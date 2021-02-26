9 Best Heated Insoles: Compare & Save

Cold feet during the winter months can sometimes feel unavoidable no matter how toasty your socks and footwear might be. If you’re the type who constantly struggles to keep their extremities warm, then a pair of heated insoles will change your life!
While heated socks are another great choice for combatting cold toes, they are often built from subpar fabrics that don’t feel great on your feet. Depending on the sock design and what you’re up to in the field, built-in battery packs can also interfere with your day of winter fun.
Our top list has tracked down the best heated insole options for every context and application, so whether you need some underfoot heat for long tree stand sits, below zero ice fishing days, or for some uninterrupted fun on the slopes, there’s an option here for you!
Our Review
- Features 3 different heating modes with a maximum temperature setting of 140°F
- Up to 8 hours of run time
- Trimmable design can be precisely matched to fit your footwear
- Built-in 3.7V rechargeable batteries
- No wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets
- Wireless remote control
- Wireless design can be easily transferred between footwear assuming the trimmed insoles match the boots/shoes in question well
Those seeking an easy to operate pair of heated insoles offering top-tier warmth and battery life without the hassle of external battery packs and cords should absolutely consider the ActionHeat Rechargeable Heated Insoles.
We recommend these insoles for essentially any application if your budget allows for them. They are a piece of cake to custom-size and wear more comfortably and hassle-free than the vast majority of the competition. Featuring a max temperature setting of 140°F and up to eight hours of run time, these insoles furthermore rank alongside the best of the best in terms of heat output and battery life.
The trimmable design can be precisely matched to fit your footwear, while the built-in 3.7V rechargeable batteries enable easy transfer between shoes/boots without having to run any wiring or secure battery packs (assuming the trimmed insoles are a compatible fit with the footwear in question).
A wireless remote control further simplifies the operation of these insoles so you never have to reach down to your ankles, or even de-glove, in order to access the controls.
With ultra-thin heating elements located underneath the toes, the ActionHeat Insoles ensure all-day warmth where your feet need it most.
Featuring fast and potent heat, an impressive run time, and an awesome degree of customization potential and versatility across footwear, it’s tough to beat the overall value and performance of these righteous heated insoles.
- Features 2 heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 111°F
- Up to 5 hours of run time
- No wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets
- Wireless remote control
- Water-resistant design
- Lithium ion polymer batteries are embedded in the foot warmer
- Can be recharged up to 500 times
The ThermaCell Rechargeable Heated Insoles are a simple and straightforward, yet high-quality option that offer a high degree of comfort and reliable heat as well as a wireless design and remote controller.
Featuring two heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 111°F, these are not the warmest heated insoles on the market by any means. That being said, 111°F is still quite toasty so if you’re not in need of a particularly high-heat option the quality of construction and no-hassle design here is tough to beat.
No wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets are required for running these insoles, simply charge the integrated Lithium ion polymer batteries and embed them into the heel. Totally brainless and out of the way – these are the type of heated insoles you forget you’re even wearing because they feel so natural underfoot.
The wireless remote control furthermore enables you to make temperature adjustments without having to access the batteries by hand, so you can keep your gloves on and avoid pulling up your pant cuffs to root around for your heat controls.
- Features 2 heat modes and a maximum temperature setting of 111°F
- Up to 5 hours of battery life
- No wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets
- Wireless remote control
- Flexible insole material for advanced fit and added comfort
- Can be trimmed to precisely fit shoe size
- Polyethylene construction is inherently water-resistant
- Recharges at least 500 times
The Thermacell ProFLEX Heated Insoles are essentially the upgraded version of the Thermacell base model insoles previously listed. This option is trimmable in order to precisely match your footwear’s dimensions and is built with a Polyethelyne construction that is inherently flexible and water-resistant.
Like the base model, the ProFLEX Insoles feature two heat modes and a maximum temperature setting of 111°F, as well as a five-hour run time. There are no wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets included in the design, so these remain a no-hassle, easy to set up and operate option compared to a lot of the competition.
A wireless remote controller furthermore enables you to make temperature adjustments without having to access the batteries, or even take your gloves off!
Considering the trimmable design and the utilized flexible insole material to enable a more advanced and comfortable fit, we find the ProFLEX Heated Insoles to be well worth the added cost when compared to Thermacell’s base model option.
- Features 3 heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 131℉
- Up to 5 hours of run time
- Built-in batteries are simply removed to charge
- No wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets
- Trimmable design enables you to custom fit these insoles to your boots or shoes
- Designed to be both breathable and cushioned to feel more like a performance insole
- Wireless remote control
- Washable
The Loowoko Unisex Heated Insoles are perhaps the best value choice on this list for those seeking a wireless, no-hassle pair of heated insoles at an affordable price point that still offer a high comfort level, and reliable, powerful heat.
Featuring three heat modes with a maximum temperature setting of 131℉, these insoles are on par with the top-performing options in terms of heat output. Built-in batteries are simply removed to charge, so there’s no wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets to deal with.
The trimmable design furthermore enables you to custom fit these insoles to precisely match your boots or shoes. The fact that the batteries are integrated into the design goes on to enable easy transfer between footwear, as long as the insoles seat nicely after being trimmed.
Built to promote breathability and provide ample cushioning for fast-paced, physically demanding activities. the brand has engineered this option to feel much more like a performance insole than a tacky heated accessory.
The only real downfall here is the not-so-impressive maximum run time of just 5 hours. If you’re seeking all-day warmth beneath your feet then you’ll either have to strategically turn these insoles on and off throughout the day or spring for an option with a higher battery capacity.
All things considered, Loowoko has built an excellent value product here that contends with the industry-leading options at a far lower price point. No doubt a solid choice for anyone not in need of insoles that feature a particularly long run time.
- Temperature can be adjusted incrementally from 104°F to 149°F
- Up to 8 hours of battery life
- Built-in battery design – no wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets
- Trimmable design enables you to precisely match the insole’s dimensions to your footwear
- Wireless remote control
- Built-in temperature sensor to avoid overheating
- Water-resistant fabric liner
- 2000mAh battery can be charged 500 times
The winna Wireless Heated Insoles are another excellent value option for those seeking an easy to operate and high-performing heated insole without having to swallow a staggering price tag.
These insoles don’t really have a downside – they offer incremental heat adjustment from 104°F to 149°F using a handy wireless remote, up to eight hours of battery life, and a trimmable design that can be precisely matched to your foot or footwear.
The built-in battery design means there are no frustrating wires, extension cords, Velcro straps, or battery strap brackets to deal with – simply power on the insoles and enjoy the heat!
Because these insoles feature an impressive maximum heat setting of 149°F, the brand has included an integrated temperature sensor to avoid overheating. A water-resistant fabric liner goes on to ensure the electronic components are that much more secure within your shoe.
Offering a staggering max temperature, exceptional battery life, and a smooth and seamless design that doesn’t make you deal with external batteries, winna has engineered a truly stellar option with these modestly priced heated insoles.
- Features 3 heat settings with a maximum temperature setting of 131°F
- Up to 6 hours of run time
- Trimmable design enables you to precisely match these insoles to your footwear’s dimensions
- 7.4v 2400mAh batteries feature a power display so you can keep a close eye on the remaining charge
- External batteries are secured to your ankle utilizing a velcro strap
- Breathable materials are utilized in both the upper and lower layers to promote the movement of warm air
- Features integrated memory foam for enhanced cushioning and comfort
- Neutral arch support promotes better stabilization
- Washable
The GMAYOO Electric Heated Insoles are a great value option offering reliable performance for anyone who doesn’t mind the fact that the external batteries must be secured to your ankles using a velcro strap.
Running wiring up from out of your shoe to your ankle can be a bit annoying and likely isn’t ideal for utilization in more fast-paced action sports such as skiing. That being said, keeping the battery external has enabled the brand to engineer the insoles with a particularly high degree of comfort and support, so consider the trade-off here if you’re seeking some simple feet-heat for more casual applications such as stationary hunting, ice fishing, and other slower-paced pursuits.
Featuring integrated memory foam for enhanced cushioning and rebound as well as neutral arch support for increased stabilization, these insoles outcompete a lot of the wireless, fully-integrated options when it comes to their inherent fit and feel. The brand has furthermore utilized breathable materials in both the upper and lower layers to promote the movement of warm air.
A trimmable design enables you to precisely match these insoles to your footwear’s dimensions, while the 7.4v 2400mAh batteries feature a power display so you can keep a close eye on your remaining charge. A six-hour run time and maximum temperature setting of 131°F go on to compete with the industry-leading options.
The GMAYOO Electric Heated Insoles offer everything you want out of a pair of heated insoles at an exceptionally reasonable price point, the only catch being the utilization of external batteries that require you to wear ankle straps. Those who don’t require their heated insoles to keep up on action-packed outdoor endeavors will absolutely find a friend here.
- 3 Base level heat settings for maintaining warmth, and a fourth mode that provides a 3-minute extra blast of heat
- Run time is upwards of 7 hours
- Trimmable insoles that can be precisely matched to your ski/snowboard boots, or regular footwear
- Recommended for installation rather than for switching between footwear
- Utilizes an external battery pack that must be clipped somewhere secure
- Easy to read LED lights indicate remaining battery life
- Advanced global charging technology senses when the batteries are fully charged and protects them from overcharging
- Compatible with all S and prior e and m series battery packs
The Hotronic FootWarmer S4 Universal Insoles are an advanced, top-quality option for those seeking a pair of insoles that offer high heat and a long run time, as well as a more permanent installation.
The brand has engineered these insoles to be precisely matched to your desired footwear and then meticulously installed rather than opting for a design that’s freely switched between your shoes and boots. This feature has its pros and cons, but if you’re looking to add some heat to a specific pair of boots or footwear and then keep it there, this is an excellent go-to.
Featuring three heat settings for maintaining warmth, and a fourth mode that provides a 3-minute extra blast of heat, these insoles really pack a punch. They are well-rated for all-day use and are furthermore compatible with all S and prior e and m series battery packs from the brand.
These insoles are powered by an external battery pack that must be clipped somewhere secure, so be mindful of where you place your power source during fast-paced activities such as skiing. There are even easy to read LED lights present on the batteries that indicate the remaining charge so you can keep a close pulse on battery status and strategically conserve your energy.
While the setup process is a bit tricky and may even require you to make a small incision in order to properly run the wiring from the inside of your footwear out to the battery pack, you’ll find that the added installation effort is well worth the wait once you get these insoles in action!
- 3 Base level heat settings for adjusting and maintaining warmth as well as a fourth mode that provides a 3-minute extra blast of heat
- Run time upwards of 7 hours
- Custom-designed heating pads that are engineered for compatibility with virtually any insole, including custom orthotic insoles
- Recommended for installation rather than for switching between footwear
- Utilizes an external battery pack that must be clipped somewhere secure
- Easy to read LED lights indicate remaining battery life
- Advanced global charging technology senses when the batteries are fully charged and protects them from overcharging
- Compatible with all S and Prior e and m Series Battery Packs
The Hotronic FootWarmer S4 Custom Boot Heater offers the same heating strength and running time as well as a comparable installation process when compared the brand’s Universal insole option previously listed.
The difference between the two models is that these are custom-designed heating pads engineered for compatibility with virtually any insole, including custom orthotic insoles. Essentially, the idea here is that you can add some heat to your favorite footwear without having to replace the insoles. This is especially relevant for folks who rely on custom-made insoles for help with their chiropractic health, and for skiers and snowboarders who refuse to replace their boot’s stock insole.
Like the Universal Insoles previously listed, the S4 Custom Boot Heaters feature three base-level heat settings for adjusting and maintaining warmth, as well as a fourth mode that provides a 3-minute extra blast of heat. The run time is approved for all-day wear so you can ensure toasty toes for upwards of seven hours if you strategically conserve battery.
As with the Universal insoles, these heating pads are recommended for permanent installation rather than for switching between footwear. Set up can be a little tricky, so check out this helpful instructional video for a closer look at how these pads are best installed.
While they are recommended for installation in one pair of footwear rather than interchangeable use, they can still be removed from and switched between shoes as long as you have the patience to go through the install process all over again.
- Maximum heat output of 135°F
- 12V Power system is intended to be connected to the electrical system on a motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV, boat, etc for an unlimited power supply
- Interconnected Microwire technology heats the entire footbed
- Can be plugged directly into compatible 12V Gerbing garments in order to create an interconnected system running off a single power source
- Built from EVA material for high integrity and long life span
- Will need to purchase a compatible 12V battery in order to utilize these insoles apart from your vehicle’s power source
The Gerbing 12V Hybrid Heated Insoles with Microwire Technology are a brilliant solution for motorcycle riders, snowmobilers, boaters, ATV enthusiasts, and more who don’t let the cold weather stop their high-speed, full-exposure fun!
If you’re seeking high-strength heat for your feet that will last all day – no questions asked, then this is the heated insole option for you. Gerbing has engineered these insoles to run directly off of your vehicle’s DC power source, so you’ll never run out of charge as long as there’s gas in the tank! The brand has furthermore designed these insoles to be compatible with Gerbing’s other 12V heated garments, so you can interconnect this product with heated pant liners, jackets, and more so that your entire heated garment array is running off of the same power source.
You will need to purchase a compatible 12V battery in order to utilize these insoles apart from your vehicle’s power source.
Featuring a maximum heat output of 135°F and built from rugged, but foot-friendly EVA material, these insoles are rated for a high degree of heat as well as for long lifespan. The inherent build offers excellent durability so you can wail on these insoles all you want and also easily switch them between footwear without concern for their integrity.
All in all, a uniquely applied, yet brilliant choice of heated insole depending on your needs!