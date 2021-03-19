11 Best Electric Fire Starters: Compare & Save

Getting your fire pit, charcoal grill, or indoor hearth quickly and easily ignited is not always as easy as it should be. Damp tinder, windy conditions, and uncooperative charcoal can present themselves as frustrating obstacles to getting the party started.
Electric fire starters are a sure-fire way to get your campouts, cookouts, and cozy indoor fires up and running at a moment’s notice! With the assistance of an air blower, torch, or plug-in radiant heating element, you can say goodbye to lighter fluid, cursing under your breath, and fanning the flames forever!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Combination of jet flame and fire propagating fan lights fires in less than a minute, reaching up to 2600°F for potent ignition strength
- Cordless, compact design can be used anywhere!
- High strength flame blower that can even light logs, coconut coals, and other difficult to ignite fuels
- Lights 20+ fires with each USB charge, and utilizes a refillable butane tank for flame generation (15 minutes of burn time per fill)
- Stainless steel and polycarbonate design offers high integrity
- Exterior of the blower remains cool to the touch and therefore safe around pets and children
- Integrated twin-bulb LED flashlight helps to shed light on the task at hand
- Built-in bottle opener
- Adjustable handle and integrated hanging hook for added convenience
- 2-Year warranty
The Bison Airlighter 520 Cordless Fire Starter is without a doubt one of the most versatile, and downright awesome electric fire starters on the market for those seeking the best of the best when it comes to their grilling and chilling endeavors.
This unit implements a combination of jet flame and a fire propagating fan in order to light fires in less than a minute, reaching up to 2600°F for some seriously potent ignition strength. It’s both a torch and a blower, so rest assured this fire starter means business!
Bison has engineered this option with a cordless, compact design that can be effectively used anywhere, so this is a stellar choice for roadtrips, beach days, camping trips and beyond. The Airlighter relies on a rechargeable battery in order to power the blower, and a refillable butane tank to fuel the torch component, so keeping this bad boy operational is a piece of cake! One charge will give you over 20 fire starts, so you won’t have to worry about battery life even on extended trips!
This is a high strength flame blower that can even light logs, coconut coals, and other difficult to ignite fuels, so those seeking some powerhouse strength for those uncooperative fire starts will find a friend here. Despite this gadget’s ridiculous heat output, the exterior of the blower remains cool to the touch and is therefore safe around pets and children.
The high-quality stainless steel and polycarbonate design furthermore offer high integrity, so you can purchase in confidence knowing this product will last for years of service.
Perhaps best of all, the Airlighter 520 includes an awesome array of additional integrated features! A twin-bulb LED flashlight is included for shedding light on the task at hand – a massively underrated feature in our opinion. There is also an adjustable handle, built-in bottle opener, and a hanging hook for added convenience and credentials as a pit master! The brand has made sure not to cut any corners with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Torch and air blower combination for maximum heat output and oxygenation
- Cordless, compact design can be used anywhere
- Flame temperature of 2600°F can even light logs, coconut coals, and other difficult to ignite fuels
- Refillable butane tank holds about 10 minutes of flame-time per fill
- Blower component lasts 45-60 minutes per USB charge
- Air-cooled stainless steel barrel prevents melting and remains cool to the touch for added safety around pets and children
- 2-Year warranty
The Bison Airlighter 420 Cordless Fire Starter is a slightly less feature-equipped model of the Airlighter 520 previously listed, but offers the same fire starting capabilities and strength as its more advanced counterpart.
As with the Airlighter 520, this is a torch and air blower combination for generating both maximum heat output and oxygenation to your charcoals or tinder fuels. The flame temperature can reach up to 2600°F, so this powerhouse of a unit can even light logs, coconut coals, and other difficult to ignite fuels.
The Airlighter 420 offers a longer blower runtime of 45 to 60 minutes per charge as opposed to the 520’s 30 minutes runtime. While the blower component lasts longer on a single charge, the refillable butane tank only provides roughly 10 minutes of flame compared to the 520’s 15. Minor differences in the running specs, but worth noting none the less depending on which component (torch vs. blower) is more important to you.
the air-cooled stainless steel barrel prevents melting of the device and furthermore remains cool to the touch for added safety around pets and children. It’s an easy to operate, super safe fire starting device that takes all the guesswork out of igniting virtually anything!
Including a two-year warranty, you can go ahead and purchase in confidence that you’re scoring a reliable, quality product!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- High-temperature blower ignites your charcoal in under 60 seconds without the use of flame
- Concentrated air reaches 1100°F without gas, lighter fluid, or flame
- Powered by a 17-inch power cord that plugs directly into an outlet
- Integrated stand enables the blower to be set on the rim of fire pits and grills when hot
- Single-button operation
The CHARAPID Electric Charcoal & Fire Lighter is a simple and straightforward option for adding some potent heat and oxygenation to your charcoal or tinder fuel without the use of an actual flame.
This high-temperature blower super-heats the air it propels up to 1100°F without the use of gas, lighter fluid, or fuel and is capable of igniting charcoal in under 60 seconds by simply plugging the device in, and pointing it at your tinder source. If your tinder is particularly damp or wet, you may require the assistance of a torch or flame component to get it going, but this blower is able to ignite most fuel sources without any additional aid.
Designed with a single-button operation and an integrated stand in order to set the device down safely when hot, operating this electric fire starter is a breeze for everyone!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Hot airstream design does not utilize any flame and lights charcoals/fires in about 2-3 minutes
- No fuel, gas, lighter fluid, or flame required for charcoal/fire starts
- Heavy aluminum heat shield adds integrity and prevents melting
- Built-in thermal safety switch cuts power to the unit when overheated
- Integrated clip enables you to rest the lighter on the rim of your grill or fire pit once hot
The Skyflame Electric Charcoal & Fire Starter is an affordable and easy to use device that employs a hot airstream design to ignite charcoal and tinder in two to three minutes without the use of any flame.
This is a straightforward plug-in electric blower not requiring any fuel, gas, or lighter fluid for operation. Simply plug the device in and point it towards the charcoal or tinder fuels you want to ignite! The power cord unfortunately limits this device’s portability, but it’s a wonderful fire-starting companion for at-home use or for scenarios in which you have an outlet handy.
A built-in thermal safety switch cuts power to the unit when overheated, while an integrated clip enables you to rest the lighter on the rim of your grill or fire pit once hot. Blowers are inherently safer than torches and heating element fire starters by design in our opinion, but the added safety features here are none the less appreciated.
Dependable, easy to use, and offered at a more than reasonable price point, Skyflame has engineered a stellar electric fire starter with this option for those who plan on having a power source on hand!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Utilizes super-heated air at 1500°F to ignite fires and charcoal in 2-3 minutes without the use of flame
- No fuel, gas, lighter fluid, or flame required
- Two-stage ignition process first implements super-heated air, then high-velocity air
- Powered by a 6 foot long heavy-gauge grounded power cord
- Integrated clip enables you to rest the blower on the rim of your grill or fire pit once hot
If you like the idea of owning a high-quality air-blower for igniting charcoal and tinder fuels, the HomeRight Electro-Torch is an industry-leading option that should absolutely be on your radar.
This device is highly comparable to the electric air blowers previously listed, the main difference being it offers a higher max air temperature of 1500°F, as well as a two-stage ignition process. The blower first implements super-heated air to initiate lighting and then switches to a lower temperature, higher velocity blower setting in order to maximize oxygenation and overall ignition efficiency. Essentially, the Electro-Torch takes the guesswork out of properly utilizing your blower with some predetermined optimum settings.
As with the other air blowers listed, this fire starter does not require any fuel, gas, or lighter fluid for operation. Simply plug the device into a standard outlet, and let it rip!
The brand has furthermore mindfully designed this option with a six-foot long, heavy-gauge power cord for simplified use, because running an extension cord just seems to take the convenience out of an electric fire starter!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Propane-torch with an extended head for rapid ignition of charcoal and fires from a safe distance
- Portable design is great for travel
- Runs on a 1-pound propane tank (sold separately)
- Ergonomic handle with push-button ignition
- Safety lever with lock prevents unintentional gas flow
Oklahoma Joe’s Propane Charcoal Starter technically is not an electric fire starter, but we wanted to include it here for its stellar price point, awesome portability, and versatility in its applications.
This is simply a propane-torch with an extended head for rapid ignition of charcoal and fires from a safe distance. The torch runs on a 1-pound propane tank (sold separately), and therefore requires no plug-in power or rechargeable battery to operate. Propane costs will eventually add up when compared to rechargeable alternatives, but chances are if you need a portable torch-lighter for contexts such as campouts and road trips, you’ve probably already got some propane on hand!
Equipped with an ergonomic handle with a push-button ignitor and a safety lever designed to prevent unintentional gas flow, the brand has furthermore engineered this torch option for maximum safety.
Highly portable, affordable, and versatile in its applications, Oklahoma Joe has come up with a wonderful companion for fire-starting and beyond with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Propane torch lighter with an extended torch head for added safety
- 20-inch reach and adjustable flame output allow you to control temperature and more carefully conserve fuel
- Highly portable design is great for travel
- Integrated ignitor
- Impressively efficient, offering 100 charcoal starts on a single 14 oz can of Propane or MAP gas
The JJGeorge Grill Torch Charcoal Starter is another propane-powered torch lighter that offers high ignition strength, excellent portability, and a versatile design that can be utilized in countless contexts.
Offering a 20-inch reach and adjustable flame output that allows you to control temperature and more carefully conserve fuel, this powerhouse is a pitmaster’s best friend. The design is inherently low profile and super easily packed along for campouts, roadtrips, and other grab-and-go endeavors, so if you’re seeking a particularly portable fire starter, this is a great go-to!
An integrated ignitor further simplifies operation so you don’t require an external flame to start, because we’ve all tragically realized we’ve forgotten those precious matches or lighter when getting the fire or grill started!
Not only is the JJGeorge Grill Torch remarkably portable and convenient, it’s also impressively fuel efficient, offering 100 charcoal starts on a single 14 oz can of propane or MAP gas! Not too shabby! One can of fuel will go a looong way with this bad boy, so don’t let the limitation of relying on fuel canisters intimidate you away from this option.
Affordable, portable, and capable of completing and assisting all sorts of other tasks aside from fire and grill lighting, this is a stellar option for barbeque enthusiasts, outdoorsmen, and pyrotechnics alike!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Electric heating element charcoal starter designed for use with kettle grills
- No fuel, gas, lighter fluid, or flame required
- Lights lump charcoal and briquettes in a few minutes time
- Adjustable depth design will allow you to set the height of the starter with two small screws
- Powered by a 3-foot power cord (120V – 600 Watt & UL approved)
- 1-Year manufacturers warranty
The Electric Charcoal Starter by Premium Products is a simple alternative design to torches and air blowers that simply utilizes a fast-acting radiant heating element in order to ignite lump charcoal and briquettes in a matter of minutes.
Operation is as easy as plugging in the device and placing the adjustable-length ignitor head into the charcoal pile. The ignitor ring will then begin to glow red hot and subsequently light the surrounding charcoal. The design is especially suited for use with kettle-style grills because you can place the heating element on the charcoal while leaning the handle against the grill rim out of the high heat zone.
You could likely ignite dry tinder materials for a regular campfire with this device as well, but it’s recommended for use with charcoal so go with a torch or blower if you’re seeking maximum versatility out of your fire starter.
Keep in mind that this device relies on a 3-foot power cord in order to operate, so this is a strictly at-home charcoal starter option unless you camp or travel with a generator or alternative power source.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Durable stainless steel heating element lights lump charcoal and briquettes in about 10 minutes
- No fuel, gas, lighter fluid, or flame required
- 8-Inch wide, double-loop design allows for more contact with the charcoal for faster, more even ignition
- Powered by a 6-foot long, 800W, 110V heavy-gauge grounded power cord
- Shorter handle must be carefully placed in and around charcoal to avoid melting
The RAPID-LITE Xtreme Electric Charcoal Starter is a handy option for igniting charcoal grills without the use of lighter fluid, gas, or any fuel source.
Simply place the heavy-duty aluminum heating element into a pile of lump charcoal or briquettes and plug the device in to begin heating. After about 8 to 10 minutes the charcoal will begin to smoke and soon after fully ignite.
The 8-Inch wide, double-loop design of the heating element enables more contact with the charcoal for faster, more even ignitions, so this unit should start you out with a thoroughly red-hot coal bed. That being said, some users claim that they prefer a more narrow heating element in order to more easily bury it underneath awkwardly shaped lump charcoal. It’s a matter of preference more than anything.
This option is not all that suitable for starting campfires, even with dry tinder, so if you’re seeking a versatile electric fire starter for some help getting campfires going as well as charcoal grills, this is not the option for you. A three-foot power cord will furthermore limit where you can utilize this device.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Simple clip-on fan operates as an electric bellows tool to evenly and consistently stoke your charcoal/fire during ignition (no added heat)
- No fuel or gas required for operation – simply ignite the fuel source with a separate lighter and then feed it oxygen
- Super portable design
- Variable speeds allow you to control oxygenation intensity
- 18-Inch long, adjustable neck enables you to angle the fan into those tough to aerate places
- Heavy-duty, spring-loaded clamp can be secured to essentially any grill or fire pit rim
- Stainless steel body stays cool and stands up to abuse
- Powered by 4 AA batteries, and also includes a micro USB port that can be utilized to recharge rechargeable AAs
The BBQ Dragon Battery-Powered Bellows Fan is a no-hassle, exceedingly simple device to operate that greatly aids in igniting charcoal and fires by promoting potent oxygenation without the use of any fuel, flame, or even heat.
This is simply a battery-powered clip-on fan that secures to the rim of your grill or fire pit. The fan motor offers variable speeds, and the long, adjustable neck enables you to position the airflow where you need it most. It’s a brilliantly handy little device for boosting the oxygen and therefore heat output of virtually any fuel source you’re attempting to light.
Point this bad boy directly into your kettle grill, laterally across a smoldering campfire, or right at the underside of a charcoal chimney – the applications are endless!
Where this device really excels is its portability. Not requiring any fuel tanks, butane refills, or even a power cord for operation, you can pack this little gadget into almost any bag and break it out when you want a bit of assistance getting the fire going!
Powered by 4 AA batteries, the BBQ Dragon Bellows Fan also includes a micro USB port that can be utilized to recharge rechargeable AAs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Traditional charcoal chimney with an integrated port for receiving a 2-inch diameter electric blower (sold separately)
- Offset air-supply tube generates a “firenado” effect within the chimney for ultra-fast, thorough ignition
- Constructed from 304 stainless steel and designed with an always-cool wooden handle
If you love your traditional chimney charcoal starter but sometimes struggle to get it thoroughly ripping prior to starting your barbeque, the Barbienado Electric Charcoal Chimney Starter might be just the unit for you!
This is essentially a high-quality stainless steel standard charcoal chimney with the added option to pair the device with an electric blower (sold separately). When you utilize this device with a compatible blower, the integrated offset air-supply tube generates a “firenado” effect within the chimney enabling ultra-fast and thorough ignition.
While the brand recommends the Barbienado Wand Electric Fire Starter for the best pairing, the air-supply tube is two-inches wide, so any blower with a nozzle diameter of two-inches or less will be a fit here.
This is a brilliant barbeque tool to own for traditionalists who sometimes might want a little help getting things going. It operates wonderfully without the added airflow, and can of course be blown into using your own lung-power as well.
The wooden handle furthermore ensures the chimney starter is always safe to grasp while also adding a nice aesthetic. Built from 304 stainless steel, you can count on this tool to perform for many years of service!