13 Best Insulated Backpacks: The Ultimate List

Hauling a cooler to the beach, out on your kayak, or to the park can sometimes be a challenge depending on how much other gear you have with you. More and more beachgoers and lovers of summer are making the transition to insulated backpacks rather than dragging along a bulky cooler or ice box.

An insulated backpack or cooler backpack keeps your picnic nice and cool and also your hands free! You’ve got lunch on your back and two hands still available for a picnic blanket, umbrella, surfboard or whatever it is that you bring along for days of summer fun.

The internal schematic of a lot of these backpacks are quite impressive — there’s all sorts of storage as well as configurations to pack your picnic so nothing gets damaged before lunch. Most of these units are not just an insulated backpack and even provide some additional space to stash a towel and extra gear.