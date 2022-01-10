13 Best Fly Fishing Nets: Your Buyer’s Guide

FishPond is perhaps the best name in fly fishing nets. Their landing nets are crafted to be exceptionally high performance – you can really feel the difference when you pick one up. If you’re looking for the best of the best then this brand should be on your radar.

The Nomad Guide Net is a longer length and larger sized option. It has some extra reach at 47 inches long so it’s perfect for those panicked “oh my god get a net on that fish!!” moments.

If you typically fish with a friend or friends then this could be the perfect landing net to support each other on the water with. Maybe you can even split the cost considering it’s one of the more expensive options of fly fishing net.

This is also a great boat net because of its reach and head size (13 by 18 inches). If you’re looking specifically for a boat net then make sure to check out The Nomad Carbon Fiber and Fiber Glass Boat Net – it’s essentially the same unit but an additional 10 inches longer.

This is a carbon fiber net that’s just 1.2 pounds despite it’s larger size. It feels like nothing in your hands when you’re tracing that powerhouse brown trout as your buddy pulls him up towards the bank. The carbon fiber construction also makes this net far more resistant to sun and water damage in the long term.

The clear rubber mesh net is the only thing that should wear out due to regular use and abuse over time and fortunately, that part is replaceable.

For the serious fly fisherman who wants a serious landing net on par with the pros, the Nomad series from FishPond is hands down where you should put your money.