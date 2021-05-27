9 Best Kids Waders: Compare & Save

Looking to introduce a youngster to the world of wading? We’ve tracked down the best kids waders for fishing and hunting so you can select just the right wading system for the aspiring sportsman or woman you’re shopping for.
Whether you’re seeking a highly insulating pair of neoprene waders or a lightweight pair of breathables, we’ve got you covered with the top youth wading options on the market!
1. Simms Tributary Kids WadersPrice: $139.95Pros:
Cons:
- Sized down variant of Simm's adult model Tributary Waders
- Blend of 3 and 4-layer fabric promotes breathability in the upper zones and durability in the lower-leg zones
- Integrated reach-through, hand-warming chest pocket with micro-fleece backer
- Articulated cut promotes natural mobility
- Features a back belt loop and includes a 1-inch woven nylon (non-stretch) waist belt
- Built-in gravel guards with elastic bottom hem
- Attachment zipper for interchangeable, flip-out pocket options sold separately
- Fairly expensive option
- No color selection
- No boot foot option available
The Simms Tributary Kids Waders are without a doubt one of the highest quality youth wader options on the market. Built with the same standards as the brand’s adult model waders, the Tributarys will no doubt exceed your expectations when it comes to performance and lifespan.
A blend of 3 and 4-layer fabric promotes breathability in the upper zones and durability in the lower-leg zones, so these waders offer impressive abrasion resistance and overall durability for a pair of breathables. This feature is not to be overlooked when you consider the reckless abonment kids have in regards to their gear care!
An articulated cut promotes natural mobility, so the Tributarys provide a great active fit for young fishermen who don’t want to be held back by their wading system. Built-in gravel guards with an elastic bottom hem furthermore go on to ensure the boots don’t fill up with debris, so these are a great wading option for the kids who play and fish hard.
Including an integrated reach-through, hand-warming chest pocket with a micro-fleece backer, Simms has furthermore equipped these waders with ample on-hand storage. There’s even an attachment zipper for interchangeable, flip-out pocket options which are sold separately.
Keep in mind these are stockingfoot style breathable waders, so you’ll need to pair them with a pair of wading boots. A few of our favorite options for the kids include, the Tributary Wading Boot and Freestone Wading Boot from Simms, and the Redington Youth Crosswater Wading Boots.
Find more Simms Tributary Kids Waders information and reviews here.
2. Frogg Toggs Youth Hellbender Breathable Stockingfoot Chest WadersPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4-ply nylon uppers and double reinforced knees, and taped seams for enhaced abrasion and puncture resistance
- Zippered handwarmer/storage pockets and an oversized mulifunction chest pocket total to a high degree of storage potential
- Adjustable suspensers allow for a customizable fit
- Integrated gravel guards
- Fairly expensive option
- No color selection
- No boot foot options available
The Frogg Toggs Youth Hellbender Breathable Stockingfoot Chest Waders are another top-quality wading option for the kiddos that have been engineered just like the crowd favorite, highly reviewed adult model.
Built with 4-ply nylon uppers, reinforced knees, and taped seams, the Hellbenders offer excellent durability for a pair of breathables and are therefore perfect for enduring the abuses a child is bound to put them through.
Adjustable suspensers allow for a customizable fit, while zippered handwarmer/storage pockets as well as an oversized mulifunction chest pocket combine to a high degree of storage and organization potential.
Constructed with Frogg Togg’s Dripore Gen 2 Waterproof Breathable Material, these waders are furthermore exceptionally comfortable to wear during high heat conditions. A smooth, micro-textured tricot fabric lines the interior of the Hellbenders, both cool to the touch, and effective at wicking sweat.
Lightweight, impressively durable, and built to be as feature rich as an adult pair of waders, Frogg Toggs has come up with a stellar option for aspiring sportsmen and women with this one!
Find more Frogg Toggs Youth Hellbender Breathable Stockingfoot Chest Waders information and reviews here.
3. OAKI Toddler & Children’s Waterproof Fishing WadersPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multilayer neoprene construction offers high durability and insulating ability
- Nice array of pockets for storage and organziation of essential items
- Reinforced knee pads with Hydroflex for enhanced mobility and integrity where the kiddos need it most
- Leg seams assist with natural articulation
- Boot lock buckles adjust to accommodate different thickness socks comfortably
- 800 gram thinsulate insulation in the boots is perfect for cold water applications
- Multiple color options
- Fairly expensive option
- Lacks belt loops
- The tan color option is NOT neoprene - it's a breathable, non-insulating fabric
The OAKI Toddler & Children’s Waterproof Fishing Waders are a high quality, built to last option offering a high degree of warmth for cold water conditions.
Built with a multilayer neoprene construction, these kids waders are engineered for particularly high durability and insulating ability. Reinforced knee pads with Hydroflex go on to enhance mobility and overall integrity where the youngsters need it most, while mindfully engineered leg seams further boost natural mobility.
A nice array of pockets for storage and organziation of essential items are present, and the brand has even included boot lock buckles in order to precisely accommodate different thickness socks.
800 gram thinsulate insulation in the boots is perfect for enduring the coldest of conditions, so if the child you’re shopping for struggles to retain their heat in the water, be sure to consider this option.
Be mindful that the tan color option is NOT a neoprene pair of waders if you’re purchasing for insulating ability.
Find more OAKI Toddler & Children's Waterproof Fishing Waders information and reviews here.
4. 8 Fans Kids Neoprene Bootfoot Chest WadersPrice: $68.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4.5mm neoprene construction is very inherently warm and perfect for cold wading contexts
- Adjustable, quick release suspenders add convenience and enable a customizable fit
- Integrated hand warming pocket on the chest features drain holes
- Heat-welded, double-reinforcement taped, and seam sealed for added integrity and lifespan
- Only one camouflage aesthetic available
- 4.5mm neoprene construction is highly insulating and therefore not suitable for warm weather/water wear
- No stocking foot options available
The 8 Fans Kids Neoprene Bootfoot Chest Waders are about as simple and straightforward as it gets. Offering a high degree of warmth and overall durability, these are an excellent budget pair of kids waders for cold weather and water contexts.
The 4.5mm neoprene construction is highly insulating and therefore perfect for winter wear, while an integrated hand warming pocket on the chest goes on to provide you a place to give your hands an exposure break.
The heat-welded, double-reinforcement taped, and seam sealed construction is a sure sign of adequate integrity and lifespan, so the kids can run wild in these waders without you having to worry about them failing.
Perhaps best of all in regards to parenting duties, adjustable, quick release suspenders greatly enhance convenience and enable an easy to find, customizable fit. You can thank us later.
Find more 8 Fans Kids Neoprene Bootfoot Chest Waders information and reviews here.
5. 8 Fans Kid’s Bootfoot Lightweight Nylon PVC Chest WadersPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PVC construction offers high integrity and is suitable for a wide range of temperatures
- Adjustable H-back, quick release buckles are easy and intuitive for the kids to operate
- PVC boots offer 25% higher durability than rubber
- Lightweight, non-slip soles
- Heat welded seams for added integrity and lifespan
- Affordable price point
- PVC construction is not very breathable, so wearing these waders in the high heat may be uncomfortable
- No stocking foot options available
- Limited color selection
The 8 Fans Kid’s Bootfoot Lightweight Nylon PVC Chest Waders are another stellar budget option from the brand that are suitable for a wider range of temperatures than neoprene or breathable wader options.
The PVC construction is exceptionally durable, and is neither super toasty, or breathable. This means you can layer up accordingly underneath the waders to match the expected water and weather conditions. A toasty pair of under-wader pants will make this PVC option totally suitable for cold season wear, while a light pair of sweats or even a pair of shorts will enable the child you have in mind to comfortably wear this option in warmer contexts.
Adjustable H-back, quick release buckles are simple and intuitive for children to adjust on their own, while lightweight, non-slip soles ensure they have adequate traction. PVC boots furthermore offer 25% higher durability than rubber, so if the child you’re shopping is hard on their gear, these waders won’t mind.
Offered at a very reasonable price point, it’s tough to beat the value of this budget buy from 8 Fans!
Find more 8 Fans Kid’s Bootfoot Lightweight Nylon PVC Chest Waders information and reviews here.
6. HISEA Neoprene Kids Chest WadersPrice: $71.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4.5mm neoprene construction is highly insulating for cold weather/water wear
- Features precision stitched and heat welded seams for added integrity and lifespan
- Adjustable quick release suspenders and included belt for added convenience
- Integrated hand warmer pocket on the chest
- Rubber boots feature an anti-slip outsole and built-in impact protection
- Neoprene construction is not suitable for comfortable wear in warm water/weather conditions
- No stocking foot options available
- Color selection is more or less all the same colors
Here’s an excellent value, highly affordable neoprene wading option that will excel in cold weather/water contexts. The HISEA Neoprene Kids Chest Waders are an impressively feature-rich option for the price point offering high integrity, stellar insulation, and even some personal storage potential.
Built with a 4.5mm neoprene laminated to nylon jersey and stretch liner construction, these waders are both built to last and effectively keep you warm. Equipped with heat welded seams for added integrity and rubber boots featuring an anti-slip outsole with built-in impact protection, it will take a lot for the youngster you’re shopping for to wear these waders out.
An integrated hand warmer pocket on the chest goes on to provide you with a space to stash your cold hands, while adjustable quick release suspenders and an included belt boost convenience finding that perfect fit.
Affordable, tough as nails,, and designed for comfortably enduring the agressive winter cold, HISEA has engineered an excellent budget pair of kids waders with these ones!
Find more HISEA Neoprene Kids Chest Waders information and reviews here.
7. HISEA Nylon PVC Kids Chest WadersPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to adjust strapping and kid friendly buckles
- Built in flip-out and front chest pockets provide ample storage and organization potential
- Reflective accents on the legs enhance visibility and add safety
- Front D-ring is present for accessory or tool attachment
- Materials used are effectively breathable and therefore great for warm water/weather applications
- Flexible PVC boots with removable EVA insole and non-slip rubber soles
- Affordable price point, incliding a one year warranty
- Hanging belt included
- Limited insulating ability - these are not suitable for COLD season wear
- Sizing seems to run large - consult the sizing chart carefully
- Limited color selection
The HISEA Nylon PVC Kids Chest Waders are a solid affordable option for those seeking a versatile wading system in regards to its suitable temperature range.
Comfortable in both warm and cool water, these waders will excel in most wading contexts unless its brutally hot, or crippilingly freezing. Paired with flexible PVC boots featuring removable EVA insoles and non-slip rubber soles, the brand has furthermore ensured these waders have solid traction over variable terrain.
Equipped with easily adjustable straps and kid friendly buckles, parents won’t have to assist their children getting these waders properly fitted every time they go on. Reflective accents are also present around the legs, boosting visibility, and therefore overall safety in and out of the water.
Built in flip-out and front chest pockets provide adequate storage and organization potential, while a front D-ring is also included in the design for attachment of essential on-hand tools.
Including a one year warranty and offered at morethan reasonable price point, it’s tough to go wrong with this well built and versatile youth wading system.
Find more HISEA Nylon PVC Kids Chest Waders information and reviews here.
8. TIDEWE Neoprene Chest Waders for Toddlers & ChildrenPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3.5 mm neoprene upper with tough poly, jersey shell and stretch liner is great for cool water contexts
- Reinforced knee pads and a thickened shoe vamp for enhanced puncture resistance and warmth
- Triple-finished seams are stitched, glued and taped
- Integrated stretch chest pocket
- Belted waist and fully-adjustable arm straps enable an ample degree of customization in regards to the fit
- Rugged, rubber cleated outsole provides solid traction over most terrain
- 3.5 mm neoprene won't be as insulating as some thicker built options, although still perfectly suitable for cool to cold water
- No color or camo selection
- No stocking foot options avialable
The TIDEWE Neoprene Chest Waders for Toddlers & Children are a surprisingly feature-rich and well crafted option for their price point, making them in our opinion, one of the best value options on this list.
Built from a 3.5 mm neoprene upper with a tough poly, jersey shell and stretch liner, these waders are effectively insulating without being overly bulky or cumbersome to wear. 3.5 as opposed to 4.5 millimeters of neoprene might not seem like much of a difference, but that much less material will translate to much more liberating freedom of motion. If you’re shopping for a truly toasty wading system, then stick with one of the thicker built options listed here.
Designed with triple-finished stitched, glued and taped seams and equipped with reinforced knee pads and a thickened shoe vamp for added puncture protection and warmth, TIDEWE has not cut any corners with these waders despite their price point.
An integrated chest pocket for stashing a few essentials is included, while rock solid rubber cleated outsoles provide great traction over a wide variety of terrain.
The brand has furthermore included a belted waist and fully-adjustable arm straps, enabling a nice degree of customization potential when it comes to the fit.
Find more TIDEWE Neoprene Chest Waders for Toddlers & Children information and reviews here.
9. NEYGU Children’s 5mm Neoprene Thermal Chest WadersPrice: $84.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5mm SCR neoprene construction is well rated for the extreme cold
- Integrated handwarmer pocket and storage pocket on the chest
- Adjustable belt and shoulder strapping
- Neoprene lined rubber boots feature supple neoprene trim preventing the edges of boots from scratching the child.
- Multiple color and camo aesthetics to choose from
- Fairly expensive option
- Not suitable for comfortable wear in warm weather/water conditions
- No stocking foot options available
The NEYGU Children’s 5mm Neoprene Thermal Chest Waders are very likely the option you’re looking for if you’re seeking an exceptionally toasty wading system for enduring the coldest of on the water conditions.
The 5mm SCR neoprene material used to build these waders is incredibly insulating and rated for comfortable wear well below freezing. The boots are also neoprene lined to ensure a high degree of warmth around the feet.
An integrated handwarmer pocket and storage pocket on the chest go on to provide the wearer with a warm place to stash their hands, while an adjustable belt and shoulder strapping make it easy to properly layer up under there. NEYGU has really hit all the bases in regards to ensuring the kids stay effectively insulated with these ones.
A unique feature worth noting – the neoprene lined rubber boots implement a supple neoprene trim that prevents the edges of the boots from scratching the wearer. A seemingly boring feature – but remember we’re taking about children here!
While this option may be a bit on the pricey side compared to much of the comparable competition, the attention to detail and extra-thorough insulating ability makes these waders more than worth the price tag.
Find more NEYGU Children's 5MM Neoprene Thermal and Waterproof Chest Waders information and reviews here.
What Type Of Waders Are Best For Kids?
The answer to this question is simple - it depends on the temperature of the water and the weather where you're wading. Cold season conditions and frigid water temperatures will call for a different wading system than mid-summer, high heat contexts.
Neoprene Waders
Neoprene is the best material if you're seeking a pair of waders for keeping warm. An inherently excellent insulator, neoprene will effectively fight off the chill of ice-cold streams, and winter conditions.
Go with a pair at least 4mm thick for enduring truly cold conditions, but keep in mind that the youngster you're shopping for will likely be uncomfortably hot if they wear their neoprenes out in the heat.
Also be sure to take a close look at the boots paired with each neoprene option. If you're buying a wading system for cold weather/water wear, you'll want to be sure that the boots you select are effectively insulated. Most neoprene wading options are boot foot style, and therefore already have insulated boots attached, but make sure to compare the insulation ratings of each option - even the kiddos agree, nothing is worse than cold toes!
Breathable Waders
Breathable waders built from nylon and polyester blends are the preferred option for wading in warmer conditions where you don't want to overheat. Breathable waders are furthermore much lighter weight than neoprene or PVC options, so they are typically more comfortable for all-day wear, and contexts where you'll be doing a lot of walking.
Oftentimes breathable wader options are offered in the stockingfoot style, meaning they do not have boots attached. This means you will have to purchase wading boots separately, but also grants you the opportunity to customize your footwear.
Wading Boots For Kids
If you purchase a pair of stockingfoot waders, then you'll need to pair them with a separate pair of wading boots.
Felt soled wading boots will provide superior traction on slippery surfaces such as freestone streams, but are heavier and clunkier to wear. Also, be mindful that felt soles are not always permitted in certain waterways due to their potential to transport harmful aquatic species.
Rubber soles are a solid choice for variable wading conditions that will hold up nicely over time. Many rubber-soled boot options can furthermore be equipped with screw-on studs if you require some additional underfoot traction.
A few of our favorite wading boot options offered in youth sizing that we find to be a particularly great value include:
- Simms Freestone Wading Boot
- Simms Tributary Wading Boot
- Redington Youth Crosswater Wading Boot
- 8 Fans Anti-Slip Durable Rubber Sole Wading Boot
- Allen Company Granite River Wading Boots
Sizing Kids Waders & Boots
Kids grow fast! Just like the rest of a child's wardrobe, waders and boots will quickly be outgrown and become obsolete unless you buy a bit large.
While it's nice owning waders that fit just right, it's no big deal if your wading system is a bit bulky on you. For this reason, we suggest buying a touch on the bigger side so they're not too small after just a season of use!
