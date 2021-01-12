13 Best Desks For Fly Tying: Compare & Save

Your fly tying space is a sacred place. Sitting down to spin up some new ammo for the stream, lake, or salt is very much a passion in itself, so why not create a proper workstation instead of setting up your vise on the kitchen table and making due?
Fly tying is an intensive and admittedly messy hobby, so having an organized workspace to contain and bring order to your chaotic collection of materials is a beautiful thing. A desk or bench that’s personalized to your preferred tying style or process, whatever it might be, is equally as important as organization.
Our list of the best fly tying desks has highlighted an array of different options for every style fly tyer, as well as for every style bedroom, home office, or garage so you can pin down just the right unit for your needs and available space!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Solid wood construction is particularly durable and built for long lifespan
- 39 by 19.5 inch desktop and 39 inch height provide an intermediate-sized workspace that’s not too large for tighter rooms
- Full skirt around the bench-top keeps smaller hooks, beads, eyes, and other materials from falling off the work surface
- Features two armrests and a lined catch drawer for smaller scale, precision-ties
- Designed with a pull-out tray, two shelves, and three drawers for tool and material organization
The Deluxe Solid Wooden Jewelers Workbench Station by PMC Supplies is a wonderful option for precision-tyers seeking a work station that effectively supports crafting teeny tiny creations, such as near-microscopic dry flies and nymphs!
The full skirt around the workbench keeps items from falling off, so you’ll never drop tiny hooks, eyes, beads, or legs into the all-consuming carpet ever again! A pull out, lined catch drawer is furthermore included that covers the space directly between you and your vise, so there is virtually nowhere for you to drop and lose materials! A simple, but massively underrated solution to a problem so many fly tyers face!
Two armrests are also present for placing your elbows while you lean in to fine-tune your creations. Another simple, but underrated feature that greatly reduces the wear and tear on your posture and eyes during longer tying sessions.
Two shelves and three drawers are furthermore present for the storage and organization of your materials. It’s not a particularly tremendous amount of space to stash your supplies if you have a ton of materials that need organizing, but it provides ample space for fairly extensive supply-collections.
This fly tying desk/bench is more geared towards comfortability and precision while actively tying than it is towards functional storage – fortunately, there’s space on the benchtop for placement of a tool caddy or material organizer, so you can at least add some order to this fairly customizable option. The size of this desk allows for a decent amount of overall storage, without taking up an unreasonable footprint for smaller living spaces.
Technical tyers seeking a workstation not only for bringing order to their collection of materials but also for some practical assistance and support while actively trying will love the versatility and functionality of this killer option from PMC supplies!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Stain-resistant, laminated wood composite construction (including MDF)
- 55 by 40 ¾ inch desktop, 38½ inches tall
- Huge array of shelving for organizing all of your tying materials and more!
- Compatible with additional stackable bookcases
- Multiple aesthetics available
The Venture Horizon Project Center Desk is a high-capacity option perfect for serious fly tyers seeking a workstation with extensive storage and organization potential.
The 55 by 40.75 inch desktop provides quite a large space for laying out supplies and tools before you even consider the huge array of integrated shelving throughout the design. There are a plethora of cubbies for designated placement of each and every material category and tool set, so keeping track of what’s where is made easy.
This option is even compatible with additional stackable bookcases if your collection of tying materials needs even more sprawl space.
It should be noted that the hight of this desk is particularly tall at 38.5 inches, allowing you to work in front of you, rather than being forced to hunch over your vice like lower desktops often call for.
Venture Horizon even offers the Project Center Desk in several different aesthetics so you can choose an option that best matches your living space!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Laminated hollow core, particleboard, and MDF construction is built durably for long lifespan
- Approximately 40 by 23.5 inch desktop space and a total height (including the bookshelf) of 58.6 inches
- 12 Shelves provide excellent organization potential for those material-crazy tyers seeking an intensive desk option
- Huge array of storage, without a very large footprint – great for those seeking a highly organized option with limited floor space
- Multiple aesthetics available
The Ameriwood Home London Hobby Desk is the perfect option for tyers with a ton of tools and materials to organize, but not very much floor space to work with inside of their home.
The desktop measures approximately 40 by 23.5 inches, so it’s an intermediate size that’s a nice balance between table space and compatibility with tight spaces. The 12 shelves provide excellent organization potential for those material-crazy tyers seeking an intensive desk option, while the total footprint remains suitable for even smaller rooms.
Just be mindful that the height of the shelving reaches 58.6 inches, the only real limiting factor when it comes to finding a place for this workhorse of a tying station.
The laminated hollow core, particleboard, and MDF construction is built durably for long lifespan and assembles easily – but customer complaints indicate the brand does not include quite enough wood glue for effective construction, so consider picking up a bit before embarking with set up.
With a few color options to choose from, the brand has further ensured this desk option will be a fit with whatever space you have in mind.
No doubt an effective and affordable solution for passionate fly tyers with extensive supply collections and limited at home space!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Durably built from engineered wood – a mixture of high-quality trimmings and post-milling leftovers
- Desktop is about 58 by 23.5 inches, and the height to the keyboard tray is about 26 inches
- Huge array of backdrop shelving provides you with tons of storage and organization potential for all your tools and materials
- Two drawers with patented T-lock assembly system can house the materials you don’t need directly on hand
- Panel door cubby intended for housing a vertical CPU tower is perfect for storage of your more cumbersome/bulky material bags
- Slide-out keyboard/mouse shelf with metal runners is great for stashing your essential tools
- Top of the desk functions as an additional high-capacity shelf
- Ports (and perforations for customization) on the back of the desk allow you to easily run power cords for your tying light and other electronics
The Sauder Orchard Hills Computer Desk is a super-extensive option for passionate fly tyers seeking a truly decked-out workstation with maximum organization and storage potential.
This desk is quite large, so you’ll need a good bit of available space in order to set it up. It measures 58.75 by 23.5 inches, and stands 57.25 inches tall – hence the huge amount of storage space.
There is an excellent array of shelving on the backdrop of the desk for stashing all of your essential materials two drawers for housing the materials you don’t need directly on hand, a panel door cubby perfect for storing your unopened materials, and a slide-out keyboard shelf for laying out your tools. A shelf is also present on the top of the desk which might be a nice place to put a few fishy photos on display or to further sprawl your tying supplies if you need the extra space.
Ports (and perforations for customization) on the back of the desk allow you to easily run power cords for your tying light and other electronics, while the backdrop cubby design of the main desktop is suitable for tucking in a tool caddy or supply organizer next to, or behind your vise.
All things considered, this is an excellent value option for the price point that offers a tremendous amount of customization potential for those that really enjoy setting up a personalized space for creating!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Solid, 1.5-inch thick hardwood bench, powder-coated stainless steel frame, and ultraguard stainless steel drawers are built super durably
- 48 by 24 inch bench top, with a 65.5 inch total height
- Supports up to 600 pounds
- Bench measures 37.5 inches from the ground, so this is a sitting or standing desk depending on your size/seating
- Includes an integrated fluorescent top-light and a 6 outlet power strip with a 5.5 foot cord that’s easily threaded through the pegboard for easy access
- Pegboard with 23 piece hook set is perfect for stashing all of your tools and materials visibly in front of you, in an orderly manner
- Easy slide drawers include liners and are great for enhancing your organization
- Additional small cantilever shelf at the top of the pegboard is ideal for stashing unopened materials, rarely used tools, and miscellaneous items
- Adjustable feet enable this bench to sit flat on uneven floors
The Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Workbench is one of our top picks for serious tyers with a ton of tools and materials to organize and a thirst for expansive and versatile storage space.
This bad boy features a massive pegboard backdrop with a 23-piece hook set that is brilliant for hanging up your tools and materials up and out of the way, yet right in front of your face! It’s an excellent storage and organization system that both brings order to the madness of your supplies, as well as pins down an adequate resting place for all your essentials. After setting this option up the way you see fit, you’ll know exactly where everything is after just a few sessions and begin to reflexively reach for your materials!
There are furthermore easy slide drawers that include liners perfect for further enhancing your organization and tool storage.
The bench measures 37.5 inches from the ground, so this is a sitting or standing desk depending on your height and choice of seating. Getting up out of your seat and getting on your feet can be a gamechanger when it comes to following through with longer tying sessions, so owning a workstation that allows for both sitting and standing is a wise choice for passionate tyers.
There is even an integrated fluorescent top-light and six-outlet power strip (with a 5.5 foot cord) for shedding light on your creations and for plugging in any electronics you might find helpful.
Between the tremendous organization potential of the pegboard, drawers and shelving, and the convenience of the integrated lighting and power strip, this fly tying mega-station from Seville is an absolutely brilliant buy for the price point!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Heavy-duty steel construction with a durable enamel finish and particle board benchtop
- 47.25 by 23.75-Inch benchtop and a 61 inch total height calls for a fairly large amount of space for set up
- 220-pound weight capacity
- Expansive pegboard for up and out of the way tool and material storage that you can see laid out directly in front of you!
- 22.5-inch long, 13-watt fluorescent cabinet light provides you with direct overhead illumination
- 80-inch power cord and built-in 3-outlet powerstrip provide an easy plug-in point for your tying light and other accessories
- Includes two ball-bearing slide drawers for stashing lower profile tools and materials
- Additional top shelf above the pegboard is present for extra out of the way storage
The Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench is a brilliant option for diehard tyers featuring an integrated fluorescent light, three-plug powerstrip, and expansive pegboard for satisfying all of your logistic fly tying needs.
This workbench is intended for handymen and women owning large tool assortments, but its functionality as a fly tying bench is stellar! The 47.25 by 23.75-inch benchtop and a 61 inch total height calls for a fairly large amount of space for set up, but if you have the vacancy for an option like this it will change your life!
An expansive pegboard for up and out of the way tool and material storage enables you to see all your supplies laid out directly in front of you, while an 22.5-inch long, 13-watt fluorescent cabinet light provides you with direct overhead illumination for the task at hand.
Two ball-bearing slide drawers for stashing lower profile tools and materials further reduce benchtop clutter while an additional top shelf above the pegboard is present for even more out of the way storage. Say goodbye to heaps of material bags, hook boxes, and tools laid out on your main workspace, and hello to a squeaky clean benchtop designated for solely your vise, tool dock, and optional extra lighting.
There’s even an integrated 3-outlet power strip for plugging in any electronics that support your hobby – a nice added touch that very well might come in handy.
For those that have the workshop, basement, tool shed or garage space for this large and cumbersome tying station will love its versatility and extensive crafting potential! No doubt an excellent and surprisingly affordable choice from Olympia Tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- MDF and high-quality steel design is built super durably to handle the abuses of a workshop setting
- 45.3 by 21.7 inch benchtop, and a 55 inch total height
- 331-pound load capacity
- Large pegboard with (12) included hooks is brilliant for organizing all of your tools and materials up and out of the way, yet directly in front of you
- Large pull-out drawer and bottom shelf provide you with additional spaces to stash and organize your tying supplies
- Top shelf above the pegboard is great for storing your unopened materials, and less frequently utilized tools
- Rubber feet provide a solid grip to the floor
The Festnight Steel Workbench with Pegboard Storage Shelf is a highly equipped option offering extensive storage and organization potential at a very reasonable price point for those seeking a more affordable workbench style “tying desk”.
There is no integrated overhead light or powerstrip with this option, so you’ll need to equip this workbench with your own tying light and power source. That being said, the resulting lower cost makes this option much more affordable than the comparably designed benches. Fortunately, the 45.3 by 21.7 inch benchtop provides plenty of space for setting up a light and other accessories in addition to your vise.
Between the large pegboard, pull-out drawer, bottom storage platform, and top shelf, there’s quite a bit of organization potential with this option. You can truly personalize your workstation however you see fit, and will likely have some space to continue to expand your materials collection.
For those with the space to set this unit up, this is hands down one of the ultimate fly tying stations for the cost that will likely encourage you (for better or worse) to go buy more materials in order to fill in all of the leftover storage space!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Durable steel tube frame and MDF panel construction totals to 50 pounds for a solid, yet compact desk
- 41.5 by 20 inch desktop that folds down to 20 by 18 by 29.5 inches when collapsed
- Folding desktop and rolling design allows you to easily set this option up when you’re tying, and store it when you need the space
- Three drawers provide storage and organization for tying materials
- Multiple aesthetics available
The Tangkula Foldable Computer Desk is perfect for fly tyers short on setup space seeking a compact, but capable desk option that makes good use of its limited footprint.
This is a 41.5 by 20 inch desktop that folds down to just 18 by 20 inches when collapsed. Tangkula has furthermore integrated this option with rolling feet, so you can fold it up and wheel it into the closet, garage, or mudroom when it’s not in use. The ability to both reduce this desk’s size and to easily relocate it makes it one of our top picks for fly tyers with limited at-home space.
Deployed, the desktop provides plenty of room for your vise, a tying light, and a tool/materials organizer, so although it breaks down quite compact for storage/reconfiguration, there’s still ample space for your essentials and some when in use. Three drawers are furthermore present for the storage of at least the bulk of your materials.
It’s not nearly as accommodating for huge collections of tying supplies as larger, more organization-equipped desks are, but for its size, this unit is impressively capable.
There are even a few different aesthetics to choose from so you can match the look of this desk with the style of whatever living space you’re going to utilize it in.
All things considered, this is a brilliant, potentially deployable solution for fly tyers lacking a crafting space that will no doubt prove itself to be both versatile and highly functional.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- P2 grade MDF board and metal frame construction has a particularly solid feel
- 47.2 by 23.6 inch desktop, and a 29.53 inch height
- 5 shelf design enables excellent storage/organization of tying materials despite this desk’s smaller footprint
- Retro aesthetic is compatible with virtually any living space
- Excellent price point
The AMOAK Five Shelf Workstation is a simple and reliable desk option for fly tyers with both a limited budget and crafting space.
What you see is that you get with this one – there are no real bells or whistles other than the five separate shelves for organizing a fair amount of materials. The 47.2 by 23.6 inch desktop provides enough space for your vise, tying light, a tool caddy with a bit of room to spare, so although this is a relatively compact option you won’t be cramped when it comes to table space.
The retro aesthetic furthermore will look sharp in almost any room or living space, so this desk is bound to be a hit with the other members of your household if they’re sick and tired of your current, unsightly work station.
For the price point, it’s tough to beat this straightforward fly tying option – no doubt a great buy from AMOAK that will likely see all sorts of alternative uses in its lifetime due to its versatile aesthetic and inherently practical design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Laminated hollow core and particleboard construction is built to last
- 60 by 21 5/8 inch desktop
- Double-pedestal sides provide shelving for the organization of your materials
- Two people are recommended for proper assembly
The Ameriwood Home Parsons Deluxe Desk is a simple, yet highly practical option for use as a fly tying desk that is conveniently compatible with the interior aesthetic of most homes.
This is a laminated hollow core and particleboard desk that’s built for a long, but not timeless lifespan. This desk will hold up through many more years of abuse than the price tag suggests, so don’t assume it’s a temporary solution to you fly tying needs just because of its price point.
The double-pedestal sides provide four tiers of shelving for your materials, totaling to a nice degree of organization potential considering the inherent simplicity of this option. Wise fly tyers will likely designate each shelf with a specific set of materials or tools – one for your hooks, one for your tool dock, one for your eyes, beads, and legs, and so on.
The desktop is furthermore a whopping 60 by 21 5/8 inches, so there’s plenty of sprawl space for your remaining fly tying supplies, as well as lots of room for the inclusion of a tying light and more! Make sure to carefully measure the space you have in mind for placement of this desk if you;re considering springing for it – its got quite a large footprint.
A simple but effective solution for tyers shopping on a budget, but in need of a highly capable workstation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Particle board construction
- 32 by 18 inch desktop and 28 inch height is super compact and perfect for rooms with limited space
- Door drawer with shelving has decent organization potential and keeps your mess of materials out of sight
The OneSpace Madison Cabinet Computer Desk is a great fly tying station for those working with limited space seeking a compact option that makes good use of its smaller size.
What you see is what you get with this one – it’s a simple and straightforward design offering both limited desktop space, and storage. There is however a door drawer with shelving that offers a fair amount of storage potential and will at least keep your mess of materials out of sight. A small shelf is also integrated above the drawer which is perfect for stashing a few smaller boxes of materials like hooks or beads.
While this is a limited option, it will fit nicely in an already cluttered living room, or tucked away in the corner of your bedroom. There’s plenty of space for your vise and a tool dock or tying station, so if you have ample storage for your materials elsewhere, you’re in pretty good shape.
All things considered, this is a brilliant and affordable solution for anglers with limited at-home space that far outperforms the price tag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Hollow-core particle board feels heavy duty and rock-solid
- Approximately 60-inch length, and 24-inch width (of the main desktop), with additional desktop space
- Two medium storage drawers and a convenient lateral file drawer on metal glides for housing tying materials
- Array of additional adjustable shelving totals to quite a bit of storage/organization potential
- Left or right L-shaped configuration with adjustable shelving enables you to customize the set up of this option
- Multiple aesthetics available
The Monarch Specialties L-Shaped Corner Desk will make a brilliant fly tying space for fly fishing enthusiasts with a large amount of room to set up their workstation.
The main desktop is approximately 60 inches long and 24 inches wide, providing you with quite a bit of tabletop storage before you even consider the other half to this L-style desk. One effective configuration for setting up this desk could be to arrange your vise and tying light on the main desktop, and then your tool caddy and/or materials organizer on the other.
Two medium storage drawers and a convenient lateral file drawer on metal glides are present for housing a good portion of your tying materials, while an array of exposed adjustable shelving fills in the blanks and provides space for the remainder of your supplies. There are eight separate spaces for stashing materials, so the organization potential here is far above average.
This desk can furthermore be set up in a left or right L-shaped configuration, so you can personalize it’s schematic however you’d like, or switch around the dimensions for greater compatibility with rooms that have limited floor space. The shelving is also adjustable, enabling you to customize the set up of this option even more to your preferences.
With several different colors and woodgrain options to choose from, this is an equally versatile option when it comes to finding the right aesthetic as it is to finding the right storage schematic. While the price tag may be a bit high on this one, rest assured this is an excellent value desk that’s built to last and looks as good as it performs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- P2 vintage MDF board and metal frame construction is super durable
- Large corner desk featuring two 59 by 21.7 inch desktops
- Extra“ X” style bracings ensure extra stability and support
- Adjustable leg pads ensure this option sits nice and flat on uneven floors
- Multiple aesthetics available
- Excellent price point for how much desk you’re getting!
The Mr. IRONSTONE L-Shaped Corner Desk is a wonderful option for fly tyers seeking a desk with expansive table space for laying out a large array of tools and materials.
This option is BIG. You’re going to need quite a bit of space in order to assemble this bad boy in whatever room you have in mind. What this desk option offers in desktop space, it lacks in shelving and inherent organization, so you’ll have to employ your own system for stashing all of your tools and materials in an orderly manner.
Those that prefer a large table surface will, however, fall in love with the amount of sprawl-space here. There’s plenty of room for a vise (or two!), a tying light, bench organizer, and more – you’ll never lack desktop space again with this option! There’s furthermore quite a bit of underneath storage with this option, so you could fill that space with some organizing bins or even fashion your own drawers in order to better utilize the large footprint here.
Adjustable leg pads ensure this option sits nice and flat on uneven floors, and extra“ X” style bracings provide extra stability and support, and therefore an inherently longer lifespan. This is a quality-built desk that you’ll own for years of crafting and fly tying, and likely other tasks as well, so be sure to consider the versatility and lifespan here in regards to the more than reasonable price tag.
All things considered, you’re getting a lot more desk than you’re paying for with this one, so fly tyers who won’t have an issue coming up with their own system for organizing their materials will love the value of this option.