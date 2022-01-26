11 Best Mess Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide

Here’s another top quality mess kit from GSI Outdoors you’ll definitely want to consider. This set is also designed for backpacking pairs like the Pinnacle Backpacker set but is a bit more minimalist and significantly more lightweight.

The Halulite Microdualist Camp Cook Set is an all-inclusive, yet highly compact and lightweight (one pound) unit that performs with flying colors in the field.

You and your hiking buddy or significant other can pack just one mess kit between the two of you at almost half the weight of the Pinnacle Backpacker Set. If you’re embarking on some serious treks where pack space and weight is absolutely crucial, this is the set you should be considering from GSI Outdoors.

The 1.4-liter pot is an ideal size for shared meals – not too big not too small. There are two 14-ounce bowls and two 14-ounce insulated mugs as well as two sip through lids that fit both units. The pot lid is perforated in order to act as a strainer which definitely adds some versatility to what you can effectively cook with this set.

The handle is built solid and collapses on top of the pot when everything is fully nested to keep this kit snug and secure. There are also two sporks included rather than one like some other “two person” mess kits so you and your pal can enjoy your meal at the same time.

I think this cook set is a really nice balance between minimalist and fully inclusive – everything you NEED is here with just a few added items rather than including an excessive array of utensils and cooking ware. With a bit of practice and forethought, you’ll learn to cook some pretty righteous meals with what this set has to offer.

The material employed in the design of the pot is Halulite – it’s an alloy from GSI Outdoors that conducts heat more effectively and evenly than even titanium! This means you can save on fuel, further reducing your pack weight if backpacking. It’s the superior material and mindful, compact design that you’re paying for with this one. Another excellent choice from GSI Outdoors perfect for camping pairs