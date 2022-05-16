5 Best Kids Zip Line Kits for Your Backyard

With the warm weather arriving, your children are surely eager to enjoy some outdoor fun. And with a kids zip line in your own backyard, you can provide them with hours upon hours of high-flying fun.
You can make these cool contraptions as challenging or as easy as your kids are game for. So consider snapping one up and getting it set up for some serious play. But if your children would enjoy something a bit more low-key, backyard tree swings are always a great time too!
When safety is your first priority, you can choose a backyard zipline that gives you more than the line and basic setup. This 110-foot kit from CTSC adds a nice dose of safety gear that will keep you and your kids safe, even while they’re flying down the zipline. This kit includes a 5.3-foot stainless steel spring brake that puts an end to scary stops at the end of the line.
While the kit comes with everything you’d expect including the 110-foot galvanized steel main cable and a five-foot sling cable, a trolley with non-slip handles, U clamps and locking carabiners, and a comfy plastic seat with a rope. The seat can handle up to 250-pound kids and adults. It comes with easy-to-understand instructions making setup a breeze.
When you’re looking to transform your backyard into a challenging and fun play area for your kids, this American Ninja Warrior Kids Zipline Kit is an ideal option your family is going to love. It can handle kids up to 200 pounds, and it comes with a 45-foot main cable, a five-foot sling cable, a steel trolley, an adjustable height seat, a safety turnbuckle, and setup hardware.
This zip line kit is so easy to put up and take down that you may want to take it on family camping trips as well. It comes with simple setup instructions that mean the fun is on the horizon fast. This strong and sturdy system is one your kids will love for hours of fun in your own space. It doesn’t include a braking system, so keep line steepness in mind when setting up for your little ones.
When safety is the first thing on your mind, the Ziplinegear Torpedo 150-foot zip line kit includes all the things you’ll feel good about when it comes to fast and furious flying adventures. The 150-foot line is made with a 5/16 inch thick galvanized aircraft cable and it’s strong enough (as are the components) to handle kids and adults up to 350 pounds.
Two 5/8 x 12-inch turnbuckles allow you to tighten and tune the cable, and you’ll get two 8-foot cable slings to wrap around your chosen trees. You’ll also get the “big boy” 7 x 11-inch seat with a rope, a handlebar, plus carabiners to attach the seat and handlebar to the trolley. You can also opt to use the harness versus the seat if your zippers are game.
The stainless steel ZLP Torpedo trolley has dual ball bearings for amazing speed and smoothness, but this is a kit that targets more adventurous zip-line enthusiasts, so you might want to purchase this if your kids are tweens and teens versus younger kids. Because of its length, you’ll also need some substantial space to set up your line, so consider that as well.
This stout zip line kit comes in lengths up to 500 feet if you’ve got substantial space and daring riders.
Looking for a zip line kit that combines fun and safety? The Jugader 160-foot zip line kit offers the ideal way to keep kids occupied and enjoying the outdoors. With a capacity for kids and adults up to 250 pounds, it includes a non-slip handlebar, an adjustable safety belt, a comfortable round plastic seat with an adjustable height rope, and an adjustable safety belt for added security.
The stainless steel 160-foot main cable comes with a sling cable and bungee brake system to make stops smooth and non-jarring. The removable steel trolley has non-slip hand grips, but this kit also comes with gloves to make your grip even more secure. Turnbuckles and a tri-wrench tightening tool are also included so you can keep your line taut.
Colorful flags mark your course and add to the fun, and the included tree protection tube ensures damage caused by cables rubbing won’t occur.
The included brake ensures your kiddos won’t come to a sudden and abrupt stop. Most zip line kits for kids don’t come with a brake, making some parents feel a bit less secure, but this 95-foot zipline from CTSC comes equipped with a stainless steel spring brake so you and your kiddos won’t be intimidated. Made to hold kids of all sizes it can accommodate up to 250 pounds.
It comes with an adjustable seat and the kit includes a 5-foot sling cable and 95-foot main cable, as well as the 5’3″ spring brake, a steel handle with non-slip grips, and easy instructions for setup. The seat adjusts by using a rope knot, so it’s simple to switch up as well. This company also offers to make a custom-length zip kit for your specific yard, which is a seriously cool option as well.
If you’ve got the space for a 100-foot zipline in your yard, the Hearthsong kid’s zip line kit is an awesome option for hours of high-flying fun. This kit comes complete with everything you’ll need to get them zipping (and screeching with delight) in no time. It can easily accommodate kids of different heights and weights as it has an adjustable seat, and if some of your kids need a bit more security, it also has a non-slip handle to make them feel safe.
This kit can handle kids up to 250 pounds and using it helps kids learn balance and confidence. It comes with everything you’ll need to get started, including steel cable, tree protectors, carriage with non-slip handles, adjustable seat, rubber brake, hanging hardware, and detailed installation and safety instructions. It’s recommended that you install this line with a maximum slope of 8-10%.