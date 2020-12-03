20 Best Hunting Jackets: The Ultimate List

Our top list has compiled the best quality and value hunting jackets on the market so you can select something that best fits your hunting style and purchase with confidence!

A hunter’s jacket is no doubt one of the most vital pieces of gear that comes into the wilderness. It’s the kind of thing that we become attached to over the seasons and have a hard time replacing – but it’s important to remember the benefits of a new jacket.

Our Unbiased Reviews

More Than Just an Outer Layer

Usually, a hunting jacket's main purpose is to provide warmth in cold conditions - but don't forget that's only one factor that makes a jacket excel at hunting. Any experienced sportsman knows that there's a lot more to a jacket than just insulation that can make it a great hunting companion.

Noise output when moving, scent control when in close proximity to game, and of course camouflage are all factors to consider when purchasing a new hunting jacket.

We've selected lightweight, low profile outerwear for maximum range of motion while bow hunting all the way to fully insulated winter wear for tracking game through the most frigid landscapes.

Whatever your plans are this hunting season -- tackle the wilderness in a new hunting jacket and ensure both your warmth and stealth are at a maximum!

Waterproof Hunting Jackets

If you're chasing waterfowl in wetland environments, scouting new potential hunting spots during rain-days, or embarking on multi-day big game hunts with unpredictable weather forecasts, you're going to need a totally waterproof hunting jacket.

Some of our top picks for hunting jackets that won't let you down when it comes to wetness include:

SITKA Gear is a top-outfitter in the industry that carries a variety of impressively equipped waterproof hunting jackets. Although expensive, their apparel is no doubt some of the best on the market. Some seriously stellar waterproof options from the brand include:

Insulated Jackets

If you're seeking a hunting jacket to combat the bitter late-season cold, then you're going to need a highly insulated option.

Sedentary tree stand and duck blind hunters, in particular, will really have a need for an insulated hunting jacket that effectively traps body heat, as well as shields from the elements.

Some of our favorite insulated jackets for the job include:

Some great affordable insulated options that are worth buying if you're on a budget include:

Merino Wool Base Layers

Your outerwear is only half the battle when outlasting the elements in the field - when it comes to your base layers, merino wool is hands-down one of the top options of material.

Wool is a remarkable insulator, even retaining its insulating ability when wet. Merino fibers work at wicking away sweat and moisture from your skin because they are inherently porous. The fibers are furthermore odor-absorbing, making it the ideal base-layer material for hunts where you don't want your scent on the scene.

Some of our favorite merino wool base layer tops for hunting include:

Our top picks for merino wool base layer bottoms are:

Hunting Pants

While you're shopping for a hunting jacket, you'd be wise to consider pairing it with a new pair of hunting pants.

In our opinion, hunting bottoms don't get the credit they deserve yet are more or less just as pivotal to your comfortability, stealth, and concealment in the field as your jacket is.

Check out our top list of the best hunting pants, as well as our top picks of waterproof hunting pants for some help choosing the best option for your hunting style(s).

