11 Best Shooting Ear Plugs: Which Are Right For You?

Protecting your hearing with proper safety equipment is essential if you’re a shooting enthusiast.
According to the CDC, hearing damage can occur after even short term exposure to sounds around and above 90 decibels. A .22 caliber rifle firing standard velocity ammo creates about 140 decibels of sound – so you can imagine how much louder more powerful centerfire ammo and higher caliber weapons can be.
If you enjoy spending time at the range or often cycle a lot of rounds while out hunting, owning ear protection that effectively dampens sound while remaining comfortable to wear is a must. Foam earplugs and cheapo shooting muffs don’t deliver the same quality of ear protection as the better-engineered options, nor do they wear nearly as comfortably.
No matter what kind of sportsman you are, stick to our top list of the best shooting earplugs and ensure your hearing remains intact while enjoying your favorite shooting hobbies!
-
1. 3M Peltor TEP-100 Tactical EarplugsPrice: $576.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of replaceable communications eartips designed to fit most ear canal sizes range from noise reduction ratings of 23 dB to 30 dB
- Intuitive one button operation turns unit on and off and selects high or normal volume setting
- Sound level-dependent technology helps to provide hearing protection against intermittent loud noise
- Lithium Ion battery provides up to 16 hours of continuous operation between charges
- Super low profile and lightweight at just 0.13 ounces each
- Compatible with most headborne Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as helmets, hardhats, face sheilds, and, eyewear
- Tactical earplugs and portable charging station are IPX6 water resistant rated
- Charging case can be charged by AA batteries for in the field recharging, or by using a USB cord
- Includes an optional earplug lanyard cord
- Expensive option
- 16 hour battery life is not particularly impressive
- Easy to misplace these tiny ear buds
The 3M Peltor TEP-100 Tactical Earplugs are a top of the line option for both shooting range enthusiasts, as well as passionate hunters seeking some noise amplification in the field.
These wireless, rechargeable earbuds feature an intuitive one button operation that simply turns the earpieces on and off and selects high or normal volume setting. A choice of replaceable communications ear tips designed to fit most ear canal sizes range from noise reduction ratings of 23 dB to 30 dB, so these provide a variable level of hearing protection for different shooting scenarios!
Sound level-dependent technology helps to provide hearing protection against intermittent loud noise, while the earbuds otherwise effectively amplify low-level noise. Peltor has ensured you maintain your hearing function with this highly advanced pair, so rest assured you can utilize these earpieces for any scenario in which you need your ears to remain sharp.
The brand has furthermore engineered this option to be exceptionally low profile and lightweight at just 0.13 ounces each, so those who want to avoid wearing a cumbersome pair or muffs or large, awkward earbuds will love how streamlined these earpieces are.
The Lithium-Ion batteries provides up to 16 hours of continuous operation between charges, so although these earbuds won’t last for days and days of use, they will have you covered for more than a few range sessions, or a handful of days hunting in the field. The charging case can be charged by AA batteries for in the field recharging, or by using a USB cord.
Both the tactical earplugs and portable charging station are furthermore IPX6 water-resistant rated, so this isn’t a super fragile or sensitive set of electronic earpieces!
All things considered, sportsmen who enjoy shooting in a variety of contexts will love the versatility and overall quality of this high-end option from Peltor.
Find more 3M Peltor TEP-100 Tactical Earplugs information and reviews here.
-
2. Walker’s Silencer Digital EarbudsPrice: $119.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 25 dB
- Sound Activated Compression instantly reduces any sound over 85 dB by 25 dB
- Omni directional microphones and full dynamic range speakers that deliver a crisp clear sound
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Powered by #10 rechargeable batteries (4 included) 80 hours of estimated battery life
- Includes baffled silicone and foam ear buds to find exactly the right fit (3 sizes each)
- Lanyard included
- Carry case included for convenient storing and transport
- Fairly expensive
- No color selection
- Easy to misplace the ear buds due to their small size
Walker’s Silencer Digital Earbuds are an excellent quality for the cost pair of earpieces if you’re seeking Bluetooth compatible shooting ear plugs with omnidirectional microphones and full dynamic range speakers for delivering crisp clear sound – without the astronomical price tag.
These earpieces offer a noise reduction rating of 25 dB, so they effectively dampen loud, potentially damaging noises. The instantaneous sound activated compression instantly reduces any sound over 85 dB by 25 dB ensuring muzzle blasts don’t damage your hearing! This level and speed of protection is quite honestly a remarkable technological feat, so the price point here is more than fair in our opinion.
Powered by #10 batteries (4 included) and featuring up to 80 hours of estimated battery life, these earpieces will furthermore last you quite a few hunting or shooting sessions before needing a recharge.
The volume control is adjustable, so if you find you’re getting too much wind noise or disruption, you can bump down the audio a touch.
Perhaps best of all, this purchase includes baffled silicone and foam earbuds in three different sizes each to find exactly the right fit, so the comfort rating is far above average here.
For the price point, it’s tough to beat the value of this ear piece set offering excellent sound quality and control, effective noise dampening, and impressive battery life – no doubt a great buy from Walker’s Game Ear!
Find more Walker's Silencer Digital Earbuds information and reviews here.
-
3. Etymotic GunsportPRO EarplugsPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 25 dB when noise exceeds safe levels
- High-definition balanced-armature drivers and high-sensitivity microphones ensure instant noise level adjustments
- Sound amplification can multiply soft sounds and distance detection up to five times for enhanced awareness while also protecting from blasts
- As the sound pressure level (SPL) increases, the circuitry will gradually adjust to protect from loud noises
- #10 rechargeable batteries have about 80 hours of runtime
- Includes assorted eartips, filter removal tool and replacement filters, protective case, and a neck lanyard
- 1 year manufacturer’s warranty
- Expensive option
- Complaints about the sound amplification mode malfunctioning in cold conditions
- Easy to misplace the ear buds due to their small size
The GunsportPRO Earplugs by Etymotic Research are a no-nonsense option for hearing protection that also offer crystal clear noise amplification capable of multiplying soft sounds and distance detection up to five times!
If you struggle to hear faint sounds but need to stay sharp and aware while actively hunting, this could be a great tool to increase your hearing ability, while also protecting from muzzle blast and other loud noises. These shooting earplugs are equally awesome for range-protection during shooting sessions, offering a noise reduction rating of 25 dB when noise exceeds safe levels.
High-definition balanced-armature drivers and high-sensitivity microphones ensure instant noise level adjustments – you get what you pay for with this one! Increase your hearing clarity and range with the touch of a button, and then enjoy the benefits of instant hearing protection as soon as a gun goes off in your vicinity.
Powered by #10 rechargeable batteries (typical in hearing aids), these shooting earpieces feature about 80 hours of runtime, so you’re covered for many days of shooting or hunting before needing a recharge.
The brand even includes assorted eartips for customizing your fit, a filter removal tool and replacement filters, a protective case, and a neck lanyard – bringing the overall value of this product from good, to great! With a one year manufacturer’s warranty included, you can furthermore buy in confidence knowing you’re getting a trusted, performance product!
Find more Etymotic GunsportPRO Earplugs information and reviews here.
-
4. Westone DefendEar Digital Shooter Hearing Protection Ear PlugsPrice: $598.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 30 dB
- Electronic circuit instantly suppresses loud noises, protecting your hearing
- Three amplification levels (up to 86 dB)
- #10 standard rechargeable hearing aid battery features around 80 hours of runtime
- Wind noise reduction
- Low profile with universal-fit
- Ear tips, cleaning implements, batteries and zip storage pouch included
- Expensive option
- Universal fit might not have great compatibility with you if your ear shape is at all unique
- Easy to misplace due to their small size
The Westone DefendEar Digital Shooter Hearing Protection Ear Plugs are another stellar wireless option for hunters and shooting enthusiasts seeking a particularly low profile, nearly weightless system of hearing protection that can both dampen and amplify sounds.
These ear plugs have a noise reduction rating of 30 dB, so they’re quite effective at reducing the harmful effects of muzzle blasts and other loud noises – even compared to other high-quality earpieces. There are furthermore three amplification levels (up to 86 dB) for enhancing your hearing while out in the field, or at the range so those who struggle to retain sound clarity while wearing ear protection will rejoice!
The electronic circuit instantly suppresses loud noises, so rest assured these ear plugs will keep your hearing razor-sharp, and then engage when you need them to. Wind reduction has also been kept in mind with this set, so even particularly gusty days out shooting shouldn’t fill your ears with white noise.
Powered by #10 standard rechargeable hearing aid batteries, this device features around 80 hours of runtime before needing a recharge. It’s a long-lived option that’s a brilliant choice for extended hunting trips due to the battery life here.
Including several ear tips, cleaning implements, batteries, and a zip storage pouch, the value of this set is quite good when you consider the capabilities of the technology at play and the included accessories! No doubt a great buy for hunters and shooters seeking some quality hearing assistance along with top-notch blast protection.
Find more Westone DefendEar Digital Shooter Hearing Protection Ear Plugs information and reviews here.
-
5. Decibullz Custom Molded Percussive FiltersPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 31 dB if properly molded
- Easily and quickly shaped by the user to the exact shape of their ears - just heat and shape!
- Percussive filters are designed to block out loud percussive noises while still allowing ambient noise to pass through
- ANSI IPIL certiﬁed up to 166 dB.
- Unlike electronic hearing protection these ear pieces retain sound directionality and spatiality
- Filters also allow air to enter the ear decreasing ear canal irritation
- No batteries required
- Easily ﬁt under communications headsets and earmuffs.
- No Bluetooth or auxillary compatibility
- No volume controls
- No sound amplification capabilities
Decibullz Custom Molded Percussive Filters are a brilliant innovation in shooting ear plugs that allow you to quite literally mold an exact fit for the shape of your ear for unparelled comfort and customization.
If you’ve ever custom-molded a mouthguard for sports, shaping these ear buds is almost the same process – simply heat them and insert them into your ears to take their shape! The resulting fit is personalized to your biology and far more seamless than any other option you’ll find on the market!
Offering a noise reduction rating of up to 31 dB if properly molded, these percussive filters offer excellent hearing protection for the price point, while also still enabling low-level ambient noises to pass through! It’s a remarkable design that allows you to retain your hearing while also receiving the benefits of full-on ear plugs.
In the words of the brand: “When no damaging noise is present, the Decibullz Filters provide a low attenuation, permitting voice and ambient noise to be heard. This allows for situational awareness not provided by traditional hearing protection”.
Furthermore, unlike (some) electronic hearing protection, these earpieces retain sound directionality and spatiality, so you won’t experience the disorientation you might be used to coping with when utilizing battery-powered options. Pretty impressive for a set of earpieces that’s ANSI IPIL certiﬁed up to 166 dB.
These filters also allow air to enter the ear which decreases ear canal irritation – a simple, but underrated feature. They also easily ﬁt under communications headsets and earmuffs, so compatibility with your other shooting essentials is not an issue.
If sound amplification capabilities, Bluetooth or auxiliary connectivity, and volume control are not a must for you, then you’d be wise to check out this super cost-effective option from Decibullz – your ears and your bank account will thank you!
Find more Decibullz - Custom Molded Percussive Filters information and reviews here.
-
6. Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Smart Electronic Hearing Protector with Bluetooth TechnologyPrice: $102.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 26 dB noise reduction rating
- Dynamic suppression time measures the energy in gunshot noise and automatically sets suppression time for reduced echoes and increased comfort
- Clear voice tracking seeks voice within background noise and actively filters noise for improved speech intelligibility
- Bluetooth compatible for listening to music and making calls
- Durable recessed microphones prevent damage and reduce wind noise
- Auto-shutoff ensures your battery doens't die when not in use
- 42 hours of battery life
- Intuitive buttons and voice guidance let you operate without removing headset
- Foldable for better storage and protection
- Adjustable, vented headband improves comfort when worn with hats and is nicely cushioned
- Fairly cumbersome design
- No color selection
- Runs on two AA batteries rather than a rechargeable battery
The Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Smart Electronic Hearing Protector with Bluetooth Technology is one of the top options of advanced over the ear protection for those shooters seeking this style of coverage.
Featuring a 26 dB noise reduction rating and clear voice tracking capabilities, these earmuffs won’t drown out the sound you want/need to hear while wearing them, while still providing the protection you need.
Dynamic suppression time measures the energy in gunshot noise and automatically sets suppression time for reduced echoes and increased comfort, while the voice tracking feature seeks voice within background noise and actively filters sound for improved speech intelligibility.
Durable recessed microphones prevent damage and reduce wind noise, so Peltor has engineered this tool to truly minimize disturbances and distractions while shooting. Intuitive buttons and voice guidance furthermore allow you to operate without removing the headset, an underrated feature in our opinion.
The Sport Tactical 500s are also Bluetooth compatible for listening to music and making calls during wear, increasing their inherent versatility. The earmuffs are powered by two AA batteries and feature around 42 hours of continuous runtime – pretty impressive considering the capabilities here. The earmuffs also have an integrated auto-shutoff feature to power down the device after two hours of non-use to ensure you’re getting the most out of the battery life.
The adjustable, vented headband improves comfort when worn with hats and is nicely cushioned, so rest assured this hearing protection device won’t cramp your style or stance. The earmuffs are even conveniently built with a folding design for enhanced storage and integrity during transport.
If you’re not interested in a set of expensive electronic shooting ear plugs but are seeking a lot of the same features in a range-specific hearing protection device, the Sport Tactical Series from Peltor is a stellar place to start your search! Affordable price point, reliable protection, and some practical integrated features make this one of the top value options on the market across the board!
Find more Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Smart Electronic Hearing Protector with Bluetooth Technology information and reviews here.
-
7. Peltor Sport Tactical 100 Shooting ProtectionPrice: $62.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 22 dB noise reduction rating
- Variable suppression time reduces echoes indoors
- Durable recessed microphones prevent damage and reduce wind noise, while amplifying low level sounds
- Adaptive frequency response reduces background noise for clearer conversation and hearing of commands
- Low-profile cups for rifle/shotgun use are replaceable
- Adjustable, padded headband
- 2-hour auto shut-off and low battery indicator
- 3.5 mm audio input jack compatible with most MP3 and 2-way radios
- Not blueooth compatible
- No color selection
- Runs on AAA batteries rather than a rechargeable battery
The Peltor Sport Tactical 100 Shooting Protection Muffs are an excellent value buy that offers top quality sound suppression as well as low volume sound amplification without all the added bells and whistles of some of the more advanced earmuff models.
This is a great affordable option for those seeking reliable hearing protection that offers most of the same features as the Tactical 500s previously listed, with a few differences in integrated capabilities.
Offering a noise reduction rating of 22 dB and variable suppression time which reduces echoes indoors, this is a particularly great option for indoor range use. Adaptive frequency response furthemore reduces background noise for clearer conversation, so this headset cuts through the cacophony of busy firing ranges quite well.
This model runs on AAA batteries rather than a rechargeable battery, but the runtime on one set of AAAs is around 40 hours of continuous use, so you get your money’s worth! A 2-hour auto shut-off feature and low battery indicator further ensure you get the most out of your battery life.
The low-profile cups accommodate rifle/shotgun shooting very nicely, and are replaceable if they begin to wear out after heavy use. The headband is also both adjustable and padded, Peltor has engineered these shooting ear muffs to be high on the comfort scale so you don’t become irritated even after long range sessions.
Rather than Bluetooth capabilities, a 3.5 mm audio input jack is integrated, compatible with most MP3 and 2-way radios. It’s not ideal having a cord attached to you while shooting, but the option to play some tunes is there for the proper contexts.
All things considered, this is another excellent value product when it comes to shooting hearing protection from a trusted, reputable brand that’s praised by shooters of all kinds for its cost, quality, and comfort! Another great go-to from Peltor!
Find more Peltor Sport Tactical 100 Shooting Protection information and reviews here.
-
8. Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Shooting Hearing Protection MuffsPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 23 dB
- Two omnidirectional, adjustable microphones for crisp, clear audio
- Sound activated compression features a 0.02-second reaction time
- Frequency tuned for natural sound clarity
- Ultra-low profile ear cups with rubberized coating
- Includes an integrated audio jack and full dynamic range HD speakers
- Includes a durable carrying case for easy transport
- Wide color/pattern selection
- Fair price point
- Headband is not particularly adjustable
- Some complaints that the microphone picks up wind noise on windier days
- Runs on AAA batteries rather than a rechargeable battery
Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Shooting Hearing Protection Muffs are a great budget choice for shooters in the market for over the ear hearing protection.
Featuring a noise reduction rating of 23 dB, this device provides reliable blast-protection utilizing sound activated compression with a 0.02-second reaction time. Two omnidirectional microphones are furthermore integrated for crisp, clear audio, and feature a volume control so you can adjust to the right ambient noise setting.
An aux plug-in is also present for listening to music, a nice added touch!
Built with ultra-low profile ear cups with a rubberized coating, this device is both comfortable and durable for long lifespan. There’s also a carrying case included for transport and storage, as well as a wide color selection for customizing these ear muffs to your preferred aesthetic.
Find more Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Shooting Hearing Protection Muff information and reviews here.
-
9. OPSMEN M31-MOD1 Sound Amplification & Noise Canceling Shooting EarmuffsPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 22 dB
- 3 adjustable electronic restoration levels
- Suppresses sudden noises (like gunshots) above 82 dB
- AUX input connection
- Adjustable headband
- Anti-sweat, comfortable ear cups for prolonged wear
- Impressive battery life - new alkaline batteries provide around 350 hours of operation
- Foldable design for easy storage and transport
- IPX5 water resistant
- Some might not like the pink aesthetic
- No auto-shutoff feature
- Run on AAA batteries rather than a rechargeable battery
The OPSMEN M31-MOD1 Sound Amplification & Noise Canceling Shooting Earmuffs are an advanced hearing protection device for shooters that are conveniently offered at a more than reasonable price point for budget buyers.
Featuring a noise reduction rating of 22 dB, these ear muffs keep up with the competition when it comes to dampening muzzle blast and other loud noises. Three adjustable electronic restoration levels furthermore add clarity and offer customizable noise perception.
These shooting ear muffs effectively suppress sudden noises above 82 dB, so you can retain nice and clear hearing capabilities until the decibel threshold is exceeded. This device, therefore, maintains your regular hearing while supporting you with instantaneous hearing protection in the event of a blast. An AUX input connection furthermore allows you to plug in your favorite tunes.
The M31-MODs also feature impressive battery life – new alkaline batteries providing around 350 hours of operation.
The brand has employed a foldable design for easy storage and transport, as well as anti-sweat, comfortable ear cups for prolonged wear. The ear muffs are even IPX5 water-resistant, so a little wetness won’t bother them.
All in all, a truly excellent quality pair of shooting ear muffs for the cost!
Find more OPSMEN M31-MOD1 Sound Amplification & Noise Canceling Shooting Earmuffs information and reviews here.
-
10. Walker’s Razor Behind The Neck Hearing Protection Ear BudsPrice: $190.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 31 dB
- Hi-Gain directional microphones amplify external sounds for increased environment awareness
- Indoor and outdoor setting
- Sound Activated Compression circuit (SAC) provides a no-fail system for protecting your ears from harmful muzzle blast
- Powered by rechargeable LIPO 250mAH battery for 10 hours of use
- Auto-shutoff conserves battery life
- Flexible design makes it easy to carry and store
- Behind-the-neck design doesn't interfere with your weapon
- XV version offers Bluetooth compatibility
- 10 hour runtime is not particularly impressive
- Might be uncomfortable or cumbersome to wear if wearing a lot of layers around the neck area
- No color selection
Walker’s Razor Behind The Neck Hearing Protection Ear Buds are a sort of hybrid version between low profile earpieces and more cumbersome ear muffs, offering the best of both worlds.
Offering a noise reduction rating of 31 dB, this is a seriously reliable device offering top-notch hearing protection. Hi-Gain directional microphones amplify external sounds for increased environmental awareness, while sound activated compression circuit (SAC) provides a no-fail system for protecting your ears from harmful muzzle blasts. Featuring indoor and outdoor settings, you can even better customize how these earpieces perform based on the shooting context.
Powered by a rechargeable LIPO 250mAH battery, this unit only features 10 hours of use on one charge – its only real downfall. An auto-shutoff feature is at least present to conserve battery life.
The XV version of this headset has integrated Bluetooth capabilities, enabling the wearer to enjoy their music while at the range. The behind-the-neck design furthermore doesn’t interfere with your weapon, totaling to quite a user-friendly hearing protection device.
Low profile on your person, highly effective at dampening loud blasts, and super capable at retaining your environmental awareness, Walker’s Game Ear has truly come up with an impressive and innovative option for shooting hearing protection with this one!
Find more Walker's Razor Behind The Neck Hearing Protection Ear Buds information and reviews here.
-
11. Otis Technology Ear Shield Hearing ProtectionPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noise reduction rating of 31 dB
- Cool, comfortable, lightweight
- No batteries required
- Adjustable design fits any shooter
- Highly affordable
- No noise amplification or integrated microphone
- No bluetooth or auxillary cord compatibility
- No color selection
What you see is what you get with this option – the Otis Technology Ear Shield Hearing Protection Ear Buds are a simple and straightforward option for dampening the harmful effects of gunshots on your hearing.
These are simply regular shooting ear plugs built with an adjustable, cool, and comfortable design. There are no batteries required for operation, and the price point is highly affordable.
Offering a noise reduction rating of 31 dB, these earpieces will very effectively protect your e – albeit at the cost of your regular hearing capabilities considering there is no integrated microphone for amplifying the ambient, low-level noise around you.
For those shooters who are simply not interested in owning a piece of technology when it comes to their hearing protection, these shooting ear plugs by Otis are a wonderful high quality, ergonomic choice that will wear better and last longer than the comparable competition.
Find more Otis Technology Ear Shield Hearing Protection information and reviews here.
Importance Of Ear Protection
The loud sound of gunfire can cause both temporary and permanent hearing damage if not wearing proper protection.
According to the CDC, "Loud noise is particularly harmful to the inner ear (cochlea). A one-time exposure to extreme loud sound or listening to loud sounds for a long time can cause hearing loss. Loud noise can damage cells and membranes in the cochlea."
Typically, hearing loss is a result of the irreparable damage to your hair cells within the inner ear, but the CDC also makes it clear that "In addition to damaging hair cells, noise can also damage the auditory nerve that carries information about sounds to your brain. Early damage may not show up on your hearing test, but can create a ‘hidden hearing loss’ that may make it difficult for you to understand speech in noisy environments."
The point here is - loud noises, especially when endured consistently, have a seriously scary potential to harm your hearing both temporarily, and permanently.
The good news is - wearing high-quality shooting earplugs when firing your guns in any context will eliminate both acute and chronic hearing damage!
Noise Amplifying Ear Plugs & Muffs
Many options of shooting earpieces and ear muffs are integrated with microphones that actually amplify sound during periods of low, ambient noise. This style of shooting hearing protection employs 'Sound Activated Compression' in order to instantaneously reduce the decibel intensity of sounds over a determined threshold.
In other words - they amplify the sound around you until a gunshot or loud noise occurs, in which case they instantly protect your ears - pretty neat right?
This allows you to retain your regular hearing when you want to converse with your range buddies or give and receive commands without having to yell.
Some units are furthermore particularly helpful for hunters stalking game in the field - able to enhance the sensitivity and range of your ears during recon, and then ready at a gunshot's notice to protect your hearing! A few of our favorite options for hunters seeking some auditory assistance include:
- 3M Peltor TEP-100 Tactical Earplugs
- Walker’s Silencer Digital Earbuds
- GunsportPRO Earplugs by Etymotic Research
- Westone DefendEar Digital Shooter Hearing Protection Ear Plugs
Bluetooth Compatible Ear Plugs & Muffs
If you enjoy listening to music or podcasts while target shooting or sighting in a rifle, then Bluetooth compatible ear protection is a must for you! Many shooting earpiece and ear muff options offer particularly great sound quality, to the extent that you just may switch them out for your regular headphones outside of the range!
When it comes to ear protection with integrated speakers for enjoying your listening devices, Bluetooth compatibility is preferred due to the lack of wires, and therefore potential shooting obstructions. Headsets and earpieces with auxiliary plug-ins are not to be written off and ignored, but you may find the aux cord is a nuisance when trying to swing a shotgun or raise a pistol.
A few of our favorite Bluetooth-integrated shooting protection options for enjoying your music include:
- Walker’s Silencer Digital Earbuds
- Walker's Razor XV Behind The Neck Hearing Protection
- Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Smart Electronic Hearing Protector
Custom Molded Ear Plugs
Decibullz is the industry leader when it comes to custom molded ear plugs that form fit to the exact shape of your ear.
Those sportsmen who are interested in a truly personalized fit when it comes to their shooting hearing protection will be wise to explore this style option. Shooters who have found that standard ear plugs or earpieces don't fit the contours and shape of their ears very well will be even more inclined to try something custom molded.
The Custom Molded Percussion Filters listed above are the brand's specialized option for shooting, but there are other custom molded options available through the brand. The earpieces are non-electronic and do not offer any noise amplification or audio controls, but they are quite effective at filtering sound and remain quite audible in low noise environments.
