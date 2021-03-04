11 Best Rotisserie Spits For Outdoor Cooking

Looking to enter the world of outdoor rotisserie cooking or interested in upgrading your current set-up?
Whether you’re a barbeque enthusiast with an affinity for slow-roasting whole chickens, turning and burning extravagant kebabs, or flame-cooking entire pigs, we’ve selected the best rotisserie spits for outdoor cooking so you can pin down just the right system for you!
- Contained charcoal or fire design including both a rotisserie spit and grill surface
- Stainless steel construction
- Strong 25W electric motor for large roasts and whole animals up to 125 pounds
- 51-inch spit length
- Motor speed is 4 RPMs
- Included stainless steel removable grill grates provide an additional HUGE cooking space
- 3-tier cooking height adjustment
- Charcoal pan lifts in and out easily enabling fast fuel/heat adjustments
- 1-year warranty on all parts
If you’re seeking a large and in charge rotisserie spit option with the added ability to cook food over an integrated grill grate, the TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS Rotisserie Grill Roaster might be just the unit you’re looking for!
This powerhouse of a cook system is highly versatile in its applications when you consider the added potential of the integrated (removable) grill grates. Pitmasters who are known to have a few different entrées and apps in the works at once will love the amount of cooking space and creative culinary opportunities here!
The 51-inch spit is powered by a strong 25W electric motor for supporting large roasts and whole animals up to 125 pounds, so there’s not much this bad boy can’t turn! The brand has also built in three different height adjustments for controlling the heat level of the rotisserie.
Built from stainless steel, you can rest assured this unit will hold up for nearly a lifetime of barbeques as long as you take care of it. The choice of construction materials furthermore assists with the cooking process – in the words of the brand “The reflective surface of the stainless steel frame reflects and focuses the heat from the coals to the meat. This cuts down on cooking time, saves coals, and adds flavor from smoke.”
Including a one-year warranty on all parts, you can purchase this top-notch rotisserie spit cooker in total confidence you’re scoring a reliable product!
- Contained charcoal design features a hood for extended coal burn duration, smokier flavor, and less potential debris
- Stainless steel construction
- Features a glass window on the hood for examining the contents without having to open the cooker
- 25W electric motor can support up to 125 pounds
- Motor speed is 4RPMs
- 51-Inch spit is suitable for cooking large roasts, whole pigs, etc.
- 3-Tier cooking height adjustment
- Large dimension, removable grill grates can of course be cooked with on their own, or used while utilizing the rotisserie spit
- Total weight of 33 pounds and integrated wheels makes this option reasonably portable considering its cooking potential
The TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS Stainless Steel BBQ Rotisserie Glass Hood Grill is perhaps the ultimate option for bona fide chefs seeking the best of the best rotisserie spit for preparing huge roasts, whole pigs, and more!
This monster unit features a 51-inch spit and a powerful 25W electric motor that can support up to 125 pounds. The contained, hooded charcoal grill design promotes extended coal burn duration, smokier flavor, and less potential debris when cooking, so those who are serious about the quality of their barbeque endeavors will want to perk their ears to this option.
It’s built from stainless steel and will therefore hold up wonderfully against the elements and abuses of cooking, not to mention it will look good doing it!
The brand has furthermore integrated a glass window on the hood in order to peek inside and check on things without having to open the grill and lose precious heat. It’s a tremendously underrated feature for rotisserie grills of this style that enables you to keep a particularly close pulse on those tricky roasts that require your undivided attention!
A three-tier cooking height adjustment is also present so you can position whatever it is that you’re cooking at the proper distance from the heat source.
Keep in mind that the large dimension, removable grill grates can of course be utilized on their own, or while cooking with the rotisserie spit. This makes this option in effect, a top-notch, extra-large charcoal grill with the added ability of rotisserie cooking. When you consider the searing space provided by the grill grates in addition to the 51-inch spit, you’ll realize you can cook a lot of food at once with this setup!
Despite this unit’s massive cooking potential, the grill remains reasonable to move around and relocate wherever you set it up. Weighing in at just 33 pounds and designed with integrated wheels, rolling this bad boy out from the garage onto the back deck for dinner parties, home barbeques, and more is a piece of cake!
- Contained charcoal design features a hood for extended coalburn duration, smokier flavor, and less potential debris
- Stainless steel construction
- 25W electric motor can support up to 22-pounds
- Motor speed is 3RPMs
- 28-Inch spit is suitable for roasts, whole chickens, and other small to medium meats/food items
- 4-Tier cooking height adjustment
- Features a reflective surface that helps direct the heat from coals to the meat
- The grill can of course be utilized as a regular charcoal grill if you want to cook solely on the included grates without the rotisserie spit
- Grill measures 23.5 by 30.75 by 14.25 inches and weighs just 24 pounds making it a wonderfully portable option
The TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS Small Rotisserie Chicken Roaster Grill is a brilliantly compact option featuring a 28-inch spit that’s perfect for roasting whole chickens and other small to medium cuts of meat.
If you’re seeking an easy to use rotisserie cook system but don’t necessarily have ambitious plans to roast entire animals or huge cuts of beef, then this is a wonderfully engineered and priced option that will serve you well.
This is essentially a regular (high-quality) charcoal grill that features a removable rotisserie spit for when you want to elevate and turn your meats/veggies. It’s a highly versatile system when you consider the different cooking methods it offers, so you can cover a lot of barbeque-bases with this one!
The hooded design furthermore results in a smokier flavor and extended coal burn duration, as well as a debris-free cooking experience in the event conditions are windy and dusty. You are cooking outside after all!
The entire grill weighs just 24-pounds and measures 23.5 inches high, 30.75 inches long, and 14.25 inches wide, so it’s very reasonably portable if you want to bring it along for campouts, beach days, or road trips. Just keep in mind that the 25W electric motor will require a plug-in powersource for use.
This grill’s smaller size and included 28-inch stainless steel spit is perfect for cooking roasts, whole chickens, and other small to medium meats/food items. The 25W motor spins at 3RPMs and offers a 22-pound weight capacity – more than enough strength for the allotted cooking space. There is furthermore a four-tier cooking height adjustment to precisely control your heat setting.
Brilliantly compact, highly versatile in its design, and surprisingly affordable, the Small Rotisserie Chicken Roaster Grill by TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS is hands down one of the top-performing and value options for those seeking a smaller sized rotisserie spit cooker.
- Open fire design that’s also compatible with an array of different grill designs and other heat sources
- Durable solid steel dual post support system
- 3V DC battery cordless motor features a 15-pound load capacity suitable for small to medium rotisserie loads
- Motor is powered by two D-batteries
- 29 by 24 by 16 inch removable grilling surface features a 150-pound load capacity
- 29-Inch hexagon spit
- Easy assembly and break-down does not require tools
- Simple screw adjustment is all you need to modify the rotisserie height
- Great portable option
The onlyfire Portable Outdoor Rotisserie Grill System and Spit Kit is a brilliant option for camp chefs, beach cooks, and backyard bbq enthusiasts alike that offers an impressively portable design and cordless, battery-powered operation. If you’re a mobile pitmaster who appreciates the ability to set up a proper open-fire cooking system virtually anywhere, this rotisserie should absolutely be on your radar!
The utilized 3V DC battery cordless motor gives the 29-inch spit a 15-pound capacity suitable for small to medium rotisserie loads, and is powered by two D-batteries. You won’t be able to cook particularly large cuts of meat or whole animals with the rotisserie component of this unit, but the 29 by 24 by 16 inch grilling surface grate does however enable you to prepare a feast!
The durable solid steel dual post support system is engineered to handle up to a 150-pound load on the grill grate – so rest assured this unit offers a high degree of integrity despite its portability. Do keep in mind however that this cook system is not built from stainless steel and therefore should not be left out in the elements if you want to avoid premature corrosion and general wear and tear.
Set up and break down does not require any tools, and a simple screw adjustment is all you need to modify the rotisserie height from the ground all the way up to 28 inches. This rotisserie is as a result, best utilized over lower intensity fires that don’t reach too high. If you want to get a raging fire going for higher heat output, then consider digging at least a slight pit for your fire so the flames have more space to climb before contacting the spit.
Compact, yet capable of preparing quite a bit of food for larger groups, the onlyfire Portable Outdoor Rotisserie Grill System and Spit Kit is without a doubt one of the best value options in packable rotisserie cooking!
- Open-fire design
- Stainless steel construction
- 45W motor can support up to 125 pounds
- Motor speed is 4RPMs
- 46-Inch spit includes cylinder jackets and forks for stabilizing and precisely controlling the food’s position
- 8 Adjustable height settings
- Reasonably portable rotisserie cooker weighing in at just 23.6 pounds
- Slightly smaller model available featuring a 90-pound max load capacity
The VBENLEM Electric 46-Inch BBQ Rotisserie Grill Kit is a simple and straightforward, open-fire design option that offers an impressive max load capacity and abundance of adjustable height settings for precisely controlled cooking.
The 45W motor included here can support up to 125 pounds, so this is a suitable option for turning huge cuts of meat, and even entire animals like pigs, sheep, and goats. The 46-inch spit doesn’t offer quite as much room to work with as 51-inch alternatives, but the included cylinder jackets and forks for stabilizing and precisely controlling the food’s position at least enable you to snuggly secure borderline “too-big” endeavors.
The motor turns at 4RPMs and can be adjusted to eight different height levels in order to find juuust the right spot for cooking. This makes this a particularly great option for barbeque enthusiasts who prefer to have meticulous, precise control over the influence of their heat source.
Perhaps best of all, this rotisserie spit remains impressively portable despite its high weight capacity and 46-inch spit. The tripod stands break down for slim storage or transport, and the whole unit weighs in at just 23.6 pounds! There is also a slightly smaller and lighter model of this unit available if you don’t quite require this much of a beast!
- Open fire design that is also compatible for use with a wide array of grill designs and heat sources
- Stainless steel construction
- 13W 110V electric motor can support up to 90-pounds
- Motor speed is 4 RPMs
- 51-Inch spit
- 4 Adjustable height settings
- Portable rotisserie cooker weighing in at just 25-pounds
- Great price point
The TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS Stainless Steel 90lb Capacity Open Fire Rotisserie System is an excellent value option that offers an impressive weight capacity and overall cooking potential considering its highly portable design and affordable price point.
Weighing in at just 25-pounds, this stainless steel option nonetheless can support up to 90-pounds of food and features a high-capacity 51-inch spit. This makes it one of the best portable options on the market in regards to its cooking potential vs. packed size and weight.
The open fire design of this rotisserie spit is also compatible with a wide array of grill designs and heat sources, so don’t assume that you can only cook with this option over a raging bonfire. With a little patience and creativity, you can utilize the four adjustable height settings to implement this rotisserie over all sorts of fires and grill systems.
Built to last from stainless steel, the brand has furthermore ensured that this product will endure the abuses of the elements and the outdoors in general just fine!
- Open-fire design that is also compatible for use with a wide array of grill designs and heat sources
- Heavy-duty stainless steel construction
- Powerful 25W electric motor can support up to 125 pounds
- Motor speed is 4RPMs
- 51-Inch spit
- 4 Different cooking heights
- Includes anchors that add stability/sturdiness for larger roasts
- Low total weight of just 28-pounds and easily collapsible design makes this an impressively portable option considering its weight capacity
- One year warranty
The TITAN GREAT OUTDOORS 125lb Capacity Rotisserie Grill is an impressively portable option for those seeking a rotisserie spit cook system that can handle heavy loads while still remaining reasonable for easy break-down and transport.
This is essentially the same rotisserie spit as the one previously listed, except it features a more powerful 25W electric motor, and therefore a higher weight capacity of 125 vs 90 pounds. This adds only three pounds to the design, totaling to an impressively low weight of just 28-pounds. Those seeking a heavy-duty, rock-solid rotisserie spit for turning large loads will appreciate how lightweight and portable this workhorse remains.
This purchase even includes anchors that add further stability and sturdiness when cooking larger roasts, so you’re never wary or paranoid about your prized carnivore creations going tumbling off of the spit.
As with TITAN’s other high-quality rotisserie cookers, this option is constructed from stainless steel for long lifespan and high corrosion resistance.
The design is intended for use over open fires, but will work nicely with lots of different style grills and other heat sources as well. The brand recommends a 32 or 36 inch fire ring/pit for the best cooking experience.
Both impressively rock-solid and portable, as well as versatile in its cooking applications and built to last, you just can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s rotisserie spit cookers!
- Open-fire design is also compatible with a wide array of both gas and charcoal grills
- 316L stainless steel construction
- Specially designed, battery-powered (requires 2 alkaline C batteries) motor can support up to 22 pounds
- Motor can rotate meat for 9-12 hours on one set of batteries depending on the weight of the roast
- 33-Inch long spit
- Tripod height is adjustable from 8 to 16 inches
- Weighs just 10 pounds and collapses nice and compact into the included briefcase-style carry case
- Assembly/break down is quick and easy and requires no tools
- One year limited warranty
Lily’s Home LB Spinner Pro Portable Battery Operated BBQ Rotisserie Spit is a downright brilliantly designed option for grab-and-go-anywhere rotisserie cooking. This cordless unit weighs just 10 pounds and collapses without the use of any tools into a handy briefcase-style carry case making it the ultimate mobile barbeque companion!
Designed primarily for use over charcoal pits and open fires, this compact little rotisserie system also offers compatibility with a wide array of both gas and charcoal grills.
Featuring a 33-inch long spit, and a modest, but nonetheless impressive 22-pound weight capacity, this is not the option you’re seeking if you want a heavy-duty rotisserie that can turn huge cuts of meat and entire animals. Where this option excels is roasting whole chickens, racks of ribs, and other small to medium sized food items.
The cordless design implements a specially designed motor that’s powered by two alkaline C batteries, so you can truly cook with this unit anywhere! One set of batteries will power the motor for 9 to 12 hours depending on the weight of the roast, so there’s a very slim chance you’ll need to switch out batteries while cooking.
The tripod height is furthermore adjustable from 8 to 16 inches, so you can precisely control the cooking strength to just the right heat level.
Best of all, assembly and break down takes just a few minutes and requires no tools, so getting this rotisserie cooker into action and then packed back up again is a total breeze! Simply load this bad boy into the included carry case and you’re ready to play the role of pitmaster anywhere you go!
- Versatile design works with essentially any open fire, grill, or heat source
- Stainless steel construction
- High-torque, electric geared motor can support up to 22 pounds
- Unique motor is either powered by 6 AA batteries (~12-hour runtime), a solar rechargeable battery, or 110-240V outlet
- Motor features several adjustable speeds for precise control over rotation-rate
- 32-Inch, narrow dual-spit design is great for cooking particularly small cuts of meat as well as larger pieces
- Height adjustable design all the way up to 63-inches
- Easy assembly and breakdown requiring no tools
- Highly portable design measures just 33 by 7 inches and weighs in at 13 pounds when packed into the included carry case
- Kanka offers an array of innovative accessories for this model rotisserie such as stainless steel grill baskets and shish kebab kits
The Professional Rotisserie Spit from Kanka Grill is a brilliant choice for anyone seeking a particularly versatile rotisserie cooker that offers great portability and precise temperature and rotation control in addition to compatibility with more or less any open fire, grill, or heat source.
The stainless steel construction and intuitive, easy to set up and break down design of this unit makes it a great travel companion that can hold its own in regards to wear and tear, and streamlined packability. The brand has even included a compact carry case that measures just 33 by 7 inches and weighs in at 13 pounds. If you’re seeking a grab-and-go rotisserie spit for cooking anywhere and everywhere, it doesn’t get any handier than this.
The high-torque, electric geared motor can support up to 22 pounds, so the downside here is that you won’t be able to cook particularly large cuts of meat or larger whole animals. The 32-inch, narrow dual-spit design is a unique alternative from traditional spits that’s particularly great for cooking smaller cuts of meat, like kebabs for example.
Where the Kanka Grill Rotisserie Spit really sets itself apart from the portable competition is its ability to run on various different power sources. You can run this rotisserie with 6 AA batteries (~12-hour runtime), a solar rechargeable battery, or a110-240V outlet. Don’t underestimate the versatility of this detail – it will open up a lot more opportunities for rotisserie cooking than you may realize! Whether you’re at the beach, the campground, or attending a music festival, this cooker has your back!
The solar power bank is sold separately, but is well worth the price point considering it provides upwards of 30 hours of operation on one charge!
This already impressive motor furthermore features several adjustable speeds for precise control over the rotation-rate of whatever it is that you’re cooking. The design is also height adjustable all the way up to 63-inches, so you can very closely manage exactly how far away you want your heat source from the spit.
Kanka also offers an array of innovative accessories for this model rotisserie such as stainless steel grill baskets and shish kebab kits, so the culinary possibilities truly go on and on with this option!
- Open fire design
- Minimalist, alloy steel construction
- 1-Gear reduction motor supports up to around 15 pounds
- Motor is powered by two D-cell batteries, offering a run time of upwards of 20 hours
- Two 26-inch vertical support rod stakes support the 36-inch long spit
- Total weight of this rotisserie set is around 5 pounds making it exceptionally portable
- Canvas storage bag included
The Grizzly Spit Rotisserie is about as simple and straightforward as it gets when it comes to rotisserie cooking over an open fire. This cook system simply consists of two 26-inch vertical support stakes that hold the 36-inch spit in place, and a 1-gear reduction motor.
Weighing in at around just five pounds and including a convenient canvas carry bag, this is without a doubt one of the most portable rotisserie spits on the market. The tradeoff here is that you have no cooking height adjustments and a low maximum weight capacity of around 15 pounds.
This makes this unit perfect for use over small to medium open fires cooking food items such as whole chickens, small to medium roasts, and kebabs.
Keep in mind that the support rods that hold the spit up must be staked into the ground, so this rotisserie cooker cannot be utilized on pavement, patios, back decks, or particularly hard ground unless you stick the stakes into something that can be used as a makeshift support base.
The motor is powered by two D-cell batteries and offers upwards of 20 hours of runtime depending on the weight of what you’re cooking. It’s an impressively efficient unit that should last you the whole weekend on campouts, or for a few different beach barbeques!
Remarkably lightweight and portable, super fast and easy to set up and break down, and able to rotate your barbeque endeavors for upwards of 20 hours on just one set of batteries, the Grizzly Spit Rotisserie is a brilliant solution for road trippers, campers, beachgoers and more that want to go the whole nine yards when it comes time to eat!
- Fits all 21.5 to 22.5-inch outer diameter charcoal kettle grills (compatible with properly sized units from Weber, Char Broil, Kingsford, Jumbo Joe, etc)
- Can choose between a stainless steel, or steel construction
- Low capacity 120V motor featuring a weight limit of around 10 pounds. Max load is somewhere around 2 whole chickens or one medium-sized roast
- ~20-inch spit
- Counter-balance mechanism and 4-prong stainless steel meat forks ensure a snug and secure cooking experience
- Simple set up is easily switched between compatible grills
The onlyfire Universal Stainless Steel Charcoal Kettle Rotisserie Ring Kit is a neat innovation in rotisserie cooking that’s specifically engineered for use with compatible charcoal kettle grills.
Offering a tight, secure fit with brands such as Weber Char Broil, Kingsford, Jumbo Joe, and more, this rotisserie fits essentially any 21.5 to 22.5-inch outer diameter kettle grill.
The 120V motor used in the design features a low weight limit of around 10 pounds, so the max load on the roughly 20-inch spit is somewhere around two whole chickens or one medium-sized roast.
You can choose between a steel, or stainless steel construction, but we absolutely recommend the stainless option for improved lifespan. Both units feature a counter-balance mechanism and 4-prong stainless steel meat forks that ensure a snug and secure cooking experience, so they perform the same once you’re cooking.
The design is furthermore engineered to be easily switched between compatible grills, so a permanent install is not required.