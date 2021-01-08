9 Best Electric Fillet Knives: Compare & Save

Electric fillet knives are a brilliant solution to fighting hand and wrist fatigue while cleaning large numbers of fish after a productive day on the water as well as for working through tougher, more robust species.
While traditional fillet knives allow for particularly precise blade manipulation and have their advantages, an electric powered blade is effortless to use and equally accurate with the right amount of practice. Electric knives are furthermore arguably safer to use than standard fillet knives due to the fact that you don’t need to put nearly as much force in your cuts – eliminating unintentional slipping and slicing.
Our top list has tracked down the best electric fillet knives on the market for cleaning any and all species – whether you’re filleting panfish or steaking tuna, we’ve found the right model for you!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $93.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $125.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $108.70 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $117.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $53.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $92.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.80 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. BUBBA 110V Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $93.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 110V knife providing exceptional torque and cutting strength
- Includes 7-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E STIFF, and 12-inch E STIFF blades for all species and scenarios!
- Blades are Titanium Nitride coated for increased lifespan and easier cleaning
- 8.5-inch handle length featuring a non slip grip and trigger guard provides you with a great ergonomic, and safe handle on the knife
- 8-foot cord length provides a good range for use away from outlets
- Premium EVA case houses the knife and blades beautifully for easy storage and transport
- One year warranty
- Fairly expensive
- Some might find this option to be a bit large and cumbersome - it's a matter of preference really
- Complaints about the motor failing after a few hundred fish, perhaps a quality control issue - fortunately Bubba's customer service is sound
The BUBBA 110V Electric Fillet Knife is a workhorse capable of cleaning virtually any species and or size of fish, making it one of the most truly versatile options on the market.
Providing exceptional torque and cutting strength and compatible with a wide assortment of replaceable blades, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more capable electric knife than this.
BUBBA includes an extensive blade set here – a 7-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E STIFF, and 12-inch E STIFF blade for more or less every species and scenario. The brand truly sets you up for effectively cleaning anything and everything with fins with this super-inclusive, top-quality knife and blade set.
The bigger blades (9+ inches) are brilliant for saltwater applications, while the shorter 7-inch blade is an ideal freshwater companion. All of the blades are Titanium Nitride coated for increased lifespan and easier cleaning, so BUBBA has crafted this whole set anticipating had abuse and corrosive environments.
The 12-inch stiff blade paired with this powerhouse motor is perhaps the best option for effortlessly cleaning the biggest pelagic species of fish such as tuna, sharks, and billfish, so if you’re a big-game offshore angler seeking an unstoppable electric fillet knife, this is it.
The 8.5-inch handle length features a non-slip grip and a trigger guard providing you with a nice ergonomic, and safe to handle grip. The 8-foot cord length furthermore provides an extended range for use away from outlets, so you won’t be tied to the kitchen counter with this one.
Not to be overlooked, the premium EVA case included with this purchase houses the knife and blades beautifully for easy storage and transport, making this an impressively compact, go-anywhere option despite its remarkable power and capabilities.
An outstanding knife paired with some of the best blades in the business all covered under a one-year warranty – you can’t go wrong with the BUBBA 110V Electric Fillet Knife no matter who you are!
Find more Bubba 110V Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
2. Editor’s Choice: BUBBA Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $125.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High powered, cordless option providing exceptional torque and cutting strength
- Includes 7-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E STIFF, and 12-inch E STIFF blades for all species and scenarios!
- Blades are Titanium Nitride coated for increased lifespan and easier cleaning
- 8.5-inch handle length featuring a non slip grip and trigger guard provides you with a great ergonomic, and safe handle on the knife
- Two included Lithium-Ion batteries can be swapped out for up to four hours of runtime depending on what you're cutting!
- Battery life indicator light tells you when it's getting ready to be time to charge
- Premium EVA case houses the knife and blades beutifully for easy storage and transport
- One year warranty
- Expensive option
- Some might find this option to be a bit large and cumbersome - it's a matter of preference really
- Lithium-Ion batteries will lose charge if stored for long periods of time, so charge them if they've been sitting for more than a few weeks
The BUBBA Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife features the same power and capabilities as the brand’s 110V option, but in a cordless housing that allows you to more easily bring this knife onboard your vessel, or on the go.
Just like the BUBBA knife previously listed, this us an exceptionally high powered option providing some serious torque and cutting strength – but cordless! The two included Lithium-Ion batteries are designed to perform with no decrease in power as the battery life drains, so you won’t notice any changes in the knife’s performance as you run the battery down.
The brand has furthermore included two batteries, so you can switch them out once your first battery dies. Customer reviews insist that you can have your second battery charged in the time it takes for the other to be fully drained, so as long as you have the charger on you, there’s no reason you should ever be without power.
BUBBA has even included a battery life indicator on the housing of the knife so you can keep a close pulse on your remaining run-time.
Like the 110V option of this blade, the Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife includes the 7-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E STIFF, and 12-inch E STIFF blades for all species and scenarios, as well as BUBBA’s killer premium EVA case which houses everything.
Despite this being a battery-powered knife, this bad boy can slice through the roughest of scales and toughest of bones, so definitely don’t count it out if you’re seeking a particularly high-powered option – it’s engineered to have the same strength as BUBBAS 110V choice.
The brand also includes a one year warranty so you can buy in confidence knowing they’ve got your back in the event of an issue. All things considered, given the variety of included blades, extra battery and impressive cutting power of this option, we find that BUBBA has engineered the best cordless electric fillet knife on the market.
Find more Bubba Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
3. American Angler PRO Titanium Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $108.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 110V Electric fillet knife featuring impressive torque and power
- Professional Series shielded 40mm motor
- 8-inch Titanium-coated 420 stainless steel blade geared towards freshwater use
- Wide assortment of alternative blades available for purchase ranging from 5.5 to 10 inches makes this a truly all-species knife
- Cutting power can easily move through the bones of larger, robust fish like striped bass and grouper
- Motor, blades, and housing are all well rated for long lifespan
- Cool-to-touch Santorini grip pad for a nice ergonomic grip
- Includes a ventilated nylon mesh storage case
- Two year warranty
- Expensive option
- Only includes one 8-inch blade
- Complaints about the motor heating up after prolonged use, likely a quality control issue
The American Angler PRO Titanium Electric Fillet Knife is without a doubt one of the top options available on the market for those seeking a high powered, plug-in versus cordless option.
This 110V electric fillet knife features impressive torque and power, employing a professional series shielded 40mm motor. This is a great option for big fish that require some extra muscle, as well as longer filleting sessions due to the quality and consistency of the motor.
You can move right through even more robust bones with this high-powered option, so if you’re seeking an electric fillet knife for some assistance working through particularly tough species of fish, this is a great go-to.
The PRO Titanium model comes standard with an 8-inch Titanium-coated 420 stainless steel blade that is suitable for saltwater species but more geared towards freshwater applications. American Angler, fortunately, sells a wide variety of interchangeable replacement blades ranging from 5.5 to 10 inches meaning this a truly all-species knife.
This is the brand’s top-quality model – while the stainless steel variant of this knife is highly comparable in both price and function, we recommend springing for the titanium coated blades. You’ll get a bit more bang for your buck and longer lifespan out of this one, so it’s well worth the added cost.
The cool-to-touch Santorini grip pad creates a nice ergonomic grip, and the cord length is plenty long enough for most kitchens and patios.
All things considered, it’s tough to beat the reliability of this top-notch, industry-trusted option, and the two-year limited warranty furthermore allows you to purchase in confidence. A top-quality buy from American Angler that will no doubt be a trusty fishing and kitchen companion for years to come.
Find more American Angler PRO Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
4. American Angler PRO Stainless Steel Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $117.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 110V Electric fillet knife featuring impressive torque and power
- Professional Series shielded 40mm motor
- Includes an 8-inch 420 stainless steel blade geared towards freshwater use
- Compatible with all variations of American Angler replacement blades - a wide assortment for all species
- Cutting power can easily move through the bones of larger, robust fish
- Motor, blades, and housing are all well rated for long lifespan
- Includes a ventilated nylon mesh storage case
- Two year warranty
- Fairly expensive
- Stainless steel blades will not last as long as American Angler's Titanium-coated options
- Complaints about the motor heating up after prolonged use - likely a quality control issue
The American Angler PRO Stainless Steel Electric Fillet Knife is essentially the same top-quality 110V option as previously listed, but without the Titanium coated blades for added integrity and lifespan.
This is an almost equally effective choice as American Angler’s Titanium version of this knife, only really falling behind when it comes to the cutting strength and lifespan of the (original) blade. This model comes standard with an 8-inch 420 stainless steel blade geared towards freshwater use, but just like the brand’s other electric knife, you can switch out the blade for an assortment of different shape and length cutting options.
If you catch and clean a variety of species, consider springing for this 5-blade package deal that gives you the PRO knife as well as an array of attachment blades for only a slightly higher price point.
While there are certainly cheaper electric fillet knives available on the market, consider that the motor, blades, and housing with this option are all well-rated for ease of use, high-power, and long lifespan – so you’re not settling on any crucial performance aspect with this choice.
American Angler even includes a ventilated nylon mesh storage case and a two-year warranty with this product, so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth, and some!
Find more American Angler PRO Stainless Steel Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
5. Rapala Heavy Duty Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $53.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 110V option provides enough torque and cutting strength for cleaning bigger, more robust fish species
- Comes standard with a 7.5 inch reciprocating style blade
- Vibration is dampened by the custom advanced air flow body design which furthermore effectively cools the motor
- 8-foot power cord for extended outlet-range
- 7.5 and 9 inch replacement blades available
- It's possible to sharpen blades with a diamond round file
- One year warranty
- Only one blade included
- While the 7.5 inch blade length is versatile in its application, it's not ideal for bigger fish. Consider purchasing the 9-inch replacement blade for the big boys
- No carry case included
The Rapala Heavy Duty Electric Fillet Knife is a high-powered option that’s suitable for cutting through the tough scales and robust bones of bigger species of fish, without the top-tier price tag.
This is called the Heavy Duty Fillet Knife for a reason – it has no problem blasting through the tough scales, ribcages, and spines of even bigger, more robust species. While we recommend the BUBBA electric fillet knives for the very biggest of fish like tuna and billfish, this is a great choice for filleting big-bruiser stripers, salmon, redfish, grouper, pike, and other large, but not HUGE species.
The relaxed grip feels great in your hand without having too cumbersome of a motor housing, while the operating vibration is dampened by the custom advanced air flow body design. The improved airflow while running the motor furthermore effectively cools it – allowing for longer runtimes without overheating.
Rapala sets you up with a 7.5 inch blade with the purchase of the Heavy Duty Electric Fillet Knife – a versatile length suitable for a wide array of species. While it’s a great blade length for cleaning both smaller and larger fish, if you plan on utilizing the full cutting strength of this powerhouse knife and cleaning some truly big fish, you’ll likely want to purchase a 9-inch replacement blade for maximum efficiency.
Lastly, the brand has paired this option with an eight-foot power cord for a better than average outlet-range. Having to utilize an extension cord every time you want to fillet a fish or use the knife for an alternative culinary application can be frustrating – Rapala has got you covered with an adequate cord length.
All things considered, this is a killer choice for those anglers seeking a top-notch electric fillet knife for cleaning larger species of fish that are unwilling to spend the BIG bucks on the highest-end options.
Find more Rapala Heavy Duty Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
6. Rapala Lithium Ion Cordless Fillet KnifePrice: $92.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cordless design allows you to take this knife on the go and fillet fish away from power sources
- Comes included with a 7-inch blade, but you can purcase different interchangeble blade lengths
- 80 minutes of runtime without any loss of power
- Lithium Ion batteries provide a consistent speed and torque
- Advanced airflow design ensures the high torque motor runs queitly
- Fully charges in just two hours
- Great price point
- One year warranty
- Blades are a bit difficult to pop on and off - but in turn provide a rock-solid feel
- Includes just one 7-inch blade
- Lithium Ion batteries lose charge over time, so if you leave this knife sitting in storage for a few months, charge it before use
The Rapala Lithium Ion Cordless Fillet Knife is a great option for anglers and culinary enthusiasts who are typically cleaning their fish away from power sources.
While this cordless option might not provide the same level of torque and cutting strength as BUBBA’s Li-Ion cordless fillet knife, it’s still quite the powerhouse unit that’s more than suitable for all freshwater, and most saltwater applications. If you’re seeking a battery-powered option for off-shore use cleaning truly big and beefy species, then stick with BUBBA, but if you’re filleting small to big, rather than tremendous fish, then this reliable option from Rapala will serve you just fine – and at a lower price point too!
Rapala includes one 7-inch knife with this purchase, so you’ll have to buy some bigger blades separately if you want to effectively clean bigger species. The 7-inch length they decided to include standard with this knife is none the less highly versatile for a wide array of species.
On a full charge, you get 80 minutes of runtime without any loss of power. Lithium-Ion batteries provide a consistent speed and torque, so you won’t feel this knife start to falter as the battery drains. It furthermore fully charges in just two hours, so if you have a truly large pile of fish to clean, you won’t have to wait too long to get back into action.
The advanced airflow design ensures the high torque motor runs quietly and smoothly, so you won’t drive the whole boat dock nuts while you clean your catch of the day. Rapala has engineered this tool to be high speed, and low noise, so go ahead and fire it up at 8am on a Sunday morning!
For those seeking a cordless option for less intensive fish-cleaning applications that still offers quality of craftsmanship and high-performance, this is likely the go-to, affordable option worth buying!
Find more Rapala Lithium Ion Cordless Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
7. Berkley Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $29.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes standard with an 8-inch stainless steel blade
- 12V option available for plugging into your vehicles power source
- Both curved and straight 8-inch replacement blades available
- Well designed ergonomic grip is not too cumbersome and feels great in your hand
- Side release buttons prevent accidental blade release during operation
- Carrying case included
- Reliable customer service in the event of a malfunction
- Only includes one blade
- Complaints about the cord length running too short
- Not suitable for robust species with tough scales and thick bones
The Berkley Electric Fillet Knife is an affordable and reliable option for less robust fish species that’s available as either a 12V or 110V model for plugging into your vehicle’s power source or standard outlets.
This is a well-reviewed knife when it comes to torque and cutting strength, but it’s not the knife you’re seeking if you’re cleaning larger saltwater species. You’ll be better off with one of the options by BUBBA or American Angler if you’re seeking an electric knife for tough scaled, thick-boned species.
This unit from Berkley is however a wonderful choice for most freshwater species and many saltwater fish as well. The standard 8-inch blade length is versatile in its applications, so you can clean panfish to big cats with this one!
The brand furthermore offers straight and curved replacement blades in order to match your precise species-needs and cutting preference.
The handle on this knife is well-reviewed for ergonomics and overall size – it’s not a monstrous electronic that feels unwieldy in your hand.
If you like the price point and versatility of this option but can’t decide between the 110V or 12V option, consider springing for the just slightly more expensive Deluxe Model which includes both of the power adapters for your vehicle and at-home use, as well as battery clips for compatibility with your boat battery! The Deluxe model furthermore includes both a 6.5 and an 8-inch blade, providing you with a shorter blade for smaller fish species.
Whatever model you decide on, this is a simple and reliable electric fillet knife option from a trusted brand that will perform wonderfully for recreational anglers.
Find more Berkley Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
-
8. Mister Twister 120V Electric Fisherman KnifePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The brand has an almost cult-like following - fishermen and culinary enthusiasts alike LOVE their Mister Twister knives
- Comes standard with a straight, 7-inch stainless steel blade, but Mister Twister's Piranha Knife has a curved blade that will fit this option as well
- 7 and 9 inch replacement blades easily snap on and off, enabling you to clean a wider variety of species
- Spiral cord makes this a more compact unit when storing
- Includes a safety lock
- Well rated for all sorts of culinary applications outside of filleting fish
- Super affordable option
- Solid customer guarantee
- Seemingly some issues with quality control considering how some users claim to have owned their Mister Twister knife for over a decade, while others complain about short lifespan
- Some might not like the resistance the spiral cord creates when stretched out
- No carry case included
- More geared towards freshwater species that don't have particularly tough scales - check out Mister Twister's Piranha Knife for a suitable saltwater species option
The Mister Twister 120V Electric Fisherman Knife is one of the longest standing electric knives on the market that has been utilized and praised by anglers for over a decade now.
This is a surprisingly high-powered knife for its tiny size, coming standard with a straight, 7-inch stainless steel blade. It’s best utilized for recreational anglers cleaning freshwater fish – the brand also sells a saltwater-oriented option (the Piranha Knife, also listed here).
The oringal Mister Twister is absolutely adequate for most freshwater species, and at a much lower price tag than most of the competition. Many anglers have been utilizing their trusty Mister Twister for years and years of fish-cleaning and still decide to stick with the brand despite all the newly available electric knives and technology advancements – a sure sign of a product design that works.
Both 7 and 9-inch replacement blades easily snap on and off, enabling you to clean a wider variety of species than you might anticipate. This unit doesn’t have the power to consistently cut through the ribcage and spines of bigger species, but for typical cleaning of most freshwater species, this is a total Ace of a knife!
Perch, trout, panfish, catfish, bass, and walleye are all perfect candidates for this handy dandy and highly affordable option.
The Mister Twister Knife is furthermore well-rated for all sorts of culinary applications outside of filleting fish, so don’t overlook this as a versatile kitchen companion as well!
Some anglers love the compact nature of the spiral power-cord, while others don’t like the resistance it can create when fully stretched out. If you expect to clean your fish within close proximity to an outlet, you’ll likely be a fan of the design, if you need to run the cord out to the back deck or patio, then you’ll almost certainly have to run an extension cord – something to consider.
Mister Twister stands behind all of their products with a solid customer guarantee, so don’t let the measly price tag scare you away from giving this one a shot. If you experience any quality-control issues or find the knife is not high-powered enough, the brand will see that you’re covered!
Anyone seeking a highly affordable electric fillet knife (less expensive than most traditional fillet knives!) worth buying should absolutely have Mister Twister on their radar. While this option doesn’t feature the high-performance power and blade attachments of many of the other brands, it’s a reliable choice well rated for long lifespan that will excel in most freshwater fish cleaning applications.
Find more Mister Twister 120V Electric Fisherman Knife information and reviews here.
-
9. Mister Twister Saltwater Piranha KnifePrice: $45.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable option for cleaning more robust, saltwater species of fish.
- Comes standard with a 9-inch, curved stainless steel blade
- Mister Twister have an almost cult-like following with many anglers claiming they've owned theirs for upwards of a decade!
- Compact, ergonomic handle and spiral cord make this a highly portable option
- Assortment of replacement blades available
- Two year warranty
- Some anglers might not like the spiral cord because it will create resistance when fully stretched out
- Problems with the lifespan of the motor, likely a quality control issue (fortunately there's a warranty on this product)
- Some might find the aesthetic of this knife to look tacky and cheap
The Mister Twister Saltwater Piranha Knife is the best affordable option of electric fillet knife suitable for cleaning more robust, scaly and/or boney saltwater species of fish.
This little gizmo is quite the powerhouse – anglers of all kinds praise it for its high torque and cutting strength. There’s an almost cult-like following when it comes to Mister Twister’s electric knives, some owners claiming reliable use for upwards of a decade!
That being said, there are some cases of faulty motors and blade-holders, so there are seemingly issues with quality control – but that’s to be expected with a budget option like this. Fortunately, there’s a two-year warranty on this product, so you can buy in confidence.
This option comes standard with one 9-inch stainless steel blade, but there are Mister Twister replacement blades available (7 and 9 inches). It’s a great length blade for cleaning high-sided fish that’s not too large for cleaning smaller, more compact species, so although this is geared towards saltwater fish, the Piranha is versatile in its applications.
There are mixed feelings regarding the spiral cord used to bring power to this option – some users enjoy the compact cord design while others don’t like the resistance it creates on your cutting hand when fully outstretched. By using it in close proximity to an outlet or power source, you’ll avoid battling the elasticity of the cord.
All things considered, this is a highly affordable and reliable electric fillet knife that will excel in a variety of saltwater and freshwater contexts.
Find more Mister Twister Saltwater Piranha Knife information and reviews here.
How Do Electric Fillet Knives Work?
If you're new to the world of electric knives, then your first thought might be - why are all these fillet knives serrated?
These types of blades draw from their power source in order to super-rapidly oscillate creating a totally clean and precise cut despite their serrated design, so don't be turned off just because these style fillet knives don't have the same look as traditional, fixed-blade options.
How To Use An Electric Fillet Knife
Filleting, gutting or steaking a fish with an electric knife is very much the same general technique as you employ with a traditional fillet knife - the only real difference being that you need to be extra mindful of how deep your cut is due to the high torque and cutting power of most options.
If you're not careful, many of these knives will cut right through the ribs and spines of the fish you're cleaning (which may or may not be your intention), so take your time while learning how to finesse these knives.
As a general rule of thumb for those who want a no-bone, all-meat cut - stop slicing as soon as you feel any resistance to avoid including bones in your fillet.
Electric Fillet Knives For Smaller Fish Species
While any of the fillet knife options listed above will work well for smaller species of fish like perch, trout, panfish, and catfish given the right length blade attachment, there are a few options that are particularly affordable and capable of cleaning smaller species of fish.
While the American Angler PRO Stainless Steel Electric Fillet Knife is our top-recommended knife for small fish species - if you don't require a high torque and strength option for making your way through bigger, robust species, then the following choices will perform just fine for you at a much lower cost than the competition:
High Powered Electric Fillet Knives
If you're seeking a truly powerhouse fillet knife option that can slice through virtually any fish, there are a few particularly great choices for making quick work of the biggest and toughest fish species.
These knives will move through spines and ribcages with ease, as well as slice through even the toughest scales like butter. Anglers cleaning larger pelagic species and particularly robust inshore and freshwater species will absolutely want to go with one of the following options:
- BUBBA 110V Electric Fillet Knife
- BUBBA Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife
- Rapala Heavy Duty Electric Fillet Knife
- American Angler PRO Titanium Electric Fillet Knife
Cordless Electric Knives
A cordless option is practical for obvious reasons - it allows you to clean your catch away from outlets and other power sources.
These knives are perfect for filleting fish on your way back into port if boat fishing, or while off-grid at your fishing cabin to name a few applications.
Your significant other, roommates, or family members furthermore might prefer you clean your smelly fish outside, vs. in the kitchen - fortunately a cordless option does not care where you choose to fillet your fish!
Here are our top picks:
Maintaining Your Electric Fillet Knife
There's not much to do when it comes to maintaining all of these electric knife options - simply pop the blades out of the housing to clean them, and then replace them once you start to lose sharpness and cutting efficiency!
If you feel the motor within your unit begins to heat up during prolonged fish-cleaning sessions, take a short break and let it cool down just like you would any other electronic!
See Also:
- Best Fillet Knives For All Species: Compare & Save
- Best Fishing Creels: Your Ultimate List
- Cool Fishing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List
- Best Value Spinning Reels For Freshwater Fishing
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.