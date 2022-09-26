41 Best Gifts For RV Owners: The Ultimate List

If you’re crushing road miles for days, weeks, or even months on end, it’s most definitely wise to own both a front and rear camera for your vehicle. If the RV owner you’re shopping for does not already own a dash camera system of sorts, the NEXTBASE 522GW Dash Cam Front and Rear Camera will be an invaluable gift idea that they will wonder why they’ve never owned!

Designed to be small in size in order not to obstruct your driving view, this advanced but easy-to-install and use camera system will ensure the road warrior you’re shopping for always has a record of any potential driving accidents or mishaps while on the road. Owning a high-quality dash cam while embarking on big road trips also provides a cool and unique perspective of your trip if you choose to edit your footage for fun!

Shooting in 1440p Quad HD with a 140-degree viewing angle, this dash cam captures truly high-quality video that you can even view the finer details of street signs with when reviewing footage. NEXTBASE has even equipped this model with Alexa built-in so you can play music, place calls, hear the news, check the weather, get directions, find parking, and more – all from behind the wheel on your way to the next destination. Talk about a practical tool for long drives!

Best of all, this camera system utilizes Blutetooth 4.2 Low Energy technology and Wi-Fi connectivity, so your latest video files can easily be sent to your smartphone or tablet and instantly viewed. If you want or need to really get close looks at your captured footage, newly developed playback software enables you to pull it up on your computer and view it at the highest possible resolution for getting a closer look at plate numbers, and more.

Not to be ignored, the Nextbase Rear Window Camera included here fits directly into your rear window via a wired connection to your front Dash Cam, and can be used as a backup camera. This might bethe most practical feature of all depending on the type of RV the person you’re shopping for drives!

With several different purchase packages available including SD cards, the rear camera, and more, you can select just the right option for the RV lover you have in mind.

All in all, this is a mindful and exceptionally practical piece of gear to own for even shorter duration RV adventures that will bring greater safety, peace of mind, and convenience to each and every road trip to come.