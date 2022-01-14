13 Best Coffee Makers for Camping & Backpacking

Whether you’re set up at a campground with a group of friends or you’re on the move deep in the backcountry on a backpacking adventure, a morning cup of joe is necessary to start the day. Here are our recommendations on how to brew the perfect cup of camp coffee , with coffee maker styles for all tastes and budgets.

Ahhh, the joys of camping. There are not many things in this world more satisfying than a morning cup of coffee when you’re immersed in the great outdoors.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Coffee While Camping Is Key

There's nothing like firing up your camp stove and breaking out the mess kit to get some hot water going knowing you're on your way to a hot morning brew.

Camp coffee is not just necessary for beginning the day - for a lot of us campers and outdoorsmen, it's a morning ritual that's both enjoyed and savored. It's a peaceful and contemplative time to reflect on the fact that you're surrounded by nature. It's a time to appreciate the scenery, sounds and smells around you and look both outward and inward. It's a time for caffeination.

Different Styles To Brew Camp Coffee

There are many styles and methods of brewing camp coffee. These days you can brew up a cup or a cauldron using your favorite at-home method just about anywhere.

In this post, we will discuss and compare a few of the most popular methods. The big three for brewing coffee while camping or backpacking are use of a percolator, pour-over or drip coffee devices and of course the classic French press. We've included options that best represent each style for both regular camp use and ultralight backpacking.

Percolators

are an awesome way to brew up a pot of coffee for larger groups. If you're into the whole cowboy style of camping than this type of unit is probably right up your ally.

Camping percolators can be placed right over the campfire so it's up to you whether or not you even want to use your camp stove.

Percolators work by using two separate chambers. Preferably course ground coffee is put into the upper, perforated chamber (about two tablespoons per cup) while water goes into the bottom chamber (closest to the heat source). There's a tube that connects the two chambers that the boiling water travels up (due to the heat) and pours over the grounds. This cools the water a bit as it returns to the bottom chamber to continue cycling.

Percolators are a great way to brew coffee, but they make the best coffee when heated around 200 degrees F. If you're using a camping percolator over the campfire (because you're living the cowboy life) it's nearly impossible to closely regulate temperature. Your percolator will likely heat up a bit more than is considered the perfect temperature, but hey - it's camping!

Pour Over Coffee Makers

Pour Over Devices are a bit simpler in design and function and great for smaller groups or solo use. It's essentially as simple as pouring hot water over ground coffee beans enclosed in a filter.

This style makes a mean cup of coffee - if you're serious about drinking a quality cup of joe in the morning this could be the way to go for you. Done properly, pour-over coffee is clear and free of any debris. This method also extracts a high ratio of caffeine per spoon of ground coffee so you get a lot of kick out of your brew.

Great for the passionate coffee lover who loves their morning boost. It's important to grind your coffee to the right size when using this method. Too fine and you're looking at long wait times and a potentially muddy finished product. Too coarse and the hot water will pass through the filter too quickly without extracting all the flavor and caffeine you want out of your grounds! Be attentive to what grind size works best for different filters and pour over devices.

These camp coffee devices are furthermore exceptionally lightweight and portable making them a great option for both regular camping and backpacking.

French Presses For Camping

These are my personal favorite. Utilizing a French press is a super simple method where you place your ground coffee into the press, pour hot water in with the grounds, wait a few minutes and then "press" the pressurized filter or plunger to the bottom of the unit.

The grounds are then effectively separated from the rest of the brew and wha-lah, you're ready to rock! This method of brewing makes for medium body, aroma rich coffee - it's denser and less clear than using the pour-over method but not to the extent of an expresso.

French press brewing is becoming quite popular these days and for good reason - it's quick, easy and makes a dam good cup of coffee. Carrying a French press unit is not all that practical if you're an ultralight backpacker, but we've included an impressively designed option here that you can totally get away with using in the backcountry.

Ultralight Coffee Makers

Some of us outdoorsmen require a particularly compact and lightweight coffee maker for maximum packability. If you're a backpacker, your morning coffee is supposed to get you going, not slow you down on the trail!

Some of our favorite coffee makers for lighter weight and compact size include:

Hand Coffee Grinders

If you prefer the aroma and taste of freshly ground coffee versus already ground coffee, don't overlook purchasing a portable, manual coffee grinder for your campouts!

There are some great options for ultralight, outdoors applications. Some of our favorites include:

Backpacking Versus Car Camping

Many of these coffee makers are designed with a more stationary campsite in mind, while others are engineered knowing you're going to cover a lot of ground after your morning coffee and need to pack light!

There are many options here that have been chosen for their high portability and extremely lightweight while the other listed units are suitable for any style of camping.

If you don't require an ultralight system that packs remarkably light, we recommend a more robust camp coffee maker for the best-tasting brews.

See Also: