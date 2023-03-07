7 Best Motorized Pool Floats to Cruise In

When you’re out in the sun enjoying the local lake or pool, it can be a pain to get where you want to be while relaxed and reclined. Enter these motorized pool floats. These motorized floats make it a breeze to cruise back to your floating dock or pool steps from the middle of the water. And they aren’t just for getting from Point A to Point B, they’re also a ton of fun as bumper boats or to race in too. Once you try one, you’ll wonder how you ever got through a summer without it.
If you want to wander around the water in style, consider the Splash Runner Motorized Inflatable Pool Lounger the Rolls-Royce of motorized floats. Thanks to its .35mm PVC build., it can handle up to 300 pounds of weight easily. And it’s also durable enough to stand up to playtime with kids – and adults.
The Splash Runner touts a pair of 66-watt motors that provide 360-degree movement at the flick of a wrist. It’s designed to be luxurious (and succeeds) with the built-in high backrest, lower-back support, and a cupholder too. And the Splash Runner’s upgraded propeller is completely safe thanks to it being fully enclosed by the float’s protective safety grill.
The Tube Runner Motorized Water Float may not be as luxurious as the Splash Runner, but it’s still a close second. It features the same encased three-blade 66-watt propeller motor that can navigate 360 degrees. But because of its lighter weight and circular design, it makes for a better vessel when planning to do races or bumper games in the pool or lake.
A cupholder is built into the motorized water float so that your ice-cold beverage is always within reach. It’s touted as being extra large in size with a 48-inch diameter and weight capacity of around 250 pounds. And it even comes with a repair kit too in case any accidental punctures occur sometime down the line.
The original Tube Runner is cool and all, but wouldn’t it be better if it looked like a Tyrannosaurus Rex? Of course, it would! And thus the T-Rex Tube Runner was born. It’s the same in most respects as its baby blue cousin. But instead with the features of the iconic King of the Dinosaurs.
It’s designed with durable PVC so that kids can recklessly enjoy it. The 66-watt motor will have no problem maneuvering 360 degrees with weights of up to around 250 pounds. And best of all, you can sneak up on Nana when she’s not paying attention and scare the life out of her with a ferocious roar.
The T-Rex Tube Runner is cool if monstrous lizards are your thing. But if you’re a bit more chill, this Flamingo Motorized Inflatable Float is where it’s at.
Outside of its vibrant pink design, it’s the same as its dinosaur counterpart. A 66-watt motor is included that sports safely covered triple propellers. It conveniently runs off of D-Cell batteries – rechargeable or not. A repair kit is thrown in for good measure. And it has a cup holder built-in too if you don’t have a floating cooler anywhere nearby.
If you have a princess and a pool at home but not one of these Unicorn Motorized Pool Floats, you’re doing something wrong…
Every diva out there deserves to cruise around on this majestic beast. If they think the inclusion of a cupholder is as elegant as it gets on the water, wait until they start zipping around with the help of this tube’s 66-watt propellers. Though we do recommend the Splash Runner if you truly want to relax amongst the elite.
This blue and white Banzai Aqua Blast Motorized Bumper Boat is a solid option that’s less expensive than many of the other motorized floats listed above. Its well-made PVC construction provides a weight threshold of around 250 pounds. A cupholder is built-in to keep drinks conveniently close by. The propeller is safely covered so there are no accidental injuries. And repair patches and a 30-day limited warranty are included in case anything goes wrong with the float.
Younger kids are sure to love the Banzai Aqua Blast Motorized Bumper Boat. It scoots kids under 100 pounds around via its 12-volt motor. It sports a really cool car-themed design that encourages racing across the pool. And a squirt gun is even built-in too which provides an additional fun factor that none of the PoolCandy options do.
Including the PoolCandy Inflatable Pedal Runner on our list is a bit of a cheat. Because, well, it isn’t exactly motorized. Instead, the Pedal Runner features (as the name implies) pedals. So you’re actually manually powering your movement.
It’s still a pretty sweet ride though. It’s quite comfortable thanks to its supportive backrest. Its flat design allows you to stretch out completely and relax. A cup holder is built-in for your favorite frosty beverage. You won’t have to worry about replacing expensive batteries. And, perhaps best of all, it counts as exercise as you peddle yourself around the local lake or pool!