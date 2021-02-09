9 Best Value Rain Bibs: Compare & Save

Staying dry during truly nasty weather requires the right gear and apparel. A quality pair of rain bibs is an effective and versatile solution to remaining comfortable and persisting through wet conditions. A good pair of bibs is also a brilliant garment to own for taking on messy jobs that would otherwise soak, stain, or damage your regular workwear.
Our list of the best value rain bibs has tracked down the top affordable options worth buying offering the best performance for the dollar. Whether you’re seeking a pair of bibs for inshore or offshore fishing, processing harvested fish or game, shoveling snow, or working construction, we’ve tracked down just the right option for you!
- 100% Nylon oxford shell with a storm defender waterproof breathable membrane and DWR finish ensures total wetness protection
- Fully taped waterproof seams, and polyester mesh lining for added warmth
- Chap-style double-front construction, reinforced-nylon leg-bottom kick panels, and triple-stitched main seams for superior durability
- Adjustable front-elastic suspenders for finding the perfect fit
- Ankle-to-waist two-way leg zippers with double storm flaps and snap-adjustable leg openings for easier layering and on and off action
- Large multi-compartment bib pocket, left-leg hammer loop, and two reinforced back pockets total to a nice degree of storage/organization potential
The Carhartt Men’s Shoreline Waterproof Breathable Bib Overalls are a particularly rugged option of rain bibs that are geared towards the working man in need of total wetness protection on the job.
While these are a fantastic choice for wet weather workwear, the Shoreline Bibs are a versatile option that will excel in all sorts of contexts. Whether you’re fishing offshore, processing big game in the garage, or framing a house in the snow, these bibs will ensure you’re dry, warm, and armored against abrasions.
A 100% Nylon oxford shell with a storm defender waterproof breathable membrane and DWR finish ensures total wetness protection while fully taped waterproof seams and a polyester mesh lining are present for added warmth. Chap-style double-front construction, reinforced-nylon leg-bottom kick panels, and triple-stitched main seams go on to ensure superior durability, so rest assured these bibs are rock solid if you’re seeking something tougher than the average.
Carhartt has designed the Shoreline’s with adjustable front-elastic suspenders for finding that perfect fit, and also integrated ankle-to-waist two-way leg zippers with double storm flaps and snap-adjustable leg openings for easier layering and on and off action. The brand has made sure that this bib option is just as comfortable and convenient to wear as it is effective against foul weather.
Lastly, a large multi-compartment bib pocket, left-leg hammer loop, and two reinforced back pockets total to a nice degree of storage and organization potential, so those who prefer to keep their essential tools and gadgets on hand will find a friend here.
Exceptionally weatherproof, ultra-durable, and equipped with a plethora of features for convenience and comfort, the Shoreline Bibs are a wonderful option for almost anyone in need of a pair of rain bibs.
- .45mm, 2-layer pevr (polyethylene and copolymer vinyl Acetate) waterproof shell with electronically welded, reinforced seams
- Polyester backing enhances comfort rating
- Outer material offers high abrasion resistance and total wetness protection, making this a solid option for workwear
- Adjustable suspenders and buckle closure snap-adjustable waist with leg openings allow for a customizable fit
- Inside bib pocket with zipper closure
- Excellent price point
The Carhartt Men’s Midweight Waterproof Rainstorm Bib Overalls are hands down one of the best value buys on this list if you’re seeking a simple and straightforward pair of rain bibs offering total wetness protection along with a high degree of durability.
Featuring a .45mm, 2-layer pevr (polyethylene and copolymer vinyl Acetate) waterproof shell with electronically welded, reinforced seams, the fabric used to build these bibs feels comparable to a PVC raft – heavy-duty and built to last. Although these bibs are not insulated for cold-weather wear, their inherent weight and materials used for construction make them an especially warm option.
If you strategically layer underneath the Rainstorm Bibs, you can absolutely persist in frigid conditions, but staying cool during more active outdoor pursuits in warmer weather might prove to be too challenging. For this reason, we suggest this option as a three-season bib that shouldn’t be relied on for the summer months.
Despite the Rainstorm Bib’s highly abrasion-resistant and entirely impermeable exterior, the polyester backing utilized in its construction boasts an impressive comfort rating when it comes to layering. Adjustable suspenders and a buckle closure snap-adjustable waist with leg openings furthermore goes on to allow for an impressively customizable fit.
Carhartt has even integrated an inside bib pocket with zippered closure so you have somewhere to stash your essential on-hand gear or gadgets.
For the price point here, it’s tough to beat this level of comfort, convenience, and above all else – weather protection.
- Heavy-duty .65 mm, canvas-backed PVC fabric construction offers total weather protection
- Electronically welded, reinforced major seams for enhanced durability
- Adjustable suspenders and back closures, as well as snap closures around the ankles, enable a more comfortable, customizable fit
- Reversible front-to-back design
- Orange color as an added safety measure for maximum visibility during offshore contexts
- Excellent price point
The Carhartt Belfast Bib Overalls are a fantastic affordable option for those seeking an especially tough pair of bibs for enduring the abuses of particularly hard-on-your-gear workdays.
These heavy-duty .65 mm, canvas-backed PVC bibs certainly don’t offer the same level of mobility as some of the lighter-built competition, but the construction here is remarkably puncture and abrasion-resistant while still remaining comfortable to wear. If you’re shopping for a pair of bibs that can handle a real beating without blinking an eye, these are a stellar go-to for offshore fishing, construction applications, and much more.
Those who make their living off of the sea will notice the orange color choice here intended to promote high-visibility and easier search and rescue efforts in the event of an overboard emergency. The orange color is also of course effective for making sure you’re seen while working on road crews, construction sites, and other potentially dangerous working environments.
The major seams have been reinforced and electronically welded for enhanced durability, so go ahead and wear these bibs with little regard for their integrity – they’ll handle the abuse just fine. Working men and women of all kinds who struggle to find waterproof workwear that can keep up with the demands of their profession will absolutely want to look into the Belfast Bibs.
Although these are pretty minimalist, bare-bones bibs, adjustable suspenders and back closures, as well as snap closures around the ankle are present to promote a more comfortable, customizable fit. Carhartt has not cut any corners when it comes to ensuring these bibs wear the way they’re supposed to.
Impressively affordable, tough as nails, and a complete stonewall against rain and wind, the Belfast Bibs are a brilliant option for those in need of some dependable wet weather workwear.
- PVC and polyester, mid-weight construction is tough against abrasion and totally waterproof
- Adjustable shoulder straps and side snaps at the waist enable a customizable fit
- Low back design allows for greater mobility
- Wide array of available sizing extends all the way up to 6XL to accommodate particularly large folks
- Multiple color options available
- Excellent price point
If you’re seeking a truly budget pair of rain bibs for work or for play but don’t want to buy so cheap you end up with inferior weather protection, the Dutch Harbor Gear Quinault Rain Bibs should absolutely be on your radar.
Featuring excellent customer satisfaction across a wide spectrum of both wet and messy applications, these bibs are a solid go-to for anyone who’s strapped for cash. The PVC and polyester, mid-weight construction is tough against abrasion and totally waterproof, so don’t let the low price tag here fool you into thinking this is an inferior pair of bibs.
Where the Quinauly Bibs fall short is their thick and cumbersome build and lack of any pockets. These are fairly bulky bibs compared to much of the competition that won’t feel particularly streamlined on your person – but that’s necessarily an issue depending on how you plan on utilizing them. On the contrary, a low-back design is employed here to keep your top-half from feeling too weighed down, so the brand has at least considered that detail.
For culling shellfish, hauling nets, reeling up fish, manning a tiller, and other more or less stationary tasks, these bibs will perform just fine. For work and play contexts that require you to be nimble on your feet and active throughout the day, however, you’ll likely want to go with something a bit lighter and less inherently bulky.
These bibs are also of course a great affordable go-to for messy tasks such as butchering game, or loading/unloading a day’s catch. If you need a piece of outerwear as a defense against otherwise unavoidable filth, this is a reliable option you can count on without having to break the bank.
With a few color options to choose from and sizing extending all the way up to 6XL, there’s a pair of Quinauly Bibs for anyone who wants to give them a try!
- 100% nylon, 2-layer Toray® Delfy fabric technology shell, and 50D 100% polyester lining is exceptionally waterproof, breathable, and durable
- Two integrated handwarmer pockets on the chest
- Internal waist adjustment for finding the perfect fit
- Kill-switch attachment at the belt loop for added safety when running a boat
- Self-draining drop-in plier pocket for keeping your essential tools on hand
- Zippered cuffs for easier layering and on and off action
- Multiple color options available, including camouflage aesthetics great for hunting applications
The Simms Challenger Waterproof Fishing Bib Overalls are a highly versatile, streamlined, and feature-rich option that will excel in virtually any foul weather context where you need total wetness protection without compromising mobility.
Simms is a highly respected name within the fishing and fly fishing industry, and these bibs demonstrate why. The Challengers are loaded with angling-specific features including a plethora of integrated pockets, a killswitch attachment at the belt loop, and even fleece-lined handwarmer pockets for keeping your fingers in the game. A self-draining, drop-in plier pocket is also present so you always have your most important tools on-hand.
In the words of the brand, “The QuadraLam fabric featured in the Challenger Overalls is a heavy-duty engineered fabric with a micro-porous waterproof coating that utilizes 2-layer coated fabric, a single membrane layer, and a tricot backer to offer improved durability.” The construction is impressively lightweight for how weatherproof it is, while also offering a stellar degree of comfort.
An internal waist adjustment for finding the perfect fit is accessible through the hand warming pockets, while zippered cuffs are also integrated for easier layering and on and off action.
Simms offers the Challenger Bibs in a few different colors, so you can personalize the look of this option to your preferred aesthetic. There is even a camouflage variant of these bibs available through the same link that will no doubt excel in a wide range of hunting applications depending on your target game.
A bit on the expensive end yes, but the quality of craftsmanship, comfort level, and plethora of practical features make this option from Simms nonetheless far worth the price point.
- 100% Waterproof double-sided PVC-coated polyester
- Stain-resistant, Phthalate-free
- Adjustable suspenders featuring quick-release clips
- Active fit promotes high-mobility perfect for physically demanding tasks
- High chest design reduces potential wetness entry while still retaining a streamlined, low-drag fit
- Fit is accommodating for both men and women – simply check size charts carefully
- Multiple color options available
- Excellent price point
The Grundéns Shoreman Processing Bibs are an ideal affordable option for you guessed it – processing marine harvests such as fish and shellfish.
These stain-resistant, Phthalate-free bibs are built from 100% waterproof, double-sided PVC-coated polyester, so they mean business when it comes to remaining both clean and dry underneath. While these PVC-coated bibs are engineered for maximum protection against the elements, Grundéns has designed them with an active fit in order to promote high-mobility during physically demanding tasks.
The brand has also implemented a high chest design for reducing potential wetness entry while still somehow retaining a streamlined, low-drag fit. Commercial and recreational fishermen who brave foul weather should absolutely be perking their ears to this one if they struggle with their mobility on deck or onshore.
It should also be noted that the fit here is accommodating for both men and women – simply check the size charts carefully.
The suspenders are adjustable to accommodate your preferred fit, and furthermore feature quick-release clips for easier on and off action, as well as for faster emergency removal in the event you need to shed the bibs quickly.
With multiple available color options and a wide array of sizing for just about all anglers available, this is hands down one of the best affordable options for foul weather fishing applications.
- Lightweight 100% nylon construction offering 8,000 MM waterproof and 3000 MVP breathability ratings
- Fully taped seams
- Right leg cargo pocket for stashing your essential on-hand items
- Adjustable suspenders and leg cuffs enable a customizable fit
- Relaxed fit and available sizing nicely accommodates both men and women
- Wide color selection available including camouflage, and high-vis options adds even more versatility in regards to potential applications
The Grundéns Weather Watch Fishing Bib Trousers are a wonderfully versatile choice of rain bibs that are a stellar affordable option for so much more than solely fishing applications.
Featuring fully taped seams, the 100% nylon construction here offers impressive 8,000 MM waterproof and 3000 MVP breathability ratings. The Weather Watch Bibs are built lightweight and are designed with a relaxed fit, so they won’t weigh you down or compromise your mobility. The available sizing is furthermore suitable for both men and women as long as you carefully consult the sizing chart.
Adjustable suspenders and leg cuffs enable a customizable fit no matter who you are, while an integrated right leg cargo pocket for stashing your essential on-hand items is also present. The Weather Watch Bibs are therefore a stellar option for fishermen who want to remain both dry and light on their feet, as well as for active outdoorsmen simply seeking streamlined wetness protection.
There are even customer reviews praising the Weather Watch Bibs for their ability to be worn as an outer layer while skiing and during snow sports. The impermeable wetness defense of the utilized fabrics coupled with the low overall weight and relaxed fit means you can utilize this option for just about anything.
Wetland hunters and sportsmen who don’t let foul weather stop them from pursuing game will furthermore be delighted to learn that the Weather Watch Bibs are available in a few different camouflage patterns. Grundéns has really considered all of the potential applications for these bibs and made sure to include sizing and color options that hit all of the bases.
Keep in mind however there is next to no insulation here, so make sure to leave some room for effective layering if you plan on wearing these bad boys in the bitter cold.
Lightweight, totally impervious to the elements, effectively breathable, and designed to support a downright impressively wide range of outdoor hobbies and tasks, the Weather Watch Bibs are without a doubt one of the most versatile options in wet weather defense on the market!
- 100% Waterproof, PU-coated, medium-weight polyester construction
- Soft backing is comfortable against your skin and layers nicely
- Exterior membrane resists common contaminates making this a solid option for workwear
- Snap cargo pocket and an interior chest pocket provide ample storage for your on-hand essential items
- Adjustable cuffs and suspenders for finding the perfect fit
- Wide array of available sizing
The Grundéns Women’s Neptune Bib is a brilliant medium-weight option for the ladies seeking 100%, total wetness and wind protection in the field.
This is a wonderfully affordable choice of bibs considering the quality of craftsmanship here, as well as the inherent versatility in how you might apply them. The PU-coated, medium-weight polyester construction feels thick and rubbery, so there’s no shot of any wetness permeating the shell. This makes the Neptune Bibs inherently a bit more on the cumbersome end of the spectrum, the tradeoff being they’ll never wet out.
While this option is built to be particularly rugged, a soft backing is pleasant against your skin and also layers nicely, so Grundéns has made sure not to neglect the comfort rating here despite the Neptune’s ruggedness.
An exterior membrane laminate furthermore goes on to resist common contaminates making this a solid option for workwear and contexts where stains, corrosive substances, and particularly gnarly filth are a factor. A snap cargo pocket and an interior chest pocket furthermore go on to provide ample storage for your on-hand essential items.
There’s a wide array of available sizing to choose from in order to precisely match your figure as well as adjustable cuffs and suspenders for finding the perfect fit, so the Neptune’s are easy to personalize to your preferred cut and style of wear.
Affordable, especially impermeable, and mindfully designed for the working women in essentially any wet-weather context, the Neptune Bibs are a truly an excellent value product more than worth their price point.
-
- PVC-coated, 100% polyester construction for complete and total wetness defense
- Fabric is mildew resistant and features a very high tear strength
- Inner fabric is well-rated for comfort against the skin and for reducing potential internal condensation
- Integrated inner chest pocket with zippered closure for stashing your on-hand essential item(s)
- Adjustable elastic suspenders and push-button adjustment at the hem allow you to precisely customize the fit
- Multiple color options available including some particularly high-vis colors for added safety offshore
- Wide array of available sizing
The Helly Hansen Workwear Mandal Waterproof Rain Bibs are another stellar affordable option for those seeking some particularly rugged and reliable rainwear for the job site, wherever it may be.
Featuring a PVC-coated, 100% polyester construction for complete and total wetness defense and fabrics that offer mildew resistance and impressive tear-strength, these are the kind of bibs you can beat up on without mercy. The inner fabric is furthermore well-rated for comfort against the skin and for reducing potential internal condensation, so the Mandals will remain your friend for the duration of even the longest and most grueling workdays.
An integrated inner chest pocket with zippered closure for stashing your on-hand essential item(s) is also included here, as well as adjustable elastic suspenders and a push-button adjustment at the hem allowing you to precisely customize the fit. No doubt impressive features for a pair of rain bibs at this price point.
Offered in a wide array of available sizing and several color options including some high-vis aesthetics for added safety working offshore or on the roadside, there’s a pair of Mandal Bibs for almost every context!