11 Best Down Pants: Compare & Save

When it comes to keeping yourself toasty with the best of the best gear, why neglect your bottom half? Our top list of the best down pants will ensure you stay effectively warm out there from head to toe, no matter what your favorite winter activities may be.

Every avid outdoorsman and woman knows the value of a good quality down garment. Your down jacket or vest is likely one of the warmest and most packable layers you own, making it an essential piece of gear for virtually any cold-weather adventure, but have you considered the benefits of a pair of down pants?

Why Own Down Pants?

You may be asking yourself, "who really needs a pair of down pants?"

This is a perfectly reasonable question considering down insulation is a tactic typically seen in jackets, vests and other garments, but the answer is simple - anyone who struggles to stay warm during the cold season!

Down pants are brilliant for a few applications in particular that you may or may not have considered:

Camping/Backpacking Trips: When the sun sets and the temperature drops, it can get mighty chilly in the great outdoors. Sitting still with or without a campfire means your core temp will remain low without some serious insulation. Down pants are perfect for enduring the chill of an after-hours hangout at base camp, as well as for wearing within your sleeping bag for some potent added insulation.

Hunting: Tree stand and blind hunters are no stranger to the brutally cold conditions of long, motionless sits during late season hunts. Wise hunters employ super-effective base-layer insulation in order to remain comfortable in the field, and while wool and synthetic blends have come a long way, nothing beats the power of down.

Fishing: Wade fishing in frigid water is just downright challenging no matter how you cut it. Ice cold water will eventually get to you and force you to step out - wearing a pair of down pants underneath your waders will help you conquer the cold.

Synthetic vs. Natural Down Insulation

While most of the above options are built with natural goose or duck insulation, there are some synthetic and synthetic blends listed. Making an informed purchase decision means you should understand the difference in insulating ability as well as the pros and cons between natural and synthetic down.

Generally speaking, natural down has a higher warmth-to-weight ratio than synthetic alternatives, packs lighter, is more compressible and lasts longer overall.

Synthetic down might be a touch heavier and less compressible than natural down, and may not hold its loft quite as long, but it's far more water-resistant than even DWR treated natural down and furthermore will still insulate you when wet.

When buying any down garment, carefully consider what you need out of your insulation.

Need something ultralight and super compressible for multi-day treks? Goose or duck down will be the go-to.

Seeking a down garment that won't quit on you if it encounters some wetness in the field? A synthetic or synthetic blend insulation is probably best.

Read more on the ins and outs of natural vs. synthetic down here!

Fill Power

Fill power is the measurement used to calculate a given down insulation's ability to loft, and therefore trap heat. It is directly related to "how warm" a garment is, but not an outright measure of warmth.

Fill power is calculated by how many cubic inches one ounce of down insulation can fill.

More easily explained, a 700-fill-power down indicates that one ounce of that down fills 700 cubic inches of space.

In other words, the higher the fill power, the less down you need to fill up the insulating space of the garment (or sleeping bag). Higher fill powers therefore typically indicate lower weight - as well as high quality down overall.

Depending on the intended purpose of your down garment, fill power may or may not be of great importance to you. Those seeking ultralight down garments will, however, gravitate towards higher fill powers.

Cleaning And Maintaining Your Down Pants

Cleaning your down pants, and down garments in general calls for some special treatment.

Ideally, you don't want to wash your down clothing and sleeping bags at all - even gentle hand washing can affect the lofting ability of the insulation. You will, of course, have to eventually clean your down garments and gear, but it's absolutely worth noting that you should wash them as minimally as possible.

Always read the special instructions for cleaning your down garments - every type of insulation (and shell) calls for specific treatment.

Other Options For Base Layer Warmth

If you're seeking a base layer or mid-layer for use underneath a shell out in the extreme cold, there are certainly some alternative, more traditional options out there.

Synthetic fleece is a solid insulator and stands up to the cold fairly well, but doesn't breath all that great. Cotton fleece breathes better but does not offer the same level of warmth.

Merino wool is a brilliant insulator and will keep you warm even when wet. There are furthermore all sorts of wool/synthetic blends currently on the market that are remarkably form-fitting, antimicrobial, and WARM. For contexts that call for maximum mobility and warmth, merino wool is a great call.

Heated base layers are another option for conquering the brutal cold, and there are plenty of garments on the market that are surprisingly low profile and form-fitting. Check out our list of the best heated pants for some of our favorite options.

