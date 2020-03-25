11 Best Gun Cleaning Kits: Which Is Right For You?

Cleaning and maintaining your firearms is of monumental importance if you want to ensure your guns remain as safe, accurate and long-lived as possible. Disassembling your firearms for proper maintenance is a task that can’t be practiced often enough when it comes to the overall health and life-span of your weapons, so wise sportsmen and shooting enthusiasts should form a habit of routine gun-cleaning.
Our list of the best gun cleaning kits has compiled the top choices for all gun types and calibers so whether you have trap shooting, hunting, or home defense in mind, we’ve got you covered with the ideal options.
If you’re new to the world of shooting sports or need a refresher on how to properly clean your firearms and which products to use, make sure to read through our extra content section below for some handy tips and suggestions!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- For all rifles, pistols, shotguns, and inline muzzleloaders
- 100% cotton 2 and 3 inch patches, 3 slotted tips, and 2 patch savers
- 4 firearm specific ripcords for quick one-pass cleaning in the field
- 5.56mm B.O.N.E tool quickly and easily cleans the bolt, bolt carrier, and firing pin
- 16 bronze bore brushes accommodate virtually any caliber firearm
- Array of lubricants and greases with various applicator tips
- The portable case allows you to easily take it to the range and doubles as a work surface with two vice options
The All Caliber Elite Range Box with Universal Gun Cleaning Gear by Otis Technology is a wonderful cleaning kit for hunters and shooting range enthusiasts alike that offers an expansive array of cleaning solvents, bore brushes, and patches for maintaining virtually any firearm!
This option is a bit pricier than most gun cleaning kits, but that’s because of the inclusiveness of this toolset. There is a huge array of bronze brushes, slotted tips, ripcords and other technical tools for cleaning any and all firearms the way you should – super thoroughly!
Otis Technology even includes four firearm specific ripcords for fast, one-pass cleaning of your guns in the field or at the range – perhaps the most valuable and practical set of tools included here. While disassembling your weapons and taking the time to properly maintain each component is essential, it’s wonderful having some tools for quick and easy cleaning between more thorough maintenance.
The brand’s renowned 5.56mm B.O.N.E tool quickly and easily cleans the bolt, bolt carrier, and firing pin – another valuable and highly practical component to this impressively equipped set.
A nice array of solvents, lubricants, and greases is also included here, providing you with a fair amount of product to complete quite a few cleanings before needing to restock.
The portable case allows you to easily take this kit to the range, or to a fellow sportsman’s workshop and furthermore doubles as a work surface with two vice options for effectively holding down long guns.
All things considered, this is a brilliantly equipped gun cleaning kit from a respected brand in the industry that provides you with some of the most practical and relevant tools available for effective gun maintenance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- For all rifles, pistols, shotguns, and inline muzzleloaders
- 100% cotton 2 and 3 inch patches, 3 slotted tips, and 2 patch savers
- 16 firearm specific bronze bore brushes with size marked on brush stem for cleaning virtually any caliber firearm
- 8, 12, and 36 inch aircraft-grade Memory-Flex cables and thread connector for proper Breech-to-Muzzle cleaning
- Small and large obstruction removers effectively knock out mud, snow, stuck casings and also double as a t-handle base for included t-handle
- t-handle and stud included for small caliber cleaning
- Nice assortment of included solvents, lubricants and oils
- Includes an array of technical tools such as 223cal/5.56mm chamber brush, pin punch, end brush, straight pick, locking lug scraper, scraper, short AP brush, double end AP brush and male and female rod for more precise cleaning
- 6 Memory-Flex cables of varying length for effective and correct Breech-to-Muzzle cleaning
- Includes an integrated/detachable complete Tactical cleaning kit in a compact soft case including 6 brushes, 3 cables, 2 and 3 inch patches, 0.5 fl.oz. Bio-CLP, and chamber flag
- Lens tissue, lens spray, lens brush and lens cloth for optics care
The Otis Elite Gun Cleaning Kit is a truly thorough all-inclusive, universal gun cleaning kit that even integrates a detachable, highly portable tactical cleaning kit for grab-and-go or emergency use.
This high-quality maintenance option is for servicing all rifles, pistols, shotguns, and muzzleloaders, so if you own multiple firearms of varying caliber, this is a great go-to.
With a tremendous array of firearm specific bronze brushes, six aircraft-grade Memory-Flex Cables, plenty of cotton cleaning patches of various sizes, and a whole mess of additional technical tools, you get quite a bit of bang for your buck with this one! Otis Technology has really stocked this kit with everything you need and more for completing ultra-thorough gun cleanings and maintenance.
While other universal gun cleaning kits provide you with a wide array of brushes and cables/rods, they typically lack the more technical tools included here such as the locking lug scraper, pin punch, chamber brushes, and obstruction removers. Those who are truly serious about gun maintenance will be wise to seek out a kit with this level of tool-inclusiveness.
Perhaps the coolest and most valuable part of this option is the detachable, complete Tactical cleaning kit that comes within a compact soft case including six brushes, three cables, 2 and 3 inch patches, a 0.5 fl oz. tube of Bio-CLP, and a chamber flag. It’s the perfect tactical cleaning kit for emergency situations that might require you to run out of the house with your essentials, or for packing on a minimalist backcountry hunt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Compact, caliber-specific, all-inclusive cleaning kit (select your caliber)
- Originally developed for the soldier – now available for hunters and shooters
- Contains all the tools needed for proper Breech-to-Muzzle cleaning
- Includes various Memory-Flex cables, a bore brush, slotted tip, cleaning patches, all-purpose receiver brush, and solid rod sections
- Ripcord for quick, one-pass cleaning
- Lightweight carry case only includes the materials for the selected caliber weapon, making this kit particularly portable for grab-and-go use
The Defender Series Gun Cleaning Kit by Otis Technology is a remarkably compact and portable cleaning kit that’s offered in a wide array of specific calibers in order to provide you with the materials you need to solely match your desired firearm(s).
Originally developed for the soldier, this kit is now available for hunters and shooters – offering a minimalist, yet all-inclusive option specifically suited for your caliber weapon(s) rather than a more cumbersome and cluttered universal kit. The fact that you decide the caliber of this cleaning kit makes it particularly coherent and no-nonsense when it comes to owning everything you need, and nothing you don’t.
Its caliber-specific set-up and resulting lightweight portability make this option one of the ultimate grab-and-go kits for any context from backcountry hunting-trips to emergency evacuation situations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Universal kit for cleaning and maintaining all popular calibers of modern firearms (rifles, handguns, shotguns, etc.)
- Various cotton cleaning pads and swabs
- 17 brushes, and various cables and rods sized for any caliber firearm
- Nice array of technical picks, jags, brushes and alternative tools for the price point
- Materials for proper optics cleaning
- Includes bottles for oils, lubricants, etc.
- Kit comes organized in a compact case that is both MOLLE and PALS compatible, with room to spare for a few additional items
The Delta Provision Gun Cleaning Kit is an intermediate level, impressively equipped kit for the cost that includes a little bit of everything in a reasonably compact carry case for maintaining virtually any and all firearms.
Including 17 brushes and various cables and rods sized for any caliber weapon, this kit has hit all the bases for every gun owner. A variety of cotton cleaning pads and swabs, as well as a nice array of technical picks, jags, brushes, and alternative tools all total to an excellent value kit for the price point.
Those seeking a universal gun cleaning kit that offers quality, vs. cheapo tools and components without entering the top price-tier options will be wise to give this option a look.
Delta Provision Company has furthermore included some materials for proper optics cleaning within this kit, so they’ve got your rifle scope and other optics covered!
This option comes organized in a compact soft case that is both MOLLE and PALS compatible, so attaching it to a larger range or hunting bag is made easy, as is outfitting it with some additional components. There is furthermore some room to spare for a few additional items within the carry bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- For standard rifle and pistol calibers plus 12 gauge, 20 gauge, and . 410 bore shotguns
- Professional grade cleaning kit organized in a toolbox style storage box
- Cotton swabs for rifles and handguns, as well as for shotguns
- 14 bronze bore brushes
- Brass jags, slotted tips, and adapters
- 3-piece 4mm and 6mm brass cleaning rods
- Includes various muzzle guards, a pick tool and additional cleaning brushes
- Optics cleaning cloth
- Toolbox has ample space for cleaning chemicals/lubricants, extra patches, cleaning cloths, and extra jags/brushes
The Allen Company Ultimate Universal Gun Cleaning Kit is a pro-level, all-inclusive cleaning kit that features top-notch components within a toolbox style carry case which provides ample room for additional items.
This kit includes 14 bronze bore brushes and a wide array of brass jags, slotted tips, and adapters. There are various muzzle guards, as well as a pick tool and some additional utility brushes for doing some more fine-tune detailing.
Included cotton swabs and cleaning cloths add even more value to this kit, and there’s even an optics cleaning cloth included!
Shooters will enjoy the extra space within this toolbox style carry case enabling you to pack cleaning solvents, extra patches, ammo boxes, gun mats, cleaning rags and more. The added storage space makes this more of a mobile work station than solely a cleaning kit, enabling you to more closely customize the essentials you bring to the range.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Universal cleaning kit for all gun types and calibers (rifles, handguns, shotguns and muzzleloaders)
- Cotton patch cleaning roll can be cut to the exact size you want! (6 feet by 4 inches wide)
- 14 Bronze bore brushes
- Solid brass rods (total combined length of 28 inches) for any caliber firearm
- All-brass jags and slotted tips
- Nice array of utility brushes, cotton mops, muzzle guards, and adapters
- Optical cleaning cloth
- Includes an LED magnetic light
- Compact, suitcase-style carry case
The Marksman Precision Universal Gun Cleaning Kit is a top-notch, all-inclusive option for all firearm types and calibers that comes equipped with high-quality brass rods, jags, slotted tips, and adapters.
This is truly a stellar value option when you consider all of the awesome add-ons in addition to the items/tools you would expect to find in a standard universal kit. Apart from the wide assortment of solid brass rods, bronze bore brushes, cotton mops, and adapters, this kit includes some super practical tools such as an LED magnetic bore light and an optical cleaning cloth.
Rather than including a set number of cotton cleaning patches, this kit has included a 6 foot by 4 inch roll of cotton that allows you to cut your cleaning patches to the exact desired size. This might be a bit more time consuming than pulling from pre-cut patches, but you will no doubt get more bang for your buck this way and waste far less material.
Featuring impressive quality of craftsmanship, a wide array of reliable tools, and some highly practical accessories, Marksman Precision has come up with a brilliant gun cleaning kit option for essentially every style shooter with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Universal gun cleaning kit for all firearm types and calibers (rifles, handguns, shotguns, etc.)
- Developed around the revolutionary Rem Squeeg-E technology which removes all dislodged barrel debris in just one pass
- Wide array of nylon and brass bore brushes, as well as various utility brushes, adapters and more
- Sturdy, coated Rem Flex Rod Cables help protect barrel finish with Fast Snap T-Handle for quick adaptability
- Includes 1 oz. Remington Oil and Remington All In Bore Cleaner – offering high-performance on carbon, plastic, lead and copper fouling
- Organized in a heavy-duty, water-resistant, embroidered bag with an adjustable, reinforced shoulder strap
- Bag is sized to carry 4 shotgun shell boxes or up to 8 boxes of other ammo
- Machine-washable Rem Pad (28 by 12 inches) creates a go-anywhere workspace and is velcroed in the bag for simple storage
The Remington Hunting Cleaning and Maintenance Kit is a brilliant all-inclusive option for sportsmen and gun owners who really put their firearms through a lot of abuse out in the field.
If you’re a wetland hunter, backcountry trekker or trap shooting fanatic who cycles a lot of rounds in harsh environments, you should be seeking a cleaning kit of this level that’s designed to really eliminate the filth and grit of the field and/or range.
Developed around the revolutionary Rem Squeeg-E technology, the rod or cable attached pull-through style bore cleaners eliminate the reliance on cleaning patches by removing all dislodged debris. It’s designed to ensure a “mirror clean” chamber and barrel in just one pass, saving you both time and shooting funds by not relying on cleaning patches!
Including a wide array of nylon and brass bore brushes, various utility brushes, adapters and more, this is already an excellent value kit for the cost before you consider the superior technology at play.
The brand furthermore includes 1 oz of Remington Oil and Remington All In Bore Cleaner – offering high-performance on carbon, plastic, lead and copper fouling. For a cleaning kit of this quality and price point, the addition of some solvent and oil is truly awesome.
Remington has even added a machine washable gun cleaning pad (28 by 12 inches) for creating a go-anywhere workspace that’s velcroed within the bag for easy storage and transport.
It’s no surprise that one of the oldest and most trusted brands in the industry is responsible for one of the most highly reviewed and beloved cleaning kits currently available – without a doubt an excellent go-to from Remington that’s a fit for virtually every gun owner, hunting enthusiast or not!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- For a wide range of rifles, handguns, shotguns, and muzzleloaders
- 50 cleaning patches (3 by 3 inch)
- 6 different brass rods for firearms of varying caliber
- 14 Bronze brushes
- Includes a wide array of technical tools including 9 mops, 13 spear-pointed jag, 4 slotted patch loops, 3 utility brushes, 3 muzzle guards, 3 accessory adapters and more
- 4 polishing cloths
- 2 empty bottles for oil, lubricants, etc
- Includes plastic and stainless picks, as well as 100 cotton swabs
- Lightweight durable plastic suitcase style carry case
The GLORYFIRE Universal Gun Cleaning Kit is an excellent value, well-reviewed and impressively equipped kit that’s suitable for virtually any style sportsman.
The brushes, jags, rods, and other technical components might not be as high-performance and built to last as some of the more high-end competitors such as Otis Technology, but this cleaning kit none the less holds its own when it comes to quality. Those who are seeking a budget option worth buying should definitely give this option a look.
The brand provides you with 50 cleaning patches, 6 different brass rods, 14 bronze brushes, and a wide assortment of mops, jags, patch loops, accessory adapters and more. GLORYFIRE furthermore includes 4 polishing cloths, some empty bottles for your favorite solvents and oils and 100 cotton swabs so you can really do some fine-detailing with this kit.
The lightweight suitcase style carry case is not as attractive and conveniently packable as some other options, but its organization and schematic is well thought out. All in all, a great value choice for the casual shooter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Universal kit for rifles, handguns, shotguns, and muzzleloaders
- 50 cotton cleaning pads (3 by 3 inch)
- 18 iron core, brass bristle brushes for every caliber firearm
- 8 strengthened rods for every caliber firearm
- Nice array of jags, mops, brushes, muzzle guards and loops for the price point
- Includes a chamber flag and a bottle for lubricants, oils, etc.
- Durable suitcase style carry case
The GLORYFIRE Elite Gun Cleaning Kit is a slightly upgraded version of the previous GLORYFIRE kit that features some additional strengthened rods, as well as some upgraded iron core, brass bristle bore brushes.
This is a highly comparable cleaning kit to the previous option listed, but offers a few extra components and, higher quality craftsmanship. You get quite a few jags, mops, utility brushes, muzzle guards, and loops with this purchase, as well as a chamber flag and a bottle for adding solvents or oils.
This is another universal gun cleaning kit, so the brushes, rods, and other components are suited for any type and caliber firearm.
Another well reviewed and excellent value gun cleaning kit for the cost that those seeking a general purpose option will be thrilled with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Excellent value universal gun cleaning kit for rifles, handguns, shotguns, and muzzleloaders of all calibers
- 100 cleaning patches (50 3 by 3 inch and 50 3 by 1.5 inch)
- 14 bronze bore brushes
- 6 rods for every caliber
- Solid brass gun jags and slotted tips are well-reviewed for quality
- Nice array of mops, muzzle guards, utility brushes, accessory adapters, and polishing cloths for the price point
- 2 oil bottles for lubricants, oils, etc.
- Includes a gun cleaning mat for an effective workspace
- Compact, suitcase-style carry case is durably built
The iunio Universal Gun Cleaning Kit With Mat is an excellent value, impressively inclusive cleaning kit for the cost that conveniently includes a drop-down mat for creating an effective work station wherever you decide to break down your firearms.
Including 14 bronze brushes, 6 rods, and solid brass jags and slotted tips for every style and caliber firearm, this is a truly universal gun cleaning kit that has you covered no matter what assortment of guns you own.
inuio furthermore includes 3 by 3 inch cleaning pads, as well as 3 by 1.5 inch cleaning pads (50 of each), providing you with a bit of variety for cleaning differing caliber firearms.
The included gun cleaning mat is in our opinion, an essential item for breaking down and maintaining your guns, and therefore brings the value of this kit from good to great. Budget buyers seeking an affordable option for a variety of firearm types and calibers will no doubt be impressed with what this kit has to offer!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Compact, all-inclusive kit for cleaning .22 to .45 caliber pistols
- 100% cotton, 3-inch patches
- Includes 2 brass bore brushes as well as small and large slotted tips
- 8, 12, and 20 inch aircraft-grade Memory-Flex cables for proper Breech-to-Muzzle cleaning
- Otis BIO CLP solvent and chamber flag included
- Entire kit stores neatly in an impressively compact 4 by 4 by 2.5 inch soft case
The Otis Technology Pistol Cleaning Kit is a brilliant option for gun owners seeking a highly compact and portable cleaning kit that’s exclusive to handguns.
If you solely own handguns or are interested in purchasing a handgun specific kit for grab-and-go, emergency use, this is a wonderful quality and thoughtfully designed option. The entire kit stores neatly in an impressively compact 4 by 4 by 2.5 inch soft case, so this set of tools and can be easily packed for virtually any context.
Including two brass bore brushes, 3-inch cotton cleaning patches, small and large slotted tips, a chamber flag, and even some Otis BIO CLP, you get quite a bit of bang for your buck with this one. The brand furthermore includes 8, 12 and 20-inch aircraft-grade Memory-Flex cables for proper Breech-to-Muzzle cleaning.
A simple, but fully inclusive cleaning kit for handgun owners that provides you with everything you need, and nothing you don’t, the Otis Technology Pistol Cleaning Kit is another stellar buy from the brand!