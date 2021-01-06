11 Best Fly Fishing Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re in and out of the stream throughout the day and doing a lot of high wading, then you might be in the market for a 100% waterproof pack.

This unit by Orvis is a top of the line fly fishing backpack that you will own for years and years of fishing. It’s a little on the pricey side, but for good reason – this pack has it going on.

The waterproof design allows you to both trek through nasty weather and wade as deep as you please without worrying about the contents of your pack. If you like to bring a camera or other sensitive electronics on the water than this could be the unit that takes your mind off of your gear’s safety and keeps it on fishing.

There is about 21 liters of internal storage with this pack, so there’s some solid space for packing a good bit of gear.

The main compartment has an awesome array of zippered pockets, mesh pockets and dividers for keeping everything organized. The side pocket provides some extra space for stowing the gear you want easy access to while on the water.

There’s external space for securing rod tubes, fastening forceps/clippers and even for stashing a water bottle. There are attachment points for all your essentials so everything you need is on hand.

The shoulder strapping is contoured and padded for maximum comfort while on the move and to provide a tight, low profile fit while actively fishing. Because of the TPU coated 500D nylon construction, you’re going to want to keep this pack on while wading so you don’t have to leave your gear on shore. The way this pack fits makes it a great companion on the water that’s hardly any more cumbersome than wearing a vest.

If you have the funds to spring for this unit you’ll be impressed and delighted by how it performs year after year.