15 Best Fishing Life Vests: Compare & Save

While a life jacket’s purpose is to provide wearable flotation in the event of an emergency, that doesn’t mean it can’t be outfitted with some practical features for fishing . Our top list of fishing life vests has compiled a variety of options to accompany any style angler. Whatever your fishing style and needs are, we’ve tracked down the perfect companion for you!

A life vest, life jacket, or PFD is an absolutely essential piece of gear while out on the water, no matter the context. Whatever name you call it by, owning a life vest is a must.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Choosing The Right PFD

Before pulling the trigger on a new fishing life vest, carefully consider exactly what you need out of your PFD. There are countless options out there, so envision yourself actively fishing on the water and go from there.

When selecting a fishing life vest, here are the main details you ought to be considering:

Life Jacket Type: There are many different styles of PFDs intended for different on the water conditions and contexts. The life jacket type you decide on should be in alignment with both the type of conditions you expect to fish in, as well as your personal needs as an angler.

Those fishing in potentially dangerous environments such as offshore, or in/through advanced rapids and whitewater should buy a PFD that's particularly buoyant and equipped with safety features like reflective accents, and a safety whistle.

Anglers fishing in more relaxed environments like lakes, slow-moving streams/rivers and estuaries should still, of course, put safety first, but won't necessarily require the same level of PFD as fishermen braving more intense conditions.

Sizing and Fit: This one's obvious, but ensure the life jacket you're interested in buying is a compatible fit for your body type.

Most PFDs are built with extensive adjustments in order to fit a wide variety of boaters, but if you have a particularly small or large build, carefully consider how you'll fit into each option before making a purchase.

Fishing-Specific Features: Are you interested in having your PFD double as a full-feature fishing vest that functions as both a life saving device and work station, or are you more of a minimalist angler?

Don't pay for all the fancy bells and whistles that are integrated into many angling-specific life vests if you don't plan on using them - a low profile, or inflatable option can be easily paired with your existing fishing vest, hip pack or backpack if you don't want to change anything about your tackle/tool system.

Make sure to check out this helpful and informative post on how to select the best PFD for you if you're having trouble deciphering what will best fit your needs.

It's The Law!

Always be aware of your local, state, and federal rules and regulations surrounding life jackets - chances are it's the law to at least have one onboard your vessel for every passenger.

Not all life vests are necessarily Coast Guard approved, so if you're seeking a jacket in order to appease state or federal level laws, be sure it's a USCG approved option!

In some cases and contexts, you're required by law to actively wear your life jacket on the water - oftentimes during the winter months in some states. Wherever and whenever it is that you're boating, make sure you're in the know out there!

Kayak Life Jackets For Fishing

Paddling and fishing from a kayak call for a PFD that won't restrict your motion or become uncomfortable during long days on the water.

The main criteria for kayaking life jackets, in general, is a PFD that is low profile that has high-back flotation rather than full, or lower back flotation. By having the main buoyancy of the PFD's rear located high on the back, you can sit normally in your boat without any awkward foam between you and the seat.

A low profile, high-backed life vest is ideal for kayak fishing, but kayaking life vests offer a wide range of fishing-specific features ranging from minimalist to full-feature. If you want your PFD to double as a fishing vest or to at least accommodate your essential tools and gear, there are plenty of highly equipped options available!

Some of our favorite options for kayak fishing life jackets include:

Fishing Life Vests For Fly Fishing

Similar to kayakers, fly fishermen will require a particularly low profile fishing life vest in order to ensure it won't interfere with the freedom of motion required for casting.

For those anglers that enjoy utilizing a fly fishing vest, there are plenty of life jacket options that can be used as such while still providing adequate on the water safety.

For those anglers that would prefer not to feel like they're wearing a life vest at all, perhaps an inflatable life jacket is more up your alley.

If you're an avid fly fisherman then you'll want to check out some of the following PFD options for maximum mobility:

Inflatable Life Vests

Inflatable life vests offer you the buoyancy and safety of traditional PFDs without the added bulk of wearing a foam-filled vest.

While they are not always necessarily USCG approved, there are many inflatable life vest options that are adequate for even offshore safety in the eyes of the law.

Inflatable PFDs typically wear like a belt - by far the most streamlined and low profile option of flotation overall. Those that don't want to wear a full-on vest will enjoy the freedom this style PFD provides - making it a great choice for fly fishermen, seated paddlers and more.

Some of our favorite inflatable options include:

Highly Equipped Fishing Life Vests

As you likely noticed glancing at this list - there are many angling life jackets that are impressively equipped with all sorts of fishing-specific features. If you're the type of angler who enjoys having gear with a purpose, then you're in the market for a highly equipped, full-feature fishing PFD.

Some of our favorite choices for gear-heavy, tool-laden fishermen include:

Offshore Fishing Life Vests

Offshore anglers chasing serious fish in serious conditions are wise to own USGC approved fishing PFDs that are particularly outfitted with safety features. The open ocean is no joke, so don't treat it like one.

For offshore applications, it's wise to own a life vest with reflective accents and a generally stand-out color (like orange) in order to be more easily seen in the event of a search and rescue. Having a safety whistle integrated (or attached) to the PFD is also a smart move.

Offshore fishing PFDs should furthermore have at least some tool/gear storage for keeping your most utilized, trusty pieces of equipment on hand.

Some of our favorite options of fishing life jackets for offshore anglers include:

Life Jackets For Dogs

Don't forget about the pups! If you often boat-fish with a canine companion, you'd be wise to outfit them with their very own PFD.

Some of our favorite options of life jackets for dogs include:

