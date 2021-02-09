9 Best Value Rain Bibs: Compare & Save

100% Nylon oxford shell with a storm defender waterproof breathable membrane and DWR finish ensures total wetness protection

Fully taped waterproof seams, and polyester mesh lining for added warmth

Chap-style double-front construction, reinforced-nylon leg-bottom kick panels, and triple-stitched main seams for superior durability

Adjustable front-elastic suspenders for finding the perfect fit

Ankle-to-waist two-way leg zippers with double storm flaps and snap-adjustable leg openings for easier layering and on and off action

Large multi-compartment bib pocket, left-leg hammer loop, and two reinforced back pockets total to a nice degree of storage/organization potential

The Carhartt Men’s Shoreline Waterproof Breathable Bib Overalls are a particularly rugged option of rain bibs that are geared towards the working man in need of total wetness protection on the job.

While these are a fantastic choice for wet weather workwear, the Shoreline Bibs are a versatile option that will excel in all sorts of contexts. Whether you’re fishing offshore, processing big game in the garage, or framing a house in the snow, these bibs will ensure you’re dry, warm, and armored against abrasions.

A 100% Nylon oxford shell with a storm defender waterproof breathable membrane and DWR finish ensures total wetness protection while fully taped waterproof seams and a polyester mesh lining are present for added warmth. Chap-style double-front construction, reinforced-nylon leg-bottom kick panels, and triple-stitched main seams go on to ensure superior durability, so rest assured these bibs are rock solid if you’re seeking something tougher than the average.

Carhartt has designed the Shoreline’s with adjustable front-elastic suspenders for finding that perfect fit, and also integrated ankle-to-waist two-way leg zippers with double storm flaps and snap-adjustable leg openings for easier layering and on and off action. The brand has made sure that this bib option is just as comfortable and convenient to wear as it is effective against foul weather.

Lastly, a large multi-compartment bib pocket, left-leg hammer loop, and two reinforced back pockets total to a nice degree of storage and organization potential, so those who prefer to keep their essential tools and gadgets on hand will find a friend here.

Exceptionally weatherproof, ultra-durable, and equipped with a plethora of features for convenience and comfort, the Shoreline Bibs are a wonderful option for almost anyone in need of a pair of rain bibs.