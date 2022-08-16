11 Best Screen Tents: Which Is Right For You?

When conditions get buggy, owning a screen tent is a MASSIVE game changer. Whether you’re on an extended campout and need a bug-free zone for making meals and game time, or simply want to enjoy the beach or your backyard patio space without being accosted by mosquitos and other biting pests, we’ve tracked down the best screen tent options for every scenario so you can enjoy the outdoors without the bug bites this season!

Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Are Serious

Mosquitos and other biting bugs are not only a frustrating nuisance when you're trying to enjoy the outdoors, but also a serious threat to one's health. Mosquitos can carry potentially life-threatening diseases such as dengue virus, malaria, Zika, and West Nile virus, so protecting yourself from prolonged exposure should be taken seriously.

Check out this informative piece from the CDC in order to learn more about mosquito-borne illnesses and how to minimize your risk.

Pop-Up Screen Tents

Pop-up style screen tents are arguably the quickest and easiest style options to erect and break down - so if you're seeking a brainless, easy-to-implement choice, this is likely the best avenue.

Designed similar to many standard camping canopies and beach tents, you simply pull the frame open, raise the legs, and deploy the mesh side walls to set these shelters up. They don't entail a bunch of moving parts, and there's virtually no learning curve in regards to setup.

Extra Large Screen Tents

Seeking a screen tent that offers a comfortable amount of space for BIG groups to hang out safe from the biting bugs and elements? Here are our top picks for large and in-charge shelters:

Compact & Portable Screen Tents

Interested in owning a bug-defense system but don't want to sign up for the hassle of hauling a heavy and cumbersome shelter? If you're planning on utilizing your screen tent on the beach or at a more remote campground and anticipate having to cover some ground before setting up your shelter, you're going to want to go with a more streamlined, lightweight option.

Mosquito Repellent Clothing

Don't overlook the easy benefits of simply wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants to avoid bug bites during periods of exposure.

You can furthermore implement easy-to-apply treatments to your clothing (and other outdoor gear) in order to repel mosquitos and other biting bugs. Sawyer Products offers an effective and affordable treatment that is tried and tested against mosquitos and ticks, and it can be applied to both apparel and gear such as tents and packs.

Bug Spray & other Insect Repellents

When conditions are just brutally buggy, it's important to consider applying some insect repellent onto your clothing and/or skin in order to avoid being bombarded when you have to leave your screen tent.

Thermacell Mosquito Repellents

An industry leader when it comes to blocking biting bugs, Thermacell offers a range of different devices for creating a bug-free space that doesn't include applying insect repellent to your skin or clothing.

Most of the brand's devices work by simply utilizing a bit of heat via battery power or fuel in order to activate a "packet" of bug repellent, which in turn then creates an insect-free zone surrounding the device.

You can check out the brand's innovative and impressively effective offerings here.

Citronella Candles

Don't forget the effectiveness of a trusty citronella candle when it comes to creating a bug-free hang-out space! This is an easy to implement method of bug defense that not only works well at deterring insects, but also adds a lovely ambiance to evenings in the outdoors.

