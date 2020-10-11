101 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen: The Ultimate List

Looking for the perfect gift for the outdoorsmen in your life? No matter the occasion, we’ve put together an awesome list of thoughtful gifts that any lover of the outdoors will get excited about.
The most meaningful kind of gift is one that supports a passion or hobby — this list of gear is bound to light up the face of your favorite camper, hiker, fisherman or general outdoor enthusiast. Whatever the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping for loves most, we’ve tracked down just the right gift for them!
Outdoorsmen of all kinds love the Mr. Heater Hunting Buddy Portable Space Heater for its ease of operation, safety features, portability and of course, super toasty heat output. If you’re shopping for someone who braves the winter cold pursuing hobbies like camping, ice fishing or hunting, this outdoor (or indoor) heater from our list of the best tent heaters will make a stellar gift!
This unit can be operated inside ice fishing shelters, hunting blinds, RVs, and tents safely and super effectively! The Buddy Heater is an awesome balance between portability and intense heat, putting out up to 9,000 BTUs.
The first and foremost reason to go with this brand is because of their attention to safety and ease of operation. This propane-powered unit is a breeze to learn how to use and features both an auto-shutoff tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor for safety. We find these features to be essential when searching for a fuel powered heater of any kind!
The Mr. Heater Hunting Buddy is fueled by directly connecting a standard one-pound propane cylinder, or can also be fitted to an extension hose to run off of larger propane tanks. One standard propane cylinder will last roughly four hours on low making this an impressively fuel-efficient unit.
If whoever you’re shopping for loves to jam out in the great outdoors, this is the ultimate gift idea. DemerBox has designed perhaps the best outdoor speaker on the market, and it’s completely waterproof and virtually indestructible.
This speaker is definitely on the expensive side, but it’s a music companion to be owned and utilized for many years of use, it’s even fully serviceable by the manufacturer in case it ever needs to be repaired.
DemerBox recently sent me out one of their speakers to test, and I’ve thrilled with its performance. This speaker connects to your phone or music device via bluetooth or auxiliary cable, and man is it both loud and clear!
The bass tones and mids pump impressively powerful, and the trebles are crisp and clear. This is not your average outdoor speaker, this is real sound quality incorporated into an outdoors-approved housing.
This music-box also doubles as a dry-box for stashing water sensitive items like cell phones, cameras, and other electronics. The speaker component is built into a 100% waterproof Pelican Box so you can even toss the thing overboard if you choose to!
The 50-hour battery life of the DemerBox is what really sets it apart from the competition. It can furthermore be used as a power bank to charge your USB compatible devices! No doubt a seriously awesome gift for outdoorsmen of all kinds!
UCO’s 4-Piece Camping Mess Kit is a great gift for outdoorsmen of all kinds that packs compact, yet provides enough storage (and utensils) to enjoy a meal (or save it for later) in the great outdoors.
This kit is BPA and phthalate-free, dishwasher and microwave-safe and even comes with a one-year limited warranty. There is a bowl, a plate and a spork utensil included here, all held together by the integrated bungee tether.
UCO sent me out one of these mess kits a while back, and it’s perfect for saving leftovers when cooking camp meals and also for bringing along lunch out boating or fishing. The silicone seal between the bowl and the plate ensures the kit won’t open up on you – so you can hike, bike, paddle or climb in confidence that your meal won’t spill!
A highly affordable and practical gift for any outdoorsman or woman that even comes in a sharp array of color schemes so you can personalize it for the person you’re thinking of.
Shopping for an avid hiker or traveler? I really love the design of this backpack by Kelty and think it would make a righteous gift.
I’ve owned this backpack for a year now and as a highly active outdoorsman, it’s been the best pack I’ve ever owned. The Redwing 50 is comparable to a regular style backpack but is built with all the features you want out of a nice hiking pack.
At 50 liters it’s large enough to effectively backpack with depending on your needs. The main compartment, side pouches, and side pockets all add up to quite a bit of storage space that can be really nicely organized.
I have used this pack for multi-day treks into the Colorado backcountry, traveling around South America and as a regular overnight bag – it’s up for whatever!
The back panel is designed with breathability in mind to keep you cool on the trail while the shoulder and waist straps are also ventilated for added air flow. This hiking pack is also compatible with a hydration system so whoever your gifting it to can pair it with their hydration bladder.
This unit also loads from the front and top, so it’s super easy to get in and out of. I personally think this bag is the ideal size for doubling as a backpacking pack and day pack. For the cost, Kelty has crafted an excellent value product with this one.
If you like the idea of gifting a backpack but this just isn’t the one, then make sure to check out our top hiking backpacks list or our list of the best small hiking backpacks list – there are some unique, affordable and top of the line options there!
The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit allows you to have a small bonfire or deploy a tiny grill for cooking, virtually anywhere, any time.
This is one neat camping gadget that can be used in all sorts of contexts where having a fire on the ground is either not permitted, or unsafe. Roasting hot dogs and marshmallows on the beach, small open fires in backcountry campsites and even grilling up out on the boat are all made possible with this remarkably compact grill/fire system.
UCO has built this tiny folding fire pit with all stainless steel, so it should last for quite a few seasons of even heavy use. Setup takes just 30 seconds, and the whole unit folds down to 13 by 10 inches when it’s time to pack it up (there’s also an even smaller size available through this same link). There is furthermore a carry case included.
You can cook using charcoal, or go ahead and start a tiny bonfire in there – the Flatpack Grill and Fire Pit is up for anything! A unique outdoors themed gift that will be both a conversation starter and a practical piece of gear!
Here’s a unique and thoughtful outdoor gift idea that the wilderness lover you have in mind won’t see coming. The Down Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is an impressively packable outdoor blanket/comforter that will make the ultimate cozy camping companion, beach blanket or picnic throw.
These things are seriously cool. Rumpl recently sent me a Down Puffy Blanket to try out (along with their crazy soft Sherpa Fleece/Down Blanket), and it’s become an instant favorite of mine when it comes to outdoor gear in general. It’s essentially just a down blanket…that’s it! It’s a lot like a down sleeping bag in the sense that it has a powerful insulating ability and can be compressed to super compact dimensions.
It’s built durable from ripstop nylon and has a DWR finish to keep from getting soaked, so the Down Puffy Blanket is built ready for the outdoors.
There is a range of sizing and colors/patterns available so you can grab one that perfectly suits whoever you’re thinking of. The applications of this blanket are endless, no doubt a fail-safe gift for any lover of the outdoors!
Virtually every type of outdoorsman or woman has a need for a good headlamp – no matter who you’re shopping for, they’ll LOVE the quality and simplicity of this one.
The Vapor Headlamp from UCO is a 300 Lumens rechargeable unit with a red LED light mode and righteous neoprene head strap.
There’s a dial control on this headlamp that allows you to really fine-tune the brightness from 1 to 300 Lumens. Precise control over the light output equals efficient conservation of the battery and is ideal for finding the perfect level of lighting for any and every task.
The battery life of this headlamp is not particularly impressive if it remains on full power (48 minutes) but 300 Lumens is A LOT of light – utilize the dial control to ensure longer battery life.
There’s a rechargeable option of the Vapor offered through the same link that runs on a Lithium battery and AAA battery hybrid power source. The battery pack is low profile and the whole unit weighs just 3.7 ounces so this is a great headlamp for tucking into a pack or pocket.
Hikers furthermore praise the neoprene headband for awesome comfortability and tension retention. Overall an awesome headlamp at a great value that will make for a foolproof gift!
Here’s a top quality headlamp by Black Diamond that’s perfect for hiking and outdoors applications.
The Storm Headlamp is a 350 Lumen, waterproof and dustproof headlamp that can really take a beating. This will make an awesome hiking, fishing, hunting or camping gift for any style outdoorsman or woman, and will furthermore be a great upgrade if they already own a headlamp.
The Storm is a low profile, super bright (85-meter range) headlamp option that also includes red, green and blue single power LEDs for maintaining night vision.
Black Diamonds ‘Power Tap Technology’ allows for switching between dimmed and full power instantly and there is also a strobe setting for use as a distress beacon or for enhanced visibility while walking/biking on the road.
The Storm is waterproof for up to 30 minutes submerged in up to one meter of water and is also impervious to dust which gives it huge points for use in the outdoors. It’s also been designed for great peripheral lighting which makes it awesome for close range camp chores like meal prep and for game playing.
Black Diamond claims 120 hours of runtime with the Storm on just four AA batteries – impressive. No doubt a killer headlamp option that will be around for years of use!
Here’s an innovative and surprisingly affordable gift idea for those outdoorsmen and women that light up while enjoying the great outdoors.
Enjoying a smoke can sometimes be a big challenge if the wind is blowing – this gadget from our top list of windproof lighters solves the issue of the faulty lighter or damp matchbook.
This is a USB rechargeable, electric coil lighter that will last for years of use with the proper care. One charge lasts roughly one week or 100 to 300 ignitions. It’s as simple as pushing the button and BAM – you’ve got a working lighter no matter the conditions!
Also, consider that using a rechargeable lighter is better for the environment than constantly going through disposable plastic lighters or matches. A real outdoorsman or woman is conscious of our planet’s health – any disposable tools or gear that can be replaced by reusable alternatives are worth investing in if you consider yourself to be an environmental steward! Go Planet!
If you’re shopping for a birder, hunter, or for anyone that enjoys gazing out over a good viewpoint, the ROXANT Viper 10×25 Pocket Scope will make a great gift. They’re perfect for hiking, road trips, boating and any other outdoor activity where it might be fun to view components of the landscape or the landscape overall!
Monoculars are less cumbersome and more portable than binoculars, so they pack better when you’re tight on space, besides, who doesn’t squint through one eye when looking through binoculars anyway?
ROXANT has built this weatherproof, wide-view model with their “Snake-Grip” rubber armor, so it’s particularly rugged and outdoors approved. The brand has furthermore included a belt loop, carry case, cleaning cloth, and wrist/neck strap.
How about the gift idea of a brand spankin’ new, super compressible rain jacket? Every outdoorsman or woman needs to keep dry when a sudden rainstorm rolls in – owning a compact rain jacket that doesn’t take up any backpack space is key!
The Precip Jacket by Marmot is a reasonably affordable, all-inclusive rain jacket option that packs super tight. This unit is just 13 ounces and conveniently folds into a built-in pocket when you need to stash it.
For a rain jacket this packable and weightless Marmot has included a ton of awesome features. There are slanted chest pockets that remain accessible while wearing your backpack, extended underarm zips for ventilation and a moisture wicking ‘DriClime’ chin guard in front of the zipper in order to protect your face.
The hood rolls up if you want it to disappear for enhanced visibility and Marmot has furthermore built the PreCip with “Angel-Wing” movement in order to provide a wide range of motion. This jacket won’t restrict movements for the highly active outdoorsman.
The full-length zipper is reinforced by a double storm flap that’s built with a snap and Velcro closure so this jacket is truly watertight. Marmot’s 100% seam taped, Precip Dry Touch material is one of the best on the market for both breathability and rain defense.
This jacket really provides a great fit in addition to its waterproof stats. An elastic drawcord hem can be cinched tight when the weather gets nasty and the integrated hood provides great coverage when you need it. The Precip is designed to fit over an insulating layer, so this unit is totally compatible with cold weather gear.
The pit zips really come in handy for this reason – when you’re wearing a lot of layers and moving fast in the field it’s nice to be able to offload some excess heat.
Marmot has masterfully designed the Precip to have your back through whatever nature throws your way, no doubt an excellent gift for any type of outdoorsmen! Read through our list of the best packable rain jackets for some other awesome value options if you like this gift idea!
The Microlight Summit Jacket by Rab is a high performance 750 fill power, goose down jacket that will make an incredible gift for any outdoorsman or woman who faces up against the cold.
Rab sent me out a Microlight to sample, and I’ve found it to be remarkably warm and snug as well as a low profile enough to do anything active!
This jacket is built with hydrophobic down, so it doesn’t wet out like other performance down jackets. It’s treated to absorbs less water than regular down in wet conditions and also to retain its loft. The Microlight also dries out quicker than standard down in the event of a downpour – it’s what you’re paying for when you buy Rab.
The down employed here is furthermore fluorocarbon-free and ethically sourced which we love to see!
The hood can be effectively fitted over a helmet and the elastic wrist cuffs are easily pulled up, adding even more versatility to this jacket. It also packs super tight when you’re not wearing it – Rab includes a tiny stuff sack that the Microlight easily squeezes into.
This bad boy is truly an impenetrable fortress against any and all cold that will be worn for many winters to come. There’s plenty of sizing and three colors to choose from, so find the perfect one for the lucky outdoorsman or woman you’re thinking of! Follow this link for women’s sizing.
Here’s an AWESOME pair of totally waterproof pants by Sitka that will make a great gift for the outdoorsman or woman in your life that likes to play outside, rain or shine.
These are hunting pants designed for long, grueling backcountry treks through the gnarliest of terrain, so it’s safe to say these are a high-quality piece of gear that will keep you effectively dry.
If you’re shopping for a hunter they will be particularly blown away by the features and function of the Mountian Pant, but anyone who explores the great outdoors will fall in love with them.
These pants are quiet, durable and lightweight for silently romping through hard to navigate terrain. The Mountain Pants are also pretty dam warm – they’re designed for mid to late season hunting although they breathe well and have effective venting for warmer days.
Nearly silent fabrics, tapered legs, removable knee pads, and a fully gusseted crotch is what makes these pants so stealthy and mobile (and expensive). Hunter reviews praise the Mountain Pant for excellent range of motion and comfortability hiking compared to other outdoor pants.
If you like this gift idea but are not sold on the Mountain Pants, then make sure to check out our top list of the best waterproof hunting and hiking pants, there are some killer alternatives there as well as some more affordable options!
The Drifter Fishing Shirts by Redington have a totally cool look and perform remarkably well on the water if you’re shopping for a fisherman or woman.
Redington sent me a few of these casting shirts to test in the field, and I’ve been quite impressed by their fit, feel, and performance. These fishing shirts both look and feel great, but more importantly, they provide adequate UV protection and dry super fast when wet.
I recently wore my Drifter Tees down in the Carribean almost daily while on a fishing trip and managed to stay cool and comfortable without ever getting sunburned or having to lather on sunscreen! There are even thumb holes at the wrist cuff in order to shield the back of your hands from the sun, an area we too often neglect when it comes to protection from the sun.
There are a few different designs available, each as cool as the next. A great gift for outdoorsmen and women in general, these fishing shirts will be cherished for years by whoever you’re shopping for!
We couldn’t write a gift list for outdoorsmen without including a pair of top quality socks! This may be the lamest gift idea you can think of, but upon second thought we still wanted to include these awesome merino wool socks from Darn Tough for you to consider due to their superior fit and feel.
These are full cushioned hiking boot socks so they are both comfortable and breathable. These will cooperate nicely with just about any style footwear, so they’re great for hiking, skiing, wade fishing and just being cozy at home! Good socks are honestly an underrated gift, these bad boys are one of my favorite items in my wardrobe!
Built in Vermont, this model sock, in particular, is well-reviewed for not bunching or slipping – perfect for layering when you’re wearing all sorts of cold weather gear. The fine gauge merino wool used in the design is furthermore naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial so these socks stay cleaner (and less smelly) longer.
How about the gift idea of a new tent!? If you and your favorite outdoorsman pal or significant other like to embark on campouts together then this could be a great gift you will both end up using.
A lot of backpackers and outdoorsmen, in general, have a tendency to use the same tent season after season and could really use a new unit.
A new tent ensures you and your gear stays dry and protected from the elements – it’ both a thoughtful and practical gift. The Zephyr two-man tent by ALPS Mountaineering is also an excellent choice for a backpacking tent.
At less than five pounds, this unit won’t break the back when loaded up for big treks. With floor dimensions of 58” by 88”, the Zephyr does not sacrifice space for its light weight and leaves plenty of room to sprawl out. There are certainly lighter tents for backpacking available, but this is a nice balance between packability and comfort. Camper reviews even insist this tent is tough enough to be used for all four seasons!
The main tent body is built from mesh for maximum ventilation while the fly is made of a durable polyester. The Zephyr is designed to stand up to some savage weather by employing a full-coverage fly that is particularly aerodynamic on one side. The vestibule on one side extends outwards and can be pitched at a low angle to divert high winds.
It also creates a small dry space for boots or other gear right at the tent entrance. There’s a second door on the opposing side of the tent for simplified in and out access when camping with a partner — it’s one of the best value units around for camping pairs.
The Zephyr is erected using a simple two-pole design — you gotta love the simplicity of simply clipping the tent body to the two aluminum poles and then securing the fly. For a compact, sturdy tent that can accompany you anywhere from the backyard to the backcountry, there’s very little involved with assembling and breaking down this one.
ALPS also includes aluminum stakes and guy ropes with this model so you can really strengthen it when necessary.
Between the outside space created by the vestibule and the interior storage pouch and gear loft, this tent really allows for stowing your equipment in an organized manner when on the trail. For the cost, this is an awesome value gift that could be both practical or romantic depending on who you’re buying for.
For some different (and even cheaper) tent options that you might prefer, check out our posts on the best 2 person tents and the best ultralight backpacking tents.
If the outdoorsman or woman you’re thinking of enjoys embarking on big group or family campouts, then they’ll love the simplicity of set up and tremendous size of this nine-person tent option by CORE
The CORE 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent is built with a neat hub design that allows for super-rapid, 60-second setups while remaining impressively affordable considering its spacious design.
The mesh roof is great for stargazing and added ventilation when the forecast doesn’t call for the rain fly and there’s also an additional ground vent for when things get really stuffy in there (big groups call for above average ventilation!).
CORE also includes a room divider, so the tent can be split in half for use as a changing room or private space of any kind. It’s quite honestly a brilliant feature just for gear organization alone – it’s an underrated luxury being able to keep everyone’s gear and groceries apart from the sleeping space.
The floor plan is 14 by 9 feet with this monstrous yet manageable option, so there’s more than enough space for two queen size air mattresses and gear.
There’s even an electrical cord access port integrated into the tent floor for running power into the tent body so you can plan on bringing whatever gadgets you enjoy camping with.
All things considered, this is a killer family camping tent for the cost that the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping for will fall in love with for its simplicity of setup alone!
For some additional BIG tent options, make sure to check out our list of the best family tents for camping!
Here’s a top-quality tackle bag that any serious fisherman will go crazy over. This bag has a huge array of really cool features that set it apart from most other tackle boxes.
Wild River has designed this unit to cover all the needs of just about any style angler – this is a masterfully designed product that’s a top performer on the water.
The price tag is a high on this one for a tackle box, but it’s a LOT more than a tackle box considering all the included features. If you like the idea of gifting a tackle box or bag then make sure to check out our list of the best tackle boxes, there’s an awesome variety of options there!
This bag has a huge capacity for gear. The main internal compartment has space for five 3700 style tackle trays (included) and there’s also a pocket that is built into the backside of the bag that can fit one more. There are also two spacious side pockets on either side of the bag, one of which can house an additional 3600 tackle tray.
One of the side pockets has an incorporated, removable pouch for stowing your pliers and also a molded sunglasses compartment for safely storing your fishing sunglasses. There’s a lot of potential for customization of the side pockets making this a truly versatile option for both tackle and gear storage.
The upper compartment under the main top zipper is quite roomy itself – it’s deep enough to accommodate for gear like extra spinning reels, a GPS unit or fishfinder, sunglasses or other awkwardly shaped gear. A clear, zippered sleeve on the underside of the top pocket is perfect for safely storing water-sensitive items like your phone, wallet or fishing license.
Altogether, the various internal and external storage spaces on the Tackle Tek Frontier make it, in my opinion, the ultimate tackle bag. If you think the fisherman you have in mind would like this style bag but are looking for something just a touch smaller, check out this slightly more compact LED lighted unit also from Wild River.
Perhaps the best feature of this tackle system is the innovative LED light built into the handle. It’s located on a rotating grip so it’s easy to point the light into the bag itself when trying to find tackle or to orient it forward for use as a flashlight. You’re never in the dark with this bag – a simple but immensely helpful feature.
There’s furthermore a built-in retractable steel cable for securing smaller tools like forceps and clippers – Wild River has really hit all the bases with this one. The padded shoulder strap is built durably and comfortable to wear while the LED lighted handle is, of course, another great carry option.
This is a built to last, 10/10 tackle system for any type of fisherman that’s a total head-turner on the water!
The Tacky Deluxe Fly Box is a top-notch fly fishing tackle system that any fly fisherman would be delighted to own, no matter how many tackle boxes they already own!
This option from our list of the best fly boxes is built tough from polycarbonate and features a magnetic closure to ensure it doesn’t pop open on you within your pack. It can hold up to 336 flies (nymphs and dry flies), so although it’s just 7 by 4 by 1 inch, it has quite the capacity. ‘
The silicone tray with hook slots is furthermore a superior system of securing flies that does not snag them up and ensures they’re easy to see.
A great gift for any fly fisherman or woman who appreciates thorough organization and quality tackle storage. Fill this gift idea up with flies and then you’ve really got yourself a knockout gift!
Here’s a super compact and lightning-fast system of making meals while camping.
This is a righteous ultralight stove that would make an awesome gift. The Jetboil Flash is a fan favorite of backpackers everywhere – it’s a highly effective stove that’s renowned for its rapid water boiling capabilities.
The Flash can boil 16 ounces of water in just 100 seconds! It incorporates the one-liter flux ring cooking cup with insulating coozie into the design which is why this is is a “cooking system” rather than just a camp stove. The attached mug/pot is the perfect volume for boiling water for coffee or for dehydrated meals.
I am a personal fan of meals from Mountain House when backpacking and the Jetboil Flash is the ideal unit for preparing those kinds of dinners in a jiff.
The included cooking mug even has a strainer and drink-through lid so it can be used as a serving vessel as well. It’s highly insulated and works just as well as plenty of mess kit options when it comes to both cooking and enjoying camp cuisine.
If you want to do more than just boil water for coffee and dehydrated meals with this unit, you can also use it with other camp cooking ware. The pot support attachment from Jetboil (sold separately) is required to cook with an alternate mess kit. Another neat option for cooking with the Flash is to purchase Jetboil’s FluxRing Frying Pan that’s also specially built to be paired with this stove.
There’s even a highly reviewed coffee press attachment that’s compatible with this unit if who you’re shopping for is a camp coffee fanatic. This is a super quick stove that’s quite versatile when you consider all the possible cooking and heating applications, but it’s best at being a minimalist camp cooker for the ultralight backpacker.
The Flash can boil 10 liters of water on just one 100 gram Jetboil fuel canister – now that’s efficient. If the outdoorsman you’re shopping for is all about packing light then this system of cooking is perfect for them. There’s a reliable push-button igniter built into the design of the Flash for further simplifying stove ignition. It’s not a cheap igniter like you see built into a lot of lesser camp stoves and should hold up in the long run.
The Flash puts out a whopping 9,000 BTUs of power so you can really cook – it’s not only the sheer power of this unit that makes it so effective at boiling water, but also the efficiency of the “FluxRing” design that’s built into the incorporated mug.
If you use the pot support attachment and cook with your own mess kit, you’ll still no doubt be impressed. A self contained cooking system that’s reliable, fast as can be, super packable and built to last, sounds like a gift that keeps on giving!
For some alternative ultralight camp stove options make sure to check out our list of the best ultralight backpacking stoves for 2018.
A brand new thermos is another type of outdoor gift that will no doubt see a ton of use. If the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping for doesn’t own a quality thermos this could be a brilliant gift idea – and if they do then this could be a righteous replacement for them!
This exact unit was gifted to me by a friend a few Christmas’s back and I’ve loved owning it for all sorts of outdoor and indoor applications. Stanley has come up with a super effective and affordable thermos with the Classic Vacuum Bottle.
This one has been around for AGES and has been trusted by fishermen, campers, hunters and picnickers alike. It’s a totally rugged stainless steel option for keeping beverages hot or cold. The 18/8 stainless steel construction is rated to maintain the temperature of liquids for up to 24 hours – sweet!
It’s also entirely spill-proof so it will pack in your backpack safely and be there once it’s time to enjoy your beverage.
The lid is also an eight-ounce cup which I’ve found to be a great size. There is also a nice wide mouth on this unit for both easy pouring and cleaning. The collapsible handle on this model furthermore makes carrying this thermos a bit more practical – Stanley has paid attention to all the right details with this vacuum bottle.
There’s even a lifetime warranty on this product so you buy with confidence – no doubt a killer gift option that’s bound to be a hit!
For all sorts of other thermos options make sure to read through our list of the best thermoses for 2018 — there are some excellent models there of all different sizes!
Here’s an easy gift idea that you can’t go wrong with if you’re stumped on what to buy your favorite outdoor enthusiast.
Klean Kanteen builds some awesome insulted tumblers, thermoses and vacuum bottles that look sharp and have a focus on eco-friendly materials and practices. This model, in particular, has a clean (no pun intended) aesthetic, fits nicely in a cup holder and insulates great!
There are several different sizes and colors available through this link so you can choose just the right one for whoever you’re thinking of. Klean Kanteen was kind enough to send me a sample of the Vineyard Green model in the 16 ounce size.
It’s not the most impressive insulated bottle I’ve owned in terms of longterm heat retention (my coffee is warm, not hot after a few hours) but it works better than good for its intended purpose!
It’s tough to beat the price point and aesthetic here making it one of the best value options on the market. Klean Kanteen furthermore includes their loop-cap lid with this purchase for when you want to use it as a water bottle.
No doubt a killer gift that will see a ton of use out on the boat, in the treestand, and on the trail!
Who couldn’t use an insulating camping mug? Here’s an awesome gift idea that’s great for both hot and cold beverages.
Yeti is most likely the best of the best when it comes to keeping your camp beverage piping hot or ice cold. Their products are renowned by outdoorsmen of all kinds for their quite honestly incredible ability to retain temperature all day long.
Whether you’re on the boat or on your way to work you gotta love the thermal ability of camp mugs of this quality. The 20-ounce Rambler is a top-quality vacuum insulated tumbler that will likely be the last thermos/camping mug whoever you’re shopping for will ever own.
It’s built exceptionally tough from 18/8 stainless steel and has an awesome no-spill lid that is low profile and lightweight. The 20 ounce Rambler has a good bit of volume for tall cups of coffee or cocktails but it’s crafted with mindful height and girth dimensions in order to still pack well.
This unit will keep coffee scalding hot for most of the day if the lid is kept tight, and also keeps beverages on ice for hours on end. Campsite margaritas, hot cocoa, ice water – this Yeti does it all. Make sure to check out our list of the best cups and mugs for camping if you like this gift idea.
If you’re shopping for a backpacker or camping enthusiast, definitely check out this righteous mess kit. Owning a compact mess kit and ultralight camp stove allows you to cook meals anywhere!
Boiling water or heating meals on the boat, on the trail or even on the beach is a piece of cake with a cook set like this!
Stanley is a classic and reliable outfitter for quality camping gear. This camping cook set is a great choice for both regular camping and backpacking scenarios. The Stanley Mountain Compact Cook Set is an affordable but high-quality option in camp cooking that’s ideal for minimalists who don’t require much to make a meal.
The 24 ounce, 18/8 stainless steel pot is excellent for heating canned foods or for dicing up and sauteing vegetables It’s, of course, BPA free and resistant to rust and heavy wear and tear – this is a gift that will last for years and years of camping.
It’s the perfect sized unit for solo meals or for boiling water for two. The vented melt-resistant nylon lid operates as a strainer for the pot so you can even cook portions of pasta with this bad boy. You can also drink through the lid when using the mug/bowl so you can keep beverages hotter longer as well as keep insects out.
The included mug/bowl nests nice and snug into the pot and has volumetric markings on the interior for making precise measurements.
There’s a folding spork included with this purchase so your favorite outdoorsman is covered on camp cutlery as well. Don’t forget to check out this righteous 24 piece kitchen set from GSI Outdoors if you want to include some additional cutlery and kitchen essentials — it’s an awesome gift in itself!
The Stanley Mountain Compact Cook Set can even fit certain models of ultralight stoves like the PocketRocket 2 from MSR. A standard sized fuel canister or can of food can also tuck into this camp set which saves some much needed space.
It’s a simple, yet all-inclusive product pulled from our top 10 list of the best packable mess kits that any outdoorsman can learn to master — definitely an awesome gift idea from Stanley.
Do you and your partner enjoy making nice meals together while camping or backpacking? This top quality pot and pan set by ProHealth is great addition to any camp kitchen that the two of you will come to love! It’s an awesome set for making meals for two that’s highly both highly capable and built to last.
The titanium construction of this set makes it super light (just under ten ounces) without sacrificing durability, and all three units nest together nicely. Most customers review’s of this set by Prohealth rave about how it weighs next to nothing, but if you’re looking for something truly lightweight and portable check out this exceptionally compact mess kit.
ProHealth has built all three pieces to be tasteless, odorless, and impervious to corrosion and rust. They are also non-allergenic for those campers who keep an eye out for that. The lid-pan and pots can be nestled together to form a double boiler or can be used separately. The whole set nests together when storing and it also comes with a mesh carrying pouch included.
All three pieces may be a bit excessive for the solo backpacker depending on the gear load, but this set would make an for an excellent addition to a more stationary camp kitchen or perform ideal for backpacking pairs. This cookware set is also dishwater safe, so you may even consider using it in the home given the quality of the materials used.
You and your partner are going to need a camp stove to go along with this righteous cooking ware, make sure to check out our top ten list of portable camp cookers.
A good mess kit is a must have for any serious backpacker or space-saving camper. This kit by MalloMe is praised by camp cooks and hikers alike. For the cost, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better-valued set.
Made of anodized aluminum, this cook set conducts heat quickly and washes clean with ease. The pieces included are a one-liter nonstick pot and cover, a nonstick pan, two BPA free bowls, and a BPA free soup spoon, a folding stainless steel spork, a wooden spoon spatula, and a cleaning sponge. It’s all there!
There’s also a nylon travel drawstring pouch included to collapse everything into for transport. At just about one pound, this is a pretty inclusive set for the weight! Customer reviews insist all the pieces to this kit other than the cleaning sponge are great – and that’s easily replaced!
On a final and less practical note, I think this mess kit has a real tough aesthetic to it with the green on black color scheme. A solid mess kit at an excellent price, MalloMe has you covered on a great gift with this one.
Here’s a super practical piece of gear for your favorite outdoorsman’s hiking, fishing or hunting backpack.
The LifeStraw is an absolutely pivotal survival item that EVERY survivalist or serious outdoorsman should own. This is a great gift for any type of outdoor enthusiast – it can be used anywhere, any time. There’s nothing more important than clean water in the while enjoying time in the outdoors so this is certainly a gift that will see some use.
Even if who you’re shopping for doesn’t embark on multi-day, long distance treks this unit will still be an awesome piece of gear for their backpack. Whether you’re shopping for an outdoor adventurer who has a need for survival gear or just someone who likes to spend time in nature, this water filter is completely relevant to their gear locker.
I think we can all be amazed with the performance of this device – it’s a super reliable and safe filter that’s easy to use. A seriously impressive recent innovation in safe water filtration, the LifeStraw changes the game for both packing and consuming water while spending time outdoors.
For a super low cost you can gift the outdoorsman or woman you’re thinking of the confidence to stride through the great outdoors knowing that they can safely drink from freshwater sources. It’s honestly both fun and practical to use a filter like this.
The LifeStraw removes a minimum of 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria (>LOG 6 reduction) and remarkably even exceeds EPA standards for water filters. Without implementing iodine, chlorine or any chemicals at all, the LifeStraw can filter up to 1000 liters of contaminated water throughout its lifespan!
I’ve read some insightful customer reviews that claim the lifespan of the LifeStraw can be potentially more than doubled by simply securing a regular coffee filter to the end of the filter using a rubber band — simple but brilliant!
For quite an affordable cost you can purchase a LifeStraw for your favorite outdoorsman’s backpacking equipment, home survival kit or regular camping gear.
Good To-Go meals are a handmade, cooked and dehydrated alternative to freeze-dried camp food that are made with truly clean ingredients. If you’re shopping for a backpacker who often packs their own food in and out of the backcountry, they’ll love these gourmet camp-meals.
Packaged in Kittery, Maine USA, this brand prides itself on creating healthier, and tastier alternatives to other freeze-dried meal brands. All their meals are gluten-free, low in sodium and also free of preservatives!
This Weekender 3-Pack includes two entres and one breakfast – all you need to do is add boiling water and then enjoy right out of the bag! Available entres include Pad Thai, Indian Vegetable Korma and even a Mexican Quinoa Bowl. It’s impressively well put together cuisine for being dehydrated and packed in this manner!
The Prodigy survival knife by Gerber is a crowd favorite and would make a great gift for anyone who spends a lot of time in the outdoors. Simple is better with this unit, it’s a straight forward drop-point blade that’s built tough and suitable for all sorts of tasks.
This is a fixed blade knife with some serrate at the base of the blade for sawing. In my opinion, the simplicity of this knife is what makes it so great, and the added serrate makes it fully functional as a survival knife.
The blade is crafted from stainless steel with a black oxide finish and is 4.75 inches in length. It’s the ideal size for portability without sacrificing the robustness you want in a tough blade. The ergonomically molded handgrip has a great feel to it that pairs nicely with the weight (just under half a pound).
This purchase includes a leg strap and two attachment straps so there are multiple options for mounting this bad boy. The sheath is even equipped with a friction release thumb lock for added safety, a nice added touch. Bottom line, this is a great all-around knife to bring hiking that will no doubt prove itself useful.
Read through our list of the best survival hiking knives for some additional knife options if you like the classic gift idea of an outdoor knife!
Here’s another outdoor knife option we wanted to turn you onto. The Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife features a 4.1-inch carbon steel blade that’s particularly great for culinary purposes, making it one of our favorite outdoor tools.
If you’re shopping for a camp cook, they’ll love the versatility and function of this killer blade by Morakniv.
These knives are quality crafted in Sweden with a patterned, high friction grip and a fully fixed blade for both a great feeling and functioning tool. Morakniv even offers a lifetime limited warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence knowing this is a gift-worthy outdoor knife!
Whether the person you’re shopping for is a camp-chef or not, the applications of this versatile blade are endless! No doubt a classic gift idea that you can’t go wrong with!
The gift of an attractive knife is about as classic as outdoor-themed gifts get. The Arv Knife by Helle Knives is both a gorgeous and practical blade that would make a very thoughtful gift for a woodsman or woman with good taste.
Helle Knives sent me out an Arv to field test, and I love carrying it while camping and working outdoors. The triple laminated stainless steel edge holds a razor-sharp edge, and the aesthetic of the birch and staghorn handle is truly handsome. I love the look and feel of the genuine leather sheath as well!
I get complimented on this knife every time I pull it out – this is no doubt a great item for gifting
It’s in my opinion, too nice a piece to be used as an everyday utility knife, yet I find myself tempted to use it for everything due to its awesome feel and cutting edge. This is a do-everything type of knife that’s perfect for all sorts of tasks and crafts, so the person you’re shopping for will have to decide for themselves whether or not they want to beat up on it!
A Leatherman would make a great gift for any outdoorsman who loves gadgets. Whether you need to open a beer, sharpen a stick or cut some cordage, the array of tools on the Leatherman Wingman are totally awesome.
This unit features 14 different tools and is of course built with Leatherman’s renowned quality.
The spring action scissors, pliers and locking blade are furthermore all particularly useful in the event of a survival situation. Leatherman’s stainless steel design coupled with their 25-year product guarantee ensures this multi-tool will withstand years of heavy use. At under four inches in length, this is the ideal pocket-sized tool that will support all sorts of camping, fishing and hiking tasks.
For the cost, this is an awesome value unit that totally contends with a lot of the $100+ higher end multi-tools. A great gift idea for just about anyone from Leatherman.
Here’s a unique and practical multitool that would make a great gift for adventurous outdoorsmen who enjoy ripping around on snowmobiles or ATVs, or that often have to drive offroad in order to reach the wilderness that they enjoy recreating in.
The FiveJoy Military Folding Shovel Multitool has a ton of practical applications outside of just digging out a car or vehicle stuck in the mud or snow (although that’s reason enough to gift this multitool).
There is a shovel, hammer, hoe, several screwdrivers and wrenches, knife, phosphorus flint, ice pick, bottle opener, saw, whistle and more all included within this highly portable, tough as nails multitool.
This heat-treated solid Carbon steel tool breaks down quite compact and weighs just 1.2 pounds o it’s just as portable as it is versatile. There’s even a nifty carry bag included! Absolutely a great outdoors themed gift for anyone who loves gadgets and multitools of this nature – and the price is right!
The G-SHOCK MUDMASTER by Casio is a highly equipped field watch for tech-heads and gadget lovers with a unique and attractive aesthetic depending on who you are.
If you’re shopping for an outdoorsman or woman who likes to wear a watch, but just can’t seem to own one for very long because of their rough and rowdy lifestyle, this is definitely a gift option worth exploring. This watch is virtually indestructible and is furthermore loaded with neat features.
The MUDMASTER has a compass, thermometer, alarm, and stopwatch all built into the design. It also has a world time feature that allows you to instantly adjust time zones anywhere in the world. The hands of the clock are glow-in-the-dark after exposure to sunlight, and there’s an LED backlight behind the watch face as well.
Casio sent me this model watch to field test, and I use the compass feature often when I’m out kayak or wade fishing on my local tidal flat – it really works! The MUDMASTER is furthermore water-proof down to 200 meters, so you don’t have to worry about getting in and out of the water with this bad boy on.
Probably the coolest feature of this watch that sets it apart from other particularly durable field watches is it’s ability to be downright packed into the mud without issue – hence the name MUDMASTER. It’s highly shock/impact resistant and won’t quit on you if its stuffed into even the sloppiest terrain.
Wish the outdoorsman or woman you gift this one to good luck busting it – they’ll need it!
Nothing shows you care like a flask for boozing on the go! A unit like this can come in handy in all sorts of scenarios!
Beach days, hiking trips, camps outs and everything in between often calls for a shot of liquor! The Boulder Flask by GSI Outdoors from our list of the best plastic flasks by GSI Outdoors is perfect for bringing along a bit of booze where ever you end up!
This unit also doubles nicely as a container for carrying a bit of water for brushing your teeth or washing your face during days on the trail or in the backcountry when you know they’ll be no amenities available. No doubt an excellent affordable gift for outdoorsmen of all kinds that will see a lot of action over the years!
Here’s the perfect gift for those that love to drink their wine, no matter where they are or the occasion. This set of vacuum insulated stainless steel wine glasses is lightweight, easy to clean and far classier than drinking out of a regular old camp mug or canteen.
These aesthetically sharp wine glasses are offered in three different sizes, with and without stems. It’s a versatile gift that’s great for picnics, camping trips, cookouts, beach parties or anything else outdoors or in for that matter.
Some area lighting for use camping or for hanging out outdoors after dark is a great gift idea that a lot of outdoorsmen don’t already own.
This is one of our favorite picks from our list of the Best Camping Gifts. If you’re shopping for a lover of the outdoors who “has it all” this could be an awesome practical item for their gear locker.
The MtnGLO Tent Light Accessory Kit is super easy to set up and operate. It’s essentially just 100 inches of LED lighting encased in a nylon tubing that is powered by a slim and tiny AAA battery pack.
It’s a great system to hang up in a tent for effective night-time lighting or for use around the camp table for games or mealtime. These would look awesome out on the back porch during summertime cookouts as well!
The lighting stays powered for an impressive 30 hours on just three AAA batteries, reinforcing this lighting system’s effectiveness as a camping tool. Six clips along the nylon tubing make the applications endless – without a doubt a great outdoor gift that will see all sorts of uses!
Here’s a nifty little camping or hiking light that features some impressive brightness for its size! The Helio Rechargeable LED Portable Light by FLEXTAILGEAR is pocket-sized and shines up to 200 lumens!
This is a great little light to attach to a key chain, or to hang from a gear loft within a tent to use a tent light. A great stocking stuffer-type gift that has endless applications for outdoorsmen and women of any kind!
Are you shopping for a winter enthusiast who loves to explore the snowy outdoors? These are some nice quality snowshoes that will make a great gift for both beginner and experienced snowshoers.
I find this model snowshoe from Winterial to be both highly effective and affordable. The aluminum frame paired with the plastic body design makes for an exceptionally lightweight snowshoe (about two pounds) that can withstand some real wear and tear.
The rail system model the underside of the shoes provide some killer traction when trekking over more intense topography. It’s a high-quality traction system that sets these snowshoes apart from most other affordable units. This pair is offered in just one size – Winterial has built them at 24.5 inches long.
Although there’s only one size available, these snowshoes accommodate for a wide range of users. The optimum weight is between 140 and 240 pounds – that should cover most teens and adults! These could even be a great pair of snowshoes to share between friends or family if everyone’s a different size.
The snowshoes themselves are an excellent value, but Winterial also includes a carry bag and a pair of anti-shock expandable poles with this purchase. For a snowshoe set of this cost, this is an awesome value package deal that will get your favorite outdoorsman or woman hyped on exploring the winter wonderland.
Check out our list of the best affordable snowshoes for some different size and price options if you like the idea of gifting this sort of winter gear.
Here’s a unique gift idea that the outdoorsman you’re thinking of may not have ever thought of owning.
A lightweight and reliable emergency radio is a super wise item to own when venturing even just a few hours into the great outdoors. It allows you to stay tuned in while out in the back country and most importantly remain aware of any important weather alerts.
This is a capable emergency radio that can be self-powered by the included crank as well as charged by the incorporated solar panel or micro USB cable. There is even a 1000 mAh power bank for charging other USB compatible devices and a reasonably powerful 50-lumen flashlight included.
This radio has truly been made with a wilderness survival or at home emergency scenario in mind.
This radio is exceptionally compact and lightweight at only eight ounces, so it can easily go along on backpacking trips or remain at home in a family emergency kit. The hand crank converts one minute of cranking into 20 minutes of radio time or 30 minutes of flashlight power — that’s pretty dam impressive in my book!
There’s no need to crank this thing for hours in order to get some usable power, flash light use or radio time. It’s a portable power bank that can essentially provide unlimited juice for USB compatible devices. A thoughtful and unique gift idea that won’t break the bank.
See our list of the best emergency radios for some equally awesome alternative options!
Is the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping for an angler who appreciates a good pair of sunglasses? Every experienced fisherman knows that a quality pair of polarized shades is a MUST while on the water.
Regardless if the person you have in mind is a fisherman or not, a nice pair of sunglasses will make a stellar gift!
The improved visibility a nice pair of fishing sunglasses provides gives you a huge edge when trying to sight underwater structure and of course, fish.
There is also, of course, the added benefits of UV protection and eye strain relief that a pair of polarized sunglasses will provide. Extended periods on the open water can really do damage to your eyes if they’re not properly protected. Sunglasses while fishing are not just a tool to enhance visibility, they are important for maintaining long term eye health as well.
If who you’re shopping for uses a junky pair of sunglasses while fishing or is just due for a new pair, then definitely check out this affordable unit from Suncloud as well as our list on the best value sunglasses for fishing.
I’m a huge fan of these shades by Suncloud – they are no doubt one of the best value pair of fishing sunglasses around. Suncloud is a quality, yet affordable brand that offers a lot of different model sunglasses at surprisingly low costs.
I purchased a pair of the Vouchers a few years back l while on a fly fishing trip in southern Colorado. I couldn’t track down any high-end sunglasses by Costa or Smith, but I did find a selection of fishing sunglasses by Suncloud at the local fly shop. For a pair in this price range, these perform seriously awesome!
I purchased the pair of Vouchers with the rose lenses and have been very impressed with their performance on the river. They absolutely exceeded my expectations for the cost and have served me just fine for all sorts of fishing. Although the rose lenses were great on the stream, I’ve found them to be slightly too dark in overcast conditions. On cloudier days I was certainly at a disadvantage regarding visibility to my friends who were wearing green mirrored Costas.
Fishing with even just partly sunny skies makes a big difference with Suncloud’s rose lenses. I’ve found that Suncloud’s rose lenses perform even better fishing saltwater than on the stream. It’s definitely partially preference, but I’ve owned top quality shades for saltwater fishing in the past, and this model absolutely contends at far less than half the cost.
The blue mirror lenses are the best suited for fishing saltwater, but if who you’re shopping for does a bit of both salt and freshwater angling I can personally recommend the rose lenses. Apart from their great clarity and eye protection, these shades have a really nice feel too. The Vouchers are super lightweight and feel nice and secure on your face.
Mine never fog up on me and have a pretty laid back, stylish look as well. All in all, Suncloud is a great budget option worth buying if you like the idea of gifting a pair of fishing sunglasses to your favorite fisherman.
Shopping for an aspiring fly fisherman? Want to influence a friend or family member to take up the hobby? A quality rod and reel outfit from Redington is the perfect gift if you answered yes to either of those questions.
Getting equipped as a new fly fisherman is no small task, it’s an equipment-intensive hobby that means purchasing some new gear as well as some serious dedication and willingness to learn – purchasing a fly fishing starter kit is the best (and most affordable) way to dive in!
The Topo Fly Fishing Outfit is one of the best value fly fishing starter kits on the market. The quality of the moderate-fast action rod and Crosswater reel is quite impressive for the cost here. It’s a beginners kit yes, but both the rod and reel fish nicely so this combo will still be relevant in the gear locker of whoever you’re shopping for long after they become a proficient caster and fly fisher overall!
This is a 5wt combo, so it’s ideal for a variety of freshwater fish species and scenarios – particularly trout.
Redington has even included an extra spool of Rio tippet, a pair of nippers and a sealed fly box with a half dozen bugs to this already killer value purchase. If setting someone up for success in the fly fishing world sounds like a great gift to you, look no further!
If you’re shopping for an aspiring fly fisherman or woman, a fly tying kit could make for a mind-blowing gift!
The world of fly tying is both incredibly addicting and satisfying, and it absolutely makes you a better angler. An introduction to fly tying is one of the most awesome and influential gifts you could give to an avid outdoorsman or woman.
WETFLY has come up with a really great introduction to fly tying with this set, earning itself a spot in our top list of fly tying kits. A vise and all the essential tools for getting started are included, as well as some nice quality tying materials.
Everything you need to start creating your own flies is here, and at a very reasonable price. The materials won’t last long, but it’s more than enough to learn the basics and catch the fever that is fly tying!
The included instructional DVD and CAS Tools and Fly Tying guide are both awesome resources that enable the beginner to successfully teach themselves. A thoughtful and potentially passion-inspiring gift idea from WETFLY that you shouldn’t overlook if you’re shopping for an angler of any kind!
If you’re shopping for an avid fly fisherman who spends a lot of time exploring and seeking new water, then River Smith’s 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod Holder should be on your gift-giving radar.
This is simply a roof rack built to accommodate fully assembled/rigged fly rods up to 10 feet in length with up to roughly 11wt sized reels. A carry system like this allows you to just slide your fully built rods right on top of your vehicle, and drive to the next fishing spot!
You can also keep your rigs set up for the next day of fishing with a system like this if you don’t have the space in your vehicle to slide in assembled rods.
The tubes are built from aluminum and mounting is a piece of cake with standard roof racks and aero roof rack bars. Ahhh the joy of simple conveniences.
Portable hammocks are gaining popularity these days, and for good reason. A nice quality hammock packs small, is able to be set up in a variety of places and is a great option for both campsite lounging or sleeping.
Just like the LaidBack Pad Memory Foam Sleeping Pad listed above, this would make an awesome gift for anyone who enjoys lounging in the great outdoors – except this unit is super portable.
This double hammock by Winner Outfitters will make a great addition to your favorite hiker’s wilderness accommodations, or just be a fun item to have packed for the trail. If you’re shopping for a serious backpacker, at just one and a half pounds they will hardly realize they’re carrying this unit.
This double hammock has an impressive 500-pound weight limit and provides enough space for a friend or loved one. Even for solo use, it’s nice having a little extra space to lounge. The 210T nylon parachute fabric used to build this product is what makes it so strong and lightweight. Winner
Outfitters even includes two tree-friendly straps and carabiners with this double hammock so it’s ready to rock right out of the box. Considering cost, this is a super reasonably priced purchase.
There are even four different color options available so you can select one that matches the style of whoever you’re shopping for. Winner Outfitters also offers a single hammock if who you’re gift buying for is an ultralight backpacker who might prefer to sacrifice lounging space for even less packed weight.
In short, this deserves to be on your list of the best portable camping hammocks.
Here’s a cheap and easy, yet awesome gift that any lover of the outdoors will use regularly! The Ultra Band by Headsweats is a regular buff that has a ton of different functional uses.
This is a super versatile piece of gear to have in a hiking, fishing or camping pack that will come in handy in all sorts of scenarios. The performance wicking fabric allows for wear during even the hottest days in order to protect your head and neck from the sun and is also quick drying.
It’s a great way to protect yourself from UV rays without having to lather up with sunscreen. These Ultra Bands are also great for providing a little extra warmth when things get nippy. They’re thin and highly breathable, but worn under a hat and tucked into a jacket a buff like this covers your ears and eliminates draft around your neck – aka it’s a game-changer.
These bands are furthermore great for use on dusty trails when the air quality is full of particulate matter! The applications are endless!
This might be my favorite gift idea on this list that’s perfect for anyone who enjoys lounging in the great outdoors.
The LaidBackPad memory foam pad has been masterfully crafted to be downright cozy, and it’s conjoinable to multiple pads in order to create the ultimate portable mattress.
Any outdoor enthusiast will love owning a few of these for use camping, picnicking or maybe even for days at the beach.
A lot of customer reviews claim this unit is more comfortable than their bed at home due to the top-notch craftsmanship and materials used here. It’s perfect for luxury camping in a tent or truck bed and is also ideal for sleeping out under the stars.
There’s a whopping four pounds of certified CertiPur memory foam with Cool Flow technology built into the design – the material is exceptional at both balancing body temperature and contouring pressure points really effectively.
There is also an open and closed cell foam layering that absorbs bumps in the ground under the pad. Without using any air inflation, this luxury camp mattress keeps your body touch off ground – and it’s built tough too.
Maybe the best feature of this pad is the fact that it won’t pop or deflate if it’s set up in the wrong place! The water-resistant 1600 Denier Polyester casing is conveniently removable and machine washable so this mattress doesn’t have to remain filthy after some heavy use.
It’s eight and a half pounds but rolls up to 13 by 12 by 24 inches, so it can be hiked with. It’s by no means a suitable backpacking pad, but it’s still relatively portable.
Whoever you’re shopping for is going to want to use this pad everywhere, it’s truly one of the best portable options for laying out in total comfort! The price is a bit daunting for a camping pad, but this is a quality investment that will be snoozed on for years.
Here’s a top-notch cold weather sleeping bag from Teton Sports that backpackers and campers alike will LOVE.
This is a game-changer when it comes to bringing along a warm sleeping bag that packs super compact. The LEEF comes as either a 20 degree F (green) or zero degree F (black) sleeping bag. If who you’re shopping for conquers cold weather conditions and terrain then definitely check this one out along with our list of the best winter sleeping bags.
It’s one of the best affordable options for staying warm on the trail without adding unreasonable weight to your backpack. If the camper you’re shopping for has a love for ultralight gear then you’ll want to check out our list of the best sleeping bags for backpacking.
The exterior of this sleeping bag is made from a tear and water-resistant diamond ripstop material that has great reviews for durability. This is NOT a cheap sleeping bag that’s going to tear on you after only some light abuse – it’s only priced like one. The microfiber insulation used in the design generates maximum warmth and is what makes this sleeping bag so compressible.
The twenty degree model is only three and a half pounds while the zero degree bag is just a bit over four – pretty impressive.
You can’t find a lighter, more packable sleeping bag at this cost that provides this much warmth. The three-piece hood contours your face for full coverage and a vaulted foot box provides some extra foot room without sacrificing warmth. It’s crucial for some sleepers including myself to have plenty of toe room in order not to feel claustrophobic once all zipped up.
The interior material is highly reviewed for comfort and feels nice to the touch — an easily overlooked feature that’s perhaps the most important aspect of a good sleeping bag.
Teton Sports has built this bag with an anti-snag zipper as well as a full length draft tube for ease of operation and optimum heat retention. They are features meant to keep all of your precious heat inside the sleeping bag and also to operate the zippers smoothly.
Teton Sport’s advanced body mapping technology furthermore ensures there’s the right amount of insulation in the places it’s most needed (mostly around the feet).
One final feature that’s worth mentioning is the zippered pocket on the interior of the sleeping bag – it’s awesome for stashing a phone, light or snack. This is a high performing sleeping bag that comes at a not so high cost – no doubt a great choice of gift for anyone who appreciates a good nights sleep while camping!
Love to camp with your significant other and want to get cozy in the same sleeping bag? The Mammoth is a cold weather sleeping bag for couples by Teton Sports.
This enormous sleeping bag is 94 by 62 inches and weighs a whopping 16.5 pounds! This is a seriously cozy zero degree F bag with plenty of room for you and your partner.
If you’re looking for something heavyweight that really feels like you’re at home in bed underneath a thick comforter – this is it.
If your partner likes to luxury camp on their own, then this could make a super comfortable personal sleeping bag as well – don’t rule this out as a solo unit just because of its size. The brushed flannel liner feels like bedsheets and won’t get sticky once the bag heats up.
Teton Sports has employed their SuperLoft Elite fiber fill and construction to ensure there are no cold spots with this bag. The taffeta shell is also built exceptionally tough in order to withstand some wear and tear. This is a camping companion you and your partner will own for years and years of wilderness adventures.
Teton Sports offers a limited lifetime warranty on this product, so you can buy in confidence knowing the manufacturer has your back – absolutely a romantic and unique gift idea!
Check out our top list of double sleeping bags for some other awesomely cozy options!
Pillows are often left behind on camping trips because it’s not an essential item for sleeping compared to one’s sleeping bag or pad. Sierra Design’s DriDown Pillow is a brilliant, highly packable and super cozy solution to the no-pillow dilemma we campers are all too used to!
This 13 by 9 inch pillow is built with 30D polyester ripstop to be water, abrasion, and puncture-resistant, and filled with 600 fill power DriDown. Yes, you read that correctly, it’s actually filled with high quality down.
The brand recently gave me a DriDown Pillow to test in the field, and I absolutely love the comfort it adds to my sleep system. I never realized how much I really missed having a pillow while camping, and the fact that it’s insulated with quality down means it traps and holds your body heat quite nicely when tucked into a sleeping bag hood.
This pillow furthermore packs super compact due to the down fill. It can be easily stuffed into an already full pack and works wonderfully as a travel pillow for flights and long bus rides too!
The pocket blanket by Matador is a great little outdoors themed gift that will come in handy time and time again for an endless amount of contexts!
This is essentially just a picnic blanket that folds down and packs into a super compact package that fits in the palm of your hand. Perfect for bringing along for a summit lunch break or rest along the trail on those gear heavy hikes where there’s minimal pack space.
The blanket measures 63 by 44 inches, so there’s no lack of space. It’s water and tear resistant and even includes corner stakes for securing to the ground. The Satin Fabric Finish on the topside of the blanket furthermore won’t stick to your skin and effectively protects from twigs, rocks, wetness, and insects.
A handy-dandy, practical outdoor gift that will become an instant favorite of whoever you’re shopping for!
Whether or not you’re shopping for a hunter, this hand warming muff will make a great gift for any outdoorsman or woman who spends time outside in the freezing cold.
These are perfect for those long, mostly motionless days outside tree stand hunting, bird watching, ice fishing or even just cold, wintery walks.
The idea here is to have a toasty place to stash your hands to get them out of the raw wind chill no matter what you’re up to! This polar fleece lined unit by Hunter Safety System is well reviewed for comfort and warmth, and designed to fit effectively both standing and sitting. There are even a few storage pockets for stashing some smaller pieces of gear or equipment, a phone, keys or a snack!
If you are looking for a gift for a hunter, they’ll love this crowd favorite option of hand warmer!
Here’s a totally versatile gift idea that’s sure to see a lot of use. If the outdoor lover you’re shopping for frequently gets wet during their outings, then owning a couple of dry bags for their wet sensitive items could be a righteous gift.
A simple yet highly effective design, the modern PVC dry bag is perfect for storing and securing gear that CAN’T get wet during nasty weather or while boating. Your favorite outdoorsman can ensure their lunch, electronics or other water-sensitive items stay bone dry while enjoying their favorite outdoor activities.
Peace of mind is worth a fortune, and these nice quality dry bags come at a super affordable cost! Available in seven different colors and sizes (5 liters to 55 liters) there is no doubt a Leader Accessories dry bag that’s perfect for whoever you’re thinking of. I find that a 10-liter unit is ideal for stashing a camera, wallet, phone, and sandwich while out kayaking or boating.
Keep in mind this type of storage should not be overlooked as equally effective for protecting sensitive electronics and other gear from fine dust or sand. If you’re shopping for an ATV or dirt bike fanatic they might love the protection a dry bag provides for their personal items.
Leader Accessories has built-in an adjustable shoulder strap on this model so it can be used as a day-pack as well depending on what size you buy.
When your favorite outdoorsman is trudging through the mud, boating through choppy conditions or enduring super dusty terrain, stowing their gear in a couple of PVC dry bags will allow them to push on with peace of mind. It’s a thoughtful gift that will absolutely see a lot of use in all sorts of contexts.
If you like this gift idea but are looking for a gift a bit more fun and exciting, check out our post on waterproof backpacks!
Dry bag backpacks are a big up and coming item in the outdoor and hiking world. Standard dry bags are quite effective and would also make an awesome gift, but this dry bag style backpack by COR is both spacious and convenient to carry.
It offers all the benefits of a traditional dry bag but really strives to provide the comfort and storage capacity of a good backpack. This bag will actually float if dropped in the water and could be perfect for rafting and other watersports as well as for use hiking through wet weather.
There’s an interior padded laptop sleeve so you can stow your electronics knowing they will be both dry and secure. The air mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps create pretty good lumbar support, so this pack is a fine option for longer and more strenuous hikes. It’s challenging finding a true dry bag that will also behave and operate like a nice backpack, so this pack really has it going on.
Reflective patches on the front of the pack also add to its safety stats when riding a bicycle at night or when trying to signal for help. Perhaps the best feature that’s bound to come in handy is the large water-resistant zip side pocket, allowing you to effectively organize the contents in this pack.
Getting your gear soaked is a total drag – a dry bag backpack is a seriously cool gift that you will be countlessly thanked for every time it does its job!
Here’s a handy-dandy packable backpack from Matador that your favorite lover of the outdoors will be blown away by.
Matador’s line of packable backpacks is pretty remarkable – they’re quality, well-designed packs that literally break down so small you can fit them in the palm of your hand. Wild stuff!
The Daylite is a 16 liter daypack that takes up zero space in your luggage that can be deployed at any time. Simply pull it out of its stuff sack and you’ve got a quality backpack with breathable strapping, waterproof fabric and decent organization potential. This is a rad little bag before even considering its packability, and the price is right!
Consider the FreeRain Backpack for a slightly larger (24 liter) alternative from Matador that’s totally waterproof! Whatever you choose, the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping for will be thoroughly impressed by the innovation in backpacks Matador has achieved.
We’ve included this unique backpack in this gift list because it’s well… seriously awesome. If you love to outdoor picnic with your partner, or if they enjoy solo strolls into the wilderness on their own then this bag is a must-have.
Made of high-quality nylon fabric, this backpack has high wear and deformation resistance on top of being pretty darn waterproof.
The main storage compartment is oversized and built with a premium insulation lining for keeping your food and drink either hot or cold. It’s an awesome design that you and your partner will no doubt be impressed with.
A detachable wine bottle holder is also compatible with the side of this pack, so don’t forget the corkscrew and perhaps a portable speaker for some romantic music. I really love how Hap Tim configured the included cutlery set, it’s truly an effective bag for hiking into your favorite lunch spot to dine in style.
Hap Tim even includes all the cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured – it’s an excellent value for a unit in this price range! Customer reviews rave about the quality of the included picnic blanket as well – you and your significant other are totally ready for wilderness dates with no additional purchases!
With all the included gear, this bag is truly an incredible value that you and your loved one will no doubt make many memories with. Check out our top list of insulated backpacks for some other awesome picnic options!
-
This is an awesome outdoor item a lot of even experienced woodsmen don’t own – a backpack that’s specifically designed for hunting use!
If your loved one is a serious hunter of any kind, they likely already have a system of carrying their essential gear into the field – but this unit (and hunting backpacks, in general, these days) makes a seriously cool and effective hunting companion. Make sure to check out our Top List of Hunting Backpacks for a whole selection of awesome packs if you like this gift idea.
I really dig this affordable, intermediate sized option by Alps OutdoorZ as a versatile backpack that’s up for any kind of hunt. The 44-liter Pursuit Pack has an impressive amount of features that make it an awesome all-around hunting pack.
There’s a great array of exterior storage pouches and strapping perfect for stowing a quiver or any number of other cumbersome gear. The side mesh pockets are built nice and tight and secure to provide some decent external storage. If you’re shopping for a hunter who exclusively uses a bow check out this awesome and affordable backpack by In Sights built specifically for bow hunting – they’ll flip over how cool of a pack it is!
The most righteous and likely practical feature of this pack is in my opinion that the main compartment folds down to create a little table space to rest your binoculars while posted up in a tree stand or duck blind. It’s a simple feature that in actuality proves itself seriously useful when you’re using your hands and you want some table space to eat a sandwich or set your spotting scope down.
All sorts of hunter reviews praise the Pursuit’s versatility as a hunting pack – it’s meant to really support a hunter in the field, not just carry gear. There’s also an included drop down pocket to secure the butt of your rifle or shotgun, or to attach your bow to your pack safely and comfortably.
The strapping is designed well and made from great quality materials and there’s even a waist belt and sternum strap included for assistance with heavier loads. Alps OutdoorZ has built this bag with a focus on deer hunting, but it’s absolutely suitable for pursuing any and all game species.
Check out the video below for a look at some of the Pursuit’s righteous features – the hunter you love is bound to go starry eyed over this one, and you’ll be eating fresh game in no time.
The Original Sportsman Bag from Filson would make for a very thoughtful outdoor gift. This is the best of the best when it comes to craftsmanship, aesthetics and function – Filson bags might be wildly expensive, but they really can’t be beat!
This particular duffel is built with their classic tin cloth and has all sorts of potential functions. It’s a great shooting bag for the range or for the outdoors, a solid overnight bag to take on hunting or fishing trips or just a great duffel for travel overall!
It’s versatile in function and built to last so this one will be around for years of travel and outdoor excursions.
The main compartment is 18 by 11 by 12 inches, so it’s large, but not enormous. There are dividers that can be used to organize gear or to separate dirty and clean clothes and also a great array of snap pockets and exterior sleeves. A durable and attractive build, high degree of organization and exceptionally versatile bag, this duffel from Filson is the ultimate gift if you can afford it!
Here’s a great gift idea for the winter sport enthusiast — a snowboarding or skiing backpack from Dakine!
This unit is meant for the slopes, but there’s a ton of practical applications with a pack like this. The Mission Backpack is both a highly packable and super low profile polyester snowboarding backpack that allows you to shred with all your essential gear.
It’s a great bag for packing all your ski-essentials without sacrificing range of motion. The Mission is highly water-resistant so your gear will stay dry through just about any conditions other than a flat out downpour. The pocket schematic is designed nicely for packing a pretty heavy gear load in an organized manner.
The incorporated board strap is also perfect for stashing a jacket or extra layer when you finish hiking up on backcountry treks and finally get your board under your feet. There are both waist and sternum straps for support with heavier pack loads, and a form-fitting sporty fit overall. The added strapping can definitely be necessary when hiking with a snowboard or skis and range of motion can’t afford to be sacrificed in the slightest.
This is a surprisingly affordable backpack that any big-time skier or snowboarder will be super stoked to own!
Here’s a unique and effective outdoor gift that will be a huge hit with your friends or family that love to camp. The Scout Mosquito Repeller Lantern from Thermacell is an innovative light system that features a built-in bug-repelling device!
This lantern uses a refillable insect repellent cartridge that protects a 15 by 15-foot space powered by a separate, butane cartridge. The repellent is essentially allethrin, a synthetic version of the insect repelling component in chrysanthemum plants – cool right!? You can even use the lantern and the bug repellent device separately if you choose to!
Thermacell includes a bug repellent mat with this purchase, but you’ll need to buy additional repellent and butane refills separately. Fortunately, it’s not very expensive to refill the fuel and repellent – it’s actually one of the most economic options for mosquito defense!
The light itself is not super bright but gets the job done at 220 lumens. Four AA batteries, however, will power this lantern for up to 40 hours giving this unit more impressive battery life than it has light output.
A great camping gift for buggy situations that will have whoever you’re shopping for singing your praises!
Every outdoorsman or woman needs a reliable power bank for charging devices out in the field.
You never know when important electronics will run low on juice while out enjoying the outdoors, having a power reserve on hand is a must for anyone who utilizes a phone, GPS unit, drone or camera while out in the wilderness (to name just a few devices.)
The Power 10 Powerbank from WakaWaka has an impressive 10,000mAh battery that can charge a smartphone up to four times. WakaWaka sent me this power bank in order to run gear trials on a while back, and it’s now a staple outdoors tool and travel gadget of mine.
It even has three separate USB ports for charging multiple devices at once.
If you like the idea of gifting a power bank but this unit seems to be a bit too clunky and cumbersome, then there are certainly lighter and more packable power banks on the market. (check out the PowerCore+ Mini by Anker).
If you want to gift a nearly indestructible, high capacity power bank that’s still relatively compact, then this unit from WakaWaka is what you’re looking for!
The Anker PowerCore 20000mAH High Capacity Power Bank provides you with the extra charge you might need for your phone, GPS, camera or whatever else. This is a particularly high capacity power source for those outdoorsmen constantly seeking some extra juice.
Having a reliable power bank when exploring the great outdoors or embarking on a road trip or travel of any kind is under or overrated depending on your attitude. If you’re just casually day hiking into not so remote wilderness then maybe you’re not in the market for a high-quality power source; but if you’re trekking through the backcountry and relying on electronics to keep you safe in the wilderness, then you oughta have some backup energy for your devices.
I suppose either way it’s nice to extend the weekend lifespan of your electronics. A power bank is something I overlooked for years as an avid hiker, so it could make a really practical gift for any outdoorsman or woman in your life.
At just 12.5 ounces and highly portable, this unit has enough power on one charge to charge an I-phone 7 almost seven times, or a Galaxy S5 five times. Pretty impressive stats. Anker includes a micro USB cable, travel pouch and an 18-month warranty with this product.
For those outdoorsmen who want to ensure their cameras will keep shooting or their GPS units will continue to navigate on those longer trips, the Anker PowerCore is a great preventative measure to give as a gift for any occasion!
These microfiber cloths are the perfect tool for wiping glasses clean If you’re shopping for anyone who wears sunglasses for fishing, hiking, or really any reason.
They clean screens and lenses effectively without damaging or smudging them and can fit right in your pocket.
It’s a great item to keep in a daypack, tackle box, camera bag or at home that will actually end up seeing a lot of use. MagicFiber includes six cloths with this purchase so you can afford to gift these to all your favorite outdoorsmen and women!
Here’s a great outdoors themed gift for anyone who enjoys exploring the wilderness with their canine companion.
The Pup Flask by Tuff Pupper is a dog water bottle and bowl combined into one so you only need to carry one vessel! A great space saver that effectively keeps your dog hydrated!
The bottle and bowl are FDA approved food grade materials and BPA and Lead free. The dog bowl portion of the device folds against the bottle when not in use and can even be attached to larger water bottles for bigger, extra thirsty dogs.
Choose from the wide color selection and give the gift of hydration to your favorite owner-canine hiking duos!
Ok, this is one seriously cool communication tool for the outdoors that is perfect for hiking applications. BONX recently sent me out a pair of their BONX Grip Group Talk Earpieces, and I’m super impressed with the product.
This is essentially a hands free walkie-talkie with unlimited range. Yes, unlimited range. The device is able to operate independently of Bluetooth, line of sight restrictions or wireless network ranges because it’s a cellular-network-based voice-activated group communication.
Basically, the device connects to an app on your smartphone and then you can instantly communicate with anyone in the “chat-room” anywhere in the world. The BONX Grip can also be utilized like a regular walkie-talkie.
This is a brilliant solution to communicating with hiking partners out of speaking or shouting range. It allows up to 10 users to stay in direct contact (you don’t even have to press a button – the sensors are advanced enough to just talk!) while spread across an entire landscape. It’s also, of course, a great tool for use fishing, skiing, hunting or anything really! The applications are endless!’
Set up and operation are super simple, so this is a great gift for even those who struggle with technology. An awesome safety measure and communication enhancement that’s perfect for the trail – no doubt a unique and thoughtful gift for the outdoors!
Here’s something every outdoorsman and woman should own, no matter how advanced they might be at trekking.
This simple first aid kit by Coleman is super packable and easily brought along on any hiking or camping trip. There’s nothing particularly advanced included here in terms of medical treatment, but there’s a great array of band-aids, sting and burn ointments, antiseptic wipes, gauze and more.
All the essentials are here, and the price is right! A great stocking stuffer or add-on gift to keep the outdoorsmen you love safe and prepared in the field.
Anyone and everyone who spends time enjoying the outdoors could use some bug repellent!
Sawyer Products has come up with a highly effective, great value bug defense option with their Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion. This is a great stocking stuffer for fishermen, hikers, campers or even backyard barbecuers – good bug spray is a must in all sorts of contexts.
This repellent is effective for up to 14 hours against mosquitos and ticks, and up to 8 hours against gnats, chiggers, biting flies and sand flies. The formula is safe for the whole family and won’t harm or damage clothing, fishing line, firearm finishes or synthetic fabrics!
A cheap and easy outdoor gift you can’t go wrong with!
How about some thrilling inspiration as a gift for your favorite hiker? This gorgeous book by Karen Berger covers 80 different hiking trails in 38 countries and is lined with beautiful photographs throughout.
It’s not a terribly informative book (more for ooo-ing and ahhh-ing) but will certainly inspire the hikers you love to get out there and explore the trekking world!
The author is an accomplished hiker who’s completed rigorous trails around the world. Karen’s insights and comments are thoughtful and fun to read even though this might be an inspirational rather than informational book.
No doubt an excellent gift for any lover of wilderness that will be a coffee table staple in the home of whoever you’re shopping for!
There’s something about a magazine subscription that will always be a thoughtful gift no matter how outdated magazines might seem. It’s a gift that keeps on giving every month that will have whoever you’re shopping for thinking of you each time they pull an issue from the mailbox.
Here is perhaps the most classic outdoor magazine in existence. Field and Stream has been entertaining outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen alike for over 100 years now – and their content is still as exciting and current as ever.
This is a sportsmen’s magazine through and through that offers articles on fishing, hunting, outdoor adventure and nature conservation. The pages are lined with photos of trophy fish and game which is always entertaining for us sportsmen in itself. Who doesn’t love looking at photos of monster fish??? Each month’s issue features advice from accomplished hunters and fishermen in order to give readers an edge while pursuing their own fish and game.
There’s gear reviews, hunting info, fishing and tracking techniques and even some included survival skills and instructions in every issue. This is a total staple for coffee tables and personal libraries of avid outdoorsmen everywhere – here’s your chance to include your favorite outdoor enthusiast in the ranks.
Smithsonian’s book, Natural History: The Ultimate Visual Guide to Everything on Earth is a wonderful gift for any outdoorsman or woman with a passion for natural history, geology, and wildlife.
This visually stunning book provides an easy to digest, but informative overview of life here on Earth from bacteria, minerals, rocks and fossils to plants, fungi and animals. The book is lined with specially commissioned photographs, each more captivating than the next – Smithsonian does not disappoint with this one.
This is a great book for lovers of science, ecology and the natural world in general to both read front to back and to have as a coffee table piece to casually flip through and enjoy for years.
If you’re shopping for an avid birder, then chances are they already own this text, but if you’re seeking a gift for an aspiring ecologist or bird watcher, this is a stellar gift idea to consider.
Peterson Field Guide’s are renowned in the scientific world for effectively cataloging species and educating nature enthusiasts on topics like reptiles and amphibians, plants, fish, and of course, birds. The Peterson Field Guide to Birds of North America is in my opinion, the go-to text for those who want to learn more about bird species and how to identify them.
Pair this book with a field notebook and a pair of binoculars and you’ll have the up and coming ecologist in your life fully set up to dive into birding!
Check out some other Peterson Guides here if the outdoorsman or woman you have in mind lives/travels in a region outside of North America or would perhaps be more interested in other wildlife topics.
Shopping for a nature lover? A hummingbird feeder is a fun and unique gift idea that will result in some awesome nature viewing!
These feeders really work, and this model from More Birds even has a classy, vintage aesthetic. Hummingbirds of various species have a knack for finding nectar, so they’ll know just how to feed on the sugar water out of this feeder once they spot the red coloration.
It’s a fun item to have outside a kitchen window, out in the garden or alongside the rest of one’s bird feeders if you’re shopping for a bird nerd!
Whoever you’re thinking of gifting this radical gift idea to will learn to recognize the sound of a hummingbird’s rapid wingbeats and look up with excitement every time they’re lucky enough to be spectating near the feeder!
If you like the idea of a bird-watching related gift, check out this suction cup seed feeder that attaches right to a window for up close and personal viewing!
Trekking poles can be an awesome item to take hiking and would make a great gift for any outdoorsmen or backpacker. Having a little extra support when trekking all day is really appreciated after a full day on the trail.
These Trekking Poles by Starlight Mountain Outfitters are very highly reviewed and come at quite a reasonable cost. These poles are built exceptionally tough from carbon fiber and even have authentic cork handles for a grip that feels nice in your hand. The tips of these poles are crafted seriously strong from tungsten carbide so these bad boys will keep trekking and trekking without getting worn out.
Breakfast on Everest even includes a full set of replacement accessory parts (snow baskets, rubber tip covers, etc) if you misplace any of the original set. These poles are about two feet long, so these are a great size for women and children or for hikers who navigate some rugged uphill terrain and could benefit from shorter poles.
There’s a 12-month warranty included on this product so you can purchase in confidence knowing you’re taken care of. For a pair of longer, adjustable hiking poles that are better suited for men and/or for regular hiking use check out this righteous set by Carbofox.
The Z2 Sport Sandals by Chaco are an awesome option in open-toed hiking footwear. These are no ordinary sandals that are more than adequate for use actively trekking, fishing, rafting and general use in the outdoors.
Chacos have been my choice of sandal for well over a year now. They are just as simple as traditional sandals to pop on and off, but they provide far superior support and traction. They’re definitely on the heavy side for sandals, but the soles are rugged and provide nice bounce-back for comfortably trekking all day – something certainly not characteristic of regular open-toed footwear.
If the person you’re shopping for doesn’t own a pair of Chacos, chances are they’re going to live in these bad boys. A pair of sandals like this allows one to crush the trail and trudge through streams and waterways – a super valuable trait depending on where you’re trekking.
They’re a great buy for both men and women (all sizing is available through this link) and come in a wide array of color/pattern options. This very well might be the gift of the year!
Is the outdoorsman or woman in your life due for a new pair of boots? The Targhee III’s by KEEN are a killer option for hiking in all sorts of scenarios and landscapes.
I’ve owned this line of boots by KEEN for a few years now for use hiking and backpacking and they have served me great!
The all-day comfort of the Targhee’s is what in my opinion makes them so suitable for hiking. It’s a very lightweight boot at just 17 ounces and provides some excellent cushion for your feet. These are a great choice for days in the field where you’re doing a lot of hours of trekking.
This line by KEEN is renowned for it’s “ready to wear” comfort – there’s next to no break-in required. KEEN recommends buying half a size larger than you’re used to because these tend to run jut a bit small.
The Targhee’s are pretty dam tough in addition to being both lightweight and inherently comfortable. The rubber sole construction with treated leather uppers makes for a boot that can handle a beating.
Additionally, the uppers to these boots are low profile with added ghillie lacing for a snug and secure fit. You’re gonna want to wear these boots everywhere – they have a cool and tough look that’s suitable for both the wilderness and everyday use.
If you like the idea of gifting a pair of boots that are excellent for but not exclusive to hiking – then check out the Targhee III’s.
The Wetland Premium Field Boots by Muck Boot are hands down one of the top options when it comes to both work and play in sloppy, wet and mucky conditions.
If you’re shopping for a lover of the outdoors who doesn’t let a little bit of slop stop their outdoor fun, then they’ll LOVE the wetness/filth protection and comfort of these top-notch knee boots.
These are 80% and 20% rubber field boots that are built with Airmesh technology to effectively lock in warmth and block out cold. The upper component of these boots can furthermore roll down if you prefer a lower height.
The diamond tread self-cleaning outsole is an underrated feature that clears off mud and filth quite well, so you can keep your feet from getting weighed down in the field.
The applications of a quality neoprene knee-boot like this are endless. Hunting, fishing, camping, boating and use as regular rain boots are just a few potential contexts where Muck Boot excels!
The DryGuy Travel Dry DX Boot Dryer is a downright brilliant device when it comes to keeping your feet dry, warm and comfortable out in the great outdoors.
This wonderful gadget simply blasts hot air into your boots or shoes without damaging even fragile fabrics and materials. The device utilizes traditional convection drying as well as forced air in order to get up to an impressive (but not too hot) 99 degrees F.
An AC/DC power adaptor ensures you can power the DryGuy from your vehicle, or from a regular power source. Don’t neglect the fact that you can slide both dryers into your shoes/boots while traveling in order to take up less space.
Dry feet are absolutely essential to enjoying yourself in the great outdoors – a device like this could save your feet from blistering or from a damp and cold experience. Without a doubt both a unique and thoughtful gift idea for any style outdoorsman or woman!
Camping trips, beach days, cookouts, and parties all call for some fun outdoor games. Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set is the perfect gift for an outdoorsman or woman who’s known to love some rowdy competition.
This set includes everything you need to play both badminton and volleyball, including racquets, shuttlecocks, boundary lines, a volleyball and more. There’s even a carry case so you can pack it all up and bring this set to wherever the next tournament is!
Remember Mad Libs? This hysterical fill in the blank word game never gets old no matter your age, and looking back on old Mad Libs pages from the past can make for some great memories.
Letters from Camp Mad Libs is the perfect edition for outdoorsmen and women who love camping – and the outdoors in general. It’s a cheap and silly gift idea that will no doubt generate some good laughs on this season’s upcoming campouts.
The TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler is an awesome quality soft cooler that holds its own when it comes to insulation and carrying capacity without the staggering price tag characteristic of the soft-sided coolers on the market worth buying.
This is a great gift for anyone who’s in the market for a new cooler – no matter what kind of outdoorsman or woman they are!
I own a different insulated bag from TOURIT that holds ice impressively well for beach days and boating sessions. The brand certainly knows how to design quality insulation at a fair price point. This 30 can option will keep your food and beverage effectively iced down for days just like many of the astronomically priced options you’ll find on the market.
This cooler is built with great carry handles if you’re hauling it with a friend, but note that it might be challenging to carry on your own when fully loaded depending on your strength. There are some customer complaints about the long term integrity of the zipper, so make sure to occasionally lubricate it and it shouldn’t give you any trouble.
There is an external zippered pocket, as well as a backside mesh pocket with this option and even an integrated bottle opener!
Abrasion and UV resistance, a highly practical pocket schematic, three different ways to carry and great insulating power – this is one sweet cooler! TOURIT even includes a three-year warranty, a sure sign of a reliable product!
Check out our list of the best soft-sided coolers for some additional great options!
Here’s a reliable and affordable cooler option from our list of the best collapsible coolers that will make a great gift for an outdoorsman or woman who appreciates space-saving gear when it comes to their outdoor endeavors!
Igloo’s Outdoorsman Collapsible Cooler can hold up to 50 cans despite the fact that it folds flat when not in use! It’s leak-resistant, and even has some molded cup holders built into the lid!
This unit won’t insulate and hold ice for days on end like many of the high-end options are capable of, but for standard beach days, cookouts and camping, this is a more than adequate option!
Survival gadgets always make for a fun and practical gift for outdoorsmen. UCO’s Stormproof Match Kit is an awesome gift idea for rain-or-shine campers or backcountry enthusiasts who often go up against wetness on their outdoor adventures.
This kit includes 25 wind and waterproof matches and three strikers within the totally waterproof case. The matches burn up to 15 seconds and will relight after being submerged in water…pretty cool huh?
Whether you’re shopping for a hardcore survivalist or not, this is a really handy piece of gear to own for even casual camping trips where things get a little wet. No doubt a great stocking stuffer or add-on gift for any lover of campfires!
Here’s a big gift idea for the outdoorsmen in your life who go totally all-out when it comes to bringing their gear and gadgets along on their outdoor endeavors.
DuroStar’s DS4000S Gas Powered Portable Generator is a workhorse of a generator that can be used to power just about anything. There are two 120V household outlets and one 120V 30A twist lock outlet, so this unit is compatible with virtually any device.
You can use this generator for high voltage appliances like a refrigerator or television, or for heavy-duty power tools – the applications are endless. It could be a game-changing tool for setting up a fully equipped base camp for mountaineering, hunting or fishing trips, or simply a tool to own for at-home emergency use.
The tank holds about four gallons, and the generator is not too noisy compared to a lot of other comparably priced and powered options.
X-Plore Gear’s Emergency Paracord Bracelets make for a fun survival-themed gift for any style outdoorsman or woman, both novice and experienced.
These bracelets are loaded with nifty tools and gadgets for persisting through survival scenarios and making your way back to safety. This is not Navy-Seal status survival gear by any means, but these bracelets could none the less save your life in an emergency.
There is a flint/firestarter, a whistle, and a compass all built into this cool bracelet, and the paracord that makes up the bracelet itself can also, of course, be unfastened and utilized in an emergency.
There is even a wide array of colors to choose from so you can personalize the aesthetic of these tough looking bracelets to match the style of the outdoorsman or woman you have in mind.
A sewing kit may seem like a lame idea for a gift for an outdoorsman, but upon further thought, this Mini Sewing Kit with Sewing Survival Ebook by Craftlab is actually a pretty darn practical present.
Chances are whoever you’re shopping for goes through a good bit of gear due to wear and tear – it’s the nature of being an outdoorsman or woman. A mini sewing kit like this can be used at home or in the field to make simple (or more elaborate) repairs on clothing, backpacks, sleeping bags, boots and so much more.
Nothing ruins your time outdoors like a tear in your rain jacket or busted backpack strap – having the ability to make repairs on the fly is something every outdoorsman and woman should be capable of. Good news is, if the person you’re shopping for doesn’t already know how to sew, there are simple instructions included!
Encourage the outdoorsmen in your life to get the most out of their gear and maybe even learn a new practical life skill while they’re at it!
If you’re shopping for a climber, the Half Dome Climbing Helmet by Black Diamond could make for an awesome practical gift!
Climbers definitely get attached to their gear, but bouldering and rock climbing are not hobbies to be enjoyed with old, outdated gear for obvious reasons. A new climbing helmet with a sharp aesthetic like this looks cool and is likely more comfortable/adjustable than your favorite climber’s old helmet, but more importantly, it’s integrity and safety stats are probably far higher.
This helmet is constructed with Co-molded EPA foam and a low-profile polycarbonate shell. A low-profile suspension system and streamlined, lightweight headlamp clips. make the Half Dome both super comfortable to wear, and easy to make adjustments with.
It’s a well reviewed helmet by climbers all over and comes at a totally reasonable price tag – no doubt a killer gift idea for both aspiring and experienced lovers of rock walls!
Here’s a silly chalk bag by 8BPlus from our list of the best Unique Chalk Bags for Bouldering & Rock Climbing that could make both a practical and hilarious gift for the climber in your life.
There are a ton of different zaney characters to choose from through this link – all of which are standard size chalk bags that feature an elastic, “strechy-neck” closure rather than a drawstring.
If you’re shopping for a truly technical climber than you may want to seek something a bit more streamlined and therefore suitable for intense routes. If you’re shopping for a casual climber who just enjoys being up on any wall, then you’ve found the perfect, memorable gift!
The Intex Splash N’ Chill Relaxation Island is a great gift for beachgoers, river floaters and lakeside legends who enjoy a nice relaxing float.
This floaty seats up to seven adults, and features a cup holder for each seat. It’s built with 18-gauge vinyl, so the durability is totally adequate – just don’t go running any rapids with it!
There is an open bottom so everyone can drop their legs through the floor, and a rope swim ladder also included.
A stellar gift for summer fun at a more than reasonable cost that any lover of the outdoors will appreciate!
If you’re shopping for an avid snorkeler or diver, or even just a lover of the water in general, then the Yamaha Explorer Sea Scooter could make for a seriously killer gift!
This budget option from our list of the best sea scooters an entry-level, yet well-built underwater sea scooter that’s easy to operate even for beginners.
This unit has a max speed of about 2.5 mph and sports around one hour of runtime. It can only dive to 30 feet, so this scooter is not for deep, long dives. The Explorer is more suited for casual underwater viewing where you want some extra swimming and diving strength.
It’s also a really fun gadget for the kids as long as they know how to swim!
The Explorer is less than 12 pounds, so it’s quite portable considering what you can do with it! The battery is rechargeable, and the charger is included. This model is furthermore rated for both fresh and saltwater, so there’s nowhere it can’t go!
The SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is a no-frills, simple but reliable inflatable stand up paddleboard option that’s perfect for leisurely paddles. If the outdoorsman or woman you’re shopping for is known to love spending time on the water, this highly portable personal watercraft could make for a super memorable and special gift.
This is an average-sized SUP at 10 feet long featuring a 30-inch wide deck. The weight limit is around 300 pounds, so be mindful of that if considering a purchase. For some larger, greater weight-bearing options, make sure to check out our list of the best inflatable SUPs!
That being said, there is a practical array of stainless steel D-rings for gear, seating or cooler attachment, so a solo paddler can absolutely pack whatever they need to on this option!
Vilano has furthermore designed a truly low maintenance backpack carry system with the Journey that’s great for grab-and-go paddling!
This is a single fin SUP, so it won’t track quite as nicely as most higher-quality options, but for the cost, this is still a very capable paddleboard.
If you’re shopping for a fisherman, nature enthusiast, photographer or lover of paddle sports, the gift of a highly portable, foldable kayak is just downright awesome. The 26 pound Beach Lt By Oru Kayak sets up in as little as five minutes and is a remarkable 33 by 12 by 29 inches broken down.
This boat can be slid right under your bed, taken on the subway, tossed in the back of a sedan, hiked a few miles into the wilderness and then deployed to go paddling. The versatility of both storing and traveling with this boat is actually remarkable – and it handles and feels like a real, hard-bodied kayak too!
I recently had an opportunity to paddle in a Beach Lt, and I was very much impressed with the tracking and seaworthiness of the boat considering I walked it down to the water like a briefcase and unfolded it!
Although the hull is not designed for going up against heavy current and wave action, this is still a highly capable boat for all sorts of still water applications. Oru does build another boat designed for taking on swifter current and heavier surf – the Coast Xt.
The Beach Lt is furthermore compatible with the Oru Pack backpack carry system for even greater portability.
Make sure to check out our list of the best portable kayaks if you like the idea of gifting an easy to transport boat to the outdoorsman or woman in your life!
Kayak and canoe carriers are in my opinion, highly underrated. This trolley by TMS makes hauling boats and gear up to 150 pounds and 12 feet long a piece of cake whether you have strong upper body strength or not.
The aluminum frame and stainless steel hardware of this tote will ensure it stays in good shape for many years of use, and the no-flat tires are both ultra-durable and capable of rolling over soft sand.
Loading and unloading is a breeze using the foam pads and tiedown straps, and the whole trolley folds flat for storage during the off-season!
Decibullz Custom Molded Earplugs could make for a thoughtful and highly practical gift for the outdoorsmen and women in your life who love to shoot.
These thermoplastic molds are simply dropped into boiling water and then shaped to your ear – just like a custom mouthguard. Decibullz are also re-moldable, so if you don’t like the fit you can easily re-do the molding process.
It’s a safe and smart tool to own for shooting enthusiasts in order to properly protect one’s hearing.
Decibullz can, of course, be used in any context such as concerts, travel, sleep, and work. The comfort of the customized fit allows you to wear these earplugs without any annoyance!
How about the gift of a performance sombrero that built with Goretex that effectively protects from the sun and floats if dropped in the water?
Outdoor Research’s Seattle Sombrero is a stylish and highly practical sun hat that’s great for virtually any outdoor activity – particularly for fishing, boating, and watersports due to its floating design.
This hat is available in several sharp looking color schemes, so grab one that suits the outdoorsman or woman you’re thinking of!
How about the gift of a portable camp seat, fishing stool, and picnicking chair all in one!
This little tripod stool from TravelChair weighs just 2.2 pounds and sets up in seconds. You can bring this thing anywhere due to its design, but it’s also pretty comfortable for use as a regular seat.
The steel frame can support up to 275 pounds, quite impressive considering how lightweight the stool is. The polyester fabric is also built tough, this is an outdoor seat that should last for many seasons of whatever the outdoorsmen you’re shopping for loves doing most. There’s even a nice array of colors to choose from.
Shopping for an outdoorsman or woman who’s known to appreciate a comfy camping seat or just a good nap in general? Nemo’s Stargaze Recliner is one of the ultimate options in comfortable and portable seating anywhere, anytime!
This is a downright righteous outdoor lounge chair for those who like the ability to sprawl, and to swing. The Stargaze Recliner allows you to be in a fully relaxed position or positioned upright for meals, campfire seating and games.
Nemo sent me a Luxury Stargaze Recliner to field test and I’ve been impressed with both its unique design and comfort level. I bring mine to the beach, camping and shore fishing, and even use it as patio furniture during the summer months. My friends and family are always fighting over this one…
The Stargaze Recliner comes in a compact carry bag measuring just 23 by 7 inches that’s easily thrown over the shoulder. The frame is all pre-connected with elastic cordage and simply snaps into place when you line up the piping. Setup takes about one minute with a little practice.
The mesh seat component of the Stargaze Recliner snaps into to the ends of the open frame and you’ve got a hammock chair ready for action (or complete lack of action).
I’ve had friends of all shapes and sizes sit in my Stargaze Recliner and it’s been a great fit for everyone so far. Smaller sized people can even tuck their legs up into the seat and swing which I’m quite jealous of (I’m a bit too big to sit this way at 5 feet 10 inches).
The headrest is adjustable so you can either prop it up for laying all the way back, or drop it down for upright seating. When looking up to the sky or stars, I’ve found that propping my feet up in front of me generates the perfect reline angle.
It’s an awesome chair for napping and for regular seating in essentially any context, what could be a better gift?
Here’s one more seating option from our list of the most comfortable folding chairs for campouts that ought to be on your radar if you’re shopping for a lazy lounger.
The Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounger Chair is a brutally comfortable recliner that makes staying awake after a day of playing outside quite the challenge. This is a fantastic fireside, beach or backyard nap machine that’s almost as portable as it is comfortable.
The steel tube frame and polyester fabric build of the Lounger Chair have an impressive weight capacity of 350 pounds. The length of this seat is furthermore an impressive 72 inches, so there is more than enough space for even larger sized outdoorsmen.
The recliner can be adjusted to any height for full customization, so this seat can be truly personalized. A cup holder is conveniently built into the design and there is even a removable padded pillow for optional use as a headrest or lumbar support.
The polyester fabric of the chair body dries out quickly in the event of a heavy rain, a detail that should not be overlooked when you’re considering outdoor seating.
All in all, this is one radical recliner that will change the comfort-game of your favorite outdoors lover from cookouts to beach days!
This 20 Megapixel Trail Camera by Bushnell could make a really neat gift for both lovers of wildlife, and avid hunters (often one in the same!).
If the person you’re shopping for enjoys wildlife photography as a hobby, they need a quality trail camera like this. This unit takes both stunning photos and video in daylight and darkness, featuring a lightning-quick 0.2 second trigger speed. This means even fast moving animals will be captured as they fly by this motion-detecting camera!
Hunters often rely on trail cameras like this to scout out new hunting grounds and to survey known wilderness for game. If you think the hunter you’re shopping for already owns a trail camera, trust me when I say you can never have enough of them!
The battery will last up to a full year with this model, so you can really leave it out in the field for extended surveys. The sensor furthermore is effective out to 100 feet, so this cam has quite the range!
A fun gift for those who want to get to know the wildlife of their local woodlot or a pivotal tool for hunters seeking a trophy animal out in the uncharted wilderness – a trail camera of this caliber is a fantastic gift for all sorts of contexts!
Check out our list of the best trail cams for hunting and wildlife photography for some additional options of varying price and quality!
This Phone Camera Lens Kit by CoPedvic could be a neat gift idea for the outdoorsmen in your life who enjoy landscape, wildlife and general nature photography.
Not everyone with a passion for taking photos owns an expensive fancy camera. Phone cameras are capable of capturing some pretty great shots these days, and a lens kit like this greatly enhances what you can do with your phone!
This remarkably affordable kit includes a 22X telephoto lens, a 205° fisheye lens, a 4K HD 0.67X super wide-angle lens and a 25X macro lens! Your favorite outdoorsmen’s photos will never be the same once they learn to master these various shooting styles.
There is also a flexible clamp and phone holder, a metal tripod, eyecup, microfiber cloth, and a zippered case included with this purchase, turning one’s phone into an all-out photography kit.
This set is compatible with Iphones, Ipads, Samsung phones, and other Andriod devices. No doubt a unique and fun gift that any lover of the outdoors is bound to find applications for!
A cable bike lock is a great tool to own for all sorts of contexts – not just for locking up one’s bike. Via Velo’s Combination Cable Bike Lock is perfect for all sorts of applications, and the price and security level are right.
Locks of this style work awesome for securing kayaks or canoes down at the lake, seating and coolers at campsites or even cartop storage systems to name a few potential uses.
The cable is four feet long, and the combination code is a breeze to set up and change. The brand even includes a mounting bracket for easy attachment to a bicycle!
Shopping for a new parent who refuses to let the child or children in their life slow down their active, outdoors themed lifestyle? Schwinn’s Echo Double Tow Behind Bicycle Trailer is an awesome family gift idea that will allow your favorite outdoorsmen to keep shredding their bicycle and bring the kiddos along!
Schwinn has come up with a great value, straight forward bike trailer with this model that tows really nicely no matter your cycling strength/ability!
This option does not have any special features, like many of the options in our top list of bike trailers for kids, but it is a reliable, easy to tow and comfy option!
The seating and five-point harnesses well-built and comfortable while the mostly mesh body provides good ventilation. Integrated plastic rain covers are also easily deployed to shield from wetness and dust, so the kids are safe from the elements!
The universal coupler easily attaches to almost any model bicycle, and the entire trailer effectively folds up for easy transport and storage.
This model can tow two children up to 40 pounds each, and also has an additional cargo hold that can store an extra 12 pounds of gear! This could be used as a cargo-trailer when the kids stay at home!
Weighing under 30 pounds and built with 20-inch slim pneumatic tires, this trailer really flies! The tires don’t handle bumpy, off-road conditions very well, but for regular road riding this unit is a cruiser!
The yellow color and included safety flag keep the trailer highly visible on the road, a detail that should not be overlooked! A fun gift for a fun parent – this one will be a memory-maker for sure!