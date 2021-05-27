9 Best Kids Waders: Compare & Save

Whether you’re seeking a highly insulating pair of neoprene waders or a lightweight pair of breathables , we’ve got you covered with the top youth wading options on the market!

Looking to introduce a youngster to the world of wading? We’ve tracked down the best kids waders for fishing and hunting so you can select just the right wading system for the aspiring sportsman or woman you’re shopping for.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Type Of Waders Are Best For Kids?

The answer to this question is simple - it depends on the temperature of the water and the weather where you're wading. Cold season conditions and frigid water temperatures will call for a different wading system than mid-summer, high heat contexts.

Neoprene Waders

Neoprene is the best material if you're seeking a pair of waders for keeping warm. An inherently excellent insulator, neoprene will effectively fight off the chill of ice-cold streams, and winter conditions.

Go with a pair at least 4mm thick for enduring truly cold conditions, but keep in mind that the youngster you're shopping for will likely be uncomfortably hot if they wear their neoprenes out in the heat.

Also be sure to take a close look at the boots paired with each neoprene option. If you're buying a wading system for cold weather/water wear, you'll want to be sure that the boots you select are effectively insulated. Most neoprene wading options are boot foot style, and therefore already have insulated boots attached, but make sure to compare the insulation ratings of each option - even the kiddos agree, nothing is worse than cold toes!

Breathable Waders

Breathable waders built from nylon and polyester blends are the preferred option for wading in warmer conditions where you don't want to overheat. Breathable waders are furthermore much lighter weight than neoprene or PVC options, so they are typically more comfortable for all-day wear, and contexts where you'll be doing a lot of walking.

Oftentimes breathable wader options are offered in the stockingfoot style, meaning they do not have boots attached. This means you will have to purchase wading boots separately, but also grants you the opportunity to customize your footwear.

Wading Boots For Kids

If you purchase a pair of stockingfoot waders, then you'll need to pair them with a separate pair of wading boots.

Felt soled wading boots will provide superior traction on slippery surfaces such as freestone streams, but are heavier and clunkier to wear. Also, be mindful that felt soles are not always permitted in certain waterways due to their potential to transport harmful aquatic species.

Rubber soles are a solid choice for variable wading conditions that will hold up nicely over time. Many rubber-soled boot options can furthermore be equipped with screw-on studs if you require some additional underfoot traction.

A few of our favorite wading boot options offered in youth sizing that we find to be a particularly great value include:

Sizing Kids Waders & Boots

Kids grow fast! Just like the rest of a child's wardrobe, waders and boots will quickly be outgrown and become obsolete unless you buy a bit large.

While it's nice owning waders that fit just right, it's no big deal if your wading system is a bit bulky on you. For this reason, we suggest buying a touch on the bigger side so they're not too small after just a season of use!

