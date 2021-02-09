15 Best Fishing Shoes for Wet Wading

Our list of the best fishing shoes for wet wading has compiled the best footwear options in each category for every style angler. Whether you fish stony streams or creeks, sandy shorelines, or muddy-bottomed ponds or estuaries, we’ve tracked down the top choices for you. Wet feet, stable stones, and tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!

“Wet wading” is totally underrated. Why spend the time gearing up with full chest waders or even hip boots if the water temperature and climate where you’re fishing is pleasant? Tough, reliable wading shoes are a great alternative to more expensive and intensive wading systems and truly simplify fishing in a ton of scenarios.

Why Wet Wade?

When the sun is out and you're going fishing it's pretty liberating just throwing on a bathing suit and your favorite pair of wading sandals, neoprene booties or sneakers. It's a super quick way to get on the water and in a lot of contexts, it's more comfortable than using a dry wading system.

When temperatures are hot, it's also of course quite nice to get wet while wade fishing.

Freedom of motion, the bulk you carry on your person and the weight of your feet are all improved upon while wet wading as opposed to using traditional waders. All you need is a lightweight fishing pack and you're fully geared up and ready to rock!

Of course, not every fishing setting or scenario allows for wading shoes, but the ones that do are well worth being prepared for. Hiking longer distances, in particular, is far easier while wearing shorts and sneakers than chest waders and boots - if you like to cover ground when the sun is shining then this list is for you.

Make sure to consider the terrain you'll be walking over while reading through our list and also the level of durability you'll need. Some of our options are best paired with neoprene socks, while others are good to go barefoot.

Neoprene Wading Socks

Many of the above listed options are best utilized with a pair of neoprene socks, very much like you wear traditional wading boots over stockingfoot waders.

The use of a neoprene liner and or gator keeps debris out of your wading shoe, adds some insulation to your feet, improves cushioning, and reduces or eliminates chaffing depending on the footwear.

The benefits of wading socks are quite worthwhile regardless of whether or not your wading shoes require them - so it's wise to consider pairing some neoprene socks with your wet wading system regardless of what you choose.

1mm or 2mm thickness is preferred for lower profile wading shoes and sneakers, while 3mm or even 4mm neoprene socks are ideal for more robust wading boots.

Neoprene Booties

Neoprene booties are a great go-to wet wading option for a variety of angling contexts.

While they might not provide the ankle support and traction of more robust wading shoes or even sandals, neoprene booties are highly affordable, come on and off easily, pack super compact for travel and also ensure your feet don't get too cold while fishing in borderline chilly conditions.

Wade Shoes

Wade shoes come in all shapes and sizes, spanning a wide spectrum of angling and trekking applications.

If you're seeking footwear that won't slow you down on longer, more intense hikes into backcountry fishing spots, or just want something particularly low profile for more casual wading environments, wade shoes are a great call.

There are, however, some more robust, heavy-duty options suitable for aggressively abrasive and sketchy wading environments such as the Orvis Andros Flats Hiker.

A lot of options furthermore have a sharp aesthetic that can totally be worn in and out of the water, as well as around town!

Fishing Sandals

Don't overlook sandals as totally adequate wet wading companions. Several brands build traditional sandals and specialized open-toe footwear that work wonderfully for a variety of fishing contexts.

If you want to feel the water between your toes, fishing sandals will give your feet the most freedom to breathe, and in most cases will put your feet more in touch with the environment you're wading in than other options.

Furthermore, fishing sandals oftentimes have a sharp look and can be versatilely worn in a wide array of contexts and setting apart fro wet wading.

Neoprene Socks

Many of the fishing shoes and wet wading options listed here are best paired with neoprene socks in order to avoid chaffing and maximize overall comfort. Neoprene socks can also, of course, be used for some added warmth if you're the type that gets chilly extremities even in warm water.

If the option you decide on recommends pairing the footwear with neoprene socks, or if you simply prefer to have a barrier between your feet and the unknowns of the water body you're wading in, we've pinned down a few neoprene socks that won't disappoint.

Keep Off The Coral!

While this article recommends some wet wading footwear for enduring the abrasion and puncture risk of walking on and around coral, we here at Heavy want to remind all you anglers that you should always do your very best to steer clear of coral and find alternative walking routes.

All coral types are living organisms that do not enjoy being stepped on, some species being much more fragile than others. Damage from stomping and crushing coral is oftentimes irreversible, so be extra mindful out there. Sunscreen is horribly detrimental to the health of coral as well to name one other culprit negatively affecting coral populations around the world - so consider using sun shirts, fishing gloves, and hats as an alternative to sunscreen while wet wading.

Furthermore, coral is habitat, food, and cover for countless species of fish - many of which you're likely targeting!

Being kind and respectful of our oceans means keeping off the coral, so while sometimes it's unavoidable, make sure you're not chasing fish in environments that put you directly on top of the reef!

