11 Best Shooting Ear Plugs: Which Are Right For You?

No matter what kind of sportsman you are, stick to our top list of the best shooting earplugs and ensure your hearing remains intact while enjoying your favorite shooting hobbies!

If you enjoy spending time at the range or often cycle a lot of rounds while out hunting, owning ear protection that effectively dampens sound while remaining comfortable to wear is a must. Foam earplugs and cheapo shooting muffs don’t deliver the same quality of ear protection as the better-engineered options, nor do they wear nearly as comfortably.

According to the CDC , hearing damage can occur after even short term exposure to sounds around and above 90 decibels. A .22 caliber rifle firing standard velocity ammo creates about 140 decibels of sound – so you can imagine how much louder more powerful centerfire ammo and higher caliber weapons can be.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Importance Of Ear Protection

The loud sound of gunfire can cause both temporary and permanent hearing damage if not wearing proper protection.

According to the CDC, "Loud noise is particularly harmful to the inner ear (cochlea). A one-time exposure to extreme loud sound or listening to loud sounds for a long time can cause hearing loss. Loud noise can damage cells and membranes in the cochlea."

Typically, hearing loss is a result of the irreparable damage to your hair cells within the inner ear, but the CDC also makes it clear that "In addition to damaging hair cells, noise can also damage the auditory nerve that carries information about sounds to your brain. Early damage may not show up on your hearing test, but can create a ‘hidden hearing loss’ that may make it difficult for you to understand speech in noisy environments."

The point here is - loud noises, especially when endured consistently, have a seriously scary potential to harm your hearing both temporarily, and permanently.

The good news is - wearing high-quality shooting earplugs when firing your guns in any context will eliminate both acute and chronic hearing damage!

Noise Amplifying Ear Plugs & Muffs

Many options of shooting earpieces and ear muffs are integrated with microphones that actually amplify sound during periods of low, ambient noise. This style of shooting hearing protection employs 'Sound Activated Compression' in order to instantaneously reduce the decibel intensity of sounds over a determined threshold.

In other words - they amplify the sound around you until a gunshot or loud noise occurs, in which case they instantly protect your ears - pretty neat right?

This allows you to retain your regular hearing when you want to converse with your range buddies or give and receive commands without having to yell.

Some units are furthermore particularly helpful for hunters stalking game in the field - able to enhance the sensitivity and range of your ears during recon, and then ready at a gunshot's notice to protect your hearing! A few of our favorite options for hunters seeking some auditory assistance include:

Bluetooth Compatible Ear Plugs & Muffs

If you enjoy listening to music or podcasts while target shooting or sighting in a rifle, then Bluetooth compatible ear protection is a must for you! Many shooting earpiece and ear muff options offer particularly great sound quality, to the extent that you just may switch them out for your regular headphones outside of the range!

When it comes to ear protection with integrated speakers for enjoying your listening devices, Bluetooth compatibility is preferred due to the lack of wires, and therefore potential shooting obstructions. Headsets and earpieces with auxiliary plug-ins are not to be written off and ignored, but you may find the aux cord is a nuisance when trying to swing a shotgun or raise a pistol.

A few of our favorite Bluetooth-integrated shooting protection options for enjoying your music include:

Custom Molded Ear Plugs

Decibullz is the industry leader when it comes to custom molded ear plugs that form fit to the exact shape of your ear.

Those sportsmen who are interested in a truly personalized fit when it comes to their shooting hearing protection will be wise to explore this style option. Shooters who have found that standard ear plugs or earpieces don't fit the contours and shape of their ears very well will be even more inclined to try something custom molded.

The Custom Molded Percussion Filters listed above are the brand's specialized option for shooting, but there are other custom molded options available through the brand. The earpieces are non-electronic and do not offer any noise amplification or audio controls, but they are quite effective at filtering sound and remain quite audible in low noise environments.

