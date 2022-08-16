11 Best Screen Tents: Which Is Right For You?

When conditions get buggy, owning a screen tent is a MASSIVE game changer. Whether you’re on an extended campout and need a bug-free zone for making meals and game time, or simply want to enjoy the beach or your backyard patio space without being accosted by mosquitos and other biting pests, we’ve tracked down the best screen tent options for every scenario so you can enjoy the outdoors without the bug bites this season!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $160.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $192.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $144.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $145.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Yaheetech 11 by 11 Foot Pop Up Gazebo with Mesh Netting and Solar LED LightsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a built in solar panel and remote controlled interior lighting under the ceiling, as well as a charging cable for your devices
- Pop-up canopy frame design is super quick and easy to erect and break down
- Hanging curtain mesh side wall design enables you to open any side of the structure
- Extended eaves with drain holes ensure rain runoff is well clear from the tent and provide additional shade
- Ceiling vents enhance air circulation without allowing water in
- Can open any or all sides of the shelter for a variety of setup configurations
- Three adjustable height settings
- Very reasonable price point considering the features here
- Only the remote can be used to turn the lights on and off - so don't lose it!
- Not recommended for use in particularly aggressive weather
- No available solid side walls for increrasing weather resistance and adding privacy
- No color options
The Yaheetech 11 by 11 Foot Pop Up Gazebo with Mesh Netting and Solar LED Lights is an aesthetically striking, and feature-rich shelter option that offers both a lovely ambiance as well as a high degree of functionality.
Perfect for backyards and patio spaces, this is a classy screen tent that’s wonderful for entertaining. This shelter will of course also work awesome for camping and beaching, but the manufacturer does not recommend leaving it erected in particularly aggressive weather, so keep that in mind.
Equipped with a built-in solar panel and remote-controlled interior lighting under the ceiling, this screen tent offers integrated nighttime illumination and a tasteful ambiance that’s perfect for both completing camp chores and setting the mood. There is even a charging cable included for powering/charging your phone and other devices!
The pop-up canopy frame design employed here is super quick and easy to erect and break down, while three adjustable height settings enable you to choose your preferred amount of headroom. The ceiling is furthermore vented in order to retain adequate air circulation on hot days.
A highly underrated feature in our opinion, extended eaves with drain holes ensure rain runoff is well clear from the tent while also providing additional shade. The drain holes also help to avoid water damage, eliminating heavy standing puddles on the canopy top.
Perhaps best of all, you can open any or all sides of this shelter for a variety of setup configurations, so if you want to lose the mesh and enjoy the full open air when things aren’t buggy, it only takes a moment!
Offered at a very reasonable price point considering the size and integrated features here, Yaheetech has engineered an excellent value screen tent perfect for countless applications with this one!
Find more Yaheetech Pop Up Gazebo with Mesh Netting and Solar LED Lights information and reviews here.
-
2. VEVOR Camping Gazebo Screen TentPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 6 closed wind panels and 2 windows if you want to fully weatherproof the shelter or add some privacy
- 300D oxford fabric and B3 gauze netting construction is waterproof, bite-proof, and UV-proof
- Pop-up, hub style shelter that's quick and easy to set up and break down
- Two door design enables you to better orient your furniture/gear inside the tent
- Rainproof reinforced corners shed water away from the shelter add further integrity
- Steel frame is designed to handle even aggressive wind
- Includes 11 ground stakes and 5 guy ropes for added stability
- Expensive option
- Fairly heavy at 35 pounds
- No color options
The VEVOR Camping Gazebo Screen Tent is a highly versatile shelter option suitable for up to eight people that includes six closed wind panels and two windows if you want to fully weatherproof the shelter or add some privacy. Perfect for use as a hang-out space, camp kitchen, or changing room, there’s nothing you can’t do with this highly practical screen tent.
This is a pop-up, hub style shelter that’s quick and easy to set up and break down, so there’s no hassle involved when it comes to erecting this unit. A two-door design goes on to enable better orientation of your furniture/gear inside the tent, so you’re not stuck using just one entryway.
Built from 300D oxford fabric and B3 gauze netting, VEVOR has designed this shelter to be waterproof, bite-proof, and UV-proof. A steel frame is designed to endure even aggressive wind conditions, while rainproof reinforced corners are integrated in order to shed water away from the shelter base to avoid puddling and for additional integrity. With 11 ground stakes and 5 guy ropes included, you can furthermore really anchor this screen tent down with ease.
The only real downfall here is that the shelter is fairly heavy at about 35 pounds, so it may be difficult to transport depending on your strength.
All things considered, this is a brilliantly versatile and excellent value option despite its higher price tag that you’ll end up utilizing for all sorts of outdoor applications.
Find more VEVOR Camping Gazebo Screen Tent information and reviews here.
-
3. MASTERCANOPY 10 by 10 Foot Portable Screen HousePrice: $160.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available - the largest 12.5 by 12.5 foot option is suitable for up to 11 people!
- Durable center hubs support extra-large, flex-tested 11mm fiberglass poles enabling quick setup and disassembly without having to fold the structure
- 210 Denier poly-oxford fabric body with 600 denier in the center section of the roof is UV and water resistant
- Corners have been reinforced with an extra layer of fabric and high-strength pole pockets for increased integrity
- 11 deluxe tent stakes and tie-down ropes included
- Wide color selection available
- Not recommended as a fully waterproof shelter designed to handle heavy rains
- Solid side panels sold separately
- Larger sizes are somewhat cumbersome and heavy to pack and transport
The MASTERCANOPY 10 by 10 Foot Portable Screen House is a brilliant option for especially large groups seeking shelter from biting bugs. Available in several sizes, the largest option measures 12.5 by 12.5 feet and is suitable for up to 11 people!
This is a versatile option that will excel at the campground, the beach, and the backyard, so whatever your screen tent applications entail, this is a solid go-to.
Durable center hubs support extra-large, flex-tested 11mm fiberglass poles enabling quick setup and disassembly without having to fold the structure, so getting this screen tent erected and breaking it down is a piece of cake.
Built with a 210D poly-oxford fabric body with 600 denier in the center section of the roof, the brand has built this shelter for both UV and water resistance. That being said, this screen tent is not recommended for staying dry through particularly heavy rains, so if you need a shelter that you can count on through any weather, you’ll likely want to go with another option.
MASTERCANOPY has gone on to design this option with corners that have been reinforced with an extra layer of fabric as well as high-strength pole pockets for increased integrity and lifespan, so you can plan on using and abusing this shelter for quite some time.
The brand even offers separately sold shelter side panels if you want to close off one or several walls for greater weather protection or privacy – an underrated feature in our opinion!
Find more MASTERCANOPY 10 by 10 Foot Portable Screen House information and reviews here.
-
4. EAGLE PEAK Pop-Up 6 Sided Camping Gazebo with Mosquito NettingPrice: $192.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pop-up canopy design offers quick and easy, one-person setup
- 150D Oxford Polyester canopy top is waterproof, CPAI-84 flame resistant, and offers UPF 50+ UV sun protection
- Two-door design offers greater versatility in regards to how you can set up your gear/furniture
- Powder-coated steel frame is designed to withstand heavy winds and corrosion
- Walk-in height is over 7 feet and center height is 9 feet - plenty of space for even the tallest folks
- Three height adjustable settings
- Wide color selection
- 1-year limited after sale protection and great reported customer service
- Fairly expensive option
- Heavy shelter weighing just over 40 pounds
- No solid panels available for enhancing weather resistance and adding privacy
The EAGLE PEAK Pop-Up 6 Sided Camping Gazebo with Mosquito Netting is an exceptionally easy to set up and break down, as well as aesthetically striking screen tent option that’s built with weather resistance and long lifespan in mind.
Designed with a 150D Oxford Polyester canopy top, this structure is waterproof, CPAI-84 flame resistant, and offers UPF 50+ UV sun protection. A powder-coated steel frame is furthermore designed to withstand heavy winds and corrosion, so this shelter is in it for the long haul.
The pop-up canopy design offers a quick and easy, one-person setup, and even features three adjustable height settings for dialing in the canopy just right. At its tallest, the walk-in height is over seven feet with a center height of 9 feet – plenty of headroom for even the tallest folks.
Not to be ignored, the two-door design offers greater versatility in regards to how you can set up your gear/furniture, enabling two entryways as opposed to one.
While this may be a fairly expensive and heavy option weighing in at about 40 pounds, the quality of construction, ease of setup, and functionality here is well worth the price point and weight.
Find more EAGLE PEAK Pop-Up 6 Sided Camping Gazebo with Mosquito Netting information and reviews here.
-
5. Quictent Easy Pop up Canopy with NettingPros:
Cons:
- Wide size selection available including some BIG options
- Fully assembled pop up frame is quick and easy to erect without the need for any tools
- 420 PU-coating polyester roof is effectively UV and waterproof
- Two door design for easier entry/exit when the tent is outfitted with lots of furniture/gear
- Three adjustable heights
- Sand bags, ropes and stakes included
- Wheeled carry bag for easy transport
- Several color options
- Larger sizes are fairly expensive
- No solid panels included or available for purchase for increrasing privacy
- Larger sizes are fairly cumbersome to transport, but at least come in a roller bag
The Quictent Easy Pop-up Canopy with Netting is a brilliant choice for small to BIG groups depending on the size option that’s designed with a fully assembled pop-up frame for quick and easy, toolless setup.
Available as a 6.6 by 6.6 foot structure, all the way up to a 10 by 20 foot structure, there’s a Quictent Canopy for each and every sized group. Whether you’re seeking a modest-sized screen tent for the beach or campground, or a monstrous bug-free canopy structure for hosting big backyard events, this is a solid choice.
The two-door design is ideal for easier entry/exit when the tent is outfitted with lots of furniture and gear, so even when this structure is loaded with people and equipment, everyone can stay out of each other’s way.
The 420 PU-coating polyester roof is effectively UV and waterproof to ensure you stay dry during inclement weather, while three adjustable heights enable you to lower the canopy top for even more weather defense. The brand also includes sandbags, ropes, and stakes to ensure you can effectively anchor this bad boy.
Including a wheeled carry bag for easy transport, even the larger, heavier sizes remain manageable to bring along virtually anywhere!
Find more Quictent 8 by 8 Foot Easy Pop up Canopy with Netting information and reviews here.
-
6. CLAM Quick-Set Venture Portable Pop Up Camping Screen TentPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available measuring up to 12.5 feet across
- Roof with taped seams effectively resists water
- Hub-design enables super easy setup in under one minute!
- I-bolts are present to secure external tie down straps for an especially windproof setup
- Includes an oversized carry bag for easy re-packing, tent stakes, and tie-down ropes to keep the shelter secure
- Fabric panels available for purchase if you want to close the shelter off for wind, rain, or privacy
- Multiple color options
- Fairly expensive option
- Weight of the larger models is a bit heavy, but the shelters still pack down impressively compact
- Wind panels sold separately
The CLAM Quick-Set Venture Portable Pop Up Camping Screen Tent is a versatile and easy to implement shelter option available in a wide array of sizing in order to nicely accommodate groups of all sizes.
Built with an innovative hub design similar to some hunting blinds, the Quick-Set Venture is super easy to set up in under one minute! Whether you go with one of the smaller sizes for smaller group hangouts or with the 12.5-foot extra large option that’s able to accommodate upwards of eight people, setting up this camping canopy is a piece of cake.
Taped seams on the roof ensure a high degree of water resistance during wet weather, and wind panels are also available for purchase if you want to eliminate the breeze from one or several sides of the shelter, or simply create some privacy.
Once you erect the main tent structure, built-in corner grommets can be staked down from the inside corners for extra security while hub pull straps and I-bolts to secure external tie-down straps are also present. In other words, this is not only a quick screen tent to set up (as the model name implies), but it’s also nicely equipped to handle high winds and rough weather in general.
The brand goes on to include an oversized carry bag for easy re-packing, tent stakes, and tie-down ropes to keep the shelter secure, so you’re fully equipped for a streamlined setup and breakdown.
With a few different color options to choose from, you can even select an aesthetic that suits your preferred style!
Find more CLAM Quick-Set Venture Portable Pop Up Camping Screen Tent information and reviews here.
-
7. EAGLE PEAK 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent with Mosquito NettingPrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super easy to erect pop-up canopy design
- Two-door design for easier interior gear/furniture setup
- UPF 50+ UV protected, water resistant, and CPAI-84 flame resistant
- Powder coated, rust-resistant steel frame with M5 hardened through-bolts ensure high integrity
- 3-pin adjustable lower legs enable you to adjust the height
- 8.63-foot ceiling height provides plenty of headroom for even the tallest folks
- Guy ropes and stakes included
- 1-year limited after sale protection
- No solid wall option/add-on for creating some privacy
- 49-inch long carry bag is fairly cumbersome to transport without integrated wheels
- Limited color selection
The EAGLE PEAK 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent with Mosquito Netting offers a super easy to erect pop-up canopy, two-door design that’s perfect for backyard hangouts, extended camping trips, and everything in between.
Featuring an elegant aesthetic, this screen tent will make a charming addition to backyards, gardens, and patio spaces – but certainly don’t overlook it as a stellar option for outdoor endeavors away from home.
Offered at a very fair price point for the quality here, the brand has equipped this screen tent with UPF 50+ UV protected, water resistant, and CPAI-84 flame resistant fabric, as well as a powder coated, rust-resistant steel frame with M5 hardened through-bolts to ensure high integrity and long lifespan. This shelter should fare well in high winds and heavy rains as long as you secure it well with the included guy ropes and stakes.
The 3-pin adjustable lower legs furthermore enable you to adjust the height, so if the rain is coming down sideways, you can batten down the hatches and lower the canopy for extra weather defense. At its tallest setting, a 8.63-foot ceiling height provides plenty of headroom for even the tallest folks.
The only real downfall here is that the 49-inch long carry bag is fairly cumbersome to transport without integrated wheels, but if you’re willing to haul this tent yourself, you’re bound to be impressed with its performance.
Find more EAGLE PEAK 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent with Mosquito Netting information and reviews here.
-
8. COOS BAY 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy with Mosquito NettingPrice: $145.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pop-up canopy frame design is super easy to setup
- Durable 150D Oxford fabric offers UPF 50+ UV protection and is flame and water resistant
- Two-door design offers greater versatility when it comes to interior furniture/gear placement
- Frame is powder-coated, rust-resistant, high-grade steel assembled with M5 hardened through-bolts for excellent integrity
- Adjustable height settings
- Includes stakes and guy lines
- 1-year limited after sale protection
- Brand does not include or offer solid walls for privacy, but you can easily modify some curtains onto the frame
- Carry bag is a bit cumbersome and does not include wheels, measuring 48.63 by 8.46 by 8.46 inches
- Color selection is not very diverse
The COOS BAY 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy with Mosquito Netting is a brilliant option for smaller groups that offers exceptionally easy setup and breakdown through its pop-up canopy frame design.
Built with durable 150D Oxford fabric offering UPF 50+ UV protection as well as flame and water resistance, this canopy has been engineered to protect you from the elements on all fronts. A powder-coated, rust-resistant, high-grade steel frame assembled with M5 hardened through-bolts goes on to ensure excellent integrity through even harsh wind conditions.
The two-door design provides greater versatility when it comes to interior furniture/gear placement, enabling you to enter and exit the shelter from either side.
Featuring a pop-up canopy frame design that’s super easy to set up and break down, the brand has furthermore built a screen tent here that won’t give you a headache when it comes to erecting and packing it up.
Offering a sharp aesthetic for entertaining guests and a functional design for go-anywhere use in the outdoors, COOS BAY has engineered a brilliant screen tent for medium sized groups with this very reasonably affordable option.
Find more COOS BAY 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy with Mosquito Netting information and reviews here.
-
9. ABCCANOPY 12 by 12 Foot Hexagon Pop Up GazeboPrice: $189.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pop-up canopy frame design enables quick and easy setup and breakdown
- Silver coated 210D Oxford fabric canopy top for high durability, water and UV resistance
- Two door design adds versatility in regards to how you can setup/orient your furniture and gear
- Steel frame is powder coated for enhanced rust-resistance and lifespan
- Height adjustable legs
- Wide color selection
- Fairly expensive option
- Storage bag is fairly cumbersome to carry and does not include wheels
- No included or available to purchase side panels for adding weather protection or privacy
The ABCCANOPY 12 by 12 Foot Hexagon Pop Up Gazebo is a spacious for the pricepoint shelter option that offers room for up to six camping chairs and two tables.
Built with a pop-up canopy frame design that enables quick and easy setup and breakdown, this is a truly easy-to-implement shelter option that won’t break your stride in the field. Equipped with height adjustable legs and a two door design, this is furthermore a highly versatile shelter in regards to how you can set up/orient your furniture and gear.
The silver coated 210D Oxford fabric canopy top is well rated for high durability, water, and UV resistance, while the steel frame is powder coated for enhanced rust resistance and lifespan. This is a screen tent you can count on owning for quite a few seasons as long as you take proper care of it.
The brand has equipped this purchase with a storage bag in order to keep all of the components together and organized, but note that it is fairly cumbersome to carry and does not include wheels, so this is not the best option for long treks out to your set-up spot.
With a wide color selection available, you can even match the aesthetic of this screen tent to your preferred style!
Find more ABCCANOPY 12 by 12 Foot Hexagon Pop Up Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
10. CAMPROS Screen House Canopy TentPros:
Cons:
- Spacious for the price point, measuring 12 by 10 feet with a generous 90 inch center height
- Full-closure zipped openings and T-shape doors provide easy entry
- Top material is built from 190T polyester for excellent UV resistance
- Setup is simple and intuitive - similar to a camping tent
- Two-door design enables easier interior organization
- Constructed with high-grade steel poles, stakes, and windproof guy ropes
- Compact carry bag measuring just 25 by 9 by 9 inches
- Unconditional 1-year quality assurance
- Estimated 10 minute setup with three people
- Roof is water resistant, but likely not fully waterproof in the event of heavy rain
- No color selection
The CAMPROS Screen House Canopy Tent is a generously sized option offering a simple and intuitive setup that’s similar to a camping tent. Packing down exceptionally compact compared to a lot of the competition, this is a very spacious for the price point shelter measuring 12 by 10 feet with a generous 90-inch center height for comfortable sitting and standing.
Built with a 190T polyester canopy for excellent UV resistance, this shelter features expansive mesh sidewalls which offer a great outside view and enable the breeze to freely pass through. The materials utilized here offer decent water resistance, but this is not the best option for staying bone dry if you expect wet and wild conditions. That being said, CAMPROS has at least equipped this option with high-grade steel poles, stakes, and windproof guy ropes, so you can batten it down nice and snug when it comes to high winds.
The two-door design makes setting up all your gear, camp chairs, and other items much easier than being forced to utilize solely one entryway, so organizing inside your shelter is made easy.
When it comes time to pack everything up, the compact carry bag measures just 25 by 9 by 9 inches, so you can truly take this screen tent just about anywhere!
With an unconditional one-year quality assurance policy in place, you can furthermore purchase in confidence knowing that the brand stands behind this product.
Find more CAMPROS Screen House Canopy Tent information and reviews here.
-
11. RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Waterproof Instant GazeboPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 420D Oxford polyester construction is 100% waterproof, and UPF 50+, blocking 99% of UV rays
- Two side tarpaulins with mesh windows prevent mosquitoes from entering and ensure you can catch a breeze
- Pop-up canopy design is rapid and easy to setup and breakdown
- Design is more closed off than most other options, offering greater privacy and weather resistance
- Powder coated commercial grade steel frame for enhanced stability in strong winds and long term rust resistance
- Ceiling vent promotes air circulation
- Three different height settings
- Carry bag (47 by 9.4 by 9.4 inches) includes wheels for easier transport
- Fairly expensive for the size
- Does not offer as much mesh/screen netting as other options, so there will be less of an outside view, and breeze
- Limited color selection
The RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Waterproof Instant Gazebo offers a design with less mesh and that is more closed off than most other screen tent options, providing greater privacy and weather resistance. If you’re seeking a shelter that you can use as a changing tent, or one that will keep you dry in even the wettest of weather, this option should be on your radar.
The design here employs two side tarpaulins with mesh windows to prevent mosquitoes and insect pests from entering, while still ensuring you can catch a breeze. The ceiling is also vented to further promote air circulation. Best of all, you can toggle the windows shut if you want to fully enclose the shelter for privacy.
Built with a 420D Oxford polyester construction, this gazebo is 100% waterproof, and UPF 50+, blocking 99% of UV rays. A powder-coated commercial grade steel frame offers enhanced stability in strong winds as well as long-term rust resistance, so this is furthermore a structure you can count on owning for many seasons.
The pop-up canopy design is super rapid and easy to both set up and break down, so this is a great choice for folks who hate wrestling with tent poles, guy lines, etc. There are even three adjustable heights in order to erect the canopy at your preferred setting.
Equipped with a rolling carry bag, bringing the RLAIRN Gazebo on virtually any outing is made easy!
Find more RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Waterproof Instant Gazebo information and reviews here.
Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Are Serious
Mosquitos and other biting bugs are not only a frustrating nuisance when you're trying to enjoy the outdoors, but also a serious threat to one's health. Mosquitos can carry potentially life-threatening diseases such as dengue virus, malaria, Zika, and West Nile virus, so protecting yourself from prolonged exposure should be taken seriously.
Check out this informative piece from the CDC in order to learn more about mosquito-borne illnesses and how to minimize your risk.
Pop-Up Screen Tents
Pop-up style screen tents are arguably the quickest and easiest style options to erect and break down - so if you're seeking a brainless, easy-to-implement choice, this is likely the best avenue.
Designed similar to many standard camping canopies and beach tents, you simply pull the frame open, raise the legs, and deploy the mesh side walls to set these shelters up. They don't entail a bunch of moving parts, and there's virtually no learning curve in regards to setup.
Some of our favorite options of this style include:
- EAGLE PEAK Pop-Up 6 Sided Camping Gazebo
- EAGLE PEAK 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent
- Yaheetech 11 by 11 Foot Pop Up Gazebo with Solar LED Lights
- Quictent Easy Pop-up Canopy with Netting
- COOS BAY 10 by 10 Foot Slant Leg Pop Up Canopy
- ABCCANOPY 12 by 12 Foot Hexagon Pop Up Gazebo
Extra Large Screen Tents
Seeking a screen tent that offers a comfortable amount of space for BIG groups to hang out safe from the biting bugs and elements? Here are our top picks for large and in-charge shelters:
- Quictent Easy Pop-up Canopy with Netting
- CLAM Quick-Set Pavilion
- CLAM Sky Camper Screen Shelter
- LEEDOR 12-15 Person Gazebos
- EAGLE PEAK 13 by 13 Foot Pop-Up Gazebo
- VINGLI 10 by 20 Foot Easy Pop Up Canopy Tent
Compact & Portable Screen Tents
Interested in owning a bug-defense system but don't want to sign up for the hassle of hauling a heavy and cumbersome shelter? If you're planning on utilizing your screen tent on the beach or at a more remote campground and anticipate having to cover some ground before setting up your shelter, you're going to want to go with a more streamlined, lightweight option.
Our top picks for those with a focus on portability include:
- CAMPROS Screen House Canopy Tent
- CLAM Quick-Set 6 by 6 Foot Traveler Gazebo
- SOLAISK Pop-up Tent
- Superrella Screen House
- DALTACK Screen House
- Eureka! NoBugZone CT Screened Bug Shelter
Mosquito Repellent Clothing
Don't overlook the easy benefits of simply wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants to avoid bug bites during periods of exposure.
You can furthermore implement easy-to-apply treatments to your clothing (and other outdoor gear) in order to repel mosquitos and other biting bugs. Sawyer Products offers an effective and affordable treatment that is tried and tested against mosquitos and ticks, and it can be applied to both apparel and gear such as tents and packs.
Bug Spray & other Insect Repellents
When conditions are just brutally buggy, it's important to consider applying some insect repellent onto your clothing and/or skin in order to avoid being bombarded when you have to leave your screen tent.
Some of our top picks for environmentally conscious, kid-safe bug repellents include:
- Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent
- Murphy's Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent
- Bug Soother MAX - Extra Strength Natural Gnat and Mosquito Repellent
- OFF! Botanicals Insect Repellent
Our top picks for no-nonsense, DEET-containing insect repellents that truly mean business include:
- Sawyer Products Premium MAXI DEET, 100% DEET Insect Repellent
- OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent
- Repel 100 Insect Repellent
- Coleman 100% DEET Insect Repellent
- Ben's 100 Insect Repellent
Thermacell Mosquito Repellents
An industry leader when it comes to blocking biting bugs, Thermacell offers a range of different devices for creating a bug-free space that doesn't include applying insect repellent to your skin or clothing.
Most of the brand's devices work by simply utilizing a bit of heat via battery power or fuel in order to activate a "packet" of bug repellent, which in turn then creates an insect-free zone surrounding the device.
You can check out the brand's innovative and impressively effective offerings here.
Citronella Candles
Don't forget the effectiveness of a trusty citronella candle when it comes to creating a bug-free hang-out space! This is an easy to implement method of bug defense that not only works well at deterring insects, but also adds a lovely ambiance to evenings in the outdoors.
A few options we've tested and have found to work well include: