of the best kayaks for kids, the Lifetime Youth 6 Foot Wave Kayak is an awesomely affordable and super fun option for youngsters weighing in below 130 pounds.
Built with an especially stable, flat-bottom design, the 6 Foot Wave Kayak is meant to be particularly easy to paddle and maneuver for amateur kayakers. The high density Polyethylene construction is furthermore exceptionally durable, so the kiddos won’t hafta worry about abrading, or puncturing this vessel like they would an inflatable.
Weighing just 18 pounds, the Wave Kayak is easily paddled, portaged, and pulled around by even smaller children with lower upper body strength.
Featuring self bailing scupper holes to keep the cockpit from filling up with water and a twin-fin stern design that helps to improve tracking, this is an impressively capable little kayak considering its minimalist design. The stern is also designed to operate as a swim-up deck for easy re-entry after jumping in the water for a swim.
While there is no seat included, adding a boat cushion or even a folded up towel will provide your favorite youngster with some padding for their backside. Trust us when we say the kids won’t mind.
Offered at quite a reasonable price point and offered with a 5-year limited warranty, you can rest assured you’re purchasing a quality product from a quality brand with this one!
Find more Lifetime Youth 6 Feet Wave Kayak information and reviews here.
-
7. Pelican Solo 6 Foot Sit-on-top Youth KayakPrice: $235.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultralight, 19 pound weight and 6 foot length is very easily transported via car top or truck bed
- Twin tunnel hull design makes the kayak easily maneuverable for kids and ensures excellent stability
- Features a swim-up rear deck with a handle for easy re-boarding if you go for a swim
- Feature rich design for the price point including a paddle rest, and water bottle holder
- Molded footrests accommodate an array of comfortable paddling positions
- Includes a 72 inch junior aluminum paddle and safety flag so you can keep a close eye on the boat
- Molded carrying handle for easy transport
- Swim-up stern can also be utilized as storage space
- Multiple color options
- Affordable price point
- 100 Poud weight capacity means most children will outgrow this boat
- Includes an ERGOFORM padded backrest, but no cushioned seat
- Hull design is intended to generate stability more so than speed
The Pelican Solo 6 Foot Sit-on-top Youth Kayak is a brilliant play boat option for young aspiring kayakers that’s affordable, mindfully built, and a blast to paddle!
This ultralight kid’s kayak weighs in at just 19 pounds and measures 6 feet in length, so it’s very easily tossed into the back of a truckbed, or secured to a car top. The particularly low weight furthermore means that even lower strength youngsters will have no problem propelling this boat on the water.
The twin tunnel hull design utilized here ensures this kayak is easily maneuverable for novice paddlers and promotes excellent stability, creating a much more stable kayaking experience than traditional hulls. Molded footrests go on to accommodate an array of comfortable paddling positions, so this boat will continue to comfortably seat the kid you’re shopping for until they surpass the 100 pound recommended weight limit.
The handy swim-up stern allows for easy re-entry of the kayak in the event the paddler wants to jump in for a swim, and can also of course be utilized as a storage space. A paddle rest and water bottle holder are also included in the design totalling to an impressively feature-rich layout considering the affordable price point.
Including a 72 inch junior aluminum paddle and a safety flag for keeping a close eye on the kayak, Pelican has come up with a truly excellent value kids kayak with this one. With multiple color options to choose from, customizing the aesthetic of this youth kayak to the kiddo you have in mind is furthermore made easy!
Find more Pelican Solo 6 Feet Sit-on-top Youth Kayak information and reviews here.
-
8. Klymit Litewater Dinghy PackraftPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 76 inch (6.3 feet) long pack raft that can be packed and deployed anywhere
- Ultralight design is intended to be packed on backcountry excursions, weighing just 44 ounces and packing down to the size of a water bottle (4.5” by 9”)
- 210D polyester provides excellent puncture and abrasion resistance
- Two valves for quick and easy inflation & deflation
- Integrated inflatable seat is comfortable and provides insulation from cold water
- 6 tie-off zones for lashing gear
- Inflatoin stuff sack/dry bag included
- Reasonable price point considering this boat's capabilities
- This is a performance backcountry boat rather than a play boat
- Lacks onboard storage potential unless you utilizie the tie-off points
- No color selection
Designed for pack rafters embarking on backcountry expeditions, the Klymit Litewater Dinghy Packraft is in reality, very far from being a considered a toy or play boat. That being said, this unique and remarkably innovative inflatable vessel will nonetheless be a ton of fun for the kids!
This is a 76 inch (6.3 feet) long pack raft that weighs an incredible 44 ounces, packing down to roughly the size of a water bottle (4.5 by 9 inches). It’s a piece of technical backcountry gear that’s intended to be brought along in a hiking pack, and then deployed when you need it.
Built with a 210D polyester construction for ample puncture and abrasion resistance, and designed with two valves for rapid and easy inflation/deflation, the Klymit LWD is up for essentially any adventure.
The integrated inflatable seat is quite comfortable to kick back in and provides adequate insulation if floating on colder water, so you don’t have to restrict this boat to summer time use. There are also 6 tie-off zones for securing gear, so the kiddos can lash additional toys to the raft, hang tow ropes off the sides, and more.
There is even an inflation bag/stuff sack included so you won’t require a pump in order to get the LWD inflated!
Although it’s an advanced piece of backcountry gear intended for adventurous outdoorsmen, the versatility, portability, and price point of the Litewater Dinghy Packraft is not to be overlooked if seeking a fun on the water accessory for your favorite youngsters.
Find more Klymit Litewater Dinghy Packraft information and reviews here.
-
9. WOW Watersports Lucky Ducky Towable Large Inflatable DuckPrice: $292.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Towable 78 by 68 by 34 inch inflatable that can be utilized as a tube, or as a floaty
- Intended for one to two riders when towing, but features a 340 pound max weight limit, so it's suitable for multiple kids if only floating
- Double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards
- Built in molded EZ TOW CONNECTOR for easy tow point hook ups
- Can be towed frontwards or backwards
- Reinforced tow system construction and heavy-duty PVC bladders are covered in Tough Shell Nylon and therefore exceptionally durable
- Expensive option
- Not a great play boat for kids who want to paddle around and explore on their own, this is a floaty or towable optoin
- No paddles or tow rope included
The WOW Watersports Lucky Ducky Towable Large Inflatable Duck is both a hilarious floaty, and a towable inflatable for tubing behind a motor boat.
This 78 by 68 by 34 inch inflatable is designed for one or two riders when being towed, but features a 340 pound weight limit. This means you can safely fit quite a few kiddos on there if you’re simply using the inflatable as a party raft.
A reinforced tow system construction and heavy-duty PVC bladders are covered in Tough Shell Nylon and as a result offer exceptional overall durability, so good luck beating up on this one. Double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards are furthermore built into the design to ensure the Lucky Ducky isn’t too hard on your hands when hanging on at high speeds.
The brand has even included a built-in molded EZ TOW CONNECTOR for quick and easy tow point hook ups, taking the hassle and guesswork out of towing the tube most efficiently.
Perhaps the most fun detail of all, the Lucky Ducky can be towed frontwards or backwards, so tell the kids not to get too comfortable in there, it’s gonna be a wild ride!
Find more WOW Watersports Lucky Ducky Towable Large Inflatable Duck information and reviews here.
-
10. INTEX Unicorn Party IslandPrice: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16.4 Foot long inflatable
- Can comfortably accommodate four adults
- Features a built-in cooler and 4 integrated cup holders
- Constructed from durable 20-gauge vinyl
- Detachable boarding platform makes it easy to enter and exit the float
- Seven heavy-duty handles enable easier transport of the floaty and re-boarding
- Expensive option
- Vinyl construction is effectively durable, but is still puncture prone
- Not ideal for kids who want to paddle around and explore on their own, this is a floaty intended for more stationary use
Ok, this one speaks for itself. The INTEX Unicorn Party Island is a fun and hilarious floaty option that’s perfect for groups of rowdy kiddos to jump, paddle, and lounge on!
This 16.4 foot long inflatable can comfortably accommodate four adults, so there’s no shortage of play-space when it comes to groups of high-energy kids. There is a built-in cooler and four cup holders, as well as a detachable boarding platform to ensure easy re-entry after diving in for a swim.
Constructed from durable 20-gauge vinyl, this is a pretty tough inflatable that can handle the abuses of summer fun. That being said, the integrity here is not on par with military-grade PVC inflatable options, so you’ll certainly have to be careful no to puncture this monsterous floaty.
Keep in mind that this is more of a stationary play and lounge raft than it is a boat if you’re seeking something that the kids can go off and explore in. INTEX does however offer this Unicorn Float in smaller sizes which are more easily paddled, and much more reasonably transported, so be sure to check them out if a 16+ foot inflatable seems a bit excessive to you!
Find more INTEX Unicorn Party Island information and reviews here.
-
11. SOWKT 18 by 6 Foot Floating Water PadPrice: $469.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 18 by 6 foot dimension and 1320 pound weight limit is perfect for big-group hangouts!
- Highly portable accessory weighing just 28 pounds, and rolling up to 6 feet by 21 inches when broken down
- Built from high-quality, 1.3 inch thick XPE foam
- Includes a 12-foot tether and carabiner for secure attachment to the shore, boat, or bottom
- Includes a one year warranty
- Expensive option
- This is more of a stationary raft than a boat and is not intended to be efficienctly paddled
- Nature of the pad makes setting up seating more or less impossible
The SOWKT 18 by 6 Foot Floating Water Pad is clearly not a boat, but we nonetheless wanted to include this awesome on the water accessory here for its killer versatility and potential for rowdy summer fun!
This tremendous floating pad can support up to 1320 pounds, so large groups of kids and adults can all pile on here. It’s the perfect platform for a wrestling match, a picnic, or a nap – the possibilities are endless here.
Due to this pad’s innovative 1.3 inch thick XPE foam build, it can be rolled up into a cylinder measuring just 6 feet by 21 inches. This makes it possible to bring along the SOWKT pad on boat days, beach days, camping trips and more. For some smaller dimension floating pad options that are even easier to transport, be sure to check out these variable size options from competitor brand, Outroad.
This option includes a 12-foot tether and carabiner with the purchase for secure attachment to the shore, boat, or bottom, so you can rest assured your kiddos won’t get pulled out by the tide, or stray too far from the lake shore once you cut them loose.
All things considered, despite the high cost of this on the water accessory, it’s easy to imagine all of the ridiculous summer shenanigans the kids are bound to get into with this one that will make it well worth the price point. Offering unparrelled versatility in terms of where, when, and how you’ll utilize it, a floating pad of this size will no doubt become an instant summer time staple!
Find more SOWKT 18 by 6 Foot Floating Water Pad information and reviews here.
