13 Best Fly Fishing Nets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Anyone who’s lost a monster fish right at the river bank or off the side of the boat will tell you owning a reliable fly fishing net is a must. If you’re a serious angler, or just serious about landing your hard earned fish, investing in a quality net is absolutely worthwhile.
Netting any species of fish simplifies the “release” part of “catch and release” fishing. Using a net helps to ensure that the fish is minimally handled, and therefore minimally stressed. On the other hand, if you’re fishing to put dinner on the table netting your catch is the best way not to blow it as your leader approaches.
Keep your fish healthy and happy and your freezer full of fillets with a unit from our top list of various style and size fly fishing nets. Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $135.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $36.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Freestone Outfitters Rubber Mesh NetPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear rubber mesh is essentially invisible under water, minimally damaging to fish and won’t snag your hooks!
- Offered as a hard wood, burl wood and carbon fiber net (prices vary)
- Very reasonably priced and well reviewed by fly fishermen
- One year free replacement in the event you damage this net
- Might be a little short for you at 16.5 inches if you’re catching larger sized freshwater fish
- Magnetic release is an extra $10
- Heavier than some other cheaper options
Here’s an awesome value net for any level angler. This rubber mesh net from Freestone Outfitters is everything you need for regular trout fishing and most freshwater angling scenarios.
It’s a smaller sized, very reasonably priced unit that comes quite highly reviewed for reliability. It’s nothing terribly special, but this fly fishing net will absolutely have your back on the water.
Clear rubber mesh is my preferred material of net mesh. It’s barely visible when submerged as to not spook fish, won’t snag up on your hooks and furthermore is minimally stressful/harmful to fish. Polyester nets can cause unnecessary abrasions when handling powerful fish and also are a major pain to dislodge hooks from.
This net has a regular teardrop shape and is 25 inches long in total making it a great travel net or unit to hike with. It’s low profile enough to remain highly portable without sacrificing the size of the hoop (11 by 17 inches) beyond practicality and has a decent pocket depth at 8 inches.
There’s an even more attractive burl wood option of this net for a higher price as well as a slightly larger carbon fiber option through the same link. It’s really a matter of preference between the two wooden choices but make sure to check out the carbon fiber option if you’re looking for a top-quality, ultralight unit.
All things considered, this is a perfect choice of freshwater hand net for the budget angler who won’t settle for low-quality gear.
-
2. Tenkara Rod Co. Lightweight Carbon Fiber Fishing NetPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Overall net length of 24 inches makes this a great smaller sized, low profile option for wade fishing
- Hoop is 16.5 inches by 8 inches, and is 10 inches deep
- Carbon Fiber construction results in an ultralight design, coming in at just 12 ounces
- Rubberized handle enhances the grip
- Clear rubber mesh netting
- Materials and craftsmanship are built with long lifespan in mind
- Fairly expensive option
- Some anglers might not like the orange aesthetic
- Net depth and length is not all that suitable for fish much over 25 inches - so larger species will require a larger net
The Tenkara Rod Co. Lightweight Carbon Fiber Fishing Net is a simple and straightforward, high speed, low drag option for anglers seeking a top-quality option at a particularly reasonable price point.
This net absolutely contends with the industry-leading Nomad Nets from FishPond, so if you’re seeking a top-tier option but don’t quite have the fishing funds to shell out much over a hundred bucks, this is a geat go-to.
With an overall net length of 24 inches, this a great smaller sized, low profile option for wade fishing. The hoop is 16.5 inches by 8 inches, and is 10 inches deep, so it’s standard-sized for trout fishing.
The carbon fiber construction results in an ultralight design, coming in at just 12 ounces, so this unit is truly feather-light for quick adjustments and lightening fast grabs. The handle is furthermore rubberized for an enhanced, no-nonsense grip.
Clear rubber mesh netting ensures the fish you’re landing endure minimal stress whether you plan to release your catch or not, and add even greater long term integrity to this option.
You either love the look of the orange aesthetic, or it’s not for you, so those seeking a reliable and top-performing hand net at a particularly reasonable price point will have to consider this detail.
Find more Tenkara Rod Co. Lightweight Carbon Fiber Fishing Net information and reviews here.
-
3. Fishpond Nomad Carbon Fiber Hand NetPrice: $135.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perhaps the best quality hand net you can buy
- Carbon fiber and fiber glass construction is super durable, UV protected and great for both fresh and saltwater use
- Employs a clear rubber mesh
- RiverKoat finish is a rubberized paint that provides an awesome grip even when wet and comes in two different color schemes
- Has excellent buoyancy and will float like a cork if dropped
- Includes a clip system
- Quite expensive for a hand net due to the superior materials and craftsmanship employed in the design
- You might find this net a bit large for wade fishing - it's a matter of preference
- Lashing of the net appears fragile
It’s the ideal trout net, yet still totally suitable for all sorts of freshwater and saltwater scenarios. Here’s a top-quality hand net from FishPond from the Nomad line. If you want the best personal landing net out there, absolutely consider this carbon fiber/fiber glass unit.
Due to the UV resistant carbon fiber build of this net it could be a great saltwater companion for smaller sized species like bonefish and various reef fish. If you’re chasing species like reds, snook, bluefish, and stripers then you’ll want to go with something bigger. The point here is, the materials used for this net are capable of taking a serious beating and standing up to the salt long term.
This is a 26 inch long net with an 18 by 13-inch head. The head is built nice and wide with this unit so targeting erratic fish is made a bit easier. It’s the perfect size for taking along on the trail and for staying low profile on the stream.
The carbon fiber construction and rubberized grip is really what makes this net so awesome and why the price tag is so high. As mentioned before, a net of this caliber is absolutely not critical, but you’ll likely never go back to a wooden unit after trying this bad boy out.
-
4. FishPond Nomad Emerger NetPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 18.8 by 9.8 inch head is great for trout bass, and other freshwater game species
- Carbon fiber and fiberglass composite construction is ultralight (.95lbs), and exceptionally durable
- RiverKoat finish retains an excellent grip even when wet
- 32 inch total length, but smaller head size makes this a reat option for kayak and float tube fishermen seeking a bit of extra reach, without owning a cumbersome net
- UV resistant and floats like a cork!
- Clear rubber mesh netting
- Multiple aesthetics available
- Expensive option
- Net depth feels a bit shallow when landing bigger fish
- Handle length might be a bit long for effectively wade fishing depending on your carry system
The FishPond Nomad Emerger Net is another excellent option from the Nomad series that’s designed for awesome compatibility with both packs and vests.
The longer handle of this option is able to slide behind a pack nicely if utilizing a hip or sling pack, and also hangs well off of a vest without being too long. I also find the handle to be brilliant for kayak and float tube fishermen seeking a hand net sized hoop (18.8 by 9.8 inch head), with just a bit of added reach (32 inch total length), for getting to those tough to land fish that just won’t cooperate!
The carbon fiber and fiberglass composite construction is ultralight and exceptionally durable, and is furthermore UV resistant and will float if dropped in the water. FishPond has also equipped this net with their RiverKoat finish, allowing you to maintain a solid grip even when wet. This bad boy is featherlight in your hand, while also retaining an impressively solid overall feel.
The clear rubber mesh netting is easy on fish, and won’t snag up your hooks, so you’re simplifying the whole catch and keep, or catch and release process for both you and whatever species you’re targeting.
With a few different sharp aesthetics to choose from, you can even select an Emerger Net that suits you. Another above and beyond option from FishPond that is expensive yes, but well worth the cost when you consider the superior feel, functionality, and lifespan here!
Find more FishPond Nomad Emerger Net information and reviews here.
-
5. FishPond Nomad Guide NetPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 47 inch total length makes this a great net for having some extra reach fishing with friends or use as a boat net
- Features a 27 inch measuring mark on the side of the handle
- Carbon fiber construction makes this net incredibly lightweight at just 1.2 pounds and super resistant to sun and water damage
- Built with a clear rubber mesh net that’s replaceble
- Has a bad-ass, professional look - this is the net the experts rely on
- Very high price tag for a fly fishing net but you get what you pay for with this one
- Carbon fiber does not have the classic look of a wooden net
- Might be more length than you want to carry on the river
FishPond is perhaps the best name in fly fishing nets. Their landing nets are crafted to be exceptionally high performance – you can really feel the difference when you pick one up. If you’re looking for the best of the best then this brand should be on your radar.
The Nomad Guide Net is a longer length and larger sized option. It has some extra reach at 47 inches long so it’s perfect for those panicked “oh my god get a net on that fish!!” moments.
If you typically fish with a friend or friends then this could be the perfect landing net to support each other on the water with. Maybe you can even split the cost considering it’s one of the more expensive options of fly fishing net.
This is also a great boat net because of its reach and head size (13 by 18 inches). If you’re looking specifically for a boat net then make sure to check out The Nomad Carbon Fiber and Fiber Glass Boat Net – it’s essentially the same unit but an additional 10 inches longer.
This is a carbon fiber net that’s just 1.2 pounds despite it’s larger size. It feels like nothing in your hands when you’re tracing that powerhouse brown trout as your buddy pulls him up towards the bank. The carbon fiber construction also makes this net far more resistant to sun and water damage in the long term.
The clear rubber mesh net is the only thing that should wear out due to regular use and abuse over time and fortunately, that part is replaceable.
For the serious fly fisherman who wants a serious landing net on par with the pros, the Nomad series from FishPond is hands down where you should put your money.
-
6. SF Fly Fishing Soft Rubber Mesh Landing NetPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This unit comes very highly reviewed for price, performance and reliability
- Clear rubber mesh is essentially invisible under water, minimally damaging to fish and won’t snag your hooks!
- Includes a carabiner and magnetic release clip for mounting
- Square shape of the head is great for salmonid species and has a cool, distinct look
- Size of the hoop (16 by 9.5 inches) is not ideal if you catch a lot of larger sized fish
- Some complaints about the wood warping, you get what you pay for when it comes to materials
- Holes in the bootom of the net might allow some smaller sized fish to slip through
Here’s a reasonably priced clear rubber mesh net from SF with a hoop that’s great for typically narrower fish like trout and other salmonid species. If you’re like me and prefer a more square head to your fly fishing net, this is one of the best value options available.
The hoop on this one is just 16 by 9.5 inches and 10 inches deep, so don’t purchase this unit if you’re chasing the big boys. It’s not that this net can’t handle a 20+ inch trout, it’s just more suitable for smaller sized fish. It’s smaller size does however make it a great net to hike and travel with.
SF includes a durable carabiner as well as a quick-release magnetic clip with this net further increasing the value of this purchase. It’s a great way to mount your net while actively fishing and can also be used with a variety of other gear like nippers, forceps, tippet spools, etc.
No doubt another great affordable option that should last you many seasons of landing fish with the proper care.
-
7. Trademark Innovations 35″ Fly Fishing NetPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great mid-sized net at 35 inches total length providing some added reach without becoming too cumbersome
- Includes measuring marks on the handle go up to 15 inches
- Built with a clear rubber mesh
- Marble wooden finish has a sharp look
- No release system or carabiner included
- 35 inch total length makes this landing net a bit more cumbersome to hike or travel with than standard sized hand nets
- A bit on the expensive end, but still a great value
Here’s a great mid-sized net by Trademark Innovations for fresh water anglers pursuing some larger sized fish. The net head here is 20 inches long and the basket depth is 12 inches deep – that’s plenty big for those anglers who frequently encounter trophy-sized trout or are fishing for potentially massive species like largemouth bass.
The longer length of the handle also makes this a great net for fishing with friends and assisting with landing fish.
There are markings for 5 and 10 inches on the 15-inch handle so you can get an accurate estimate of the size of your catch without having to handle the fish too much. The clear rubber mesh also minimizes fish stress compared to other netting materials.
The wood grain on this one has a sharp look that should hold up to some solid wear and tear. It doesn’t have the strength of carbon fiber and is just half a pound, so be careful not to smash this one. The light weight is no doubt appreciated when reaching for fish, but remember ultralight wooden frames will break easily if crushed or fallen on.
-
8. Wakeman Extendable Aluminum NetPrice: $22.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handle extends from 10 to 14 inches so you can add some reach to your net when you want to and otherwise keep it compact
- Employs a rubber mesh for minimal stress on the fish when handling and avoiding hook snags
- Aluminum alloy construction is resistant to corrosion - this is a great saltwater option
- Very reasonably priced considering the quality of construction here
- Although the materials used here are appopriate for saltwater fishing, the size of the head won’t accommodate for many larger sized species
- The extendable handle although an awesome feature has potential to malfunction over time
- Low quality net tether
Wakeman has come up with another great fly fishing net with this extendable aluminum option. This is a standard sized landing net that can be extended out to be a slightly longer than standard, 32 inches.
It’s a neat design that allows this net to be kept compact and low profile on your person that can then be transitioned into an almost mid-sized net on the spot.
The aluminum alloy construction is highly resistant to corrosion and makes this net suitable for saltwater use – just make sure to always rinse all your gear with fresh water after fishing in the salt.
The head is 18 inches by 13.5 inches so don’t expect to go netting any stripers or tarpon just because it’s ocean-ready. Its size makes it an ideal trout net that’s more than suitable for pursuing smaller sized salty species like bonefish and speckled trout.
-
9. Wakeman Wooden Handle Angler NetPrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable option
- Employs a clear rubber mesh
- Includes a clip system
- Wood grain and inherent design of the handle have a cool look
- 28 inches of total length allows for some good reach for a hand net, size is a matter of preference but if you prefer some added reach in a compact package this is a good choice
- Structural integrity is inferior compared to higher quality hand nets and aluminum/carbon fiber alternatives — be careful not to crush this one/li>
- Fragile net lashing
- Low quality net tether
The Wakeman Wooden Handle Angler Net is one more wooden handled, clear rubber mesh net we wanted to turn you onto. This is a super inexpensive option that’s very highly reviewed and trusted by anglers all over. There’s a clip system included and the wood grain and pattern of the handle has a great look.
There’s not much difference between this unit and the other clear rubber mesh, wooden hand nets on this list. It’s really just a matter of preference concerning handle length and head size/depth.
If you prefer a hand net with a bit of added reach and a deeper pocket, this is a solid choice at 28 inches total length and sporting a 14 inch deep pocket.
Another perfectly adequate choice of hand net for the budget angler who refuses to settle for low-quality gear.
-
10. Isafish Soft Rubber Mesh Landing NetPrice: $36.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super low price tag
- Employs a clear rubber mesh
- Very lightwieght at just 0.8 pounds
- Smaller size (24 inches total length) is ideal for trout fishing and for taking along on the trail
- Includes a clip system
- Lightweight wooden construction is definitely susceptible to being crushed — be careful with this one
- The head on this hand net is fairly small at around 15 inches so don’t plan on netting any monster fish
- Holes on this net may allow smaller sized fish to slip through
Here’s a budget option for the strapped for cash freshwater fly fisherman that’s honestly a perfectly suitable landing net. This wooden handled, clear rubber mesh unit from Isafish is totally comparable to much of the higher priced competition.
The net is built with a clear rubber mesh and sized appropriately for wade fishing which are the two most important stats in my book. The size is standard and the materials used are what you look for in a quality net – unless you’re interested in owning truly high-end gear this net won’t look or feel much different than the other options here.
The total length is 24 inches and the head is about 15 inches long with a 9.4 inch deep pocket. It’s a smaller sized hand net ideal for trout fishing and for days fishing where you want to stay highly mobile. At just 0.8 pounds and crafted from a lower quality wood, be careful not to crush this one.
Customer reviews insist this net will serve you just fine – don’t hesitate to trust a product like this just because of the price tag.
-
11. Frabill Wood Handle Landing NetPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic fly fisherman look
- Highly affordable
- Includes a clip/lanyard system
- Very lightweight at under 11 ounces
- Polyester net material can be more damaging to fish compared to rubber mesh
- Netting is not easily replaceable
- Hook snags are more frequent in polyester netting
We wanted to include one option for the classic fly fishermen out there who appreciate a more traditional style net. Frabill’s Wood Handle Landing Net is a budget option for the traditionalist angler.
I personally stay away from polyester netting because it’s harder on fish and a total pain to remove hooks from. That being said, nets of this style have a certain look that some anglers prefer.
This is a highly affordable option that even includes a clip and lanyard. The total length is 23 inches, so this is a pretty small unit. The weight is just 10 ounces, so although you might enjoy it’s near weightlessness while targeting approaching trout be careful not to crush this unit while hiking or traveling with it.
The wood handle and inherent build of this net by no means say “low quality”, so if you’re in the market for a polyester mesh hand net at a reasonable cost definitely give this one a look.
-
12. Bubba Carbon Fiber Landing NetsPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great boat net with extended reach and a large basket (multiple sizes available)
- Super durable, ultralight carbon fiber design is equipped with a weather-resistant finish for further corrosion resistance
- Reinforced aerospace aluminum yoke is designed to remain rock-solid for the lifespan of the net
- Non-slip grip ensures you maintain a good hold, even when reaching for the big one
- 75 pound weight rating is suitable for scooping monster fish
- Designed to fit most rod holders
- Expensive option
- Although this net is built quite lightweight, it's size is a bit unrealistic to carry on your person
- Not a very suitable net for targetting smaller fish species like trout
Bubba’s Carbon Fiber Landing Nets are not really geared towards fly fishing in particular, but rather boat fishing. Those who chase larger species of fish on the fly while out on the water on a vessel rather than wade fishing will love the extended reach, large hoop size and remarkable durability of this net series.
There are three sizes to choose from with 16, 20, and 24 inch width hoops, coming in at 4, 5.5 and 6 feet respectively in total length. Like we said, these are larger nets for larger fish. The longer length and robust nature of these landing nets does not, however, rule them out for smaller species like trout and bass, so if you have the room onboard your fishing vessel you’ll love scooping up fish in them no matter what you’re chasing.
The super durable, ultralight carbon fiber design is equipped with a weather-resistant finish for further corrosion resistance, and features an aerospace aluminum yoke that’s intended to remain rock-solid for the lifespan of the net. These nets have a 75-pound max load capacity, so rest assured you can go ahead and nab the big ones.
Bubba has gone ahead and built this net series with rubber mesh netting in order to ensure minimal harm to the fish during handling – a respectable choice for any angling context.
The non-slip grip ensures you maintain a good grasp on this option even when wet, and compatibility with most rod holders means you can always keep this option in a ready position.
For those fly fishermen interested in a no-nonsense, “GRAB EM!!” style boat net with some extended reach and a hell of a hoop, Bubba’s got you covered with an excellent option here guaranteed for high integrity and long lifespan.
Find more Bubba Carbon Fiber Landing Nets information and reviews here.
-
13. Leverage Landing YakAttack NetPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Revolutionary forearm grip assists when reaching for fish from your boat or the bank
- Hinged design allows the handle to fold alongside the net for compact storage
- 12 by 20 inch hoop
- 47 inch total length
- Rubber mesh netting
- Fairly expensive option
- Some might not like the kink in the net handle - it just takes some getting used to
- Hinged component has potential to be damaged, so be mindful when extending/retracting this net
The Leverage Landing YakAttack Net is a particularly great option for fly fishermen trying to land fish from their kayak, float tube, pontoon boat or other personal watercraft!
This brilliantly designed net has been engineered with a folding design in order to remain compact when not in use and is therefore easy to store behind a kayak seat or lashed to a float tube D-ring.
The revolutionary forearm grip assists when reaching for fish from your boat or the bank, enabling you to fully stretch your arm with confidence that the weight of the fish won’t overcome your wrist strength. We’ve all lost fish right out of reach at the boat, this innovative net option has been conceived to eliminate this tragedy!
With a 12 by 20 inch hoop and a total deployed length of 47 inches, this option provides some exceptional reach. There are also models available with deeper netting if you’d like something even larger capacity.
The design is impressively compact and slim when broken down, also able to fit vertically inside a standard milk crate if your kayak is set up in that manner.
In summary, this is a super handy net for the right angling scenarios that is offered at quite a reasonable price point considering the innovative design and quality of craftsmanship here!
Find more Leverage Landing YakAttack Net information and reviews here.
Fly Fishing Nets Come in Many Shapes & Sizes
When choosing a fly fishing net, it's of course important to consider the context that you most often land fish.
Do you net your own fish while wade fishing in still water or while stream fishing? A reliable hand net that feels good in your hand and is properly sized for the fish you're targeting will be right up your alley.
Do you kayak, float tube or boat fish and require some extra reach? Or perhaps you and your friends (or clients) guide each other onto fish and then support one another landing them. In this case, a mid-length or full-length net will likely be more suitable.
Net Material
When selecting your fly fishing net, it's wise to think about the materials used for construction for a variety of reasons.
The material of the netting's impact on the health of the landed fish, the corrosion of the net as a whole due to salt water and the elements, and the overall weight of the net as a result of construction materials are a few details to consider.
Rubber Mesh Nets
It's well known at this point that rubber nets are far less damaging to fish than nylon netting and other alternatives. The material is less abrasive against small-scaled more fragile fish species like trout and furthermore doesn't really allow the fish to wrap itself up in there.
On another note, hooks will not lodge into rubber mesh and become buried as they do with other netting materials. If you've ever sunk a hook into a traditional fishing net, then you know how frustrating that can be.
Bottom line, rubberized netting is typically the go-to material for both the health of your targeted fish, as well as your sanity on the water!
See Also:
- Best Fly Tying Kits for Beginners: Compare & Save
- Best Fly Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- Best Fishing Shoes for Wet Wading
- Best Fishing Gloves For All Anglers
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.