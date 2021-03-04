11 Best Rotisserie Spits For Outdoor Cooking

Contained charcoal design features a hood for extended coal burn duration, smokier flavor, and less potential debris

The TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS Stainless Steel BBQ Rotisserie Glass Hood Grill is perhaps the ultimate option for bona fide chefs seeking the best of the best rotisserie spit for preparing huge roasts, whole pigs, and more!

This monster unit features a 51-inch spit and a powerful 25W electric motor that can support up to 125 pounds. The contained, hooded charcoal grill design promotes extended coal burn duration, smokier flavor, and less potential debris when cooking, so those who are serious about the quality of their barbeque endeavors will want to perk their ears to this option.

It’s built from stainless steel and will therefore hold up wonderfully against the elements and abuses of cooking, not to mention it will look good doing it!

The brand has furthermore integrated a glass window on the hood in order to peek inside and check on things without having to open the grill and lose precious heat. It’s a tremendously underrated feature for rotisserie grills of this style that enables you to keep a particularly close pulse on those tricky roasts that require your undivided attention!

A three-tier cooking height adjustment is also present so you can position whatever it is that you’re cooking at the proper distance from the heat source.

Keep in mind that the large dimension, removable grill grates can of course be utilized on their own, or while cooking with the rotisserie spit. This makes this option in effect, a top-notch, extra-large charcoal grill with the added ability of rotisserie cooking. When you consider the searing space provided by the grill grates in addition to the 51-inch spit, you’ll realize you can cook a lot of food at once with this setup!

Despite this unit’s massive cooking potential, the grill remains reasonable to move around and relocate wherever you set it up. Weighing in at just 33 pounds and designed with integrated wheels, rolling this bad boy out from the garage onto the back deck for dinner parties, home barbeques, and more is a piece of cake!