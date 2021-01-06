11 Best Fly Fishing Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sometimes a fly fishing chest pack or waist pack just doesn’t cut it when it comes to the storage of all your essential gear. When you’re out for the whole day away from your vehicle or campsite you need a fishing companion that can handle all your essentials — not just some fly boxes and tools.
A fly fishing backpack provides space for your fishing gear, lunch, some extra layers, camera, and whatever else you might want to include. Furthermore, when you’re trekking longer distances in search of fish, it’s helpful to carry your gear on your back in a supportive pack rather than displacing the weight on your waist or chest.
Our top list has tracked down the best backpack options for every style fly fishermen ranging in capacity and function so you can pin down the perfect fishing companion for you!
-
1. Orvis Waterproof BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Totally waterproof! Feel free to romp across high water and get this one wet!
- This pack fits great - you won’t mind wearing it and actively fishing
- Awesome array of external storage and fastening points for having all your essential fishing gear on hand
- Carries heavy loads well
- Fabric employed is super durable and abrasion-resistant
- Definitely on the more expensive end, but this is a top quality pack that is built to outlast competitors
- The interior of this pack is not highly organized
- The waterproof zipper gets stiff after a lot of use and will need to be re-lubricated
If you’re in and out of the stream throughout the day and doing a lot of high wading, then you might be in the market for a 100% waterproof pack.
This unit by Orvis is a top of the line fly fishing backpack that you will own for years and years of fishing. It’s a little on the pricey side, but for good reason – this pack has it going on.
The waterproof design allows you to both trek through nasty weather and wade as deep as you please without worrying about the contents of your pack. If you like to bring a camera or other sensitive electronics on the water than this could be the unit that takes your mind off of your gear’s safety and keeps it on fishing.
There is about 21 liters of internal storage with this pack, so there’s some solid space for packing a good bit of gear.
The main compartment has an awesome array of zippered pockets, mesh pockets and dividers for keeping everything organized. The side pocket provides some extra space for stowing the gear you want easy access to while on the water.
There’s external space for securing rod tubes, fastening forceps/clippers and even for stashing a water bottle. There are attachment points for all your essentials so everything you need is on hand.
The shoulder strapping is contoured and padded for maximum comfort while on the move and to provide a tight, low profile fit while actively fishing. Because of the TPU coated 500D nylon construction, you’re going to want to keep this pack on while wading so you don’t have to leave your gear on shore. The way this pack fits makes it a great companion on the water that’s hardly any more cumbersome than wearing a vest.
If you have the funds to spring for this unit you’ll be impressed and delighted by how it performs year after year.
Find more Orvis Waterproof Backpack information and reviews here.
-
2. YETI Panga Airtight Submersible BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Fully submersible bag - it will even float if it goes overboard!
- Shell is built from high-density nylon and thick TPU lamination to be abrasion/puncture resistant
- Corrosion/salt resistant zippers
- Removable chest straps and hip belt
- Expensive option
- Not a ton of organization potential
- May fit a bit large on some smaller sized anglers
YETI’s line of Panga airtight, submersible bags is one of the most rugged and indestructible choices of truly waterproof gear-storage on the market.
YETI builds some impressively quality gear, and this submersible fishing backpack is no exception. The brand might seem a bit overpriced, but keep in mind their equipment is “over-engineered” meaning it will not fail you on the water!
The “Thickskin” shell used for this pack is built with high-density nylon and thick TPU lamination. It’s highly puncture and abrasion resistant so you can beat up on it while angling and not be concerned. The impressive durability of this waterproof backpack makes it great for fly fishermen who are particularly on their gear both on the water and while traveling.
Yeti’s “Hydrolok” zipper is in itself exceptionally durable and features a long expected life-span against virtually any conditions. The construction of this zipper is plastic rather than metal-based so salt water won’t corrode it long-term. Yeti even includes some zipper lubricant with this purchase for maintaining smoothness.
Definitely, the best feature of the Panga is that it’s a true submersible pack will keep your gear bone dry and will even float if it goes overboard. If you wade high water, fish from a vessel or often encounter wet weather, a waterproof fishing backpack makes sense for you.
Regarding storage, what you see is more or less what you get with the Panga Backpack. There’s not much organization potential with this unit, but it can certainly be effectively set up for fishing. There is one large interior pocket (28 liters) with a sleeve against the back and a mesh pocket against the front. This schematic maximizes internal space yet still allows for some separation between your smaller gear and bulkier items.
Gear loops on the front of the pack are furthermore perfect for securing tools and equipment. You can secure your forceps, nippers or tippet bar on the exterior of the Panga for easy access, or you could even strap up an action camera or wading staff.
There’s a ton of possibilities and versatility in application with a pack this, Yeti has done a fantastic job at allowing you to choose how you want to best utilize the Panga!
Find more YETI Panga Airtight Submersible Backpack information and reviews here.
-
3. FishPond Thunderhead Submersible BackpackPros:
Cons:
- 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon constuction is ultra-durable
- Fairly large capacity at 28 liters
- Main compartment features a zippered pocket and clear stash pocket
- Zippered closure makes for a very streamlined pack
- Compatible with other Fishpond waist/chest packs due to the built-in modular buckles
- Removable hip belt can be vertically adjusted for varying torso lengths
- "Daisy chain" and D-Ring on pack exterior allows for various accessory/tool attachments
- Tough, stylish and professional aesthetic
- Expensive option
- The rod tube cinches on the pack sides may be too narrow for some wider tubes
- Color choices may be a bit loud for some anglers' liking
Here’s another killer bag from our list of the best waterproof fishing backpacks by renowned fly fishing outfitter, Fishpond.
The Thunderhead Submersible Backpack is a high speed, low drag option of fly fishing backpack that you can beat up on and soak down without consequence. This is a truly waterproof, and bulletproof backpack option that wears very low profile for actively angling, and offers a highly convenient and practical organization schematic.
It carries weight well, features comfortable strapping and has virtually no breaks in the streamlined design to potentially snag fly line. This is an ideal fly fishing backpack for actively wading tidal flats, throwing into the wet bottom of a drift boat or hiking through a downpour.
Similar to the submersible option by Orvis listed here, Fishpond includes a small water-resistant pocket on the pack exterior in addition to the main submersible compartment. This makes the perfect spot for your keys, a small fly box or other gear you want to have on hand.
There is also an array of gear webbing on the front of the pack that can be utilized in all sorts of ways to externally secure tools and equipment. A side carry system is also built into this pack so you can lash rod tubes and more to either flank of the Thunderhead.
I personally find the aesthetic of both color choices to be very attractive, as well as the overall style of the pack. This is certainly a standout fly fishing backpack with a really cool look.
A tight but comfortable form fit, 28 liters of bone dry storage and endless external attachment points for gear – it’s tough to beat the function and aesthetic of the Thunderhead by Fishpond!
Find more FishPond Thunderhead Submersible Backpack information and reviews here.
-
4. Fishpond Wind River Roll Top BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Fully submersible option can withstand any and all wetness
- 38 liters max volume, but can be rolled down to create a smaller bag
- 420D TPU coated Cyclepond Fishpond Fabric is super durable and rolls with ease
- Front water resistant pocket aids in organization and allows you to keep your essentials on hand
- The included set of gear straps can be attached to either side of the pack and will recieve most rod tubes
- Removable hip belt can be vertically adjusted for different torso lengths
- Excellent value for a fully submersible pack
- Roll top design is not as streamlined as zippered options
- Lacks external attachment points for securing fishing tools
- Fishponds rod-tube strapping may not accommodate wider diameter tubes
The Wind River Roll-Top Backpack by Fishpond is one of our top picks when it comes to high-value waterproof fishing backpacks, so those seeking the most bang for their buck should absolutely give this submersible workhorse a look.
The roll-top closure makes this pack a bit more intensive to operate and slightly less streamlined than the Thunderhead Backpack by Fishpond, but it also gives it the advantage of being able to adjust the bag size. Roll the Wind River down minimally and utilize the entire 38-liter volume, or give it a few extra rolls to make it lower profile and more streamlined.
The ability to modify your pack size is a huge advantage, making this fly fishing backpack great for both less-intensive days of fishing, as well as for more full-on expedition/excursions and even travel applications.
Fishpond has unfortunately not included an array of gear loops on the exterior of the Wind River like they have with the Thunderhead for external tool attachment, but there is a large water-resistant pocket on the outside that’s great for stashing gear that is not super water sensitive. There is furthermore a set of gear straps included that can be attached on either side of the pack for cinching down a rod tube or any number of things.
The submersible main compartment like the Thunderhead Backpack, has a zippered pocket and a clear stash pocket, allowing for some pretty killer organization potential that you can really tailor to the conditions you expect, or your fishing style overall.
The adjustable strapping is furthermore top-notch – engineered for maximum comfort and compatible for attachment of a number of Fishpond chest packs due to the modular buckle system.
Those anglers seeking a submersible fly fishing companion that can handle the toughest of conditions and abuse without breaking the bank will be stoked to discover the dependability, versatility, and price point of the Wind River Roll-Top!
Find more Fishpond Wind River Roll Top Backpack information and reviews here.
-
5. Orvis Safe Passage Angler's DaypackPros:
Cons:
- Large main compartment and separate top compartment total to a high degree of storage (30 liters total)
- Impressive array of overall organization between the external attachment points and internal pockets/sleeves
- External front pocket is great for stashing more cumbersome gear like extra layers or your lunch
- Easy-access side mesh pockets can support rod tubes with the assistance of the compression straps
- Foam-padded, low profile straps feature a technical suspension system for all day comfort
- Molded back panel conforms to your frame
- Lumbar and chest straps to help support heavier loads and minimize bulk while actively angling
- Bottom coating increases water resistance and durable 410-denier nylon construction ensures long lifespan
- Compatible with the Chip Pack for modular attachment to the chest straps
- Farily expensive for its size and capabilities
- Not a subermible option
- No color selection
The Orvis Safe Passage Angler’s Daypack is a straightforward, yet exceptionally well-executed fly fishing backpack for active anglers seeking a streamlined, yet gear-intensive option that can effectively support a day on the water with without weighing you down.
Designed and crafted with inspiration from the best rock-climbing approach bags, the Safe Passage has put freedom of motion, intuitive pocket schematics, and seamless access to your gear at the forefront of its functionality. This is a simple bag, yet it’s loaded with unassuming capabilities and potential for all sorts of angling styles.
The large main compartment and separate top compartment total to a high degree of storage (30 liters), each featuring some internal organization through the utilization of zippered sleeves and mesh pockets. You can easily separate your fishing apparel from your tackle from your tippets with this design – it’s a mindful schematic that makes it simple to organize and access the pack’s contents.
Easy-access side mesh pockets furthermore can support rod tubes with the assistance of the compression straps, while the external front pocket is great for stashing more cumbersome gear like extra layers or your lunch.
Foam-padded, low profile straps feature a technical suspension system for all-day comfort, and a molded back panel conforms to your frame for an even greater degree of comfort. There are also both chest and lumbar straps for assistance carrying heavier loads, and for keeping the Safe Passage tight to your frame.
Orvis has also designed the strapping of this option for modular compatibility with the Safe Passage Chip Pack for those who like the idea of pairing a chest pack with their backpack.
This backpack is unfortunately not submersible, so be careful not to wade too high while actively angling. There is however a bottom coating which increases the bags water resistance, so a little splash or even a steady rain won’t wet out its contents. The durable 410-denier nylon construction furthermore ensures solid abrasion-resistance and therefore long lifespan.
Another stellar option from renowned outfitter, Orvis, that’s the perfect versatile companion for fly fishermen not necessarily in need of submersible storage.
Find more Orvis Safe Passage Anglers Daypack information and reviews here.
-
6. Fishpond Bitch Creek Water Resistant Fly Fishing BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Designed for maximum comfort and support carrying heavier loads while hiking
- Includes two rod tube holders
- Simple but effective internal schematic that provides plenty of space for a solid amount of gear
- This is a great all-purpose backpack to be used for all sorts of outdoors applications
- This bag is water resistant, not waterproof
- Fairly expensive
- No color selection
The Bitch Creek Backpack by Fishpond is designed for long, rugged treks to wherever you’re fishing.
This pack employs a structured air mesh back panel for some added support carrying heavy loads that also provides good ventilation. The shoulder strapping is nicely padded and also contoured for optimum comfort and load control.
The internal schematic is fairly simple – there is one large compartment and two smaller sized pockets. There are also two zip-out rod tube holders on either side of the pack for effectively carrying rods as well as a D-ring attachment for stowing a net.
Top quality YKK aquaguard zippers are employed into the design – Fishpond has not cut any corners with this backpack. This pack is highly water-resistant but is not a fully submersible fishing bag.
In addition to the main storage capabilities of this pack, there are several spaces to fasten additional gear for the overloaded angler. This backpack is also conveniently set up to receive a water bladder system so you can hydrate on the go.
Fishpond has furthermore designed this backpack to be compatible with a lot of their other chest and waist packs so you can wear both comfortably and effectively on those days where you need to bring EVERYTHING.
Considering the capabilities of this fly fishing backpack, e find the price point to be well worth the product!
Find more Fishpond Bitch Creek Water Resistant Fly Fishing Backpack information and reviews here.
-
7. Allen Gunnison Switch PackPros:
Cons:
- Full-length main compartment zipper opens from both sides in order to easily access the bottom of the pack
- Dual rod tube/water bottle pockets on either side of the pack
- Vertical interior storage pockets for stashing boxes and gear
- Adjustable bottom straps for securing a rain jacket, waders, etc
- Easily convers from a daypack to a left or right sling pack
- Front and rear buckles are present for attaching Allen chest packs in a modular manner
- Water resistant interior pockets for keys, cell phone, or camera
- Hydration compatible
- Excellent price point
- Some might find all the buckles, zips and pockets to make this option a bit cluttered
- Not a fully waterproof pack
- Lacks both lumbar and chest straps
The Allen Gunnison Switch Pack is a brilliant fly fishing companion for both toting your more cumbersome gear, as well as for actively angling that even integrates lash points for modular attachment of a chest pack!
This is a fairly high capacity option (19 by 12. 5 inches) offering a wide array of both internal and external organization and storage potential, so if you’re seeking both a pack-mule for your essentials, as well as a mobile work-station for when you hit the water, this is a great go-to.
There is a full-length main compartment zipper that opens from both sides in order to easily access the bottom of the pack, so you can dig out whatever you need to without unpacking all of the bag’s contents. Adjustable lash straps on the exterior bottom of the Gunnison furthermore provide you with a space to secure your packable rain jacket or even breathable waders.
Dual rod tube or water bottle pockets on either side of the pack ensure you’re equipped with proper rod storage, and the pack is furthermore hydration compatible with up to a 3-liter reservoir.
Water-resistant interior pockets for your keys, cell phone, or camera are also present – Allen Company has truly hit all the bases with this one, and at an impressive price point compared to the competition.
Part of what makes the Gunnison Switch Pack so awesome is its versatility – able to convert into a sling pack in a moment’s notice, as well as compatibility for integration with an array of Allen chest packs. Add your flies, tippets, and tools onto the attached chest pack (not included) in order to have on-hand access to everything you need while actively angling, or ‘switch’ the Gunnison to a sling pack if that’s more your style.
The level of personal customization here is impressive, to say the least. The brand has really allowed fly fishermen to set up this fishing pack specific to their angling style and needs. No doubt an awesome affordable option from a respected brand that’s suitable for a wide range of fly fishermen.
Find more Allen Gunnison Switch Pack information and reviews here.
-
8. Umpqua Steamboat 1200 ZS2 Sling PackPros:
Cons:
- Large main compartment for stowing more cumbersome gear and a secondary face pocket for boxes and accessories
- Thumb-loop allows for easy “slinging” from back to front for quick access to gear
- Two stretch mesh pockets and a Molle modular attachment station on the pack face total to an impressive amount of external storage
- Net slot runs full length of the back panel and can accommodate longer handled nets
- Integrated retractor station with hypalon attachment band and two ambidextrous hemostat Grab Tabs for external tool attachment
- Includes two integrated ZS Foam Fly Patch Stations on the shoulder and body
- Closed-foot zipper sliders minimize line snags while actively angling
- 420 Denier nylon and ballistic nylon (in high wear areas) construction ensures high integrity and long life span
- Attachments for modular Molle system are sold separately
- Technically a sling pack with one shoulder strap although it wears like a backpack
- Not a fully waterproof (submersible option)
While the Umpqua Steamboat 1200 ZS2 Sling Pack technically doesn’t classify as a backpack, we still wanted to include it here because of its highly comparable functionality and impressive overall schematic.
This sling pack wears like a backpack when it comes to its weight displacement and overall feel, while retaining a one-shoulder-strap design. The Steamboat 1200 is, as a result, lighter weight and a touch slimmer than if it were built as a traditional backpack.
A large main compartment for stowing bulkier gear like your rain jacket, lunch, and camera combines with a secondary face pocket that’s perfect for fly boxes and accessories in order to total to an impressive overall gear load. You can really stuff this pack if you’re seeking a somewhat high capacity fishing companion that’s not quite as cumbersome as a full-blown backpack.
An innovative thumb-loop allows for easy “slinging” from back to front and therefore quick access to your gear – Umpqua has designed this option to be particularly user friendly as opposed to some sling packs that just don’t seem to cooperate when you’re actively angling and need to quickly sneak into your bag.
An integrated retractor station with a hypalon attachment band and two ambidextrous hemostat Grab Tabs are present for securing tools externally while a Molle modular attachment station on the pack face (compatible with a range of Umpqua accessories) offers even more space to customize the schematic and personalize your gear-system. Two stretch mesh pockets are also included on the front of the Steamboat totaling to quite a bit of fine-tuned, specialized storage for all your gizmos and gadgets.
The beauty of this pack’s extensive array external storage and attachment points is that it’s all more or less completely out of the way if you choose not to utilize the pockets, tabs, zips, and clips. This bag can easily be set up without all the external bells and whistles if you rather simplify your wading system and is furthermore built with closed-foot zipper sliders in order to minimize line snags while actively angling.
A mindfully designed net slot runs the full length of the back panel and can accommodate longer handled nets, a massively underrated feature when it comes to fishing packs of all types in our opinion.
The 420 denier nylon and ballistic nylon (in high wear areas) construction ensures the Steamboat achieves high integrity and long life span, so go ahead and wail on this pack all you want, Umpqua has built this option knowing you’re a relentless abuser of gear!
All things considered, if you’re open to trying a sling pack posing as a backpack, this innovative and impressively versatile choice is bound to impress you!
Find more Umpqua Steamboat 1200 ZS2 Sling Pack information and reviews here.
-
9. Spiderwire Fishing Tackle BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Awesome internal schematic - three separate compartments that can be utilized for personal items, food and fishing gear
- Exterior of the pack has spaces for securing fishing tools, knives or anything else you want on hand
- Bottom of the pack is flat so the pack can stand upright
- Comes at a very reasonable price considering this packs potential
- Purchase includes three medium utility boxes
- This backpack is not waterproof
- Rod holders are designed for spinning rods, not fly rods so you may have to modify it a bit to be compatible with a fly rod tube
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the bag graphics
Here’s a highly affordable backpack by Spiderwire that could make an excellent fly fishing companion. Although this is not specifically a fly fishing backpack, the features of this tackle bag make it a solid choice for highly active fly fishermen.
This polyester backpack is built tough and has some pretty great strapping for remaining comfortable throughout the day. Good luck beating up on this one, it’s a tough one to rough up!
I really like the internal schematic of this pack – it’s built smart for optimum organization in the field. The smaller top compartment is ideal for storing your personal items while the middle cooler compartment provides insulation and ample space for packing a lunch.
The lower compartment on this pack is where you can stow all your fly boxes and other fishing gear – Spiderwire even includes three medium utility boxes with this backpack! The exterior of the pack is equipped with mounts for fishing tools, knives, forceps and even has a system for carrying a fishing pole.
Your fishing sunglasses also have a safe space to be stored within the specially designed foam molded glasses case.
There’s a ton of storage here between the outside and inside of the pack. Spiderwire has designed this bag to be flat on the bottom, so it stands upright when you set it down.
All in all, this is a highly effective fishing backpack at a seriously reasonable price that you can modify for any type of fishing excursion.
Find more Spiderwire Fishing Tackle Backpack information and reviews here.
-
10. Maxcatch Fly Fishing Vest PackPros:
Cons:
- Operates as a fly fishing vest and backpack
- Great array of storage and attachment points for all your gear
- Attractive, low profile look
- Comes at quite a reasonable cost considering you can spend far more on a comparable vest with no backpack capabilities
- The construction of this vest is not terribly durable - you won’t be able to truly beat up on this unit for more than a season or two if you’re particularly hard on your gear
- No rod, or rod tube carry system
- No color selection
Here’s a seriously cool approach to a fly fishing backpack by Maxcatch. This vest/backpack combination is an innovative and effective design that solves the issue of needing just a bit more storage on your vest.
This is essentially an effective normal fly fishing vest that’s capable of being loaded up for those longer treks out to the stream.
There are two main molded pockets on the front for stashing your flies and three expandable zippered pockets for the rest of your gear located on the back. The front of the vest is fully functional – there’s space for flies, forceps, clippers, tippet and whatever else you might need.
There’s an attachment point for a net on the side of the pack as well as several other D-rings and loops. Essentially, this is a nice quality fly fishing vest with some added storage on the back for bringing along more gear. The fabric is water-resistant and lined with mesh for breathability and the vest itself is highly adjustable for a good fit.
This unit has a pretty technical, low profile aesthetic that’s bound to turn heads. All in all, this is a versatile and effective pack that comes at an affordable price!
Find more Maxcatch Fly Fishing Vest Pack information and reviews here.
-
11. Kingfisher Backpack Chest Pack Combo SetPros:
Cons:
- Easily converts to a chest pack so you can shed the backpack containing your bulkier items when you reach your fishing spot
- Has a space on the side of the pack for receiving a broken down fly rod or rod tube
- Lightweight bag with comfortable strapping - this is a solid bag to hike in
- Highly affordable option
- Water resistant, not waterproof
- This pack although adequately sized does not provide a ton of space for packing big loads
- No color selection
Kingfisher has come up with a unique yet highly effective fly fishing backpack here. This purchase gets you a backpack and a chest pack, as well as a free fly box from Kingfisher.
The incorporated chest pack is detachable from the backpack – it’s a cool system that allows you to shed the majority of your gear weight when you finish hiking and arrive at the fishing spot.
By being able to pop off the chest pack, you can separate your main fishing equipment from your lunch and other packed gear and be ready to rock once you reach the stream.
The heavy-duty polyester material is built to take a beating and also handles wetness pretty well. There is a main compartment and three additional zippered pockets on the main backpack for separating all your gear.
It’s not a huge pack by any means but there’s ample space for some layers, lunch and your fishing essentials. Overall, this is a tough little chest/backpack at a great price that you will no doubt enjoy the versatility of for all sorts of fly fishing endeavors!
Find more Kingfisher Backpack Chest Pack Combo Set information and reviews here.
Waterproof Fly Fishing Backpacks
If you're specifically seeking a fully waterproof option for your fly fishing adventures, there are a few submersible backpack options that should be on your radar.
There is a big difference between submersible and waterproof, submersible bags being able to handle a full-on dunk into the river, lake, or ocean without allowing in any wetness! Anglers who are serious about protecting water-sensitive gear like cameras and other electronics will be wise to go with a particularly waterproof, or fully submersible choice.
Our list of the best waterproof fishing backpacks highlights all of our favorites, but our top picks for fly fishermen are as follows:
- The Waterproof Backpack by Orvis
- YETI Panga Submersible Backpack
- Fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Backpack
- Fishpond Wind River Roll-Top Backpack
Fly Fishing Waist Packs
A waist pack is a solid alternative to fishing backpacks that offers less storage potential but wears more streamlined and lower profile. There are many waist pack options that are impressively equipped for actively angling, so don't sleep on this style of storage if your typical gear load is not particularly large.
Our list of the best waterproof waist packs highlights our favorite options for keeping your gear dry, but a quick look at a handful of our favorite fly fishing waist packs across the board includes:
- Fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar Pack
- Fishpond Gunnison Guide Pack
- Mountainsmith DryTour Lumbar Pack
- YETI Hopper Sidekick Dry
- Orvis Waterproof Hip Pack
- Allen Eagle River Lumbar Fishing Pack
- Simms Freestone Tactical Hip Pack
- Umpqua Tongass Waterproof Waist Pack
Fly Fishing Sling Packs
Sling packs are a happy medium between fishing backpacks and waist packs that offer a streamlined profile and fairly extensive storage potential. Not all sling packs necessarily offer high gear capacity, but most options have more space for tackle, tools, and other items than do most waist packs.
Some anglers furthermore might find the single strap design of a sling pack to be more comfortable and functional than wearing a backpack - it's really a matter of preference at the end of the day.
Our top picks for the best fly fishing sling packs include:
- Orvis Waterproof Sling Pack
- Orvis Safe Passage Sling Pack
- Fishpond Thunderhead Sling Pack
- Fishpond Summit Sling Fly Fishing Pack
- FishPond Flathead Sling Pack
- Simms Freestone Fishing Sling Pack
- Umpqua Bandolier ZS2 Sling Pack
Fly Fishing Chest Packs
Chest packs offer their own advantages for those who prefer smaller fishing companions that stash the essential gear only.
You can wade higher (whether your pack is waterproof or not) without submerging your storage, and the carry style also gives your arms greater inherent freedom of motion.
Many chest packs furthermore pair nicely with a fly fishing backpack, so consider picking one up for use as your tool-station and tackle storage while your backpack does the heavy lifting.
A few of our favorite options include:
- Umpqua Overlook 500 ZS2 Chest Pack
- Orvis Safe Passage Chip Pack
- Allen Bear Creek Micro Fishing Chest Vest
- Allen Fall River Fishing Chest Pack
- Allen Boulder Creek Fishing Chest Pack
- FishPond SAN Juan Vertical Chest Pack
- Fishpond Oxbow Chest Pack
Fly Fishing Vests
Don't overlook the pros of a fly fishing vest if you're seeking storage in regards to your tackle, tools, and other on-the-water essentials. While vests don't provide the storage capacity of a backpack, their inherent pocket-schematics are very coherent and intuitive for actively angling on days where you don't need to pack more cumbersome items and gear
Check out the awesome array of both classic, and more modern style vests within our list of the best fly fishing vests, or jump ahead to our top picks below:
- Fishpond Sagebrush Mesh Vest
- Orvis Pro Vest
- Orvis Ultralight Vest
- Simms Freestone Fly Fishing Vest
- Allen Gallatin Ultra Light Fishing Vest
