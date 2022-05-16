5 Best Kids Zip Line Kits for Your Backyard

When safety is the first thing on your mind, the Ziplinegear Torpedo 150-foot zip line kit includes all the things you’ll feel good about when it comes to fast and furious flying adventures. The 150-foot line is made with a 5/16 inch thick galvanized aircraft cable and it’s strong enough (as are the components) to handle kids and adults up to 350 pounds.

Two 5/8 x 12-inch turnbuckles allow you to tighten and tune the cable, and you’ll get two 8-foot cable slings to wrap around your chosen trees. You’ll also get the “big boy” 7 x 11-inch seat with a rope, a handlebar, plus carabiners to attach the seat and handlebar to the trolley. You can also opt to use the harness versus the seat if your zippers are game.

The stainless steel ZLP Torpedo trolley has dual ball bearings for amazing speed and smoothness, but this is a kit that targets more adventurous zip-line enthusiasts, so you might want to purchase this if your kids are tweens and teens versus younger kids. Because of its length, you’ll also need some substantial space to set up your line, so consider that as well.

This stout zip line kit comes in lengths up to 500 feet if you’ve got substantial space and daring riders.