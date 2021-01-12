11 Best Pop Up Privacy Tents: Compare & Save

Measures 4 by 4 feet and 7 feet tall, providing plenty of space for bigger people, and perhaps even two people!

The Alvantor Shower Tent & Changing Room is without a doubt one of the top-quality privacy tents on the market that’s built with particularly spacious dimensions, loaded with practical features, and engineered with an ultra-durable design.

Measuring 4 by 4 feet and 7 feet tall, this option provides plenty of space for bigger folks, and perhaps even two people at once! While the setup size is impressively spacious, the pop-up design assembles and breaks down in seconds with a little practice, collapsing into a compact circular carry bag measuring just 21 inches in diameter.

A mesh top design and large double-sided zipper entrance delivers 360-degree ventilation, so this is absolutely suitable for use as a toilet tent. The floor is also removable, so you can go ahead and dig a pit latrine in there if you choose to. The removable clear PVC roof furthermore enables you to make this tent truly waterproof when weather rolls in.

Perhaps best of all, a small showerhead opening in the ceiling lets you effectively hang a camp-shower above the tent without letting bugs in, making it a stellar shower tent as well. The floors are of course designed to effectively drain water, and there is an integrated internal clothesline and storage bag to increase organization.

Including sandbag tethers, guylines and stakes, the Alvantor Shower Tent is absolutely built to withstand the elements – no matter what mother nature throws your way.

Those seeking a truly high-quality pop-up privacy tent offering easy setup and breakdown, total weather resistances, the best integrated features on the market, and a long lifespan should start their search here – Alvantor has engineered an outstanding product with this one that is perfect for any and all applications!