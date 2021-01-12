15 Best Inflatable Fishing Boats: The Ultimate List

Inflatable fishing boats offer impressive versatility both on and off the water for virtually every style angler. Inflatable vessels are built more durably and reliably than ever before, and their ease of transport and storage is unmatched. Whether you’re seeking a minimalist personal watercraft for sneaking into your favorite honey hole, or a full feature vessel for long days on the water with all your gear, there is an array of awesome inflatable options for every angling context and application.
Our list of the best inflatable fishing boats has tracked down the top vessels for solo fishermen and angling pairs to gear up and get on the water in search of the big one. Featuring a variety of different style watercraft from rowboats and fishing kayaks, to pontoon boats and inflatable SUPs, we’ve tracked down just the right option for your fishing style!
1. Sea Eagle Stealth Stalker Frameless Fishing BoatPrice: $1,449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 feet long, 5 feet wide
- 45 pounds (hull only), or 78 pounds (with floorboards & motor mount) and max load capacity of 1200 pounds
- Can accommodate both gas and electric motors
- Includes two 360-degree swivel seats and six rod holders
- Includes two 5-foot oars and integrated oar locks
- Integrated 40-inch fish rulers on either side of the boat
- 1000 denier reinforced construction and wood floorboards combine to create a super durable boat that can take a beating
- Breaks down into a 31 by 40 by 9 inch carry bag for easy storage and transport
- Three year warranty
- Fairly expensive option, although you still get more than you pay for with this one
- Limited storage and organization potential
- Difficult to move on your own once assembled, so if fishing solo be sure to inflate this vessel at the water's edge
The Sea Eagle Stealth Stalker Frameless Fishing Boat is a brilliant inflatable option for angling pairs that features six integrated rod holders and is both gas and electric motor compatible.
This is a highly capable option for serious anglers seeking a performance fishing companion. 360 degree swivel seating and plenty of deck space allow two anglers to comfortably sit and face whichever way the fish are! The boat is stable enough to stand in and moves pretty quickly once paired with a gas or electric motor.
Compatible with up to a 4 HP engine, this bad boy can really get moving once you put some power behind it!
Rowing this option with the included oars will work just fine for smaller water, but don’t expect to be able to cover a lot of distance without employing the help of a motor. The more or less flat hull of the Stealth Stalker furthermore does not track all that well without a prop, so definitely consider pairing this option with a motor if you’re fishing anywhere other than small ponds and lakes.
Although there is limited potential for organizing your gear, there is at least plenty of space to stow it. Six rod holders throughout the vessel furthermore ensure both anglers have a few places to set their rods down.
Weighing in at just 78 pounds (with the motor mount and wooden floorboards) and featuring a max load capacity of 1200 pounds, this is an absolute workhorse of an inflatable vessel that has remarkable buoyancy for its size and weight. When you’re ready to call it a day, the Stealth Stalker breaks down into a 31 by 40 by 9 inch carry bag for easy storage and transport – impressive to say the least considering this boats 10 foot length and 5 foot width.
All things considered, this is without a doubt one of the ultimate two-man fishing boats for those seeking a particularly rugged and capable inflatable option with some customization potential.
Find more Sea Eagle Stealth Stalker Frameless Fishing Boat information and reviews here.
2. Newport Vessels Inflatable Sport DinghiesPros:
Cons:
- Several size boats to choose from with variable lengths/weight capacities
- Spacious interior dimensions create plenty of space to kick back and relax
- Marine plywood transom mount is compatible with both gas and electric motors
- Suitable for standing
- Topside D-rings can for attaching a bimini top or other accessories
- All models break down into impressively compact carry bags considering the capabilities of these boats
- Coast Guard rated 3 layer .9mm/1100D UV coated PVC construction with heat welded seams and wood and aluminum floor panels
- Inflatable V-shaped keel for easy planing when paired with a higher powered engine
- Float Your Boat Guarantee and 2 year manufacturer warranty
- Fairly expensive
- Although there is plenty of on-board storage space, these boats lack organization potential
- Included aluminum oars are not of impressive quality
Newport Vessels’ Inflatable Sport Dinghies are the perfect option for both solo anglers and groups seeking a particularly sea-worthy option that can be outfitted with either a gas or electric motor.
These dinghies are available from 8 feet, 10 inches, to 12.5 feet, so there is a wide range of sizes available. What you see is what you get with this one – you could utilize this option for still water fishing with a trolling motor or inshore saltwater applications with a small-sized outboard.
The inflatable V-shaped keel is designed for easy planing when paired with a higher-powered engine, so you can really cover some water with this unit if you’re looking to extend your fishable range wherever it is that you put your boat in.
These boats are more than stable enough to allow for standing and casting, and feature plenty of storage space within the cockpit for bringing along all your essentials. There is, unfortunately, limited organization potential with these dinghies, but you can easily modify some pockets, compartments or even shelving with a little elbow grease and creativity. Topside D-rings can furthermore be utilized for attaching a bimini top or other accessories.
Built from Coast Guard rated 3 layer .9mm/1100D UV coated PVC with heat welded seams and wood and aluminum floor panels, this is an impressively durable and seaworthy choice of boat. Good luck beating up on this one!
Best of all, all of these model boats by Newport Vessels break down into compact carry bags for easy storage and transport so you can break down and deploy these boats however you see fit!
A bit on the expensive side, but well worth the cost when you consider the versatility and capabilities of these vessels!
Find more Newport Vessels Inflatable Sport Boat information and reviews here.
3. Sea Eagle PackFish Inflatable BoatPrice: $428.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7 feet long, 3 feet and 3 inches wide
- Total weight of 21 pounds and max weight capacity of 300 pounds
- Carry bag AND fully assembled boat feature backpack straps enabling super easy transport
- Two integrated rod holders
- Four tracking strips on the hull aid in stabilzation and steering
- Two zippered side pockets for stashing gear with built-in cup holders
- Two integrated 36-inch fish rulers on either side of the boat
- Molded oar locks and carry handles
- Not a great choice for those looking to cover a lot of water
- Cockpit will be a bit tight for larger anglers
- Integrated rod holders will not accomodate fly rods
The Sea Eagle PackFish Inflatable Boat is a particularly portable option for solo anglers seeking a personal vessel that’s easily trekked into the backcountry and other harder to reach fishing destinations.
This one-man inflatable is brilliant for sneaking into those hard to access fishing holes, stretches of stream, and alpine lakes to name a few applications. Deployed, the PackFish is 7 feet long and 3 feet and 3 inches wide but when broken down and packed into its backpack-style carry bag, it’s easy to manage and weighs just 21 pounds!
Even once this boat is set up, you can pull it out of the water and re-attach the backpack straps enabling you to easily portage this inflatable around high-class rapids, or just switch fishing spots!
As a solo fishing vessel, this unit is quite comfortable and equipped for fishing, assuming you’re not much over 250 pounds nor too much taller than 6 feet. Particularly large fishermen might find it a bit tight in there, but regular-sized anglers will have plenty of space.
Two zippered side pockets for stashing gear with built-in cup holders are present, as well as two integrated rod holders for storing and organizing your essentials. Two 36-inch fish rulers on either side of the boat are also present for measuring your catch!
Unfortunately, you cannot attach a motor to this option, and securing an anchor will take a bit of creativity. Chances are, however, if you’re trekking into more remote fishing destinations as this vessel is intended for, you won’t be interested in bringing along an anchor, battery, or motor!
Molded oar locks and carry handles ensure longterm durability of this boat, and the hull material itself is remarkably abrasion and puncture resistant for an inflatable. Go ahead and drag and bump this boat around – it won’t mind.
Four tracking runners on the hull furthermore aid in steering and stabilization while on the water while also creating an extra line of defense against wear and tear when pulling this boat up on dry land.
All things considered, it’s near impossible to beat the grab-and-go portability as well as the price point of this Navy Seal status fishing vessel – another great value buy from Sea Eagle.
Find more Sea Eagle PackFish Inflatable Boat information and reviews here.
-
4. Outcast Commander BoatPros:
Cons:
- 10 feet long and 47 inches wide
- Weighs just 32 pounds and features a 475 max load capacity
- Open cockpit allows for standing in shallow water or for kicking with fins on
- Ample storage space behind the seat
- IGS sleeves are integrated on both sides in order to attach pockets and rod holder mounts
- Low profile design helps to reduce wind drag
- Integrated stripping basket
- Packs into a compact carry bag for go-anywhere portability
- 1000 denier PVC construction is super tough against abrasions and puncture
- 5 year limited warranty
- Fairly expensive option considering the minimalist design
- Some might not like the open-deck design and would prefer to keep dry - it's a matter of both preference and fishing context
- Top speed and ability to track is not terribly impressive
The Outcast Commander Boat is a unique, brilliantly designed kayak-type vessel for stream fishermen seeking a personal watercraft suitable for running rivers that’s designed with an innovative open deck allowing you to actually stop and stand in shallow water!
The lack of (half) a deck with the Commander means you can simply pull your legs off of the integrated pegs and stand when you’re over shallow water. This eliminates the need for a heavy anchor if you’re typically setting up to fish in spots that you could otherwise wade in.
This makes the Commander a particularly brilliant choice for fishermen who want to cover large stretches of river without having to step out and hike between fishy holes and bends. You can hike up river a few miles, set this boat up and then float back to where you set out from – truly a game-changing tactic depending on where you fish.
Stillwater anglers will also love the ability to cover lots of water and then drop their legs and stand when targeting fish in the shallows or while casting out over dropoffs – especially on windy days when it feels impossible to hold on your anchor.
The open cockpit design furthermore makes this boat compatible with fins if you want to kick this boat around like you would a float tube. This may seem a bit counter-intuitive considering the hull is more like a kayak, but having the ability to keep yourself in place and on a fixed bearing with your fins while keeping your hands free to fish is drastically underrated!
The Commander truly offers the best of all worlds when it comes to kick boats, inflatable pontoons, and kayaks.
This vessel weighs just 32 pounds and features a 475 max load capacity, so you can bring along quite a bit of gear even if you’re on the heavier side. IGS sleeves are integrated on both sides of the boat in order to attach pockets and rod holder mounts, and there is additional storage space behind the seat.
The 10 foot long, 47 inch wide boat is furthermore designed to be as low profile as possible in order to minimize wind-influence, so you won’t sail around out there like some other inflatables tend to. It should also be noted that the 1000 denier PVC construction is super tough against abrasions and puncture so you can fish-on in confidence that you won’t pop a leak out there!
The Commander packs into a compact carry bag for go-anywhere portability, so this is truly one of the most versatile inflatable fishing boats when you go ahead and consider its ability to be put in virtually anywhere.
All in all, a brilliant inflatable boat design that all sorts of anglers will find unique and specialized applications for.
Find more Outcast Commander Boat information and reviews here.
-
5. Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon BoatPros:
Cons:
- Ultralight option at just 35 pounds featuring a load capacity of 450 pounds
- 8 feet long and 4.75 feet wide
- Great option for grab and go angling that sets up and breaks down well for easy storage and transport
- No frame to assemble, just inflate and go
- Can choose to row this personal vessel, or kick using fins like a float tube!
- IGSystem integrates PVC sleeves with a movable base that accept cargo pockets, rod holders, and anchors
- Built with urethane bladders, whitewater quality valves, and a durable PVC shell, this option is suitable for running whitewater (depending on your experience)
- Stern platform can hold up to a 20 pound anchor or alternative gear
- Removable stripping basket accommodates fly fishermen
- Expensive option
- Lacks organization and storage potential
- Some might not like the fact that your bottom half is in the water (like a kickboat/float tube)
The Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat is a particularly versatile float tube/pontoon boat hybrid that is suitable for a wide range of on the water applications from still water sessions to more intensive river trips and even big water overnights!
This personal vessel is 8 feet long and 4.75 feet wide, but remains an ultralight option at just 35 pounds. The Stealth Pro features a load capacity of 450 pounds however, so it’s suitable for all sized anglers.
This is a great option for grab and go angling that sets up and breaks down well for easy storage and transport – there’s no frame involved in the design so just inflate and go!
You can choose to row this personal vessel, or kick using fins like a float tube depending on the angling context, and the stern platform can even accommodate up to a 20-pound anchor (or alternative gear) for those that want to be able to stay put on the water.
A removable stripping basket is also present for fly fishermen, and the height of the seat is suitable for effective casting.
Outcast has integrated the IGSystem which utilizes PVC sleeves with a movable base – able to accept cargo pockets, rod holders, anchors, and more. Despite this boats minimalist appearance, it can be extensively outfitted for virtually any angling style. Leave it plain and simple if that’s your style, or equip this vessel with all your favorite bells and whistles.
Built with urethane bladders, whitewater quality valves, and a durable PVC shell, the Stealth Pro is even suitable for running whitewater (depending on your experience), so don’t rule this option out if you’re seeking a personal watercraft for moving water. The storage potential of this unassuming inflatable even makes it suitable for overnight river trips, impressive to say the least!
Outcast has once again outdone themselves with another highly versatile, durable, and capable inflatable fishing boat that will prove itself to be an invaluable companion for most style fishermen.
Find more Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
-
6. Elkton Outdoors Steelhead Fishing KayakPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12.5 feet, by 3 feet, 3 inches
- 44 pound weight, max load capacity of 600 pounds
- Solid drop stitch floor allow you to stand up and cast!
- 7 Scotty style modular mounts allow for easy customization with accessories of your choosing
- Cargo space at the bow and stern, bungeed storage and paddle mounts
- Self bailing drains keep the kayak from taking on water - rated for up to class III rapids
- Long waterline and two skegs for long glides and improved tracking
- Firm plastic nose cones on both the bow and stern and the 1000D reinforced layered PVC construction add up to some serious durability
- Includes paddles, seats, foot rests, removable skeg, air pump, and travel bag
- Portable travel bag features backpack straps for easy transport
- 1 Year guarantee on materials, workmanship, and assembly
- Fairly expensive
- Although storage space is impressive for an inflatable kayak, organization potential is limited
- Seating does not put you very high above the water - fortunately you can also stand up and cast
The Elkton Outdoors Steelhead Fishing Kayak is an impressive tandem inflatable option for angling pairs that you can believe it or not, stand up and fish from!
Those seeking a tandem boat that can move fast, provide comfortable seating for both passengers, and also offer a standing platform for actively fishing will love this exceptionally versatile option from Elkton Outdors. This unit offers the best of both worlds when it comes to stand up paddleboards and kayaks – enabling fast paddling speeds in order to cover lots of water, as well as the space and stability to stand up and cast!
This vessel is 12.5 feet, by 3 feet, 3 inches, and features a 600-pound weight capacity. That’s quite a lot of boat for an inflatable option that then breaks down into a portable travel bag with backpack straps for easy transport. It’s furthermore just 44 pounds total – featherlight considering this is a two man fishing boat!
7 Scotty style modular mounts allow for easy customization with accessories of your choosing, while cargo space at the bow and stern as well as some bungeed storage total to some better than average storage potential. Integrated paddle mounts furthermore provide you with a place to rest your paddle when you want your hands free to fish. You can really set this boat up for angling with just a little bit of effort and creativity.
Self-bailing drains are built into the design of this boat in order to keep the kayak from taking on water. The Steelhead Fishing Kayak is rated for up to class III rapids (depending on your paddling experience) so you can brave some whitewater on the way to the fishing grounds. This kayaks impressive capabilities on moving water make it a killer option for ultralight, minimalist expeditions into the backcountry and less explored fishing destinations.
Firm plastic nose cones are present on both the bow and stern, while the 1000D reinforced layered PVC construction adds even greater durability. You can really beat up on this one without concern of abrasion or puncture – the nose cones being a truly brilliant design addition.
When you’re paddling on still water, the long waterline and two skegs accommodate long glides and improved tracking, so you won’t skate and slide around out there like so many inflatable vessels tend to do. The solid drop stitch floor is also best utilized for standing on flat water, rather than moving water conditions.
While the Steelhead is more expensive than most other inflatable kayak options, it’s wide array of integrated features and inherently superior construction method ensures you’re still getting much more than you pay for. Those in the market for an inflatable fishing kayak will be wise to set this boat as the standard and go from there!
Find more Elkton Outdoors Steelhead Fishing Kayak information and reviews here.
-
7. Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing KayakPrice: $420.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12.5 feet long and 3 feet wide
- 39 pounds with a max load capacity of 400 pounds
- Two integrated fishing rod holders
- Removable seats are well reviewed for comfort and Intex even includes one booster pad for shorter paddlers
- Features bow and stern storage and stainless steel D-rings for external gear attachment
- Removable/adjustable mounting bracket for accessory attachment (GPS, rod holders, fish finder, etc.)
- Two different removable skegs for improved tracking in shallow and deep water
- I-beam construction creates a structurally sound, rigid-feeling deck
- Laminate PVC with polyester core is tough against abrasions and puncture
- Includes paddles, high output pump, pressure gauge and carry bag
- Caarry bag is compact and portable, but cannot be worn as a backpack
- Farily heavy considering its design at 39 pounds
- Limited storage/organization potential
The Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing Kayak is a killer tandem option for angling pairs that features a tough, 3-chamber design for enduring abrasive environments and high customization potential for its inherent design.
While this inflatable kayak does not offer the level of performance as the Steelhead Fishing Kayak from Elkton Outdoors, it’s a solid option for those simply trying to get on the water with a fishing friend and some gear. Two integrated fishing rod holders, removable seats, bow and stern storage, as well as external D-rings for additional gear attachment total to a fairly equipped boat.
You cannot stand in this boat, nor does it move all that fast, but it’s more than adequate for cruising around and targeting fish. Good news is, the Excursion is just 39 pounds and features a max load capacity of 400 pounds, so it’s both easy to transport and capable of accommodating even heavier boaters.
The laminate PVC design with a polyester core is tough against abrasions and puncture while the I-beam construction creates a structurally sound, rigid-feeling deck. Even though you can’t stand in this boat, it at least feels solid as a rock when sitting and can handle a fair amount of abuse.
Intex includes paddles, a high output pump, pressure gauge and a carry bag with this purchase, so you and a friend are ready to hit the water as soon as you un-box this bad boy!
A simple boat for simple fishing applications, the Intex Excursion is a stellar affordable option for all sorts of angling contexts.
Find more Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing Kayak information and reviews here.
-
8. AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 ft Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat and Trolling MotorPrice: $739.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7.5 feet long and about 4.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 44 pounds and max load capacity of 374 pounds
- Super compact option - carry bag can be worn as a backpack
- Includes a bow mounted trolling motor (Haswing 12V 20lb thrust), lean bar, swivel seat, and rod holder
- Four pontoon design is exceptionally stable and suitable for two anglers
- Military marine grade PVC is exceptionally durable
- 120mm thick aluminum floor
- Highly customizable
- Excellent price point
- No oar locks - must paddle this boat or utilize the trolling motor
- The deck may be a bit cluttered for angling pairs with the addition of the seat, trolling motor, and lean bar
- Quality of the included paddle is not terribly impressive
The AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 ft Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat and Trolling Motor is a wonderfully equipped, ultra-portable, and highly customizable option for the angler who wants the freedom to truly set up their own fishing vessel schematic.
This neat little boat has a total weight of 44 pounds and max load capacity of 374 pounds – easily able to accommodate two anglers.
The entire boat furthermore breaks down into a carry bag that can be worn as a backpack, allowing you to hike into more difficult to access fishing locations, and have a deployable boat when you get there! Bringing along the seat, trolling motor and lean bar will however not be all that practical if you’re trekking very far from your vehicle.
The good news is, the expansive and open 120mm thick aluminum floor is great to fish off of on its own, so bringing along the included accessories is by no means a must. In fact, AQOUS even offers a bare-bones option of this boat without the bow-mounted trolling motor, grab bar and swivel seat at a lower price point, so you can save some cash if you like the idea of an open deck vs. a cluttered one.
The four pontoon design is exceptionally stable, so having another angler (or passenger) on board is no issue at all. This is a great choice for fishing friends who enjoy guiding each other – one angler can pole or paddle the boat while sighting for fish, and the other can actively cast and target fish from the bow!
Unfortunately, there are no real oar locks with this option forcing you to paddle it rather than row it so covering a lot of water without the use of the trolling motor will be difficult.
This option will excel above and beyond your expectations depending on the angling context more than anything. Solo anglers or fishing pairs poling or trolling around low energy tidal flats, estuaries, and lakes will love the stability, space and portability of this vessel while those trying to tackle moving water will likely find it too cumbersome and awkward to effectively navigate. It’s all about what you’re up to really!
Good news is, the price is right! The cost of this unique inflatable fishing boat is excellent even before you consider the included accessories, so budget buyers should absolutely look into this one!
Find more AQUOS Heavy-Duty 2020 New 7.5 ft Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat and Trolling Motor information and reviews here.
-
9. Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat With Transport WheelPrice: $552.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 feet long and 4.6 feet wide
- Total weight of 80 pounds and max load capacity of 400 pounds
- Stowable transport wheel enables easy transport of this boat on your own
- Extensive storage and organization potential
- Two-position built-in anchor system with fillable mesh bag, cord and pulley
- Removable side pockets can also be used as a portable gear bag
- Features a padded swivel seat
- Two-position motor mount is complemented by a wire rear storage and battery platform
- Integrated stripping basket
- Integrated cup holders and fly patches
- Durable pontoons with abrasion resistant PVC bottoms, tough nylon tops and powder coated steel tube frame ensure this is a rock-solid boat
- 2 year limited warranty
- Likely a bit cluttered for minimalist anglers
- Some anglers might prefer more solid, one-piece oars over the included seven foot, 2-piece aluminum oars
- Fairly intensive to set up and break down - not the best option for grab-and-go angling
The Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat by Classic Accessories is a killer choice for gear-heavy anglers seeking a highly capable personal vessel for more intensive days of fishing.
This bad boy is great for leisurely days fishing on still water and is also suitable for running rivers in place of a raft or drift boat depending on your paddling experience. There is also a trolling motor mount and a designated battery platform for those that enjoy utilizing some propulsion.
Classic Accessories has included all the bells and whistles with this one – extensive storage and organization potential, a padded swivel seat, a two-position built-in anchor system, integrated cup holders and fly patches, integrated stripping basket, and more!
The removable side pockets can even be used as a portable gear bag when detached, Classic Accessories has really thought this one through!
Perhaps best of all, there is a stowable transport wheel that enables the solo fishermen to easily put their pontoon boat in, and pull it out of the water for transport with ease – a massively underrated feature when you consider the difficulties of moving a lightweight, but cumbersome one-man boat design such as this.
Read more about the Colorado XTS and an array of comparable options in our top list of the best inflatable pontoon boats!
Find more Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat With Transport Wheel information and reviews here.
-
10. Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon BoatPrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 feet long and 4.5 feet wide
- 56 pounds and load capacity of 300 pounds
- Highly responsive when using oars or fins
- Suitable for both stillwater and running rivers
- Built in motor mount for electric trolling motor
- Easy to store and transport - sets up in as little as 15 minutes
- Seat height puts you nice and high above the water to accommodate casting
- 5 year limited warranty
- Fairly expensive
- Limited storage and organization potential
- Intended for anglers under 200 pounds, so larger anglers may find this option a bit tight
The Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat is a high-performance solo pontoon option that features unmatched responsiveness and capabilities for its size class.
Anglers seeking a solo fishing vessel with higher capabilities than a float tube or kayak will be wise to give this one a look. You can brave rivers and moving water with the Streamer XL-IR depending on your rowing experience and attach a trolling motor if you choose to – two pivotal fishing details that cannot really be executed by inflatable kayaks nor float tubes.
This pontoon boat also seats you higher up on the water than alternative inflatable options (other than standing on a SUP) and provides more coherent and extensive storage.
This mini pontoon boat is just 8 feet long and 4.5 feet wide, coming in at a mere 56 pounds. You can load up to 300 pounds onto the Streamer, so if you’re a heavier angler with a high gear load, it may not provide the buoyancy you require.
What sets this pontoon boat apart from cheaper solo alternatives such as the Roanoke by Classic Accessories, is the superior design of the frame, and added durability of the materials overall. The Streamer is highly responsive to both rowing, and kicking using your own fins, so however you choose to move this vessel, it will listen closely to your commands.
This option is furthermore quite easy to store and transport – set up takes as little as 15 minutes and its smaller size allows for far easier storage without having to necessarily break it all the way down.
Leisurely lake fishermen and backcountry adventure anglers alike will love the razor-sharp precision and long term durability of this stellar one-man inflatable option from Outcast.
Find more Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
-
11. Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon BoatPrice: $2,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 13 feet long, 5.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 147 pounds and max load capacity of 750 pounds
- Removable front mod converts this two-man option into a single-person boat
- Suitable for running rivers in place of a raft or driftboat, as well as for more intensive overnight trips
- Four removable gear bags total to some extensive storage and organization potential
- Standing platform and lean bar for front angler
- Optional motor mount
- Limited 5 year warranty
- Expensive option
- Although possible, this is not the kind of inflatable boat you want to set up/break down every time you fish
- Not particularly portable without a truck or trailer if leaving assembled
The Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat is a top quality, highly equipped and integrated option for pairs seeking a performance fishing vessel that’s suitable for virtually any angling style or context.
Fishing still water with or without a trolling motor and running rivers are both a go in this impressively capable boat. The frame can furthermore be modified into a one-man fishing boat, giving you the option to convert this tandem pontoon boat into a solo-unit if and when you choose to,
Outcast has truly built this model for the serious angler – it’s highly responsive on the water and integrated with a plethora of storage and other fishing-specific features. Whether you’re guiding clients down a section of blue-ribbon stream or just fooling around on the lake with a friend, this pontoon is tough to beat when it comes to overall performance and quality.
Coming in at 13 feet long and 5.5 feet wide with a weight of 147 pounds, this is somewhat of a bruiser of a boat. This is not a suitable option for those seeking a grab-and-go vessel and is better off left assembled for the fishing season than it is deployed and broken down every time you want to hit the water.
That being said, its larger size and more intensive frame gives the Fish Cat 13 a 750-pound weight capacity, so this is a more serious boat for the serious angler.
If you’re solely seeking a minimalist option for leisurely floats and days fishing, then avoid the higher price tag of this option. Anglers in search of a do-anything, go-(almost) anywhere tandem fishing vessel, however, will love the versatility, toughness, and performance of this option.
Find more Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
-
12. Body Glove Mariner Inflatable Stand-Up PaddleboardPrice: $1,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 11 feet long, 34 inches wide and 5.4 inches thick
- 25 Pound weight, 320 pound max load capacity
- Suitable for two anglers
- Cooler tie-down points and bungeed gear storage combine for some impressive storage and organization
- Designated space to run an anchor line
- 3 Fixed, virtually indestructible Dura-fins create superior tracking over standard SUPs
- Scotty attachment points for fishing accessories and rod holders
- Carry bag is compact, can be worn as a backpack and also features wheels in order to be rolled like a suitcase
- Includes dual action pump, 3-piece adjustable paddle, ankle leash, repair kit, carry all backpack, and cell phone dry pouch
- One year warranty
- Expensive option
- Limited storage potential for two anglers
- Some might not like the aesthetics of the board graphic
The Body Glove Mariner Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard is a streamlined SUP option for one or two anglers that tracks well and moves fast while also including an awesome array of integrated fishing features and add-ons.
This is a particularly portable inflatable SUP option that’s great for travel-fishing and adventure angling applications. The brand recently sent me a Mariner to field test, and I had no issue checking it on an international flight to Mexico where myself and a companion proceeded to explore tidal flats, jungle lagoons, and reef systems at the push of an air-pump!
Bottom line, this bad boy sets up and breaks down in a matter of minutes and stores within a backpack-style roller bag for simplified transport.
Go ahead and toss it in the trunk of your sedan, wear it on your back while riding a bicycle, and then slide it underneath your bed when it’s time to stash it for the season – the portability here is practically unmatched.
The Mariner is 11 feet long, 34 inches wide and 5.4 inches thick, so there’s plenty of room for a solo angler, and just enough for fishing pairs. I’ve found that it’s most practical to employ one angler as the navigator of the SUP while the other angler stands up and actively fishes. Getting your balance with two people on the board takes a little practice, but you’ll soon find it’s a brilliant system for locating and chasing fish!
Cooler tie-down points on the stern allow you to attach a large cooler for seating/storage, and bungeed gear tie-downs add further gear capacity and organization potential. There’s also a lash point to secure an anchor from the bow, as well as a velcro handle in the center of the board that doubles as a paddle and/or gear mount.
Body Glove has even integrated Scotty attachment points for securing fishing accessories and rod holders – pretty neat huh?
3 Fixed, virtually indestructible Dura-fins create superior tracking over standard SUPs, and roll up for storage within the carry bag without removal. The simplicity of the Mariner is what makes it such a killer fishing craft – just inflate and go!
This purchase includes a dual-action pump, 3-piece adjustable paddle, ankle leash, repair kit, carry-all backpack, and cell phone dry pouch. All in all, an excellent value even before the added accessories.
Find more Body Glove Mariner Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard information and reviews here.
-
13. Sea Eagle 126 Inflatable FishSUPPrice: $1,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12.5 feet long, 40 inches wide and 6 inches thick
- Total weight of 45 pounds and impressive max load capacity of 500 pounds
- Great option for grab and go angling that sets up/breaks down in as little as 7 minutes and packs into a backpack
- Includes swivel seat, motor mount, 4 rod holders, SUP and kayak paddles, storage bag for the bow, air pump and carry backpack
- Large standing platform can easily fit two anglers, allowing you and a friend to pole/paddle eachother around onto fish!
- 1000 Denier reinforced drop stitch construction is rock solid and super resistant to puncture and abrasion
- Rear rod mounts allow for easy trolling when utilizing a motor
- Highly customizable
- Expensive option
- A bit less compact and portable than other inflatable SUP options - but significantly larger
- Not really suitable for use on rivers and moving water
The Sea Eagle 126 Inflatable FishSUP is a particularly large fishing-specific paddleboard option that can accommodate multiple anglers, an array of accessories, and even a trolling motor making it one of the ultimate portable stand-up vessels.
Angling pairs who are sighting for fish on lakes, ponds, or tidal flats will love the freedom to stand, scan, and actively fish off of this 12.5-foot, 40-inch wide platform. You can choose to attach the swivel seat, secure a cooler as a seat/sighting platform. or leave the deck open, allowing for a versatile array of fishing schematics. With a 500-pound weight capacity, there’s not much you can’t do with this option other than safely run whitewater.
You could even put a third passenger or a canine companion on this SUP if everyone on board has reasonably good balancing ability – the possibilities are endless!
This is a particularly great option for grab and go angling that sets up/breaks down in as little as 7 minutes and packs into a portable backpack. The FishSUP is even suitable as checked baggage on most airlines if you leave the seating behind, so go ahead and take it on your next exciting fishing trip away from home!
This package deal includes a swivel seat, motor mount, 4 rod holders, SUP and kayak paddles, a storage bag for the bow, air pump and the carry backpack! It’s a wonderfully inclusive deal that sets you up with everything you need and more to turn this bad boy into a true fishing machine.
The paddle-mounts on either side of the seating enable you to stow your SUP and/or kayak paddle out of the way and fish care free when you reach your destination, and having the ability to bring both style paddles adds a lot of versatility to your fishing approach. Use the SUP paddle as a pole or for stealthily sneaking into sensitive fishing spots and then switch to the kayak paddle when it’s time to switch spots and cover some water!
If you choose to pair this highly equipped fishing SUP with a trolling motor, then rear rod mounts allow for easy trolling.
The 1000 denier reinforced drop stitch construction is furthermore rock solid and super resistant to puncture and abrasion, so rest assured you won’t damage this vessel if things get a little rowdy out there.
Anglers seeking a highly portable SUP for stand-up fishing that offers a particularly stable fishing platform and array of integrated features will be delighted to discover the Sea Eagle FishSUP. This unit has truly checked all the bases that make this style fishing vessel so awesome!
Find more Sea Eagle 126 Inflatable FishSUP information and reviews here.
-
14. Outcast Fish Cat 5 Float TubePros:
Cons:
- 300 pound weight capacity
- Firm, elevated seating puts you nice and high above the water
- Low profile storage pockets feature nice organization potential for the given amount of space
- Hyrodynamic hull is great for tracking and trolling compared to most other traditional float tube options
- D-rings are present for external gear attachment
- Integrated stripping apron
- 5 year warranty
- A more expensive float tube option, but well worth the cost
- While the steering and hull-design is quite responsive, you will not be able to cover much water with this option
- Customer complaints that the stripping apron sits a bit high for shorter anglers
The Outcast Fish Cat 5 Float Tube is without a doubt one of the best value and overall quality float tubes on the market for solo anglers seeking a particularly comfortable and capable kick boat option.
Featuring a 300 pound weight capacity, this is a suitable kick boat for most anglers. The hydrodynamic hull is great for tracking and trolling compared to most other traditional float tube options, and the seating is firm and nicely elevated for both sighting for fish, as well as casting a fly rod.
Low profile storage pockets feature nice organization potential for the given amount of space, and D-rings are present for external gear attachment for items like your net or creel.
It’s a simple and straightforward design that is quite comparable to most other float tube options, but it’s easy to tell the craftsmanship and design-execution is superior to the competition just by sitting in this bad boy. It’s what you expect out of an industry leading brand like Outcast, and it doesn’t hurt that they offer a 5-year warranty for additional peace of mind.
Read more about the Fish Cat 5 and our other favorite float tube options within our list of the best fishing float tubes and see why this kick boat is one of our top picks within this category of inflatable fishing vessels.
Find more Outcast Fish Cat 5 Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
15. DAMA Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Tube BoatPros:
Cons:
- 6.33 feet long and 3.25 feet wide
- Max load capacity of 380 pounds
- Can be either rowed with the included oars or used as a kick boat
- Includes a removable awning!
- Two detachable storage bags on either arm rest and one larger, removable storage bag behind the seat total to quite a bit of storage
- Fillable mesh bag anchor system features cleat and pulley controls and can be set up on either side of the boat
- Removable mesh stripping 'basket'
- Durable pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops
- This is a slower boat that is not ideal for covering lots of water
- Integrated backpack straps could snag on structure if not properly removed
- The included oars are not of impressive quality
The DAMA Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Tube Boat is a both a particularly capable and luxurious kick boat/pontoon boat hybrid that’s both impressively portable and comfortable therefore making it suitable for a wide range of fishing applications.
If kicking back and relaxing is half the reason you enjoy fishing, then this versatile fishing companion ought to be on your radar. Featuring a removable awning and padded seating, you’ll likely find it easy to sneak a nap in while you’re out on the water if that’s your style.
Coming in at 6.33 feet long and 3.25 feet wide and featuring a weight capacity of 380 pounds, even heavier anglers can bring along all their gear with this one.
You can either utilize the included oars, or use your fins to kick this boat around, making it highly versatile in terms of how you maneuver it. You can think of it as a float tube on steroids featuring higher than average mobility and storage potential.
A fillable mesh bag anchor system features cleat and pulley controls and can be set up on either side of the boat for staying in position, while two detachable storage bags on either armrest provide space for all your essentials and more. An additional removable storage bag behind the seat adds even more space for cumbersome gear.
There is furthermore a removable stripping basket included for fly fishermen.
Durable pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops ensure this personal watercraft won’t take on any damage from regular use, so rest assured you’re not a fragile inflatable in this watercraft.
When it’s time to pack up, there are integrated backpack straps built right into the float tube so you can easily transport this vessel on your own while even keeping your hands free!
All things considered, this is a wonderfully designed and equipped float tube option that’s suitable for a wide range of potential fishing applications.
Find more DAMA Fishing Inflatable Pontoon Tube Boat with Detachable Seat and Awning information and reviews here.
Inflatable Fishing Kayaks
Inflatable kayaks are a great choice of fishing vessel for those that want to cover a lot of water and/or own a particularly portable boat.
While gear storage and integrated fishing features are often limited, most inflatable kayaks break down remarkably compact for super easy storage and transport. Some are in fact so portable that you can even pack them into their storage bags or backpacks and hike into more remote fishing destinations.
Many inflatable kayaks are furthermore impressively capable on the water, even able to handle whitewater conditions. These vessels also move fast depending on your paddling strength, allowing you to cover a lot more water than most alternative inflatable options.
Some of our favorite inflatable fishing kayaks include:
- Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing Kayak
- Elkton Outdoors Steelhead Fishing Kayak
- Outcast Commander Boat
- Driftsun Rover Inflatable White-Water Kayak
- Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Kayak
Inflatable Pontoon Boats
Inflatable pontoon boats are a unique option that are available for both solo fishermen and angling pairs that offer particularly solid stability, and oftentimes extensive storage and organization potential.
Some pontoons are furthermore quite capable in moving water and are therefore suitable for running rapids and overnight river trips!
Our top list of the best inflatable pontoon boats has compiled all of our favorites, but our top fishing-specific picks include:
- Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat
- Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat
- Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat
- Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 ft Inflatable Pontoon Boat
Inflatable Fishing SUPs
SUPs, or stand up paddleboards, are not to be ignored when considering the pros and cons of the various inflatable fishing vessel options. These remarkably compact inflatables allow you to safely and securely stand up while actively angling, and furthermore are oftentimes integrated with fishing-specific features.
Some SUPs can accommodate multiple anglers, and have a fairly high gear capacity despite their simplistic design. They furthermore break down particularly well compared to virtually every fishing vessel category out there, making SUPs the ultimate go-to when it comes to travel and adventure angling.
You can easily check an inflatable SUP on an international flight and have your own mini poling skiff for exploring tidal flats, alpine lakes, and backcountry streams wherever your angling destination is!
A few of our top picks for both highly capable and portable inflatable SUPs include:
- Sea Eagle 126 Inflatable FishSUP
- Body Glove Mariner Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
- Elkton Outdoors Grebe 12-Foot Fishing Inflatable Paddle Board
- Driftsun Orka 12-Foot Extra Wide Multi-Person SUP
- Airhead SS Bonefish Inflatable SUP
- Airhead Rapids ISUP
Float Tubes & Kick Boats
Float tubes are great personal fishing vessels that offer particularly easy portability. This inflatable fishing boat style is comfortable, easy to get down to the water and maneuver, and affordable.
While many float tube options are minimalist in their design and are simply intended to get you on the water, some are more equipped with integrated fishing features than others. Built-in anchor mounts, stripping baskets, rod holders and gear storage are all available, so think twice about owning a float tube if you previously assumed they were just glorified pool toys.
While our list of the best fishing float tubes has compiled all of our top options, a few of our highlighted favorites are as follows:
- Outcast Super Fat Cat LCS Float Tube
- Outcast Fish Cat 5 Float Tube
- DAMA Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Tube Boat
- Outcast Commander Boat
- Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat
- Classic Accessories Cumberland Float Tube
2-Man Fishing Boats
What's better than a day out on the water fishing? Fishing with a friend of course!
Here are a few of our top picks for inflatable options that accommodate for two or more anglers and their gear:
- Sea Eagle Stealth Stalker Frameless Fishing Boat
- Newport Vessels' Inflatable Sport Dinghies
- Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 ft Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- Sea Eagle 126 Inflatable FishSUP
- Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing Kayak
Affordable Fishing Boats
Seeking a particularly affordable fishing vessel that won't break the bank? It can be tough finding a wallet-friendly watercraft that will perform the way you need it to, fortunately there are quite a few inflatable options that are offered at a more than reasonable price point.
A few of our favorite inflatable fishing boats for a variety of angling styles and applications that are offered at a lower cost include:
- Classic Accessories Roanoke Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 ft Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- Classic Accessories Bighorn Float Tube
- Classic Accessories Teton Inflatable Fishing Float Tube
- Outcast Fish Cat 5 Float Tube
- Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing Kayak
