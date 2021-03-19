11 Best Electric Fire Starters: Compare & Save

Combination of jet flame and fire propagating fan lights fires in less than a minute, reaching up to 2600°F for potent ignition strength

Cordless, compact design can be used anywhere!

High strength flame blower that can even light logs, coconut coals, and other difficult to ignite fuels

Lights 20+ fires with each USB charge, and utilizes a refillable butane tank for flame generation (15 minutes of burn time per fill)

Stainless steel and polycarbonate design offers high integrity

Exterior of the blower remains cool to the touch and therefore safe around pets and children

Integrated twin-bulb LED flashlight helps to shed light on the task at hand

Built-in bottle opener

Adjustable handle and integrated hanging hook for added convenience

2-Year warranty

The Bison Airlighter 520 Cordless Fire Starter is without a doubt one of the most versatile, and downright awesome electric fire starters on the market for those seeking the best of the best when it comes to their grilling and chilling endeavors.

This unit implements a combination of jet flame and a fire propagating fan in order to light fires in less than a minute, reaching up to 2600°F for some seriously potent ignition strength. It’s both a torch and a blower, so rest assured this fire starter means business!

Bison has engineered this option with a cordless, compact design that can be effectively used anywhere, so this is a stellar choice for roadtrips, beach days, camping trips and beyond. The Airlighter relies on a rechargeable battery in order to power the blower, and a refillable butane tank to fuel the torch component, so keeping this bad boy operational is a piece of cake! One charge will give you over 20 fire starts, so you won’t have to worry about battery life even on extended trips!

This is a high strength flame blower that can even light logs, coconut coals, and other difficult to ignite fuels, so those seeking some powerhouse strength for those uncooperative fire starts will find a friend here. Despite this gadget’s ridiculous heat output, the exterior of the blower remains cool to the touch and is therefore safe around pets and children.

The high-quality stainless steel and polycarbonate design furthermore offer high integrity, so you can purchase in confidence knowing this product will last for years of service.

Perhaps best of all, the Airlighter 520 includes an awesome array of additional integrated features! A twin-bulb LED flashlight is included for shedding light on the task at hand – a massively underrated feature in our opinion. There is also an adjustable handle, built-in bottle opener, and a hanging hook for added convenience and credentials as a pit master! The brand has made sure not to cut any corners with this one!