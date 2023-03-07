7 Best Motorized Pool Floats to Cruise In

If you want to wander around the water in style, consider the Splash Runner Motorized Inflatable Pool Lounger the Rolls-Royce of motorized floats. Thanks to its .35mm PVC build., it can handle up to 300 pounds of weight easily. And it’s also durable enough to stand up to playtime with kids – and adults.

The Splash Runner touts a pair of 66-watt motors that provide 360-degree movement at the flick of a wrist. It’s designed to be luxurious (and succeeds) with the built-in high backrest, lower-back support, and a cupholder too. And the Splash Runner’s upgraded propeller is completely safe thanks to it being fully enclosed by the float’s protective safety grill.