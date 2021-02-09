9 Best Hand Muff Warmers: Your Buyer’s Guide

There are a lot of hunting glove options out there that work well but unfortunately sacrifice dexterity and full use of your hands. Having a nice quality hand muff for hunting allows you to remain comfortable while also enabling you to keep your fingers exposed, providing the best possible handle on your gun or bow.

Keeping your hands warm while cold-weather hunting can be a real challenge. While it’s important to keep your core nice and toasty , nothing’s worse than cold hands.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Cold Hands Are No Fun

Nothing takes your mind out of the moment more than being uncomfortable in the field, equipping yourself with the right cold weather gear will allow you to hunt later into the season without a care in the world.

Whether you're enduring freezing temperatures in your tree stand while waiting stone still for a deer, or getting your hands wet out in the marsh fall or winter duck hunting, having a hand warmer will improve the quality, and perhaps the duration of your hunt.

Rechargeable Hand Warmers

While traditional hunting muffs are a wonderful tool, rechargeable hand warmers are certainly another valuable piece of gear to have in your cold-weather arsenal.

The pocket-portability and almost instantaneous heat provided by rechargeable hand warmers allow you to give your hands a break and really turn up the heat when you need to. It's a great tool to utilize after exposing your hands in a variety of hunting scenarios, and they're surprisingly affordable too!

Most modern units are USB rechargeable, have multiple heat settings and often even function as a portable power bank for your other hunting electronics!

Some of our favorite USB rechargeable hand warmer options include:

Foot Warmers

Don't forget about your feet out there! You might not rely on your toes like you do your fingers while in the field, but that doesn't mean they can't get cold on you and take your focus away from the hunt. When temps are truly low, you can use all the help you can get to ensure you're truly comfortable out there.

Some of our favorite foot warmers for hunting applications include:

Hunting Gloves

If you're hunting in conditions that really require you to insulate your hands, then you should definitely be considering the best hunting gloves to either pair with or perhaps even replace your traditional hunting muff.

Many of the options available on the market today are remarkably warm and waterproof, and you might find there's no need to tote a cumbersome hunting muff around if you can find a pair suitable for your hunting style.

Our list of the best hunting gloves has tracked down a variety of options for virtually every scenario.

Tent Heaters

If you're hunting from a blind, then you'd be crazy not to consider owning a portable tent heater for long, cold sits.

Camping heaters are safe for enclosed spaces, quiet, and impressively fuel-efficient, making them an invaluable tool for certain hunting scenarios.

You don't need to run a well-made tent heater for more than a few minutes to really pump some heat into your blind, so it's not necessary to leave your unit running all day. When your blind gets chilled and the coast is clear, it's absolutely brilliant having the ability to warm your bones in front of a potent little space heater.

Check out our list of the best tent heaters here.

