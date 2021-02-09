9 Best Hand Muff Warmers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Keeping your hands warm while cold-weather hunting can be a real challenge. While it’s important to keep your core nice and toasty, nothing’s worse than cold hands.
There are a lot of hunting glove options out there that work well but unfortunately sacrifice dexterity and full use of your hands. Having a nice quality hand muff for hunting allows you to remain comfortable while also enabling you to keep your fingers exposed, providing the best possible handle on your gun or bow.
1. Sitka Hudson Windstopper Insulated Hand MuffPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Internal hand warmer pocket
- Easily can insert gloved hands
- Wide strap does not dig into you
- DWR finish
- Windstopper fabric
- Side release option
- Can be worn around the neck or waist
- Amazon's choice
- Quite expensive
- Only one camo option available
- Lacks any interanal gear organization
Any sportsman who has had the pleasure of owning gear by Sitka knows the top-notch quality of this brand. The Hudson Insulated Hand Muff is no exception to Sitka’s reputation – this is a seriously toasty, wind and waterproof hunting muff that effectively keeps out the elements.
A DWR finish and Windstopper fabric ensure nasty weather won’t get to your hands, and there’s even an internal hand warmer pocket built-in if you need a boost! This is a great choice for tree stand and blind hunters who sit still all day and really need something warm.
The Incinerator Muff accommodates for gloved hands well which is a huge bonus and a side release option allows you to offload heat when you need to. The strapping is nice and wide and won’t uncomfortably sink into you if you need to really cinch it down.
Sitka has hit all the bases with this one, no doubt one of the best hunting muff options out there if you have the funds!.
Find more Sitka Incinerator Insulated Hand Muff information and reviews here.
2. ALPS OutdoorZ Deluxe Hand WarmerPrice: $66.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Neoprene construction, fleece lined
- Clear vestibule pocket, velcro pocket and 6 shell loops for organizin gear and ammo
- Top swivel clips and bottom D-Rings allow for easy attachment to your waders (or virtually anything)
- Wrist cuffs
- Real tree MAX-5 camo pattern
- No camo selection
- Designed with organization in mind, but this is a low profile muff with minimal storage space
- Quality of the buckle is not terribly impressive
The ALPS OutdoorZ Deluxe Hand Warmer is a brilliant choice of hunting muff for waterfowl hunters in particular due to its neoprene construction and exterior shell loops.
This is an effectively waterproof muff (don’t submerge it) that’s fleece lined for some nice warmth. There are also wrist cuffs so you fit nice and snug in there and don’t catch a draft.
A clear vestibule pocket and interior velcro pocket provide you with a bit of storage space for duck calls, snacks, and your phone, but this is a fairly low profile option that doesn’t offer a ton of storage space. The exterior shell loops (six in total) are a particularly awesome feature that ensures you’ve always got your next shot on hand!
While it’s the only option available, the Real tree MAX-5 camo pattern is a versatile and effective camouflage. All in all a killer hunting muff for wet conditions and weather that’s perfect for waterfowl applications!
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Deluxe Hand Warmer information and reviews here.
3. Banded Neoprene Hand WarmerPrice: $39.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Neoprene construction and 100g of Primaloft silver insulation
- Coral fleece liner
- Water-resistant, zippered storage pocket
- Eight exterior shell pockets
- Fairly expensive
- Lack of storage space/organization - this is a low profile hunting muff
- Closing the pocket can be a bit awkward with 3 1/2 inch shells
The Banded Neoprene Hand Warmer is a no-nonsense, high-quality hunting muff option that’s geared towards foul weather waterfowl hunters.
This is a neoprene constructed muff, so it effectively repels water – just don’t submerge it and soak the coral fleece lining. Between the 100 grams of Primaloft Silver insulation, the weatherproof exterior and fleece liner, this is a remarkably warm buff option.
There is not a whole lot or organization potential with this one, Banded has built this option to be low profile and therefore it lacks bells and whistles. There are, however, eight shell sleeves on the front, as well as one water-resistant zippered storage pocket.
There are two available camo patterns, bottomland and REAL TREE MAX 5 – two highly versatile choices for contrasting environments.
Find more Banded Neoprene Hand Warmer information and reviews here.
4. Avery Hunting Gear Neoprene HandwarmerPrice: $33.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built from Waterproof 3mm neoprene with a sport fleece liner
- 3 pockets and integrated choke tube sleeves
- 10 external shell loops
- Wrist cuffs ensure you don't catch a draft
- The zips and clips do not appear to be of superior quality
- One available camo pattern
- Shell loops are stacked a bit tight together - may take some getting used to if you have clumsy hands
The Avery Hunting Gear Neoprene Handwarmer is a stellar option of hunting muff for waterfowl hunters and those who endure foul weather.
This hand warmer offers total weather protection, a nice degree of organization, and ten external shell loops for easy access to your gear and ammo.
The neoprene construction makes this is a totally weather-resistant option that won’t allow the wind or wetness to get to your hands while the sport fleece liner ensures you stay cozy in there. Wrist cuffs also work to ensure that your hands don’t catch a draft in there.
Two velcro flap pockets and a zippered pocket furthermore provide you with some space to stash gear, and there’s even integrated choke tube sleeves in there!
Unfortunately, there’s only one available camo pattern, but the good news is it’s a versatile aesthetic for a wide range of hunting environments.
Find more Avery Hunting Gear Neoprene Handwarmer information and reviews here.
5. Banded Soft Shell Primaloft HandwarmerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft shell construction with 100g Primaloft silver insulation
- Coral fleece liner
- Eight exterior shell sleeves and a zippered storage pocket
- Nice camouflage selection
- Includes wader clips for easy attachment to your person
- Fair price point
- Soft shell construction is water resistant, but likely won't keep you dry in a downpour
- Low profile option that does not offer a ton of storage for additional gear
- Quality of the buckle is not terribly impressive
The Banded Soft Shell Primaloft Handwarmer is a versatile, four-season hunting muff that’s suitable for a wide range of hunting applications.
This unit is equipped with 100 grams of Primaloft Silver insulation, so it means business when it comes to combatting the cold. A coral fleece liner adds some comfort and additional warmth to this option.
Banded has designed this muff to be effectively water-resistant as well as breathable, so although it won’t fare as well as their neoprene model in foul weather, it can still stand up to a reasonable amount of wetness just fine.
The brand has built this option to be relatively low profile, so it’s not loaded with storage options. There is however a front zippered storage pocket and eight external shotgun shell sleeves.
There is a nice selection of camouflage patterns to choose from, so chances are there’s an aesthetic that matches up nicely with your hunting grounds.
Find more Banded Soft Shell Primaloft Handwarmer information and reviews here.
6. Hot Shot Textpac Thinsulate Insulated Hand MuffPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Camo brushed Tricot shell
- Odor-x anti-microbial lining
- 80 grams of thinsulate insulation
- Textpac portal allows for smartphone use
- Neoprene punch through cuffs allow a draft in
- Only one camo option available
- Texpac window fogs up in below freezing temps
The Hot Shot Textpac Thinsulate Insulated Hand Muff is an excellent value polyester, brushed Tricot shell hand warmer that very well may fit your needs just fine if you’re on a budget.
Hot Shot has built this muff with 80 grams of thinsulate insulation and neoprene punch-through cuffs. The neoprene system is great for easily pulling your hands in and out of, but it allows for a bit of draft to enter the unit.
There’s a shaped textpac with a clear window for operating a smartphone included in this muff that works great when it’s not fogging up. Extremely cold temperatures will create some condensation in there and might make this feature difficult to use.
Where this hunting muff scores some points is in the Odor-X anti-microbial lining. Hot Shot has treated this hand warmer to trap scent making it a great unit for hunting smell-sensitive game like deer.
An external pocket against the backside of the muff even adds a bit of storage capacity. All in all a great all-around unit for moderate to cold temperatures.
Find more Hot Shot Textpac Thinsulate Insulated Hand Muff information and reviews here.
7. Mossy Oak Hunter’s Hand Warmer – Mossy Oak BrushPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Equipped with three exterior storage pockets and gear loops for bringing along some extra equipment
- Internal phone case for keeping your device safe and secure
- Highly adjustable for a compatible fit on any size hunter
- Tight closure around the wrists
- Two of the three external pockets don’t zip or clip shut - be mindful when using them
- Not particularly camouflaged
- Buckle quality is not impressive - you get what you pay for
Here’s a full feature hand warmer by Mossy Oak that offers a nice array of organized storage space, as well as effective warmth!
This warmer is equipped with some awesome features to make it a really effective unit. There are three separate exterior storage pockets – one of them zippered. The soft lined interior has a pull-out phone case for ensuring your cell phone doesn’t get too cold or wet or dislodge while trekking in the field – allowing you to bring your phone with you without having to be concerned about it.
The waist strap is adjustable up to 60 inches, so there’s no hunter this hand warmer won’t fit. There are even some gear loops on the face of the unit for getting creative with your hunting accessories.
The camo pattern is perfect for hunting agricultural land and autumn woodlands, and suitable for a range of other environments. All in all, this is a fully equipped hand warmer for an excellent value.
Find more Mossy Oak Hunter’s Hand Warmer — Mossy Oak Brushinformation and reviews here.
8. Hunter Safety System Muff Pak Hand WarmerPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very warm and suitable for four season use
- Great array of storage pockets
- Effective camo pattern
- Fits well and accommodates for hunters with larger builds
- Heated version available through the same link
- This unit is water resistant, not waterproof - don’t let it get too wet in the field
- Might be a bit large and cumbersome for you if you're an active hunter
- Lining material does not feel nice and soft against your hands
The Hunter Safety System Muff Pak Hand Warmer is a straight forward hand warmer that gets the job done as long as you don’t plan on soaking it! There is also a heated version of this hand warmer available through the same link.
It’s a fleece unit, so it’s not totally waterproof – but will still totally function in wet conditions. I think the two zippered pockets and the front pouch are a really nice added touch that give you some extra space for stowing lighter gear. It’s definitely convenient to have your range finder, spotting scope or duck calls right on hand without having to rummage around and potentially frighten game.
This hand warmer is also great fitting – hunters agree it sits nicely on your person while both standing and sitting.
You’re gonna want to use this one for all sorts of hunting, as well as for cold-weather activities in general. For the price point this is a pretty superior product that you should own for years.
Find more Hunter Safety System Muff Pak Hand Warmer information and reviews here.
9. MOJO Outdoors Hunting Hand WarmerPrice: $37.14Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture wicking fleece liner
- Zippered valuables pouch can hold up to 5 shell boxes
- D-rings on front make it simple to clip this muff to your waders or hang it from your blind
- Comfortable waist belt
- No real closure around the wrists
- One camo option available
- No scent control
The MOJO Outdoors Hunting Hand Warmer a straight forward option that’s both affordable and effective for most hunting applications.
This unit is lined with a moisture-wicking fleece material and features a tough, water-resistant exterior. The main pocket has room for a few shell boxes, giving this option a fairly high gear capacity.
There are clips on the top side of this hand muff in order to hang it from your hunting blind, or even from the D-rings on your waders. Be mindful of the fact that this buff won’t perform well wet, waterfowl hunters may want to look elsewhere.
There is no real closure around the wrists with this unit so those looking for a supremely toasty option might be better off considering the option from Sitka listed here. That being said, this is a great choice to add a bit of warmth to your long tree stand or blind sits.
Find more Browning Wicked Wing Handwarmer information and reviews here.
Cold Hands Are No Fun
Nothing takes your mind out of the moment more than being uncomfortable in the field, equipping yourself with the right cold weather gear will allow you to hunt later into the season without a care in the world.
Whether you're enduring freezing temperatures in your tree stand while waiting stone still for a deer, or getting your hands wet out in the marsh fall or winter duck hunting, having a hand warmer will improve the quality, and perhaps the duration of your hunt.
Rechargeable Hand Warmers
While traditional hunting muffs are a wonderful tool, rechargeable hand warmers are certainly another valuable piece of gear to have in your cold-weather arsenal.
The pocket-portability and almost instantaneous heat provided by rechargeable hand warmers allow you to give your hands a break and really turn up the heat when you need to. It's a great tool to utilize after exposing your hands in a variety of hunting scenarios, and they're surprisingly affordable too!
Most modern units are USB rechargeable, have multiple heat settings and often even function as a portable power bank for your other hunting electronics!
Some of our favorite USB rechargeable hand warmer options include:
- Zippo Rechargeable Hand Warmers
- The Outdoors Way Electric Hand Warmer & LED Flashlight
- Jomst 7800mAh Rechargeable Hand Warmer
Foot Warmers
Don't forget about your feet out there! You might not rely on your toes like you do your fingers while in the field, but that doesn't mean they can't get cold on you and take your focus away from the hunt. When temps are truly low, you can use all the help you can get to ensure you're truly comfortable out there.
Some of our favorite foot warmers for hunting applications include:
- Thermrup Rechargeable Heated Insoles
- Warmfits Battery Powered Rechargeable Heated Insoles
- SNOW DEER Rechargeable Heated Socks
Hunting Gloves
If you're hunting in conditions that really require you to insulate your hands, then you should definitely be considering the best hunting gloves to either pair with or perhaps even replace your traditional hunting muff.
Many of the options available on the market today are remarkably warm and waterproof, and you might find there's no need to tote a cumbersome hunting muff around if you can find a pair suitable for your hunting style.
Our list of the best hunting gloves has tracked down a variety of options for virtually every scenario.
Tent Heaters
If you're hunting from a blind, then you'd be crazy not to consider owning a portable tent heater for long, cold sits.
Camping heaters are safe for enclosed spaces, quiet, and impressively fuel-efficient, making them an invaluable tool for certain hunting scenarios.
You don't need to run a well-made tent heater for more than a few minutes to really pump some heat into your blind, so it's not necessary to leave your unit running all day. When your blind gets chilled and the coast is clear, it's absolutely brilliant having the ability to warm your bones in front of a potent little space heater.
Check out our list of the best tent heaters here.
