11 Best Fire Axes: Which Is Right For You?

We’ve tracked down the best available options within our list of the best fire axes as a guide for working men and women to select just the right choice for their needs. Whether you’re seeking a tool for felling trees, splitting wood , or demoing your old kitchen, there’s a fire axe here perfect for you.

Fire axes are an invaluable tool utilized by first responders for a number of potential scenarios. While this style of tool is intended for demolition, search and rescue operations, trail clearing, and other emergency applications, a quality fire axe is an equally awesome tool for completing day to day chores and tasks.

How To Select The Right Fire Axe

Selecting the right fire axe for the task at hand as well as your body type will take just a bit of forethought. The main details to consider before making a purchase are the weight, axe head type, handle length, and material. For some more detailed guidance on selecting the right axe for your needs, check out this helpful writeup from Awesome Axes.

Axe Head

We recommend a high quality steel axe head to ensure long-lived, quality performance.

Another detail to consider is whether or not you'll require a single, or double bit axe head. The term bit refers to the sharpened edge or edges of the axe, so a double-bit axe head features a blade on both sides.

Some might prefer a sledgehammer or spike on the other side of their edged blade as opposed to another cutting edge, but the advantage of a double-bit axe head is that you can sharpen each edge specific to two different tasks/applications. For example, one edge can be honed for splitting and the other for felling.

In summary, the two sides of an axe head provide you with two different tools, so consider how you'll be employing your fire axe and purchase accordingly.

Axe Weight

Be sure to carefully consider the weight of your new fire axe before making a purchase.

Somewhere around three pounds is a standard weight for this type of tool that will remain manageable to weild for people of variable upper body strength.

Heavier fire axes ranging from five to seven pounds are also available, but are better suited towards demolition applications than they are for more nimble tasks such as wood splitting and tree felling.

At the end of the day, axe weight is a matter of personal preference, but those seeking the most utilitarian, versatile fire axe they can find will likely want to go with an option around three pounds.

Handle Length

If you're around six feet tall, then an axe handle measuring 31 inches will be just right for you.

Anyone much shorter than six feet should however consider a handle length closer to 28 inches in order to best accommodate power, precision, and overall performance.

Axe handles longer than 31 inches can be particularly good for log splitting applications depending on your personal preference, but keep in mind how unwieldy a 32 inch + tool can be for anything other than overhead swings!

Handle Material

Quality hardwood handles are typically preferred by working professionals who regularly utilize fire axes, but that's not to say that synthetic options aren't awesome as well. The main difference is that synthetic handles will simply feel different in your hand, and may be a bit more slippery than wood - especially if you're wearing gloves.

Once again, it's more a matter of preference than anything - but if you're purchasing an axe for the first time we recommend an ash or hickory wood handle as a standard starting point.

If you like a particular axe head listed above but are worried that the handle length or material is not suitable for your personal needs, then consider simply switching out the handle for one that suits you just right. For some detailed guidance on selecting the proper axe handle as well as instructions for removing your old handle, and installing the new one, check out this informative piece by toolstastico.

Felling Axes

A felling axe is a specially designed tool for chopping down larger trees that's engineered with a particularly heavy head and long handle in order to generate some serious kinetic force.

While this style axe can of course be used to split wood, we recommend a splitting axe or maul for more standard firewood applications.

If you think a felling axe is the right tool for your needs, then be sure to choose a well made option from a respected brand that can handle the abuses of cutting down trees, trail clearing, etc., without failing. Also be sure to choose an option with a high quality axe handle, as the impact-intensive task of felling trees will generate a lot of hand-shock. A leather axe collar can also mitigate this effect.

Splitting Axes

Splitting axes are a wonderful tool for you guessed it - splitting wood. While heavy-duty mauls and wedges are often preferred for power-intensive log splitting, a lighter weight, sharpened splitting axe can be a preferred tool depending on who you are.

A splitting axe is lighter and therefore easier to swing than a maul for folks with lower upper body strength, but in exchange, will need to be swung harder in order to effectively and cleanly split the log at hand.

Furthermore, certain wood species are more willingly split with a nicely sharpened axe than others, so when choosing between a maul and an axe, you should consider what you're splitting just as much as your personal preference.

It should also be noted that splitting axes are a more versatile tool than splitting mauls that can also be utilized for a number of working tasks, such as trail clearing, fire tending, building applications, and more!

Splitting Mauls

A maul is perhaps the most popular option for splitting logs for firewood. This style tool employs a duller edge and wider wedge than splitting axes to "push" the log apart, rather than slice it.

This style tool employs a particularly heavy axe head and long handle in order to create more driving force at the point of impact. This means that although mauls are quite heavy and difficult to swing overhead for users with lower strength, they require less swinging force to blast through logs due to their inherent weight and design.

Most mauls can furthermore be used as sledgehammers for driving wedges into even the toughest to split logs.

The high weight and longer handles indicative of mauls also makes them a wonderful tool for certain demolition tasks. This style tool in the hands of a strong, skilled laborer will turn them into a human wrecking ball. Don't say we didn't warn you.

