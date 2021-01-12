15 Best Kayak Carts: Compare & Save

Transporting your kayak can be difficult on your own depending on your boat and gear load. Utilizing a kayak cart or trolley can make all the difference when it comes to straining yourself and scraping your boat, so those who appreciate their health and their hull will be wise to consider the benefits of owning an effective portage system for their kayak.
- 165 pound carrying capacity
- 12-inch detachable large low pressure balloon tires for pulling over soft sand
- Solid aluminum frame and foam bumpers on each arm
- Features a 10 inch high spring-loaded stand which keeps the dolly cart propped up onshore for quick loading out of water
- Includes two 7.75 foot long ratchet straps
- Easy no-tool assembly and breaks down for easy and convenient storage and transport
The Bonnlo Kayak and Canoe Trolley With 12 Inch Beach Balloon Tires is a solid choice of kayak cart for those seeking an option for toting reasonably heavy loads over soft sand.
This unit employs 12-inch detachable large low pressure balloon tires for pulling over virtually any terrain and a 10 inch high spring-loaded kick stand for easy loading and unloading of your kayak. It’s a simple and straightforward design that works just as it’s intended – simply place your boat on the foam bumpers and secure it with the included ratchet straps!
Bonnlo has furthermore engineered this kayak cart for an easy, no-tool assembly as well as break down for easy and convenient storage and transport.
Assuming your kayak is of regular weight and dimensions, the value of this unit is tough to beat for those seeking an oversand option.
- 330 pound carrying capacity
- Constructed of marine-grade, high-strength, heat-treated aluminum alloy
- Soft inflatable beach wheels for rolling over soft sand measure 13 inches in diameter and 7.5 inches wide
- Easily breaks down for storage in your boat or at home
- Can be modified to tow behind a bicycle, golf cart, etc
- Adjustable width prevents the kayak from twisting and slipping sideways
- Two height options (18 and 16 inches) for accommodating odd shaped hulls, or for lowering the center of gravity
- No kickstands or scupper posts required
- Includes strapping for securing your kayak
The Wilderness Systems Heavy Duty Kayak Cart with Inflatable Beach Wheels is a top-notch option perfect for kayakers and boaters transporting exceptionally heavy kayaks, Jon boats, and dinghies.
Constructed of marine-grade, high-strength, heat-treated aluminum alloy and featuring a 330 pound weight capacity, you can load quite a bit of boat and gear onto this bad boy and still effectively pull it over soft sand. Some customer reviews even insist you can stack multiple kayaks onto this unit due to its integrity and tire selection, so those seeking a truly high-capacity option should definitely perk their ears.
An adjustable width prevents the kayak(s) from twisting and slipping sideways while two different heights enable you to either accommodate for odd-shaped hulls, or lower the overall center of gravity depending on the dimensions and weight of what you’re pulling. The strapping is included, and the inherent design requires no kickstand or scupper posts for solo operation.
Contrary to most other kayak carts, Wilderness Systems has engineered this option to have pretty great compatibility with bigger and heavier watercraft such as aluminum rowboats and Jon boats. This makes it one of the most versatile kayak carts on the market considering what you can comfortably haul with it!
The Heavy Duty Kayak Cart furthermore breaks down impressively compact, so although it’s not likely you’ll be able to stow the wheels within your kayak’s cargo, it’s still impressively portable and stashable for its capabilities.
- 175 pound max load capacity
- Sturdy aluminum frame with stainless steel hardware
- Quick-release 12 inch diameter inflatable beach wheels – hand air pump included
- Rubber bumpers protect the boat hull from scuffs or damage
- Dual-arm kickstand for extra stability while loading kayak or canoe
- Arched axle for better ground clearance
- Collapses and folds flat for easy storage
- Strapping for securing your kayak is included
The Suspenz DLX Beach Cart with Balloon Wheels is a simple, yet top-quality option for soft sand kayak portages that is built to last nearly a lifetime.
Suspenz is an industry leader when it comes to kayak trolleys – their quality of craftsmanship, ergonomic designs, and attention to detail is what sets the brand apart. The DLX Beach Cart is no exception.
Built with a sturdy aluminum frame with stainless steel hardware, this unit is saltwater rated and more than capable of enduring exposure to the salt and sun.
Operation is a piece of cake, simply cinch down your boat using the included strapping. Rubber bumpers protect your hull from scratching and scuffing, and a dual-arm kickstand provides extra stability while loading and unloading.
The quick-release 12 inch diameter inflatable beach wheels are top rated for oversand use, and Suspenz even includes a hand pump for easy inflating. As long as your kayak and loaded gear don’t exceed the 175 pound max load limit, you’ll be smooth rolling!
When it’s time to hit the road or store the cart for the season, the DLX collapses and folds flat for convenient storage and transport. Impressive integrity, flawless performance, and convenient portability – this option from Suspenz is a winner on all fronts for those seeking a balloon-tire model kayak cart.
- 200 pound max load capacity
- No-rust powder-coated frame and stainless-steel hardware
- Ideal for deep V-hull kayaks
- Quick release 12-inch diameter inflatable beach wheels – hand air pump included
- Cart folds flat and stores compact inside of the included mesh bag
- UV protected tie-down straps
- Boat rests on durable rubber pads that won’t scratch or scuff the hull
- Double kickstand enables secure and easy loading
The Suspenz Heavy Duty Deep-V Beach Cart with Balloon Wheels is essentially the same unit as the DLX cart previously listed, but is able to bear more weight and is intended for pairing with kayaks that have particularly deep V-hulls.
Boats like the Old Town Predator Pedal Fishing Kayak will appreciate the design of this cart’s deep V frame, and it’s ability to pull up to 200 pounds. The no-rust powder-coated frame and stainless-steel hardware will furthermore neither succumb to regular wear and tear nor corrosion.
Your kayak rests on solid rubber pads in order to avoid any scratching or scuffing, and an integrated double kickstand assists with loading and unloading. When you’re ready to pack it up, the frame folds flat and stores impressively compact within the included mesh storage bag. The quick release inflatable beach wheels however will pack a bit more cumbersome – it’s the nature of truly effective oversand wheels!
With UV protected tie-down straps included, you’re ready to portage your kayak or canoe right out of the box! No doubt another stellar option from Suspenz that’s perfectly suited for the right model kayaks!
- 300 pound max load capacity
- Built from non-corroding engineering polymers, with stainless steel reinforced axles
- High grip rubber tread wheels are puncture free
- Adjustable rubberized pads fit most hull shapes and won’t scuff or scratch your boat – and cradle Jon boats, dinghies and other vessels nicely!
- Dismantles in under 20 seconds and fits inside most kayak hatches for easy transport – weighing in at 10 pounds
- Strapping and ladder locks included
- Snap and lock kickstand for assistance loading and unloading
The Ctug Kayak and Canoe Trolley Cart is a unique innovation in kayak portaging that features a remarkable load capacity and impressive portability – perfectly suited for adventure paddlers with heavy gear loads seeking a cart option that can be easily packed within their boat.
Built from non-corroding engineering polymers and featuring stainless steel reinforced axles, this cart is built to both endure heavy physical abuse and outlast the elements. The simplicity of this design makes the Ctug cart inherently solid and bomb-proof, so count on owning this tool for many years to come.
High grip rubber tread wheels are puncture free and can support up to a whopping 300 pounds, but don’t expect them to pull all that great over truly soft sand if pulling a heavy boat. The wheels can absolutely take on some sand, but particularly soft substrates will slow it down.
Adjustable rubberized pads fit most hull shapes and won’t scuff or scratch your boat and the strapping and ladder locks are included. Simply utilize the kickstand for some extra support, cinch your boat down and go! The design of the pads is furthermore suitable for supporting larger boats like rowboats, dinghies and cumbersome inflatables, so you can move a lot more than just kayaks with this one!
Best of all, this cart dismantles in under 20 seconds and will fit inside most kayak hatches for compact transport, allowing you to bring it along wherever your adventures take you!
- 165 pound max load capacity
- Aluminum and anodized steel construction
- 10 inch diameter, 3 inch wide solid PU tires are puncture prone and rated for use over sand
- Foam bumpers prevent the cart from scratching or scuffing your boat hull
- No tool assembly breaks down for easy and convenient storage or transport
- Spring-loaded kickstand for assistance loading and unloading your boat
- Includes two 7.5 foot ratchet straps
The Bonnlo Kayak and Canoe Carrier Dolly is an excellent budget choice for those seeking a simple and straightforward kayak cart that features high portability.
Built with aluminum and anodized steel construction and 10 inch diameter, 3 inch wide solid PU tires, this is a workhorse for the price point in regards to integrity and long term durability.
The no-tool assembly is quick and easy, and the cart collapses nice and flat for simple storage and transport. The max load capacity is average at 165 pounds, so most kayaks should be compatible with this opion.
Bonnlo includes two 7.5 foot ratchet straps with this product and have furthermore integrated a spring-loaded kickstand for easy loading and unloading, so cinching down your boat and getting down to the water is a piece of cake right out of the box.
Although the wheels are rated for sand and fare decent over soft substrates, if you’re seeking a cart for pulling over beach sand you’ll be wise to choose an option with pneumatic or at least foam-filled tires.
All things considered, this is an excellent kayak cart for the cost that won’t disappoint as long as you’re hauling standard size kayaks over reasonably firm ground.
- 150 pound max load capacity
- Powder-coated aluminum frame with stainless steel hardware
- Quick-release 10 inch diameter premium never-flat airless rubber tires
- Dual-arm kickstand for extra stability while loading kayak or canoe
- Rubber bumpers protect your boat from scuffs and damage
- Includes both long and short straps for securing your vessel
- Arched axle for better ground clearance
- Folds down to 27 by 13 by 3 inches into a mesh carry bag and features an impressive 9 pound total weight
The Suspenz Smart Airless DLX Cart is a near-indestructible choice of kayak trolley that’s built with excellent quality of craftsmanship, and longterm durability in mind.
If you don’t have a need for pneumatic tires that pull better over soft sand and your kayak and gear load are not particularly heavy, this is a stellar choice that will perform flawlessly for you. Those with bigger boats and more difficult terrain to conquer however might find that an option with a higher weight rating and inflatable tires is preferred.
While the quick-release 10 inch diameter premium never-flat airless rubber tires don’t do the best on fine sand beaches, they are top-rated for integrity and will work wonderfully over firmer ground. An arched axle furthermore provides better ground clearance, so this cart doesn’t mind going offroad in the slightest.
A dual-arm kickstand for extra stability while loading your kayak or canoe and rubber bumpers for protecting your hull from scuffs makes operating this cart a breeze, and the brand has even included multiple length cinch straps for securing your vessel.
Perhaps most convenient of all, Suspenz has engineered this option to fold down to just 27 by 13 by 3 inches and furthermore fit into a mesh carry bag – so transport to the water and storage for the season are both made easy.
- 150 pound max load capacity
- Oval 7000-T7 powder-coated aluminum frame
- Quick-release 10 inch diameter premium never-flat airless rubber tires
- No straps required – just load and go!
- Neoprene covered foam pad protects your boat from scuffs and damage
- Folds down to 27 by 13 by 3 inches into a mesh carry bag and features an impressive 9 pound total weight
- Comes assembled, ready to use and folds up easily for storage
- Large sizing is designed for boats up to 28 inches wide, extra-large size is designed for boats greater than 28 inches wide
The Suspenz Airless END Kayak Cart is a unique and innovative option that’s designed without implementing any strapping – simply load your boat and go!
Neoprene covered foam pad protects your boat from scuffs and damage, so all you need to do to load up and roll is place the stern or mid-section of your vessel right on the brace and simply cinch down the top bar. It takes seconds, and is a whole lot simpler than utilizing ratchet straps or tying knots!
The quick-release 10 inch diameter premium never-flat airless rubber tires won’t roll very well over soft sand, but virtually any other substrate is a go. Those moving their boat over stretches of beach will be wise to go with an option with inflatable tires, or pair this unit with the Suspenz Balloon Sand Wheel Conversion Kit.
There are two available sizes for this model cart – the large sizing is designed for boats up to 28 inches wide, and the extra-large size is designed for boats greater than 28 inches wide. Both options comes assembled, ready to use and fold up easily for storage.
If straps aren’t your thing, chances are you’ll find a friend in the Suspenz END Cart assuming your kayak and gear load remain under 150 pounds.
- 150 pound max load capacity
- Anodized aluminum frame, element resistant hardware and solid bearingless wheels
- 9 inch diameter, 3 inch wide wheels are rated for use over sand
- Two NRS loop straps with buckle bumpers secure the boat without scratching or scuffing
- Breaks down impressively compact – enough to fit in most kayak hatches, and weighs just 4.4 pounds
- Kickstand holds the cart steady while you’re loading
- Rubber tread lays down a distinctive pattern over soft sand and substrates
What you see is what you get with the NRS Yak Yak Boat Cart – it’s a user-friendly, straightforward dolley option that’s compatible with almost any standard sized kayak.
Built with an anodized aluminum frame, element resistant hardware and solid bearingless wheels, the quality of craftsmanship is nothing short of excellent here. NRS is a reputable brand in the industry, so rest assured they know how to engineer a proper kayak cart.
The 9 inch diameter, 3 inch wide wheels are rated for use over sand, and even lay down a distinctive tread pattern for finding your way back to the launch in the event you cover some ground out there.
An integrated kickstand supports the cart while you load and unload, and two NRS loop straps with buckle bumpers are included for your convenience.
Despite this cart’s wide stance and ability to pull over almost any terrain, it still folds impressively flat, enough to fit within most kayak hatches and weighs just 4.4 pounds!
Simple is better with the Yak Yak Boat Cart – NRS has made sure not to over-engineer this one while still ensuring you get more than you pay for.
- 200 pound max load capacity
- Anodized aluminum frame, element resistant hardware and solid, bearingless wheels for worry free transport
- 9 inch diameter, 3 inch wide wheels are rated for use over sand
- Compact design fits within most kayak hatches and weighs just 5.8 pounds
- Includes two NRS loop straps with buckle bumpers
- Cushioning foam pads protect the hull of your boat from scratches and scuffs
- Unique rubber tread pattern provides good grip and leaves a distinctive trail behind the cart over sand and soft substrates
The NRS Yak Yak XL Boat Cart is essentially the same unit as the standard Yak Yak Boat Cart previously listed, but rated for larger boats up to 200 pounds.
The XL model has only a slightly higher price point and still sports an impressive total weight for its load-bearing capabilities – coming in at just 5.8 pounds. It retains the compact portability and collapsible design that can fit within most kayak hatches, and features the same unique tire tread for re-tracing your steps.
Another excellent quality and overall value kayak cart from trusted outfitter, NRS.
- 165 pound max load capacity
- Green anodized coating on aluminum frame adds durability and corrosion-resistance
- Flat-free tires are foam filled with all-terrain tread
- Low overall weight of just 7 pounds
- Compact folding design for easy transport and storage
- Strapping for securing your kayak included (although some customer reviews insist they are a bit short)
The Perception Large Kayak Cart with Foam Filled Tires is a fairly standard trolley option intended for transporting regular-sized boats aside from its unique foam-filled tires with all-terrain tread for conquering virtually any ground type.
Foam filled, rather than solid no-flat tires, absorb and transfer energy in a superior manner for rolling heavy loads, so this cart option employs the best of both worlds when it comes to durability and soft substrates. With a low overall weight of just 7 pounds, this cart is that much easier to pull.
The compact folding design is easily broken down and stored or paddled with, while the nature of the green anodized coating on the aluminum frame ensures excellent corrosion resistance. Rest assured this cart is both easy to operate, as well as in it for the long run when it comes to its overall integrity.
No doubt a solid choice for those who own standard size kayaks and have a need for a transport system that can handle a variety of diverse terrains.
- 150 pound load capacity
- Aluminum pipe and anodized stainless steel construction
- Folds compact for simplified storage
- 9.5 inch diameter, 3.25 inch wide flat-free tires provide stable support on uneven terrain
- 12 foot long ratchet strap included
- Spring-loaded kickstand
The TMS Kayak & Canoe Carrier is our top pick of affordable kayak cart that’s worth buying for those on a tight budget.
Built with an aluminum pipe and anodized stainless steel construction and featuring 9.5 inch diameter, 3.25 inch wide flat-free tires, this is a tough little cart for the cost that should hold up just fine in the long-run. The wheels will not fare very well on particularly soft sand, but otherwise are quite capable on most every terrain.
A spring-loaded kickstand assists with loading and unloading, and the brand includes a 12 foot long ratchet strap for brainless cinching down of your vessel. It doesn’t really get any easier than this.
Best of all, the TMX Carrier folds nice and compact for simplified storage and transport, so those seeking a particularly portable choice will find a friend here.
- 450 pound carrying capacity
- Constructed of marine-grade, high-strength, heat-treated aluminum alloy
- No-flat wheels have a 12 inch diameter and a 3.5 inch width and are rated for soft sand
- Easily breaks down for storage in your boat or at home
- Adjustable width prevents the kayak from twisting and slipping sideways
- Two height options (18 and 16 inches) for accommodating odd shaped hulls, or for lowering the center of gravity
- No kickstands or scupper posts required
- Includes strapping for securing your kayak
The Heavy Duty Kayak Cart by Wilderness Systems is an absolute beast of a transport system that features a whopping 450 pound carrying capacity, making it suitable for portaging larger and heavier vessels like rowboats and dinghies in addition to kayaks and canoes.
Constructed of marine-grade, high-strength, heat-treated aluminum alloy, this cart doesn’t play games when it comes to integrity. The no-flat wheels have a 12 inch diameter and a 3.5 inch width and are rated for soft sand, but chances are if you really load this cart up with a lot of weight you’ll have difficulty pulling it on the beach.
Due to the inherent design, there are no kickstand or scupper posts required for easy loading – it’s a super stable option that accommodates solo boat transport beautifully. Adjustable width prevents your boat from twisting and slipping sideways, and an adjustable height allows you to either lower the center of gravity or accommodate for greater ground/wheel clearance for odd-shaped hulls.
Best of all, Wilderness Systems has engineered this cart to break down remarkably compact despite its herculean strength – even able to fit within standard kayak dry wells.
Those who own particularly heavy kayaks, or a variety of small watercraft under 450 pounds will be delighted by the rock-solid support this option provides. No doubt a brilliant choice from a trusted brand in the industry you’ll own for years of service.
- Maximum load capacity of 300 pounds
- Powder-coated steel frame (weighs 16 pounds total)
- Flat-free, vibration reducing, solid urethane tires
- Versatile design works with canoes, kayaks, Jon boats, lasers, paddleboards, and more!
- Cart frame collapses for low profile storage and transport
- Adjustable padded top bars
- Spring loaded kickstand
- Conversion kit turns the kayak cart into a bike trailer
- Cinch straps included
The Seattle Sports Paddleboy ATC All-Terrain Center Kayak and Canoe Dolly is a versatile option that’s suitable for toting canoes, kayaks, Jon boats, lasers, paddleboards, and more!
Featuring a powder-coated steel frame and a 300 pound max load capacity, this is an oxen of a kayak cart that can pull the heaviest of small watercraft. Flat-free, vibration reducing, solid urethane tires are however not ideal for soft sand, so keep this in mind if you’re seeking a high-capacity option for the beach.
Adjustable padded top bars make it easy to simply place your boat on the cart, and secure your vessel with the included cinch straps. There’s furthermore a spring-loaded kickstand for some assistance loading and unloading.
Seattle Sports has built the Paddleboy ATC Dolly with an innovative design that can receive a conversion kit for turning it into a bike trailer! If you like the idea of being able to transport your boat via bicycle, make sure to check it out!
- 125 max load capacity
- Solid aluminum and co-polymer construction is effectively durable and corrosion-resistant
- 10 inch diameter, 2 inch wide puncture-free wheels
- Flexible cradle adapts to various hull shapes – cupping the stern or bow
- Super easy assembly/breakdown
- Impressively lightweight design at just 3 pounds and highly compact for storage compatibility in most kayak compartments or hulls
- Dual strap attachments included
The KC-10 Heavy Duty Canoe & Kayak Cart is about as simple as it gets when it comes to loading up your boat for solo transport, and it’s exceptionally ultralight and compact at just 3 pounds for easy storage.
This unique design simply employs a flexible cradle that adapts to various hull shapes – cupping either the stern or bow. There’s very little ground clearance with this option, so you won’t be able to effectively pull it over difficult terrain or soft sand. That being said, the low height barely requires you to lift your vessel up and onto this cart, so those with lower strength will appreciate not having to heave their kayak to waist height.
The solid aluminum and co-polymer construction is effectively durable and corrosion-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about this bare-bones cart taking on any real damage. The same goes for the 10 inch diameter, 2 inch wide puncture-free wheels.
Those who need a bit of assistance pulling their boat over firm ground will love the simplicity and low profile of this option.