21 Best Camp Shoes: Your Ultimate List

Unisex sizing

100% Wool felt construction with rubber soles

Wool construction keeps you warm in the cold, and cool in the heat, both effectively breathable and insulating

100% chemical-free, natural wool protects against odor and is itch-free

Shoe body conforms to your foot shape, and will create a custom footbed from compression underfoot

Can be worn barefoot or with socks, although the brand recommends barefoot wear in order to experience the benefits of the wool

Wool is a natural product with self-cleaning properties due to the natural fat of the wool fiber, lanolin – so washing is rarely necessary

Wide color selection available

2-year manufacturer warranty

Glerups’ AR Unisex 100% Natural Wool Shoe with Rubber Sole might look like a simple slipper at a glance, but this is a masterfully engineered camp shoe that’s designed with excellent temperature control, comfort, and versatility in mind!

These are unisex shoes that are built with a 100% wool felt construction and rubber soles. The design is straightforward and simple – it’s the wool construction that makes these shoes so special.

The wool construction keeps you warm in the cold, and cool in the heat – both effectively breathable and insulating depending on the conditions. The shoes furthermore absorb sweat, helping to regulate the temperature on the skin by transporting moisture away from the body. This makes them just as great for active wear (although there’s minimal ankle support) as for lounging around.

When it comes to overall comfort, the shoe body conforms to your foot shape and then creates a custom footbed from compression underfoot, so they break in really nicely. The brand sent me a pair of these bad boys to field test a while back, and mine have only become more and more comfortable.

Glerups can be worn barefoot or with socks, although the brand recommends barefoot wear in order to best experience the benefits of the wool (such as sweat absorption). Perhaps best of all in the context of campouts, wool is a natural product with self-cleaning properties due to the natural fat of the wool fiber, lanolin – so washing is rarely necessary. The 100% chemical-free, natural wool, therefore, protects against odor and is furthermore itch-free.

Since it is a natural product, you may see very small vegetable fibers (grass or straw) in the felt from time to time. New Glerups will typically shed for the first three to five weeks of wear, which is due to the natural treatment of the wool as your bare feet create a custom footbed from compression.

Did we mention these kicks have quite a cool and unique aesthetic? Their somewhat bulbous shape and thick sidewalls somehow has a really sharp look that turns heads – and there’s a ton of color options available to customize your style!

Warm, cool, cozy, and attractive, if you’re seeking a versatile camp shoe that can be worn year-round, Glerups is a great place to start your search!