20 Best Hunting Jackets: The Ultimate List

A hunter’s jacket is no doubt one of the most vital pieces of gear that comes into the wilderness. It’s the kind of thing that we become attached to over the seasons and have a hard time replacing – but it’s important to remember the benefits of a new jacket.
Our top list has compiled the best quality and value hunting jackets on the market so you can select something that best fits your hunting style and purchase with confidence!
-
1. Best Value Jacket for Hunting Upland Game: Browning Pheasants Forever Upland JacketPrice: $107.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blood proof game bag on the front of the jacket allows you to conveniently carry birds in the field cleanly
- Flip out shell pockets allow for quick and easy reloading even while wearing gloves
- Built in blaze orange meets hunter safety requirement and will not fade
- There’s a ton of additional storage within the ‘backpack’ type pocket on the back of the jacket
- Cuffs are adjustable and can roll up
- Storm flap is present over the two-way zipper to prevent moisture intake and freezing
- There’s chest and waist strapping within the jacket that can be cinched tight to assist with carrying heavier loads when the jacket is loaded up
- Super great value — tough to find a better deal for around $100
- This jacket will keep you warm in frigid temps with some thermal base layers - but it’s not insulated
- Sizing runs a little big
- No hood present
If you’re an upland game hunter this is a jacket you really oughta check out. This unit by Browning is a seriously bad ass jacket that has truly covered all the bases. There’s not really a better option for pheasant, dove or quail hunting if you ask me — and the price is right too! The quality of the design and build make this jacket a great performer in the field that should hold up to many seasons of hunting.
This jacket is built from a polyester/fabric material and has been treated to be water proof. There’s over 400 square inches of acrylic applied blaze orange between the chest and back that won’t fade over time. Hunter reviews insist this jacket is pretty warm despite its lack of any real insulation — with a base thermal layer or two you can absolutely hunt comfortably in sub zero temperatures.
Alternatively, the cuffs are adjustable and will roll up if you want to allow a breeze into the jacket.
The two lower external pockets have flip out shell sleeves built into the pocket. It’s a pretty awesome feature that allows you to safely and comfortably stash ammunition right on hand that will really come in handy when temps get cold and you want to keep your hunting gloves on! Even with the decreased dexterity of shooting gloves you can simply flip the shell ‘rack’ out of the front pockets and reload on the go.
Several D-rings are also incorporated into the design for hanging items like dog training gear or binoculars. There’s a large, blood proof game bag also incorporated into the front of the jacket that has some impressive capacity. You can fit up to four or five pheasants into this jacket — eliminating the need for a hunting backpack in a lot of scenarios.
There’s a ton of additional storage against the back of this jacket as well for stashing items like additional layers, dog food or your own lunch. There’s even an innovative strapping system that comes around your chest and waist that assists in carrying heavier loads when the jacket is really geared up and full of birds.
The idea here is to provide adequate storage for everything you need built in to a hunting jacket that will keep you warm, dry and recognizable to other hunters in the field. This jacket and your shotgun are all you should need to get after some upland game this season!
Find more Browning Pheasants Forever Upland Jacket information and reviews here.
-
2. Orvis Upland Hunting Softshell JacketPrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built for water resistance, briar protection, breathability, and maximum mobility
- Designed for unrestricted shooting motion
- DWR treated for water resistance
- Wind cuffs keep out the breeze and debris while the extended contour cuffs protect your hands
- Pit zips for enhanced breathabiliy
- Two flat, ambidextrous shooting pockets
- Over 1000 sq. inches of Blaze Orange (on the blaze orange model)
- Soft brushed tricot liner
- Fairly expensive considering the simplicity of this jacket - but masterfully crafted and well worth the cost
- No real camo selection
- Water resistant, but you'll get wet in a real rain storm
The Orvis Upland Hunting Softshell Jacket is without a doubt one of the ultimate upland game jackets on the market, available in both blaze orange and earth tone aesthetics.
Orvis has built this jacket for water resistance, briar protection, breathability, and maximum shooting mobility. It won’t hold you back while swinging a shotgun and is tough against abrasion and wilderness hazards.
This jacket is DWR treated for water resistance, but Orvis’s Tough Shell Upland Jacket is more suited for enduring actual foul weather.
This is a great garment for use as a mid-layer, or shell, making it quite versatile in its potential applications. A soft brushed tricot liner provides a bit of insulation, but the jacket doesn’t feel at all bulky. Pit zips furthermore allow you to offload heat when you need to, so if things warm up on you out there in the field you can keep covering ground comfortably.
The blaze orange color option features over 1000 sq. inches of blaze orange, so if you’re required to be highly visible in the field, it’s a great pick. There is a slate grey/black color scheme also available.
Two flat shooting pockets are located at the waist for stashing gear and ammo, while the wrist cuffs have been designed to both block out wind and protect your hands from briars. Orvis has hit all the bases when it comes to upland hunting here.
All in all, a super comfortable to wear and impressively equipped shooting jacket for chasing upland game that will last a lifetime with the proper care! Orvis has continued their tradition of building quality hunting gear with this one!
Find more Orvis Upland Hunting Softshell Jacket information and reviews here.
-
3. SITKA Gear Jetstream Windstopper JacketPrice: $165.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cold weather softshell jacket designed for active pursuits in challenging environments
- GORE-TEX INFINIUM with WINDSTOPPER® laminate blocks wind while still effectively wicking sweat and maintaining breathability
- Articulated fit provides an excellent range of motion and athletic cut
- Durable water repellent finish stands up to light precipitation and ensures the face fabric won't wet out
- Two zippered chest pockets allow you to keep your essential gear and gadgets close at hand
- Micro-grid polyester fleece knit interior insulates remarkably well
- Pit-zips enable rapid heat dumping when you break a sweat
- Cinches on the hood allow you to really batten down the hatches when enduring foul weather and intense conditions
- Super versatile jacket capable of excelling in a variety of hunting contexts
- Fairly expensive option
- Performance fit is designed for minimal layering, so if you plan on adding some additional insulation for truly cold hunts, consider buying a size up
- Quietness of the Jetstream Jacket is not particularly impressive, so those seeking a jacket for stalking might want to look elsewhere
The Jetstream Jacket From SITKA is a brilliantly engineered cold weather softshell jacket designed for active pursuits in technically challenging environments that’s available in both men’s and women’s sizing.
While the Jetstream has been built with mountainous terrain and alpine conditions in mind, this is an exceptionally versatile hunting jacket that will excel in a wide variety of contexts and conditions. You’ll love this piece of outerwear for jumping waterfowl, tree stand and blind hunting, chasing upland game and more – the applications are near-endless!
The key to this jacket’s versatility is the GORE-TEX INFINIUM with WINDSTOPPER® laminate which blocks wind while still effectively wicking sweat and maintaining breathability. A durable water repellent finish furthermore stands up to light precipitation and ensures the face fabric won’t wet out, so you can endure some foul weather in this jacket as long as you don’t have to hold tight through prolonged, full-exposure to the elements.
The exterior fabric is engineered with maximum durability in mind, so although this is a softshell jacket, it can stand up to the abuses of pushing through briers and dense woodlands, rock scrambling, and all the other usual suspects when it comes to wear and tear.
The articulated fit provides an excellent range of motion and athletic cut, so SITKA has built the Jetstream for those who have historically struggled to find a jacket that can keep up with the energy level of their hunting style. It’s a great jacket for long, still sits in the blind, but it’s even better for actively pursuing game on foot! Pit zips are also integrated for rapid heat dumping, so if and when you break a sweat out there you can remain comfortable.
Two zippered chest pockets allow you to keep your essential gear and gadgets close at hand, so you can walk the wilderness with your GPS and rangefinder at the ready.
All things considered, this is a wonderfully versatile jacket suitable for supporting a wide spectrum of hunting styles and scenarios that’s well worth the cost when you consider the lifespan and extensive list of potential applications! No doubt a stellar choice for virtually any hunter by SITKA!
Find more SITKA Gear Jetstream Windstopper Jacket information and reviews here.
-
4. SITKA Gear Delta Wading JacketPrice: $319.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for layout and blind hunting in the marsh, standing crops, and cut stubble fields
- Waterproof GORE-TEX Pro Laminate, durable polyester twill with woven backer
- Velcro gasket cuffs seal out water and precipitation
- Lay-Flat magnetic front shell pockets
- Integrated Call-Keeper system is arranged into magnetic hide-away pockets
- Pit zips allow you to offload heat when you need some ventilation
- Reinforced forearms are super tough against abrasion
- 3-way adjustable hood and standing collar for blocking out the elements
- Expensive option
- Limited camo selection
- Cuffs are unfortunately velcro rather than form fitting neoprene - effective but you'd hope for the best considering the cost here
The SITKA Gear Delta Wading Jacket is hands-down one of the ultimate options on the market when it comes to enduring the extreme conditions of foul weather waterfowl hunting.
This jacket is built with a totally waterproof, durable 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro laminate that’s remarkably breathable and abrasion-resistant as well a stone-wall to water. You can run around inundated wetlands or hunker down in your blind without worrying about getting wet or damaging this absolutely bomb-proof hunting jacket.
The Delta Wading Jacket is furthermore built with velcro gasket cuffs to seal out water and precipitation. The cuff design even allows you to handle your floating decoys without getting water up your sleeve! A 3-way adjustable hood and stand-up collar furthermore lock out any and all wetness.
If you’re an active duck hunter who often moves spots or has a tactic of flushing birds, then you’ll love how breathable the jacket-material is, as well as the integrated pit zips that allow you to offload heat when you need some ventilation. Sitka has really thought of everything with this one.
There are a ton of additional features that bring this jacket above and beyond when it comes to convenience and comfortability in the field. An integrated call-keeper system is arranged into magnetic hide-away pockets for easy, out of the way access, while lay-flat magnetic shell pockets line the chest. You’ll never have to rummage around for your essential gear ever again!
There are a few masterfully designed camo patterns to choose from, so choose wisely in order to match the environment you hunt in most often.
Find more SITKA Gear Delta Wading Jacket information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Technical Hunting Rain Jacket: SITKA Gear Downpour JacketPros:
Cons:
- 100% waterproof laminate is made effectively quiet beneath a lightly brushed hydrophobic face fabric
- Impressively stowable - even able to pack down into an integrated stuff sack
- Articulated patterning with fitted elbows, forearms and shoulders for maximum range of motion
- Effectively breathable - great for cold and rainy conditions, as well as warmer days in the field
- Extra length down the back to effectively shed water
- Safety harness pass-through port
- Adjustable hood and cuffs
- Fairly expensive option
- No camo selection
- Runs a bit small, so consider buying a size up if you plan on layerin underneath
The SITKA Gear Downpour Jacket is an impressive innovation in wet-weather hunting garments that’s brilliantly designed to keep you bone dry, and highly mobile in the field.
Active hunters who cover a lot of ground while hunting will love the articulated patterning of the Downpour featuring fitted elbows, forearms, and shoulders for maximum range of motion – but tree stand hunters will also fall in love with this jacket’s impressive concealment ability, as well as its integrated safety-harness pass-through point.
Whether you’re stalking through a woodland or wetland or sitting in wait for your target species, this jacket’s total weather-repellency will be highly appreciated by any style hunter. The 100% waterproof laminate is furthermore made effectively quiet beneath a lightly brushed hydrophobic face fabric – making this a truly versatile piece of outerwear that works great for remaining silent when you need to.
It’s difficult to create a garment that’s both effectively water and wind-proof as well as quiet in motion – Sitka has successfully conquered this challenge with the Downpour Jacket, and have even built it to be nice and breathable!
There is an adjustable hood and cuffs for cinching super-tight when the weather turns nasty, and a nice array of pockets for stashing your essential items. The back of this jacket furthermore extends particularly far down the back in order to keep your bottom off the wetness if you decide to sit, and to more effectively shed water away from you.
It should be noted that this jacket is quite packable – even collapsing into its own integrated stuff sack. You can easily secure the Downpour to your hunting backpack and then deploy it if the weather opens up – it won’t take up much space.
This is not a highly insulated option, but the GORE-TEX membrane will trap some body heat, so it’s totally suitable for cold-weather hunting with the right base layers. This option does run a bit small, however, so make sure to consider buying a size up if you want to ensure you can comfortably layer up in there.
Find more SITKA Gear Downpour Jacket information and reviews here.
-
6. Sitka Gear Men’s Gradient Water Repellent Hunting JacketPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built with a high-gauge polyester knit face, mechanical stretch bonded to a high loft fleece backer providing early to late season warmth depending on how you layer
- Durable Water Repellent finish resists light precipitation and prevents the jacket's face fabric from wetting out
- Durable Water Repellent finish resists light precipitation and prevents the jacket's face fabric from wetting out
- Integrated thumbhole cuffs help to lock in warmth and assist with more streamlined layering
- Lower hand pockets and an upper storage pocket are present for stashing som on-hand essential gear and gadgets
- Super quiet fabrics ensure you remain nice and silent when stalking
- Expensive option
- Limited camo selection
- No hood present
The Men’s Gradient Hunting Jacket by Sitka Gear is without a doubt one of the top-rated options for hunters seeking an especially versatile jacket that can either be worn as an outer layer, or mid-layer depending on the season and hunting context.
The Gradient Jacket is built with a high-gauge polyester knit face that’s mechanical stretch bonded to a high loft fleece backer providing early to late-season warmth depending on how you layer. This makes it awesome for essentially any hunting application from stalking turkeys to layering underneath your duck waders, and even embarking on big game expeditions!
Integrated thumbhole cuffs help to lock in warmth and assist with more streamlined layering, so no matter how you apply this brilliantly versatile layer it will remain low-profile and tight to your form without being at all restrictive.
The fabrics are effectively quiet for stalking noise-sensitive game, and also breathe fairly well if you break a sweat out there. Best of all, a DWR finish has been applied to avoid wetting out of the face fabric in light rain, so the Gradient can handle some foul weather as long as it’s not raining sideways!
Equipped with lower hand pockets and an upper storage pocket for stashing some on-hand essential gear and gadgets, this is one seriously equipped and capable hunting garment that will serve you well in each and every potential context you might apply it!
Find more Sitka Gear Men's Gradient Water Repellent Hunting Jacket information and reviews here.
-
7. SITKA Gear Duck Oven JacketPrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for layout and blind hunting in the marsh, standing crops, and cut stubble fields
- 200 g/m2 of Primaloft Silver insulation in the torso and 133 g/m2 in the sleeves
- The GORE-TEX INFINIUM with WINDSTOPPER laminate exterior totally blocks gusts to ensure you stay warm
- High-stretch Gradient fabric on the bottom third of the jacket allow you to easily tuck into waders without feeling restricted
- 2 upper hand pockets and 1 zippered chest storage pocket
- Hand warming pockets
- Almost athletic style fit (consider buying a size up if you plan on layering underneath)
- Expensive option
- Limited camo selection
- Lacks a hood
The SITKA Gear Duck Oven Jacket is a super toasty outer layer or mid-layer that’s intended for layout and blind hunting in marsh, standing crop, and cut stubble field environments. This option would pair wonderfully with the SITKA Delta Wading Jacket if you’re seeking a late-season duck hunting system that refuses to allow you to get wet or cold.
The Duck Oven Jacket is impressively windproof, but not fully waterproof, so you won’t want to wear this as an outer layer if conditions are wet. There is furthermore no hood, so if you’re looking for a truly cold-weather hunting companion, you’ll need to cover your noggin with something.
That being said, there is 200 g/m2 of Primaloft Silver insulation in the torso and 133 g/m2 in the sleeves, so this is a really toasty hunting jacket. The GORE-TEX INFINIUM with WINDSTOPPER laminate exterior totally blocks gusts that would otherwise cut right through you, while hand warming pockets are present near the waist.
The bottom third of this jacket is built with a high-stretch Gradient fabric in order to make tucking into your duck hunting waders a piece of cake. This detail along with the more or less athletic fit ensures you can comfortably wear this jacket as a mid-layer if you chose to.
Two upper hand pockets and one zippered chest storage pocket provide you with a bit of gear capacity, but this isn’t a particularly great jacket for bringing along calls, ammunition, snacks, and other tools. A hunting backpack can, however, solve this dilemma.
The available camo patterns are limited, but beautifully designed for maximum concealment, so choose wisely!
The Duck Oven Jacket is a highly versatile hunting companion that although is geared towards hunting waterfowl, will prove itself to be an awesome hunting companion in all sorts of early to late season scenarios!
Find more SITKA Gear Duck Oven Jacket information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Odor Controlled Jacket for Foul Weather: ScentLok Hydrotherm Waterproof Insulated JacketPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carbon alloy scent-blocking technology keeps your odor invisible to scent-sensitive game
- Moisture-impermeable waterproof and windproof membrane blocks out the elements and the seams are further reinforced with heat-sealed waterproof tape
- 170g of Primaloft body insulation, and 133g of Primaloft sleeve insulation keeps you toasty
- Fleece outer shell for warmth, and for quiet movement
- Adjustable articulated hood features a rain visor
- Four zippered external pockets, including hand warming waist pockets
- Telescopic cuffs and dual storm flaps
- Covered safety harness opening
- Excellent value
- Limited camo selection
- Fleece exerior is quiet and warm, but will add a bit of weight to this jacket after a true downpour compared to a hard-shell
- Not terribly packable - but that's the price you pay for insulation AND weather resistance
The ScentLok Hydrotherm Waterproof Insulated Jacket is an excellent choice of hunting jacket for wet-weather endeavors that require you to be quiet, and odorless that’s furthermore priced very reasonably.
If you’re a deer or big game hunter who needs to be silent and scentless in the field but also frequently encounter snotty, cold or windy conditions – the Hydrotherm should absolutely be on your radar. This is a Primaloft insulated jacket that also features a totally water-impermeable membrane and heat-sealed seams, so it’s warm AND dry in there.
There is 170g of Primaloft body insulation, and 133g of Primaloft sleeve insulation, so ScentLok made sure to make this one warm! The exterior of this jacket is essentially a fleece material that’s intended to add even more warmth to this jacket, as well as ensure it’s quiet while stalking.
The Hydrotherm Jacket is furthermore carbon treated (it’s a ScentLok garment after all) to totally trap your odor while stalking and waiting for scent-sensitive game. This makes it a great deer hunting jacket too!
Odor control, toasty insulation, and total weather protection – what else could you ask out of a cold-weather hunting jacket?
There is a great array of external pockets, an adjustable hood with a rain visor, telescopic cuffs, dual storm flaps, and even a covered safety harness opening. The waist pockets are furthermore suitable for warming your hands.
This is a full feature hunting jacket built with premium insulation and materials, at a more than reasonable price point. ScentLok has come up with an impressively versatile and capable jacket for the cost with this one!
Find more ScentLok Hydrotherm Waterproof Insulated Jacket information and reviews here.
-
9. ScentLok Morphic Waterproof and Windproof 3-in-1 Camo JacketPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Late-season jacket that's built to be totally waterproof and windproof
- Employs ScentLok's Carbon Alloy Technology to absorb odor and keep you invisible to scent-sensitive game
- A removable internal vest allows you to raise or drop the insulation of this garment
- Polyester build is essentially noiseless, making this a great option for stalking as well
- Articulated elbow design enables excellent freedom of motion and allows for unimpeded shotgun swings
- Safety harness in the back for use treestand hunting
- Four-pocket design enables you to keep a few on-hand essentials such as duck calls, GPS units, and spotting scopes close
- The adjustable hood and cuffs, raised collar, and stormproof zipper flap allow you to really exclude wind and wetness when the weather becomes aggressive
- Fairly expensive option
- Limited camouflage selection
- Some sportsmen might find that the extended collar is a bit claustrophobic
Here’s a fantastic quality hunting jacket by Scent-Lok that’s perfect for waterfowl applications. The Morphic Waterproof 3-in-1 Jacket is one of our favorite picks for a cold season, odor controlled outer layer. This is an exceptionally warm jacket option for late-season hunting that’s designed for both actively stalking and waiting for game.
The fleece-lined insulation of this jacket makes it a great outer layer for hunting in snowy, rainy, or frozen landscapes of essentially any kind – just be sure to layer up with some warm base layers if you’re hunting out in temps well below freezing with the Morphic.
This is a waterproof and windproof jacket, so if you can expect some wet and windy days in the field this season then this is a must-have piece of gear for your wardrobe. The polyester construction is more or less noiseless creating an almost silent garment for commited stalking. An elastic waist and cuffs furthermore ensure your heat and scent stay trapped and enable a lower profile fit while moving through the landscape.
If you like to cover lots of ground (or marsh) in order to locate game or flush birds, this is a stellar choice of jacket that will move with you nicely. Alternatively, if you’re a blind or treestand hunter who endures long, motionless sits in the cold, the Morphic will keep you effectively warm.
By employing carbon alloy into the design, Scent-Lok has combined the power of treated carbon, activated carbon, and zeolite to create hunting garments that render you invisible to scent-sensitive game in the wilderness. This extends the benefits of this waterproof jacket to excel at odor-blocking as well so you can use it for a variety of contexts. There’s also safety harness access built into this jacket for tree stand hunters.
Lastly, four pockets offer solid storage space, but you’ll want to pack a hunting backpack if you’re a gear-intensive waterfowl hunter.
Find more ScentLok Morphic Waterproof and Windproof 3-in-1 Camo Jacket information and reviews here.
-
10. ScentLok Savanna Reign JacketPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight, early-season jacket ideal for high concealment applications
- Carbon Alloy technology traps your body odor
- NeverWet super hydrophobic coating dramatically repels water, mud, and blood
- Wicking technology draws sweat away from the body in order to avoid wetting out and overheating
- Hood features an integrated facemask for ultimate scent control and concelament
- Nice array of camo patterns to match a variety of landscapes
- No drawcord present around the waist to cinch down the jacket to your frame
- Complaints about the ergonomics of the integrated face mask - it's a matter of personal preference really
- Does not provide any real insulating ability, so you'll need to strategically layer in order to
The ScentLok Savanna Reign Jacket is a lightweight, early-season option ideal for high concealment applications and hunts where you want to remain streamlined and highly mobile.
ScentLok’s hunting garments are of course renowned for their ability to effectively trap your odor in the field, making them inherently awesome for pursuing scent-sensitive game. The Savanah Reign Jacket features the brand’s trusty Caron Alloy Technology in order to keep your scent controlled, and is furthermore built with a hood and integrated face mask for an even greater level of concealment.
A lot of hunters praise this garment as a fantastic early-season deer or turkey jacket due to its excellent range of motion, breathability, and water repellency. The Savanah Reign could also excel as a waterfowl jacket – the applications are endless due to its versatile design and wide selection of camo patterns.
The brand’s NeverWet super hydrophobic coating dramatically repels water, mud, and blood, so you don’t have to worry about getting this piece of outerwear dirty. Wicking technology furthermore draws sweat away from the body in order to avoid wetting out and overheating, so this is the type of hunting garment you can really exert yourself in.
With a large integrated chest pocket and side pockets included in the design, the Savanah Reign can also accommodate for a fair amount of hunting gear and gadgets such as bird calls, optics, or electronics.
Considering the more than reasonable price tag here, you’ll be hard-pressed to find such a capable early-season jacket for the cost! No doubt a stellar option from a trusted brand that’s bound to impress you and perform for years of hunting.
Find more ScentLok Savanna Reign Jacket information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Odor Controlled Jacket for Frigid Temps: Scent-Lok Cold Blooded JacketPrice: $176.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a seriously warm jacket - the internal fleece vest is super toasty but can also be removed for warmer days
- Scent-Lok’s carbon alloy technology ensures your scent stays trapped — an immensely overlooked factor when hunting certain game.
- The materials used are designed to be silent — this is a highly stealth jacket on all fronts
- The Cold Blooded Jacket is safety harness compatible for tree stand hunting
- There’s a hood! When you’re laying in wait for game for hours on end this is a feature that you’ll come to really appreciate!
- Water and wind proof
- This is a fairly expensive jacket - but it’s still a great value that gets you more than you pay for
- Only one camo pattern available
- Limited sizing
The Cold Blooded Hunting Jacket is one of the best available options for a cold weather odor controlled hunting unit. This is a seriously warm jacket for cold weather hunting designed for both stalking and waiting for game.
The Cold Blooded jacket could be a great choice for long, brisk days in the tree stand or for trekking the woods on early morning turkey hunts.
The superior insulation of this jacket also makes it totally suitable for hunting in snowy, frozen landscapes — no matter how cold your hunting plans might be the Cold Blooded Jacket should be up for the task.
This is a waterproof and windproof jacket, so if you’re expecting some wet and windy conditions this season where you hunt this could be a great item to own. The polyester material is designed to be essentially noiseless making for a near-silent garment when stalking through the woods. A lot of the warmth from this jacket is derived from the removable internal camouflage vest that’s lined with berber fleece.
If you want to use this jacket on warmer days, just pop out the liner for some enhanced breathability. This is definitely one of the better quality jackets to buy for some truly frigid hunting conditions and conveniently adapts to warmer conditions. If you need a quiet and comfortable jacket that will effectively trap both your heat and scent, then look no further.
The Cold Blooded jacket, of course, has a few added features that further enhance its performance. Scent-Lok is known for their odor-blocking technology that keeps your scent trapped to avoid alarming game. There’s nothing more frustrating than being discovered by a deer right before that perfect shot because you’re inconveniently upwind and smelly!
By employing carbon alloy into the design, Scent-Lok has combined the power of treated carbon, activated carbon and zeolite to create hunting wear that allows you to become truly invisible in the wilderness. For hunters stalking highly scent sensitive game like deer, definitely consider the benefits of odor blocking hunting garments like this.
There’s also safety harness access built into this jacket for tree stand hunting. An elastic waist and cuffs further ensure your heat and scent are trapped and makes for a more low profile fit while moving through the landscape. Four pockets provide some pretty solid storage, but you’ll likely still want to pack a hunting backpack for those more intensive and longer duration hunts.
All in all, this is an awesome choice for a late-season hunting jacket that is almost unmatched in stealth stats.
Find more Scent-Lok Men’s Cold Blooded Jacket information and reviews here.
-
12. Best Fleece Hunting Jacket: SITKA Gear Celsius JacketPrice: $183.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The warmth provided by both the Celsius Jacket and Shacket is nearly unparalleled in the hunting world - you’ll be shedding layers with these garments
- The external fleece material is super quiet - this is a great jacket for maximum stealth while actively moving through the wilderness
- Angled zipped hand pockets
- Not a ton of internal pockets if using this as an outer
- Won’t keep you dry during rainy conditions nor is it designed to cut high winds
- Sitka Gear is fairly expensive, but you’re paying for top quality gear
Here’s a slightly different approach to the typical hunting jacket. The Celsius Jacket by Sitka Gear is a soft to the touch, outer or mid layer. It’s a super quiet and stealthy piece of hunting wear that doubles as an awesome thermal layer or hunting jacket.
The Celsius Jacket is meant to be paired with the Celsius Shacket — it’s essentially the same garment except short sleeved and slightly more mobile. Both can be worn as an outer layer but if you’re looking to create some serious defense against the cold than pair these two garments together or with another hunting jacket.
The material used to build this outer (or under) wear is not terribly water or wind proof — so although this is a seriously toasty jacket you’re gonna want to pair it with something more water resistant for really rainy days. The most righteous feature of this jacket is the supremely stealthy materials used for insulation.
PrimaLoft silver hi loft insulation is sheathed within the micro-fleece to provide some down right toasty warmth without incorporating any crinkly fabrics. This is no doubt one of the best hunting garments for sneaking around the woods if you don’t require a hard shell.
There’s a solid array of pockets, but neither the Celsius Jacket or Shacket have a particularly high storage capacity. If you’re looking for something so warm that you’ll end up having to take off because of overheating, definitely look towards the superior craftsmanship of Sitka Hunting Gear.
Find more Sitka Gear Celsius Jacket information and reviews here.
-
13. SITKA Gear Men’s Kelvin Lite Down JacketPros:
Cons:
- Insulated with lightweight, compressible 900 fill Primaloft Gold insulation
- Primaloft fill insulates when wet
- Highly compressible and able to pack down and nestle into its own lage zippered hand pocket
- Expensive option
- Limited color selection
- Limited pocket selection
Insulated with lightweight, compressible 900 fill Primaloft Gold insulation, the SITKA Gear Men’s Kelvin Lite Down Jacket is a fantastic hunting jacket option for mid to late season applications.
Offering some serious insulating ability for its exceptionally low packed weight and compressibility, the Kelvin Lite is designed to be an ultralight, yet and ultrawarm companion on chilly hunts that require you to stay light on your feet. You can wear this jacket as a mid-layer or as an outer layer, but keep in mind it is a down jacket, so wilderness hazards such as briars, exposed rock, and other abrasion risks might damage it.
Packing into its own hand pocket, the Kelvin Lite is also perfect as a potential back-up layer when you can’t decide whether or not you’ll need the extra warmth. Simply tuck it into your hunting backpack and rest assured you’ve got a seriously toasty garment if and when you need it.
The synthetic insulation of this jacket is a touch heavier and less compressible than natural down, but the difference is hardly noticeable given the inherent lightweight build and cut of the jacket. Synthetic insulation furthermore insulates when wet, so if you encounter a little wetness in the field it won’t render this down garment useless.
With two different camo patterns to choose from, the Kelvin Lite can be applied in a variety of hunting environments. Wear it in the tree stand, the duck boat, or the blind and remain supremely cozy and insulated when it’s otherwise difficult to trap your body heat!
Find more SITKA Gear Men's Kelvin Lite Down Jacket information and reviews here.
-
14. Drake Men’s LST Eqwader 3 in 1 Wader CoatPrice: $358.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% water and windproof, breathable Refuge HS with HyperShield 2.0 Technology material
- Swing Shot Action Back for maximum range of motion and easy layering
- Nice array of chest and waist pockets for stashing shells and other on-hand essential gear
- Adjustable Hood Cinch and extedable standup collar effectively block sideways rain
- Vertical zip pocket on the back of the shell with long zipper pull for easy access
- Zippered security pocket high on the chest to keep your valuables above your wading line
- Deep water hand warmer pockets
- Zip-off hood
- Spring-Open shell pouches
- Call separator
- 300 denier reinforced wear areas and taped seams
- Expensive option
- Variety of camo patterns all have a similar palette
- Some may not want their liner and shell to be separate - it's a matter of preference
The Drake Men’s LST Eqwader 3 in 1 Wader Coat is a brilliant inner/outerwear system geared towards duck hunting that can be worn as a vest, a liner jacket, or a liner jacket with a shell!
This is a buy-one, do-everything duck hunting jacket for every possible weather scenario. Wear just the liner jacket when conditions are more or less dry, and then pop the sleeves off when you warm up or pair the liner jacket with the shell for maximum weather protection and insulation. Whether it’s wet, warm, cold, windy or snowing sideways, the LST Eqwader 3 in 1 Coat has you covered!
This coat is built from a 100% water and windproof, breathable Refuge HS with HyperShield 2.0 Technology material featuring 300 denier reinforced wear areas and taped seams. Bottom line, it’s a total shield against the elements as well as impressively breathable and tough against abrasion/puncture.
This is the type of hunting jacket you can trudge around the marsh in and not have to worry about getting wet nor damaging – you gotta love that.
This option is furthermore built to be comfortable whether you’re sitting or actively flushing birds. The removable hood is highly adjustable and a stand-up collar blocks rain down your front while the Swing Shot Action Back accommodates for maximum range of motion and easy layering.
There are spring-open shell pouches, a call separator, deep water hand-warmer pockets and even a zippered pocket for valuables located high up on the chest above your wading line. An extensive array of pockets are also present for effective and organized gear and gadget storage.
There are a few different camo patterns available, all of which are wetland oriented.
All in all, this is a wonderfully well-equipped and versatile hunting jacket for chasing waterfowl that is more than worth the cost!
Find more Drake Men's LST Eqwader 3 in 1 Wader Coat information and reviews here.
-
15. Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex 3L JacketPrice: $479.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated ( 220g/m^2) GORE-TEX 3L Laminate with a 100% Polyester shell with Tricot backer
- Interior neoprene cuffs lock out any wetness
- Effectively breathable
- Zippered hand warmer pockets
- Adjustable hood
- Dual chest pockets
- Additional features specific to offshore fishing like reflective logos and a kill switch anchor
- Expensive option
- No real camouflage
- This is a outer shell that's a bit crinkly, and therefore has some noise output
While this garment is designed for offshore fishing applications and not hunting, the Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex 3L Jacket is a downright awesome piece of outerwear for the right hunting scenarios.
The brand recently sent me a Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket to use fishing in foul weather, and I’ve found it to be an all-around awesome jacket for when the weather is just plain nasty. It’s a fantastic shell for rainy days of fishing, but I’ve really been singing this jacket’s praises while out duck hunting in my local marshes and wetlands.
I’ve found this Grundéns jacket to be perfect for enduring the sideways rain, sleet, and snow that I often encounter during the late fall and winter while waterfowl hunting. There is no real camouflage with this jacket (available in solid color schemes more geared towards marine applications), and it’s fairly crinkly and therefore loud due to the polyester shell, but if you’re not sneaking around out there, it’s no problem.
This is an excellent jacket for enduring the elements if you’re blind hunting, or generally remain out of sight due to the cover at your hunting spot. Bottom line – if you’re seeking a jacket to stay DRY and don’t care so much about stealth, this is a top-notch choice that you’ll own and love for many years.
There are internal neoprene cuffs that lock-out water, an adjustable hood, and even handwarmer pockets all integrated into this jacket. It’s a total stonewall to wind and wetness but somehow remains remarkably breathable. When trudging through the mud out in the marsh, I’ve been the only member of my hunting group who doesn’t go from cold, to overheated.
All in all, the Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket is one impressive foul-weather piece of outerwear that you might just find is better than perfect for your wet and wild hunting style.
Find more Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex 3L Jacket information and reviews here.
-
16. Browning Mens Wicked Wing High Pile Hunting JacketPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feature-packed, WARM jacket perfect for waterfowl applications
- High-pile fleece insulation and fleece backed upper handwarmer pockets ensure you stay toasty in the field
- Fit is designed to nicely accommodate for swinging a shotgun, so this option is unrestrictive despite its level of warmth
- Water-resistant front zipper with internal storm flap and chin guard
- Lower zippered hand pockets accommodate for duck calls, shells, optics and more
- Super reasonable price point
- Not a waterproof jacket - you'll need to pair this jacket with a shell if hunting in foul weather
- Limited camo selection
- Lacks a hood
The Browning Men’s Wicked Wing High Pile Hunting Jacket is a feature-packed option perfectly suited for waterfowl hunters pursuing birds in cold environments.
High-pile fleece insulation and fleece-backed upper handwarmer pockets ensure you stay toasty during late-season outings, so this is a stellar option for still-hunting from a boat or blind. The integrated handwarmer pockets furthermore enable you to leave the hunting muff at home and stay as streamlined as possible.
Designed to accommodate for shotgun swings and highly active hunting styles such as marsh-jumping, this jacket is surprisingly unrestrictive and low-drag considering the level of warmth it provides.
Lower zippered hand pockets accommodate for duck calls, shells, optics and more, so you can stash a fair amount of gear and gadgets directly on your person.
Unfortunately, the Wicked Wing Jacket is not fully waterproof, but it does however feature a water-resistant front zipper with an internal storm flap and chin guard so you won’t get soaked in the event of some rain. The focus here is on warmth and mobility, so if you’re hunting in foul weather you’ll want to pair this toasty hunting jacket with a shell.
Feature-packed, effectively insulated for late-season applications, and unrestrictive in its fit, the Wicked Wing Jacket from Browning is without a doubt one of the best value waterfowl jackets on the market considering its staggeringly low price tag!
Find more Browning Mens Wicked Wing High Pile Hunting Jacket information and reviews here.
-
17. Best Budget Insulated Hunting Jacket: Wildfowler Outfitter Performance Hunting Insulated ParkaPros:
Cons:
- Quite affordable - this is a great value jacket
- This jacket is well insulated and also provides good breathability making it suitable for all seasons
- Elastic on the cuffs and waist help trap heat and make this somewhat cumbersome jacket much more low profile
- Soft tricot exterior is quiet when in motion
- Three different camo prints available to match your hunting grounds
- Pockets are Velcro and noisy - they won’t e very useful to you if you’re a stealth hunter
- Although this jacket is water resistant and does fine in the snow, it’s not totally waterproof against heavy rain
- Described as quite bulky - not ideal for streamlined, stealthy movement
The Performance Hunting Insulated Parka by Wildfowler is a solid choice of hunting jacket for those seeking a general purpose piece of outerwear for cold weather hunting applications.
This is a water resistant insulated shell, but it’s not totally waterproof, so I’d say that rules it out for wetland hunting excursions and for use in heavy rains. Hunter reviews insist this jacket is water-resistant enough to keep you effectively dry in the snow, but don’t buy this option as a rain jacket.
Wildfowler has built this jacket with polar fleece lining underneath the shell. It’s fairly warm on its own (medium insulation) but provides plenty of space for layering up underneath. With some thermal base layers this is absolutely suitable for temps well below freezing. On the other end of the spectrum, this jacket has been designed to retain good breathability so this can be used as an all-season jacket.
The outer material is crafted from soft tricot – it’s a very quiet material that allows for some pretty silent motion. Unfortunately, in direct contrast to the quiet exterior of the jacket, the two front stash pockets have been poorly designed with noisy Velcro.
This is a great jacket for stalking game and for silently tree stand hunting, but you won’t be able to use the pockets without making a commotion. If you’re planning on using this jacket to flush upland game or to track and shoot big game from a distance then the Velcro pockets shouldn’t be an issue.
There are elastic drawstrings on the waist and hood so you can really batten down the hatches and stay toasty with this one when the wind and snow pick up. Having a hood is, in my opinion, underrated, it’s a valuable feature to consider for a variety of reasons while hunting.
The cuffs are also adjustable (Velcro) so you can fit them to your hunting gloves effectively. The front zipper is cloaked by a buttoned storm flap to keep ice and moisture from hampering the zipper’s function. There are three different camouflage patterns to choose from, so you should be able to select one that matches your hunting grounds.
For the cost, this is an excellent hunting parka that you will use from season start to finish. If you hunt in a relatively dry climate and can get away with owning a jacket that isn’t completely waterproof than definitely consider this unit by Wildfowler.
Find more Wildfowler Outfitter Performance Hunting Insulated Parka information and reviews here.
-
18. Legendary Whitetails Men’s Canvas Cross Trail Big Game Workwear JacketPros:
Cons:
- Great customer ratings concerning comfortability - this is a seriously cozy jacket
- Outer material is very rugged, it’s comparable to a Carhartt jacket but at a fraction of the cost
- Zippers, seams and pockets are designed well and built heavy duty - this bad boy is capable of taking a beating
- Hood is removable
- The hood extends out past most peoples peripheral vision and doesn’t allow for great visibility
- This is a pretty heavy jacket (may or may not be what you prefer)
- Reviews concerning the sizing on this jacket are all over the place — make sure to consult Legendary Whitetail’s size chart carefully
Here’s another jacket from Legendary Whitetails that’s pretty comparable to the last jacket listed. The Cross Trail Big Game Workwear Jacket is a seriously bad ass unit for cold weather hunting. There’s six different color schemes/camo prints available — all of which have Legendary Whitetail’s Big Game Camo accents across the shoulders and sleeves.
The color pictured above is ‘Inferno’, it’s the blaze orange option out of the six. There are full camo options also available as well as a few interesting color schemes you might not be familiar with that may interest you.
This is a pretty heavy duty jacket — a lot of hunter reviews claim the exterior is similar in material to a Carhartt jacket. The lining and fill is 100% polyester. Legendary Whitetails has built this jacket with 210 grams of insulation, not too shabby but not the warmest jacket on the market by any means. For hunting below freezing down to about 0 degrees this jacket is no doubt up for the task.
The fit is meant to be a bit husky so you should have plenty of room to layer up underneath if you choose to. The zippers, pockets and seams on this jacket are all built to be just as heavy duty as the rest of the jacket. It’s the attention to little details that makes a jacket last that extra season or two compared to the outfitters who build their apparel with cheap zippers, pockets, etc.
The cuffs are adjustable for accommodating what ever kind of gloves you prefer and the hood is removable via zipper. There’s a lot of features here to set you up for success when adding layers for warmth. Two exterior pockets above the waist provide some decent storage for hunting gear that you’ll definitely come to appreciate in the field. Another sweet product from Legendary Whitetails at a great cost.
Find more Legendary Whitetails Men’s Canvas Cross Trail Big Game Workwear Jacket information and reviews here.
-
19. Best Carhartt Jacket for Hunting: Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Camo Active JacketPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect garment for early to mid season hunting
- Carartt material is built exceptionally tough - this jacket can take a serious beating
- Three different camo prints available
- Waist and cuffs are ribbed knit for minimizing heat loss and leeping the jacket snug to your profile
- This is not a super warm jacket - not ideal for late season use if temps go well below freezing
- Although the material is fairly water resistant, it won’t keep you dry in an all day down pour
- Relatively expensive considering the thermal ability here
Here’s one for all you Carhartt lovers out there. The Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Camo Active Jacket is a reliable and affordable option for early to mid-season hunts of all kinds!
This jacket is not equipped with a myriad of hunting features like a lot of the other jackets listed here, however, it’s inherently highly capable as a sportsman’s jacket. The toughness of the material is really why it made this list, finding a quality jacket that can hold up externally to whatever the wilderness throws its way is no small task.
The material used for construction here is the classic robust cotton Carhartt fabric – it’s super tough and resistant to tearing and abrasion. This could be the perfect companion for upland game and turkey hunts where you’re trekking through brush, briers, and heavy tree cover. It’s not entirely noiseless like some of the softshell jackets listed here but it’s still a fairly quiet hunting garment that will become near silent after it sees some heavy use and softens up – you know how Carhartts are.
Aside from the tough build, this jacket is impressively warm as well. This is not a performance layer you’ll want to take out into the deep winter landscape – but for early to mid-season conditions this is an effectively warm choice. The flannel lining coupled with the hood makes for a pretty toasty jacket with the proper base layers. Buy this one a size large if you want to push the limits of how cold you can go so you have room to add a few layers underneath.
The cuffs and waistband are furthermore ribbed-knit and hug your body to minimize heat loss and to reduce the bagginess of the garment. This jacket moves nicely with your motion and feels very much a part of you, so it’s conducive to stalking and controlled movement.
It should be noted that this jacket will remain pretty dry in a light rain but will become wet and waterlogged after a prolonged downpour.
There’s a split kangaroo pocket above the waist for bringing along a few items – but you’ll likely want to bring a hunting backpack if you bring a fair amount of gear with you into the field.
Find more Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Camo Active Jacket information and reviews here.
-
20. Best Economic Waterproof Hunting Jacket: Trail Crest Men’s Insulated & Waterproof Tanker JacketPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great economic option for the hunter who doesn’t put their gear through a lot of wear and tear
- Waterproof, windproof and well insulated
- Brushed tricot polyester shell is quiet when in motion
- Hood is detachable
- Great pocket space
- This jacket runs a bit small - consider buying a size large if you plan on layering up
- Long term durability is questionable
- Limited camo choices
Here’s a great value hunting jacket from Trail Crest that will cost you next to nothing. This is an awesome value product that really excels for being a jacket in the $70 range. It’s waterproof, wind proof and insulated for some pretty solid warmth. This jacket is definitely not on par with the more expensive options on this list, but if you’re not too hard on your gear it should hold up and perform fine for you.
For the waterfowl hunter who spends most of their time in the blind, or the deer hunter who doesn’t have to bush whack their way to the tree stand, this could be all you need!
Trail Crest has built this jacket with a brushed tricot polyester shell. It’s a quiet garment for when you need to stalk silently. There’s two buttoned front pockets that provide adequate storage for a decent amount of gear. You can stuff some duck calls, a pair of binoculars and a sandwich in there no problem. The waist band and cuffs are elastic for heat retention so you can keep all your warmth in.
This jacket tends to run a bit small, so if you want to use it in the colder weather and add some under-layers than definitely buy a size up. The Poly quilted insulation will keep you pretty toasty down to around freezing temperatures, but you’re going to need some additional thermal layers for colder conditions.
The hood is conveniently detachable, and also employs drawstring closure so you can get real snug in there. Trail Crest offers this jacket in ‘timber’ and ‘forest’ camouflage — both are nicely designed prints. For an entry level jacket, a back up unit or just an economic option you don’t plan on going too hard on, the Tanker jacket has you covered.
Find more Trail Crest Men’s Insulated & Waterproof Camo Hunters Tanker Jacket information and reviews here.
More Than Just an Outer Layer
Usually, a hunting jacket's main purpose is to provide warmth in cold conditions - but don't forget that's only one factor that makes a jacket excel at hunting. Any experienced sportsman knows that there's a lot more to a jacket than just insulation that can make it a great hunting companion.
Noise output when moving, scent control when in close proximity to game, and of course camouflage are all factors to consider when purchasing a new hunting jacket.
We've selected lightweight, low profile outerwear for maximum range of motion while bow hunting all the way to fully insulated winter wear for tracking game through the most frigid landscapes.
Whatever your plans are this hunting season -- tackle the wilderness in a new hunting jacket and ensure both your warmth and stealth are at a maximum!
Waterproof Hunting Jackets
If you're chasing waterfowl in wetland environments, scouting new potential hunting spots during rain-days, or embarking on multi-day big game hunts with unpredictable weather forecasts, you're going to need a totally waterproof hunting jacket.
Some of our top picks for hunting jackets that won't let you down when it comes to wetness include:
- ScentLok Morphic Waterproof 3-in-1 Jacket
- Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex 3L Jacket
- Guide Gear Men's Guide Dry Hunt Parka
- ArcticShield Men's Classic Elite Parka
- Wildfowler Performance Insulated Parka
SITKA Gear is a top-outfitter in the industry that carries a variety of impressively equipped waterproof hunting jackets. Although expensive, their apparel is no doubt some of the best on the market. Some seriously stellar waterproof options from the brand include:
Insulated Jackets
If you're seeking a hunting jacket to combat the bitter late-season cold, then you're going to need a highly insulated option.
Sedentary tree stand and duck blind hunters, in particular, will really have a need for an insulated hunting jacket that effectively traps body heat, as well as shields from the elements.
Some of our favorite insulated jackets for the job include:
- SITKA Gear Kelvin Hoody
- SITKA Gear Celsius Insulated Hunting Jacket
- SITKA Gear Insulated Fanatic Hunting Jacket
- Legendary Whitetails Mens Canvas Cross Trail Workwear Jacket
Some great affordable insulated options that are worth buying if you're on a budget include:
Merino Wool Base Layers
Your outerwear is only half the battle when outlasting the elements in the field - when it comes to your base layers, merino wool is hands-down one of the top options of material.
Wool is a remarkable insulator, even retaining its insulating ability when wet. Merino fibers work at wicking away sweat and moisture from your skin because they are inherently porous. The fibers are furthermore odor-absorbing, making it the ideal base-layer material for hunts where you don't want your scent on the scene.
Some of our favorite merino wool base layer tops for hunting include:
- Montane Primino 140 Zip Neck Baselayer
- SITKA Gear Merino Core Light Weight Half-Zip
- Minus33 Merino Wool Chocorua Midweight Crew
- MERIWOOL 100% Merino Wool Midweight Thermal Shirt
Our top picks for merino wool base layer bottoms are:
- Minus33 Merino Wool Kancamagus Midweight Bottom
- Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Bottom
- SITKA Gear Merino Core Lightweight Bottom
- SITKA Gear Merino Heavyweight Bottom
Hunting Pants
While you're shopping for a hunting jacket, you'd be wise to consider pairing it with a new pair of hunting pants.
In our opinion, hunting bottoms don't get the credit they deserve yet are more or less just as pivotal to your comfortability, stealth, and concealment in the field as your jacket is.
Check out our top list of the best hunting pants, as well as our top picks of waterproof hunting pants for some help choosing the best option for your hunting style(s).
See Also:
- Best Waterproof Hunting Pants: Compare & Save
- Best Hunting Headlamps: Your Buyers Guide
- Best GPS Dog Trackers For Hunting: Compare & Save
- Best Hunting Gloves: Compare, Buy & Save
