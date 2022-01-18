11 Best Inflatable Boards: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Mariner Inflatable Fishing SUP by Body Glove is the paddle board you’re seeking if you’re an avid angler. This is an easy to paddle, 11 foot long board loaded with fishing-specific features that’s built for chasing and targeting fish!

Body Glove recently sent me out a Mariner for some on the water field testing, and I love the way the board handles. It has a great look, is easy to set up and break down, and features a high-quality pump, paddle and carry bag! The price is a bit high on this one, but you’re still getting more than you pay for compared to most of the competition!

Unlike most inflatable paddle board packages, the Mariner features built-in, rather than detachable fins, and you can feel how solid the tracking is as a result. The “all around” shape of the board is furthermore a particularly stable design, so it’s great for beginner paddlers whether you intend on fishing or not!

The Mariner has tie-down points for a large cooler, attachment points for Railblaza fishing accessories or rod holders, as well as an anchor line system! Everything you need to bring along your fishing essentials is here, and with room to spare!

The 300-pound weight capacity ensures there’s enough room for you and all your gear, or even a second angler or perhaps your canine companion. The deck pad furthermore has a great feel for sitting, standing and laying down so it’s comfortable to paddle with a partner.

All in all, a stellar inflatable paddle board choice for the adventurous outdoorsmen and anglers out there!