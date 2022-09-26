41 Best Gifts For RV Owners: The Ultimate List

Searching for the perfect gift for an RV enthusiast this holiday season? We’ve tracked down the best gifts for RV owners so you can cut right to the chase and pin down some awesome prizes for the road warrior you have in mind!
Featuring gift ideas for camping, cooking, long days on the road, maintaining one’s vehicle, and more, there’s something here for each and every style RV owner!
The Hike Crew Portable Propane Water Heater & Shower Pump will make for a brilliant gift if the RV owner you’re shopping for doesn’t have a water heater onboard their vehicle.
This innovative shower system is one of our top picks within our list of the best portable camp showers, offering water temperature and pressure control, as well as a shower head attachment featuring three different spray patterns. There is also a hand faucet included in the design for hand washing.
This device utilizes propane gas and AC/DC power or a 12V power adapter to heat and pressurize water, so powering this shower is easy. Able to heat water up to 125°F, the RV lover you’re shopping for will be able to score a real shower no matter where the road takes them.
Hike Crew has also engineered this shower to automatically reignite/reheat when the temperature drops to 113°F, so it’s a smart system you don’t have to manually adjust. The water flow sensor furthermore automatically extinguishes the burner when the water supply is too low as an added safety feature.
Most importantly, this camp shower measures just 9.65 by 12.2 by 11.8 inches, so it’s quite portable for the context of RV excursions.
Every RV owner knows that a reliable road kit for dealing with breakdowns and servicing one’s vehicle is of the utmost importance while crushing miles far from home. While a AAA membership will get you out of most sticky situations, oftentimes the RV adventure at hand will take you off the beaten path and out of cell service, leaving you on your own. The NOCO Boost Max 3000 Amp 24-Volt Portable Lithium Jump Starter is an invaluable tool that can be used to jump-start dead vehicles of virtually all engine sizes, so if the person you’re shopping for doesn’t own such a device, this is a truly excellent gift idea.
Leaving headlights on is far from the only risk that could leave one’s RV with a dead battery considering all of the bells and whistles often found within recreational vehicles that draw power. A jump pack is a lifesaver when someone carelessly allows the vehicle battery to die – and let’s be honest, it happens to the best of us.
The NOCO Boost Max 3000 is the perfect tool for the job that’s set apart from the competition due to its downright impressive power. Able to jump-start gasoline and diesel engines up to 32-liters, this impressive little tool can even bring life back to a class 8 semi! The point here is, if the RV owner you’re shopping for drives a motorhome, coach, or bus, the Boost Max 3000 can handle it!
Engineered with a “mistake-free design”, this jump pack is furthermore almost brainless to use. Simply turn it on, hook it up to your vehicle’s battery, and start the engine! It’s a safe and simple design that requires little to no mechanical know-how to operate.
Best of all, this device weighs just 14 pounds despite its strength, so it won’t add a big, cumbersome piece of gear to your favorite RV enthusiast’s tool kit. There’s also of course a convenient carry case included.
Also doubling as a power bank for charging your electronics, NOCO has built a truly practical must-have piece of equipment with this one!
If the RV owner you’re shopping for drives a camper or motorhome that includes its own plumbing and/or restroom, and therefore a need for wastewater and grey water management, the Camco Rhino Portable RV Waste Holding Tank with Hose and Accessories is a must-have piece of gear.
This is an advanced and brilliantly-engineered device intended to tackle a not-so-complicated, but nonetheless important camp chore. Let’s be honest, draining the wastewater tank in one’s RV is no pleasant task, so having a seamlessly fast and easy, no-hassle system is beyond a beautiful thing.
The Rhino Portable RV Waste Tank is designed for brainless, no-mess storage and disposal of your RV’s nasty wastewater so the person you’re shopping for will never have to dread this vile camp chore ever again.
Equipped with never-flat wheels, rolling this tank to the proper disposal site is made easy. There is also a removable steel tow adapter allowing for even easier rolling or towing.
Built with durable blow-molded, UV-stabilized HDPE that will not leak or deteriorate in the sun, you can furthermore rest assured this device is built rock solid in order to stand up to years of service and abuse. Taking convenience to the next level. there is also of course a built-in gate valve for mess-free emptying and an integrated tank rinse for no-hassle cleaning of the tank’s interior.
In addition to the waste tank, this purchase includes two oversized wheels, a tank rinser, ladder hook, gate valve, heavy-duty RV sewer hose, water hose, clear elbow, double bayonet elbow, three storage caps, two caps with lanyards, and one steel tow adapter. Everything the RV enthusiast you need for a clean and easy wastewater management experience is all here – trust us when we say they’ll thank you later!
On-demand power is arguably the most important detail of RV life. When traveling especially long distances and camping in off-grid locations without power hookups, having access to reliable energy to charge and power your important devices is vital to a fun RV experience. In shorter words, what’s the point of bringing along all of your toys and gadgets if you can’t keep them consistently charged!?
The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 PRO, 1002Wh Power Station with 80W Solar Panels is a brilliant solution for RV owners who don’t have integrated solar energy or an alternative power source. This more or less noiseless power station is almost as capable as a gas generator when it comes to powering most devices and appliances, even able to run a full-sized refrigerator.
On its own, the 1000Pro Portable Power Station is an invaluable tool that will support even the most gear-intensive road trips, but when paired with the brand’s 80W solar panels, you’ve got access to unlimited juice as long as you get at least a little sunshine in the forecast. There is also a purchase option that pairs four 200W solar panels with the 1000Pro Power Station for even faster and more efficient charging.
A pure sine wave inverter delivers stable power that protects against equipment damage, so you don’t have to worry about frying your headlamp, laptop, or cellphone while charging.
Able to support up to 1000 charge cycles, the power station furthermore features a low self-discharge rate allowing it to last 365 days from an 80% battery level – quite impressive to say the least. This means that even if the RV owner you have in mind doesn’t utilize this tool for weeks (or several months!), it will still be ready to go!
Featuring one 800 AC input port, three 1000W AC output ports, 1 USB A port, and a DC car port, there’s virtually nothing you can’t charge with this highly capable power station. You can also of course charge multiple devices at once.
Complete with an Led display that shows 18 functioning modes and enables you to keep a close eye on battery life, this is a truly awesome tool for off-grid living and extended road trips where access to power may be intermittent.
Most definitely on the expensive side yes – but when compared to a full-on solar panel and inverter installation, this is a dramatically less expensive and less complicated solution.
Browse more of Jackery’s power stations, solar panels, and more here if you like the idea of gifting some reliable and portable power to the person you’re shopping for.
If you’re crushing road miles for days, weeks, or even months on end, it’s most definitely wise to own both a front and rear camera for your vehicle. If the RV owner you’re shopping for does not already own a dash camera system of sorts, the NEXTBASE 522GW Dash Cam Front and Rear Camera will be an invaluable gift idea that they will wonder why they’ve never owned!
Designed to be small in size in order not to obstruct your driving view, this advanced but easy-to-install and use camera system will ensure the road warrior you’re shopping for always has a record of any potential driving accidents or mishaps while on the road. Owning a high-quality dash cam while embarking on big road trips also provides a cool and unique perspective of your trip if you choose to edit your footage for fun!
Shooting in 1440p Quad HD with a 140-degree viewing angle, this dash cam captures truly high-quality video that you can even view the finer details of street signs with when reviewing footage. NEXTBASE has even equipped this model with Alexa built-in so you can play music, place calls, hear the news, check the weather, get directions, find parking, and more – all from behind the wheel on your way to the next destination. Talk about a practical tool for long drives!
Best of all, this camera system utilizes Blutetooth 4.2 Low Energy technology and Wi-Fi connectivity, so your latest video files can easily be sent to your smartphone or tablet and instantly viewed. If you want or need to really get close looks at your captured footage, newly developed playback software enables you to pull it up on your computer and view it at the highest possible resolution for getting a closer look at plate numbers, and more.
Not to be ignored, the Nextbase Rear Window Camera included here fits directly into your rear window via a wired connection to your front Dash Cam, and can be used as a backup camera. This might bethe most practical feature of all depending on the type of RV the person you’re shopping for drives!
With several different purchase packages available including SD cards, the rear camera, and more, you can select just the right option for the RV lover you have in mind.
All in all, this is a mindful and exceptionally practical piece of gear to own for even shorter duration RV adventures that will bring greater safety, peace of mind, and convenience to each and every road trip to come.
Like the idea of adding some luxurious comfort to your favorite RV enthusiast’s sleep system? ViscoSoft’s 3-Inch Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Toppers are super cozy, and available in a wide array of sizing to accommodate virtually any sized RV mattress or designated sleeping surface.
These innovative mattress toppers utilize charcoal-infused gel memory foam “engineered to optimize air flow and reduce trapped body heat”. It’s a highly breathable, ventilated design that’s intended to evenly distribute your body heat – so it’s a particularly great option during the stifling heat of summer. That being said, these mattress toppers will still keep you nice and toasty during colder campouts as long as your bedding is sufficient.
Perfect for throwing on top of not-so-comfortable RV beds as well as for standalone use while tent camping, these mattress toppers are even more versatile than they are comfortable.
Offering a 60-day return period and five-year warranty, you can furthermore purchase in confidence.
If the RV owner you’re shopping for sometimes struggles to get their vehicle or camper nice and level when setting up for overnight or extended campouts, the CARMTEK Camper Leveler Kit will be an instant best friend and lifesaver that avoids utilizing frustrating (and sometimes dangerous) to place and adjust blocks or planks.
Even if the person you have in mind already owns a leveling system, they might prefer the simplicity, portability, and heavy-duty construction of this option. Engineered with a high-performance polymer, these levelers are made to last a lifetime, capable of supporting campers up to 35,000 pounds, and tires up to 32 inches in diameter.
Simply interconnect the levelers by properly placing the components into the anti-slip jointing system, and level your trailer to any increment between 0.5 and 4 inches in less than five minutes.
The brand states that some dual axle trailers may require you to cut one leveler to length in order to properly fit depending on how much space is between tires. The levelers have been designed for this modification if it’s necessary, and include detailed instructions if you need them.
Including a lifetime warranty, you can purchase in confidence that the RV owner you’re shopping for will utilize this handy road trip essential for as long as their recreational vehicle is on the road!
A simple, but brilliant gift idea for anyone who drives or trailers a large and in charge RV!
The MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning is a highly versatile and innovative canopy option that not only pairs with virtually any RV or vehicle, but can also be easily mounted to, trees, fences, patios, and anything else you might come across on your outdoor pursuits! If the RV lover you’re shopping for does not own an integrated awning or canopy system for their vehicle, this is both a high-quality and affordable solution that requires no intensive installation or involved mounting hardware.
Measuring 9 by 7 feet when deployed, this isn’t an especially expansive canopy, but it provides more than enough coverage for small groups to hang out, or for setting up a gear shelter or camp kitchen. Best of all, it packs down exceptionally compact to about the size of a yoga mat and weighs just 8 pounds – so it can come on any adventure, with or without one’s RV.
At its highest setting, the awning can be raised to eight feet, so there’s plenty of headroom no matter how tall you are.
Designed with powerful suction cups for mounting to vehicle tops and sides as well as support poles, tension poles, a mounting pole, stakes, and guy lines/tensioners, you can set up your MoonShade just about anywhere after a little practice.
Featuring durable water-resistant polyester, the canopy offers excellent protection from the rain and UV rays. The brand has even engineered the fabric with a reflective coating on the underside of the canopy to bounce back light from camping lanterns for nice and even illumination underneath the shelter.
An underrated feature in our opinion, rubber feet at the bottom of each support pole ensure a solid connection to the ground so the shelter doesn’t slip out. The rubber feet can furthermore be removed to reveal mounting holes for two additional (included) suction cups which go on to allow the support poles to be fixed to the vehicle body at an angle – pretty cool huh!?
Learn more about the MoonShade and browse our other favorite camping awnings and shelters within our top list of the best camping canopies.
Affordably priced and built to last, the Quadratec Large Cargo Rack Basket Platform could be just the extra packing space your favorite RV owner has been dreaming of!
Measuring 24 inches long and 60 inches wide and featuring a 300-pound weight capacity, you can load quite a bit of gear onto this bad boy. More cumbersome items that don’t pack well within the vehicle or cargo hold such as extra large coolers, luggage, bicycles, and more will find a safe and secure home here while keeping the RV from becoming too cluttered and hectic. Some sportsmen even utilize this basket platform for hauling harvested game – the applications are vast here.
Six-inch sidewalls go on to support especially tall items, so you can even load those awkward, challenging to pack pieces of equipment onto this platform without fearing for their security.
Built with a durable all-steel construction and treated with a black powder coated finish for enhanced lifespan and weather resistance, Quadratec has built this basket platform knowing you’re going to put it through the wringer.
Compatible with most RVs, trucks, cars, and ATVS, this cargo rack is designed to fit a standard 2 by 2 inch Class II receiver hitch – so consider pairing this gift idea with the neccessary adapter if the RV you’re thinking of is equipped with a different sized hitch.
One of our top picks within our list of the best electric fire starters, the Bison Airlighter 520 Cordless Fire Starter is a super cool and innovative camping accessory that every RV owner (and campfire lover in general) should own.
Perfect for starting fires in tricky conditions and quickly and efficiently getting charcoal beds red hot, this device implements a combination of jet flame and a fire propagating fan in order to light fires in less than a minute – reaching up to 2600°F for some seriously powerful ignition strength.
This is furthermore a cordless, compact design that can be brought along and used anywhere, so this is a stellar choice for roadtrips, beach days, camping trips, and beyond. You get about 20 fire starts on just one charge, so you won’t have to worry about battery life even on extended trips.
The high-quality stainless steel and polycarbonate design are built tough to withstand the abuses of the outdoors while the blower remains cool to the touch despite its outrageous heat output – so it’s safe around pets and kids.
Perhaps most practical of all, an integrated twin-bulb LED flashlight sheds light on the task at hand, so you can easily point and shoot this tool exactly where you need to regardless of lighting. There’s also an adjustable handle, built-in bottle opener, and a hanging hook for added convenience.
No doubt a unique yet practical RV gift that’s bound to see tons of use both on the road and at home.
Depending on the vehicle the person you have in mind drives, this may or may not be a practical and handy piece of gear for them to own. BOWEITI’s Telescoping Extension Ladders are available in an array of sizing ranging up to 15.5 feet, so whatever your favorite RV owner’s overhead needs are, they’ll be covered.
Crafted from lightweight, but strong aluminum alloy, these telescopic ladders have a maximum load of 330 pounds. They are perfect for climbing up on top of campers or motorhomes in order to complete maintenance or to secure gear before getting on the road, and also work awesome for tasks such as stringing camp lights through tree limbs, or hanging a camping canopy high above any given campsite.
Measuring 19 inches wide and featuring roughly 12-inch spacing between rungs, these ladders are built to feel and operate just like the standard ladders you’re used to using. The telescopic design however enables these ladders to collapse remarkably compact for easy storage; for example, the 10.5-foot option measures just 31.5 inches once fully collapsed.
Fully equipped with safety locks, no-slip foot covers, and reinforced rungs, the brand has made sure to engineer both a safe and capable tool here.
Perfect for all of the high-up and above tasks you can think of, and likely for the ones you haven’t yet anticipated, these collapsible ladders from BOWEITI will no doubt make for a welcome addition to any RV owner’s gear locker.
Perfect for get-togethers at the campground, pumping tunes out on the boat, tailgate dance parties, and more, the Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker will make for a killer gift idea for any outdoor enthusiast who appreciates a good speaker.
Featuring an impressive 30 hours of playtime, advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology offering up to 150 feet of music connection, and a fully IPX7 waterproof design, this is a seriously capable boom box.
Equipped with two 15W tweeters and two 30W midwoofers, the StormBox Blast furthermore features both wonderfully crisp audio clarity and deep, resonating bass. Truly capable of pumping the volume, this is a LOUD speaker that’s more than suitable for accommodating big groups and cutting through noisy environments.
This speaker even features 32 Led lights that sync to the beat in order to provide some cool visuals along with your tunes.
Capable of being used as a power bank to charge your other devices and still remaining at a reasonably portable size despite its sound output, this is an excellent speaker for road trip applications on all fronts.
The Stanley Camp Pour Over Coffee Set is an excellent value gift idea that includes both a single-cup pour-over coffee maker and a cool Stanley mug. This will make a stellar gift for any RV owner that appreciates a quick, but quality cup of joe in the morning.
Utilizing a stainless steel filter, this simple pour over extracts your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors rather than being absorbed by a paper filter. There’s also less mess to clean up due to the fact you don’t need paper filters.
Stanley’s camp mugs are furthermore about as classic as it gets when it comes to camping, and the hammertone green aesthetic pays tribute to the brand’s origins.
Be sure to check out our post on the best coffee makers for camping if you like this gift idea but want to explore some different options.
Is the RV owner you’re shopping for due for a new coffee maker? This 34 Ounce French Press and Travel Jar from Coffee Gator is a great value option that will brew coffee for three or four people per press.
Engineered with premium, double-walled stainless steel insulation, the brand claims the 304 stainless steel utilized here is 33% thicker and 20% heavier than the competition, and furthermore insulates for 60 minutes longer than glass. The all-metal construction is also of course preferred over glass for road tripping and camping applications due to its superior durability.
Equipped with a cool-touch handle and dual filter screen, the brand has not cut any corners here in regards to designing a high-quality french press from head to toe.
Including a bonus canister for stashing whole beans or ground coffee, the price point here goes from good to great in our opinion. You can even select from one of the several different color options to match the preferred aesthetic of the person you’re shopping for.
The GCI FreeForm Zero Gravity Chair is a solid go-to gift idea for any RV enthusiast who’s known for their love of kicking back and relaxing at the end of the day.
Built with a powder-coated steel frame, this luxurious camp chair supports up to 300 pounds and is still able to fold flat for compact storage and transport. There is even an integrated adjustable padded headrest, beverage holder, and phone pocket so you don’t have to get up once you collapse.
Built with the brand’s Freeform Leg Rest Technology, you can lock this recliner upright for meal time and chatting around the campfire, or allll the way back for a midday nap or premium star-gazing position.
Be sure to take a look at our list of the most comfortable camping chairs for some awesome alternatives of every shape and size if you like this gift idea!
If you like the idea of adding to your favorite RV owner’s cookware collection, the Sea to Summit X-Pot Collapsible Camping Cook Pot should most definitely be on your radar.
Available in an array of different sizing ranging from 1.4 to 4 liters, these innovative pots are designed with a hard anodized 6063-T6 aluminum base and collapsible food-grade, heat-resistant silicone side walls. The result is a wonderfully portable pot that conducts heat evenly for water-based outdoor cooking.
The brand even includes a durable translucent strainer lid that nests with other Sea to Summit X-Series cookware, adding more versatility to this already capable piece of cookware.
When storage space is limited on RV excursions, owning practical gear that can be packed strategically is pivotal. Sea to Summit has engineered a brilliant cooking companion with this one that has not sacrificed quality for portability.
One of our top picks within our list of the best camping blankets, the Rumpl Original Puffy Outdoor Camping Blanket is a must-have piece of gear for overlanding, camping, and enjoying the outdoors in general.
You can think of this as a down jacket… but it’s a blanket. These blankets are designed with a water-resistant ripstop shell and filled with synthetic down insulation, so they both endure the elements and provide you with a serious degree of warmth. Best of all – they pack down remarkably compact due to the compressible nature of down.
Measuring 52 by 75 inches, this model is intended for single-person use. Aside from regular blanket applications, the Original Puffy Blanket works awesome for enveloping yourself within your camp chair in order to create a toasty nest, and can also be stuffed inside a sleeping bag to dramatically boost the cold rating. The brand has even included a Cape Clip allowing you to wear your blanket hands-free!
Available in an array of cool colors, you can furthermore personalize this blanket to the preferred aesthetic of whoever you’re shopping for. Be sure to check out all of Rumpl’s offerings for some larger options, natural down-insulated models, and sherpa-fleece-lined blankets!
Chances are the RV owner you’re shopping for already owns a more than adequate camp stove, but the Primus Firestick Backpacking Stove might nonetheless make for a great gift due to its ultralight portability and powerhouse cooking strength.
While half the point of owning an RV is to be able to pack all of your gear and gadgets without much regard for weight and portability, owning a backpacking stove can be handy for many contexts. A stove of this size can easily be brought out into the wilderness for a hot lunch on the trail, taken on board the boat for brewing a second round of morning coffee, or even utilized within a hunting blind when appetites soar – the applications are endless.
Perhaps most practical of all, a stove like this can be very quickly set up and broken down compared to more intensive cook systems – so it’s a wonderful tool for making a quick cup of joe before breaking camp and heading to the next destination.
Available in robust stainless steel or ultralight titanium (weight difference of six ounces), these handy backpacking stoves measure just 1.4 by 4.1 inches. It’s truly a pocket-sized stove than can come along on any outing.
Featuring a 8530 BTU max output, the Firestick can boil a liter of water in just 4.5 minutes – not too shabby!
Pot supports and a recessed burner offer flame protection when conditions are windy, while a Piezo igniter enables easier lighting of the stove. A precise flame adjustment goes on to enable you to carefully control the heat output, so you can even go from a roaring boil to a mindful simmer in moments. The included wool storage pouch can furthermore be used as convenient insulation while handling your hot pot – the brand has hit all the bases here.
Designed with a high-quality coated steel construction and folding design, the Adventure Seeka Heavy Duty 24 Inch Folding Campfire Grill is an innovative camping accessory that enables you to set up a cooking grate and griddle over virtually any campfire. If the RV owner you’re shopping for is known to enjoy searing steaks and cooking weenies directly over the fire, this tool will grant them that pleasure regardless if the campground offers a cooking grate or not.
Measuring 24 by 12 inches with a height of 9 inches, this grill is best utilized over hot coals, or low-burning fires. Half of the cooking surface is a grill grate, and the other half is a griddle, so you can also cook eggs and bacon on this bad boy.
With a carry case included, this cooking companion is furthermore easily broken down and stashed due to its slim profile and folding design.
Featuring a telescopic design that allows it to fold into an extremely compact unit that’s easy to store and transport, the Front Runner Expander Camping Chair offers stellar portability for road trips and overlanding applications without sacrificing comfort.
Featuring a unique aesthetic and innovative design, this is a head-turning camp chair that will become an instant staple in any RV owner’s gear locker. Equipped with a cup holder, a media pocket for a cell phone, a convenient carry handle, and an additional utility pocket, Front Runner has mindfully engineered this seat for both comfort and practicality. The chair has even been designed not to sink into the sand, a simple but mindful feature.
Collapsing down to just 18 by 17.6 by 3.3 inches, the Expander Chair is furthermore much easier to pack into already loaded cargo spaces than most of the competition.
Keep in mind that the steel frame only supports up to 253 pounds – so it’s not an ideal option for particularly heavy individuals.
Built for long-lasting performance, the Front Runner Camp Kitchen Utensil Set is bound to be a welcomed upgrade for RV owners who also consider themselves culinary enthusiasts.
This is a highly inclusive set that equips you with four serrated knives, forks, dessert spoons, and tea spoons, as well as a chopping board, paring knife, bread knife, carving knife, serving spoon, and spatula. The brand also includes a campfire fork, and even a bottle opener and corkscrew.
The RV owner you’re shopping for will find that these utensils are built superior to most other portable kitchen sets. Triple-riveted knife handles, professional forged knife blades, and comfort-grip poly handles all set this utensil kit apart from the competition.
Front Runner has furthermore paired these utensils with a custom tool-style roll that features adjustable straps and buckles, and carrying handles. You can also hang the carry bag while opened for easy access to all of its components.
A simple and straightforward, yet thoughtful gift perfect for any road warrior who enjoys a proper meal!
The TIKI 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit is a handy solution to bringing a bonfire virtually anywhere that cleans up easily and packs nice and compact. If the RV owner you have in mind appreciates a proper fire, this could make for a brilliant gift idea they’ll use and cherish both on the road, and at home.
Available in 21.5 and 25-inch sizing, these fire pits are built from 16-gauge stainless steel and feature a durable weatherproof powder-coated exterior to withstand the abuses of the outdoors. The brand also includes a carry case for storage to ensure you maximize the lifespan of your firepit.
Engineered with a patented internal airflow system that improves the burn of the fire while eliminating excessive smoke and ash, TIKI has designed a fire pit here that’s much more pleasant to sit around than standard campfire rings.
Compatible with both wood pellets and regular firewood, this is furthermore a versatile fire pit option that can be used with the fuel of your choosing, or whatever’s on hand.
A removable ash pan for an easy, hassle-free clean makes packing up this fire pit for transport a breeze compared to traditional options, perhaps the most practical feature of all for road-tripping applications.
Be sure to check out our post on the best portable fire pits for some additional models that might suit the RV owner you’re shopping for even better!
The gift of a new cooler is almost always a solid go-to gift idea. RV owners are consistently on the move, and require adequate insulation for their groceries and perishables between destinations. RTIC’s Hard Coolers are an excellent value option for gifting that offer stellar ice retention and an array of integrated features at a fair price point.
Available in several different sizes and color options, these coolers are engineered with a rotomolded construction and 3-inch foam insulated walls for up to 10 days of ice retention! Heavy-duty rubber T-latches and a traction lid go on to ensure you maintain a totally snug seal, further supporting long ice retention times.
Marine grade rope handles, a no-sweat exterior, and an easy-flow spout for easy draining of excess water are also included here bringing the value of this cooler from good to great. Molded tie-down slots and traction pads are also present in order to ensure the cooler can be properly secured to gear trailers, boats, or roof racks.
If you like this gift idea but want to explore some alternative options, or perhaps some huge capacity coolers for supporting larger groups, be sure to check out our list of the best boat coolers – there are some large and in charge options listed there that will excel at RV life.
A screen tent is a great way to bring the party outside even when the bugs are biting or the weather is crummy. RV owners spend a lot of time behind the wheel and within the confines of their vehicle, so gifting a shelter that enables them to hang outside for meal time, game playing, and more could make for a killer gift!
The MASTERCANOPY 12 by 12 Foot Portable Screen House Pop up Gazebo is one of our top picks within our list of the best screen tents selected for its quality of construction, generous size, and reasonable price point. This is a versatile option that’s perfect for the campground, the beach, and beyond – so whatever the RV owner you’re shopping for enjoys recreating, this is a solid go-to.
Built with a 210D poly-oxford fabric body with 600 denier in the center section of the roof, this shelter has been built for both UV and water resistance. Durable center hubs support extra-large, flex-tested 11mm fiberglass poles which enables quick setup and disassembly without having to fold the tent. The brand even claims you can set this shelter up in just 45 seconds!
MASTERCANOPY has furthermore designed this tent with corners that have been reinforced with an extra layer of fabric as well as high-strength pole pockets for heightened integrity and lifespan. In other words, this should remain a staple in your favorite RV enthusiast’s gear locker for quite some time.
Not to be ignored, the brand also offers separately sold shelter side panels for closing off one or several walls for greater weather protection or privacy.
There are high-luminosity flashlights, and then there’s the Ledlenser P18R Work Rechargeable Flashlight. Offering a whopping 4500 lumens at max brightness, this is an exceptionally bright light that will make a welcomed addition to any RV lover’s toolbox.
If you’re wondering how bright 4500 lumens is, consider the fact that most headlamps offer somewhere around 200-500 lumens. When we say this flashlight is bright, we mean BRIGHT. The P18R is a brilliant tool for shedding light on dark situations when a standard headlamp or work light just doesn’t cut it. Able to effectively illuminate for up to 720 meters or about 2000 feet, this is truly a next-level flashlight that’s bound to come in handy for all sorts of scenarios.
Perfect for assisting with roadside breakdowns, signaling for help, nature viewing after dark. search and rescue applications, and much more, the P18R will quickly prove itself to be an invaluable tool. Equipped with X-Lens Technology and Ledlenser’s Advanced Focus System, this light features countless light modes and can be precisely adjusted from full flood light to beam. Offering up to 70 hours of light on one charge, this is furthermore a very long-lived option in regards to charging needs.
Rubber covers and a protective lens shield are integrated to absorb shock and impacts, while the housing is protected against water (IP54-rated) so damaging this flashlight won’t be easy. No doubt a practical gift that will prove itself to be all sorts of useful on the road.
Here’s an alternative gift idea you may or may not have on your radar that’s worth considering. The Mountain Hardwear KOR Airshell Warm Jacket is a performance piece of apparel that will become the new best friend of whoever it is you’re shopping for.
Wonderfully suited for backpacking, hiking, camping, climbing, running, and more, Mountian Hardwear has designed an insulated jacket here that supports a truly wide array of outdoor hobbies. No matter what type of adventures the RV owner you have in mind enjoys, it’s a sure shot that this garment will be right up their alley. On another note – who doesn’t love a nice cozy layer when waking up to break camp in the morning, or while kicking back at the end of the day?
Designed to effectively insulate in cold conditions while remaining highly breathable in order to dump excess heat during periods of high exertion, the KOR Airshell is a feat of engineering. Built with lightweight and breathable stretch ripstop Pertex® Quantum Air fabric and equipped with an Airmesh lining for further insulation and ventilation, the idea here is you won’t feel the need to shed your jacket when warming up.
This jacket is furthermore designed to resist light precipitation, so it won’t mind getting wet compared to most other down garments.
Weighing just 12.3 ounces, it should also be noted that this is a remarkably lightweight piece of apparel that packs wonderfully due to its compressible nature, so it can be easily stuffed into an already full pack.
Loaded with additional practical features such as an array of pockets, an adjustable hood, elastic bindings on the cuffs, and a drawcord hem, Mountain Hardwear has not cut any corners here.
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, this is a solid go-to gift for any RV enthusiast, outdoorsman, or outdoorswoman in general.
If you’re truly stumped on what to gift, KingCamp’s Folding Outdoor Camping Bamboo Tables will make an awesome addition to any RV lover’s gear locker.
Available in several sizes up to 4-feet long, these attractive outdoor tables feature a natural bamboo top complete with a treatment for UV, water, and scratch resistance. While many portable camping tables are built with aluminum or hard plastic tops, King Camp has designed a practical alternative here that offers a charming aesthetic.
Featuring height adjustable legs, you can adjust the table height to properly suit the sitting height of your chair. The feet of these tables are also adjustable in order to ensure a nice and level setup on uneven ground. Each table model features its own maximum weight rating – the larger models able to support up to 176 pounds.
Best of all, the table tops are paneled rather than solid, so these tables fold up especially compact into their included carry case.
King Kamp has hit all the bases here in order to create a highly portable, practical, and attractive table option for on-the-go adventures. Be sure to check out our list of the best camping tables for all sorts of alternative options if you like this gift idea!
How about the gift of some mood lighting for creating some lovely ambiance wherever your favorite RV owner parks their vehicle for the night? The Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights are quick and easy to set up, affordably priced, and offer both tasteful and practical illumination.
One of the highlights from our top list of the best solar camping lights, this 48 foot long string of Edison-style bulbs is bound to turn heads at the campground or RV park.
This set of lights includes a portable solar panel that can be mounted or simply staked in the ground. About six hours of direct sunlight will fully charge the lights, resulting in five to six hours of run time. If the RV owner you’re shopping for chooses to, they could easily mount this panel to their vehicle top and unfurl the string lights from there. Alternatively, they could simply utilize the stake on the solar panel in order to maintain the ability to set these lights up anywhere.
Featuring shatterproof, temperature resistant, and waterproof S14 bulbs, this 48-foot long light strand includes 15 replaceable soft white LED bulbs that are nice and bright without straining the eyes. They’re great for hanging or threading between trees and tents, and will also work nicely for shedding light on dark footpaths. Set them up above the dinner table for a romantic meal, hang them within your screen tent for illuminating game night, and more – the applications are endless here!
A charming and unique gift idea that’s bound to see regular use on the road, you can’t go wrong with this rad set of lights from Brightech.
While most RV adventures focus on enjoying time in the outdoors, a proper road trip also includes some of the comforts of home. Movie nights at the campground or RV park can be a blast, and the BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Outdoor Projector is the perfect device for creating an outdoor (or indoor) cinema!
The brand recently sent me a GS50 for testing, and its picture clarity, ease of operation, durability, and cool aesthetic have impressed me on all fronts. This is a battery-powered projector, so you can set it up virtually anywhere if there’s no access to power. Offering about 2.5 hours of playtime on one charge, you can watch a full movie anywhere you decide to set up a viewing screen.
Able to project on screens ranging from 30 to 112 inches, this high-quality projector features a 1080p resolution and is furthermore 4K supported. The GS50 also offers an awesome degree of brightness, featuring a DLP projection system and 500 ANSI lumens with HDR10/HLG for truly brilliant detail.
Perhaps most practical of all in regards to road trips and camping applications, BenQ has built this model to be IPX2 splash-proof and drop-proof up to 2.3 feet, so the design is built mindfully durable for outdoor use. There is also a carry bag included for easier storage and transport.
When it comes to pairing this projector, the GS50 features HDMI, USB type A and C, built-in OS, Bluetooth, and WiFi interfaces for compatibility with all of your devices. Embedded Google-certified Android TV goes on to support AirPlay and Chromecast casting for iOS, MacOS, Android, and PC devices – so you’re covered across the board.
Equipped with an autofocus feature, setting up this projector for optimal viewing is more or less brainless. BenQ has even integrated a collapsible stand into the front of the projector, so finding the right projection angle is made that much easier.
Last but not least, the brand has outfitted this projector with a 2.1 channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass, (two 5W midrange tweeters and amp, and a 10W woofer). The GS50 provides loud, clear audio on its own without the assistance of an additional speaker, but it can also be paired with an external speaker for even more volume.
If you want to learn more about ANSI lumens, resolution, and other details, head over to our top list of the best camping projectors for some clarification on what makes a projector “high-performance”. There are also several other models worth checking out varying in price range, picture quality, brightness, and battery life.
Here’s a super rad gift idea for the RV lovers out there with a passion for entertaining. If the person you’re shopping for is known to have a love for creating cocktails no matter where their adventures take them, the RovR KeepR Mobile Cocktail Caddy is a must-have piece of gear!
Expert and aspiring mixologists alike will find a friend in this innovative and mindfully designed cocktail caddy. Engineered to hold an array of bottles, mixers, bartending tools, and other cocktail components surrounding the leak-proof ice bucket located at the center, this is a truly cool way to take your bar on the go.
Built from leak-proof TPU and high-density foam to keep items cool and dry and equipped with a rugged carry handle for supporting heavy loads, the KeepR is built to handle the abuses of outdoor pursuits. A molded base is also included here in order to ensure a solid grip on most surfaces.
While the KeepR is a downright awesome option for creating a designated bar space within one’s RV or for taking on the move, it also works wonderfully for packing a picnic. You can load the ice bucket with food and stuff a solid amount of snacks and beverages around it – perfect for classy grab-and-go applications.
The Nite Ize Radiant Rechargeable ShineLine is a fun and versatile accessory with countless applications that will no doubt find itself right at home on RV excursions, campouts, and more.
Measuring 10 feet long, this is a stunning rechargeable light strand designed with integrated fiber optic and LED technology. It’s flexible, water-resistant, and even includes four built-in gear-ties so you can set it up virtually anywhere.
Available in several different colors, the ShineLine works great for illuminating table tops for game night or dinner time, and also makes for a charming tent light. The RV owner you have in mind will no doubt find all sorts of both fun and practical applications for this aesthetically striking light strand.
Featuring about six hours of run time on a full battery, you can even charge the ShineLine while using it.
Both an exceptionally portable and versatile lighting accessory, Nite Ize has engineered a stellar gift idea with this one that you simply can’t go wrong with!
If the RV aficionado you’re shopping for has a passion for kayaking or paddling in general but doesn’t have the means to bring along on a traditional-style boat, an Oru foldable Kayak might make for a brilliant gift idea that could change the way they plan their road trip adventures! The Beach Lt is a stellar choice for flatwater recreation that’s affordably priced and downright impressively portable!
Designed to fold up origami-style, this particular model is perfect for fun, easy, and casual paddling. If you’re shopping for a more adventurous, advanced paddler, perhaps looks towards the Bay ST or Coast XT for a vessel that can handle rougher paddling scenarios, and longer distance trips.
Bult from polyethylene paneling for maximum integrity and minimum bulk, assembling and breaking down this vessel takes only a little bit of practice before mastery. While inflatable kayaks also pack down wonderfully compact and lightweight, they do not offer the same on-the-water responsiveness and durability as a hard-sided boat. Oru has engineered their kayaks to feel more like a traditional kayak than a portable grab-and-go vessel, and once you get in one, it’s easy to see thay’ve achieved this goal.
What’s brilliant about the Beach Lt, is that it sets up even easier than Oru’s other model boats in as little as five minutes, and still maintains a 300-pound weight capacity. While the hull may not be designed for handling strong current or wave action, that’s not to say this isn’t still a highly capable vessel that tracks and paddles like a traditional, hard-bodied kayak.
Weighing just 26 pounds, and compatible with the Oru Pack backpack carry system, this boat is furthermore a VERY easy to bring along boat no matter where you’re heading. Packing down to just 33 by 12 by 29 inches folded up, the RV enthusiast you’re shopping for can slide this boat right into their trunk or cargo hold, and then carry it up miles to that mountain lake they’ve always wanted to take a spin on!
Be sure to take a look at our list of the best portable kayaks for a more detailed breakdown of the Beach Lt, as well as several other Oru models and an array of different brand boats!
How about the gift of a highly packable, go-anywhere, do-anything personal watercraft? If the RV enthusiast you’re shopping for is a lover of paddling or simply enjoys being out on the water, the Kokopelli XPD Pack Raft could make for a stellar gift idea!
This tough little raft is built with 100D reinforced PVC for excellent puncture and abrasion resistance, so don’t let its inflatable nature fool you into thinking it’s anything short of rock solid. Measuring 7 feet long and 3 feet wide, the XPD Pack Raft is a highly capable boat that you can take down aggressive whitewater or out on the lake for a leisurely paddle.
Packing down compact enough to be strapped to your pack, Kokopelli has engineered a pack raft here that’s truly up for any adventure. It’s a wonderful gift for both expert and novice paddlers of all styles due to its extreme versatility. Best of all – there’s no boat trailer or roof racks required for transport, simply deflate and roll the raft when it’s time to pack up and stash it with the rest of your packed gear.
It’s a wonderful tool for paddling on otherwise impossible to access mountain lakes, exploring rivers and creeks, and even for playing out in the surf. Some XPD owners even utilize this raft as a gear sled over snowy landscapes!
External D-rings and attachment points furthermore provide the paddler with plenty of places to lash gear, so you can pack a fair amount of cargo on this bad boy despite its small size. The included seat cushion also features some behind-the-back storage for your on-hand essentials.
With an inflation bag included for easy manual blow-ups, the person you’re shopping for can truly pack and inflate this raft anywhere they’re willing to carry it.
A fun and versatile raft for both hardcore and casual on-the-water applications, the XPD will blow your favorite RV lover’s ability to recreate wide open!
RV trips almost always call for some fun outdoor games. The Bottle Bash Outdoor Flying Disc Game Set is an exciting and competitive game perfect for both family groups, and rowdy get togethers with friends.
The objective of the game is simple – teams of two players take turns trying to knock the bottle off their opponent’s pole. The game set includes all of the necessary components for play, including a 175-gram frisbee.
We’re big fans of this particular game because of its tendency to get wild after a few rounds…. but be sure to check out our list of the best camp games for some other awesome options!
The SylvanSport Dine O Max Camp Kitchen System will change the game when it comes to prepping and actively cooking at the campground, RV park, and wherever else your favorite RV owner might make meals.
This impressively portable kitchen system provides 8.8 square feet of bamboo countertop prep surface along with a large wash basin, adjustable storage cubbies for use as a pantry, and hanging hooks for utensils. There is also a sleeve on the fold-up portion which can be used to stash extra utensils, spices, and more.
Engineered with a light and durable, height-adjustable aluminum frame, the Dine O Max is a piece of cake to set up and break down. Everything collapses nicely into the included carry case for easy transport, weighing merely 45 pounds.
The brand even includes a steel windscreen for surrounding your camp stove – a killer camping accessory on its own!
Perfect for tailgates, extended campouts, beach barbeques and so much more, SylvanSport has you covered with a truly awesome, head-turning gift idea with this one!
Getting a good night’s rest while on the road or on an extended campout is pivotal to making the most out of the adventure at hand. The Frontcountry Bed 20 by Sierra Designs is a unique, zipperless sleeping bag option that’s even available in queen sizing for camping pairs!
Even if the person you’re shopping for already owns a sleeping bag, we can assure you this will make a wonderful gift idea. The roomy rectangular shape and zipperless design create an entirely different sleeping experience than using a traditional sleeping bag. By utilizing an integrated comforter rather than a full-length zipper, the brand has created a far less restrictive sleep system here that accommodates side sleepers and those that toss and turn nicely.
Built with a 30D polyester ripstop exterior and a 68D polyester Taffeta interior, the Frontcountry bed is tough against abrasions and wonderfully cozy on the inside. SierraLoft synthetic insulation goes on to ensure you remain nice and toasty all night long, suitable for temps down to 20 degrees.
This innovative sleeping bag is also equipped with several mindful features for further enhancing your rest including a sleeping pad sleeve on the back side to ensure you don’t slide off your camp mattress, as well as a patented self-sealing foot-vent that allows you to stick your feet out of the bag when you need to dump some heat. There are even full length insulated sleeves on the edge of the comforter for sliding in your hands or arms – talk about cozy!
Available in an array of both single and double sizing, this could make for a thoughtful gift for RV duos and solo adventurers alike!
Every gift list oughta include a trusty pocket knife or utility blade. The Gerber Gear Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife Cleaver is a handy little tool for everyday carry that outdoor enthusiasts, in general, will no doubt be impressed by.
Designed with a high-quality, fine-edge 7Cr17MoV steel blade and a machined aluminum handle, this knife is built to last. The textured G-10 handle provides a secure grip in any situation, while the sleek thumb-hole opening enables smooth one-hand operation. A large finger coil goes on to ensure solid hand placement while choking up on the handle – Gerber has mindfully designed the Flatiron Cleaver for an awesomely ergonomic grip.
Complete with a pocket clip specifically designed for low-profile carry, the person you’re shopping for will get used to donning this tool in no time. A killer blade for assisting with all of the everyday tasks you can and can’t think of, it’s hard to go wrong with the gift of a practical and well-built knife.
A properly inclusive, high-quality first aid kit is an essential on a road trip of any caliber. The First Aid Pro Kit from Uncharted Supply Co. is a great assemblage of practical medical supplies that’s nicely portable without sacrificing any important first aid components.
Described by the brand as a “complete medical kit that’s ready for the majority of on-the-go emergencies”, the First Aid Pro is designed to be quite comprehensive without being so cumbersome that it’s difficult to carry on your person. The compact size and low weight (just over one pound) here is suitable for tossing into a daypack, or underneath a boat cushion, so this kit can accompany the person you have in mind on most outdoor pursuits. The 600D Oxford polyester carry case is furthermore equipped with MOLLE webbing for external attachment to already full packs, and is built tough with a water-resistant coating to can handle the abuses of the outdoors just fine.
Mindfully designed with compartmentalized storage, the brand has employed individual, pre-labeled pockets here in order to make for quick and easy access to your supplies at a moment’s notice. There is even a bit of extra included storage for your personal medications, sunscreen, extra bandages, etc.
The contents here include:
- 20 sterile adhesive dressings
- 4 antiseptic skin wipes
- 3 cotton gauze swabs
- 2 safety pins
- 2 pairs of nitrile gloves
- 1 SMART bandage
- 1 triangular bandage
- 1 emergency blanket
- 1 30ml container of saline solution
- 1 first aid booklet and a CPR card
- 1 notepad
While this is a more inclusive than average first aid kit, it does lack some components such as pain medications, burn treatments, splints/braces for injured or broken limbs, and optical treatments to name a few. if you like the idea of gifting a truly extensive array of medical supplies and emergency items, consider gifting an especially outfitted set of supplies for remaining onboard the RV. A few of our top picks for super-equiped, “treat-anything” first aid kits include:
Here’s a practical gift idea that will help the RV owner you have in mind to safely and effectively secure their gear onto roof racks, equipment trailers, and more. The Front Runner Stratchit Adjustable & Heavy Duty Elastic Securing Straps have all the benefits of a compact ratchet strap and bungee cord combined, resulting in an easy-to-use, versatile strap system.
Adjustable from 22 to 63 inches, and extending an additional 8 inches when fully stretched, these straps are perfect for tightly securing expensive, potentially fragile gear such as surfboards or bicycles without fear of damage due to over-tightening. They are also a superior option compared to standard ratchet straps when it comes to gear rattling loose on bumpy roads.
Featuring a Velcro tab for better strap management and large stainless steel carabiners, this handy tie-down system is both simple to use and built to last. Simply secure the ends and hand tighten the strap, and voila – you’re ready for the road!
On RV trips, you never know where you might set up camp for the night (or week), so owning a privacy tent is a wise decision. Perfect for setting up a changing room, toilet space, or shower station, the Lightspeed Outdoors 3 in 1 Quick Set Up Privacy Tent is a truly handy piece of gear to own for extended road trips.
One of our top picks within our top list of the best privacy tents, this is an excellent value, generously sized option. Featuring a footprint measuring 5 by 5 feet and 6.75 feet of headroom, there’s plenty of space in there for even the largest of outdoorsmen.
Designed for a simple and rapid setup utilizing a compression hub and pre-threaded telescoping poles and built with a 100% polyester design featuring water resistant 800mm PU coated fabric for enduring wet weather, this little tent makes for a reliable companion in the field that’s no hassle to implement into your existing RVing or camping routine.
The brand has equipped this privacy tent with a large dual-zippered D-shaped door and 2 zippered rooftop windows for improving ventilation – especially handy when temps are stifling hot. A towel strap, mesh stash pockets, and a space to hang a camp shower are also integrated here which dramatically improve one’s overall showering experience in the field. There’s even a removable floor that can be utilized when it makes sense to, and left aside when it doesn’t.
Complete with integrated guylines and webbed stake loops for additional stability in rough weather, Lightspeed Outdoors has followed all the way through with including the features that matter most here. There’s also of course an oversized carry bag included, as well as additional stakes.
With a few different color choices to select from, you can even personalize this privacy tent to match your favorite RV owner’s existing gear lineup or preferred aesthetic.
Here’s a cool and outside-of-the-box gift idea for an RV owner that’s perfect for passing the time while relaxing in the great outdoors. the Morakniv Wood Carving Knife 120 is a well-reviewed, high-quality blade intended for all sorts of woodworking, whittling, and carving.
Equipped with a barrel-shaped wooden handle and a tapered blade, the brand describes this tool as an “alternative carving knife great for novice craftspeople looking to take their creativity to new levels”
A great gift for aspiring and expert wood craftsmen alike, the 2.4-inch full-tang knife blade here is made of laminated carbon steel and very willingly re-sharpens for an enjoyable carving experience time and time again. Featuring an ergonomic handle built from oiled Scandinavian birch wood, the 120 is both comfortable to grip and carefully balanced.
Widdling and carving are gratifying and rewarding hobbies to those that love it, so supporting this timeless skillset with a fresh new blade or encouraging a new passion altogether is bound to make for a stellar gift!