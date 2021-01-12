15 Best Kayak Carts: Compare & Save

165 pound carrying capacity

12-inch detachable large low pressure balloon tires for pulling over soft sand

Solid aluminum frame and foam bumpers on each arm

Features a 10 inch high spring-loaded stand which keeps the dolly cart propped up onshore for quick loading out of water

Includes two 7.75 foot long ratchet straps

Easy no-tool assembly and breaks down for easy and convenient storage and transport

The Bonnlo Kayak and Canoe Trolley With 12 Inch Beach Balloon Tires is a solid choice of kayak cart for those seeking an option for toting reasonably heavy loads over soft sand.

This unit employs 12-inch detachable large low pressure balloon tires for pulling over virtually any terrain and a 10 inch high spring-loaded kick stand for easy loading and unloading of your kayak. It’s a simple and straightforward design that works just as it’s intended – simply place your boat on the foam bumpers and secure it with the included ratchet straps!

Bonnlo has furthermore engineered this kayak cart for an easy, no-tool assembly as well as break down for easy and convenient storage and transport.

Assuming your kayak is of regular weight and dimensions, the value of this unit is tough to beat for those seeking an oversand option.