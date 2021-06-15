11 Best Water Mats for Floating Fun

When you spend your summer by the beach, lake, or pool, a water mat is a must-have to get the most out of your time. Whether you have kids that want to run and jump, or just want to relax and lounge yourself, these floating mats are essential to make your time on the water the best it can be.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maui Mats are one of the most popular brands of water mats you’ll find these days. And when you take a look at the Maui Mat 20′ x 6′ Floating Foam Fun Pad, it’s easy to see why.
These Maui Mats tout some impressive features. For one, they have patterns and designs on top while most others are flat and plain. This one is 20-feet in length (the largest water mat we’ve found) with a width of 6-feet and a thickness of 1 3/8-inches. Its size combined with its patented two layer foam construction promises an incredible weight capacity of up to 1,650-pounds. Which is the equivalent of up to nearly a dozen adults.
The FlexCore technology the water mat is made with ensures that it won’t try to roll up on you after extended storage. It’s lightweight at just 32 pounds, and designed to not absorb any water. Its patented UV resistance promises to hold off sun damage for at least 3 to 5 years in the more intense southern heat. And it includes a built-in tether system and storage snaps so that it’s easy to store and won’t float away during usage. Whether it’s the beach, lake, or pool, Maui Mats are sure to make your summer even better.
-
Rubber Dockie’s are one of the highest rated water mats available online. With this model, their 18′ x 6′ Floating Water Mat, earing rave reviews from the vast majority of those that have given it a chance. With many prosing its bright and festive coloring scheme of green and orange to ensure the floating mats are easily visible in the water for safety.
The Rubber Dockie mats are designed to be scratch and slip resistant thanks to their Tuff-Hide exterior. Yet the outside remains gentle on those that want to run, jump, or just lounge around on them.
The water mat’s Tear-Stop interior layer ensures the water pad won’t shred due to rough play. An elastic bungee is included for anchoring. Hook straps with metal buckles come with so it’s easy to carry and store. And each mat comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty to back your purchase.
-
Made of three-layer composite XPE foam, the Goplus 18′ x 6′ Floating Water Pad Mat is as good a choice as any on our list. The material used is eco-friendly and easy to clean. It’s lightweight at just 28-pounds and won’t absorb water. It the odorless foam keeps it shape well while also being bouncy and fun.
It has a festive blue, white, and pink coloring to keep it visible while in the water. The 12.5′ bungee that’s included can anchor to just about anything. It’s simple to roll up and stow away thanks to the trio of included storage ropes. And because of its impressive size, this floating mat can handle a weight capacity of around 1,300-pounds. Impressive, right?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in several sizes and colors, Outdoor Basic’s Floating Pad options are high quality and numerous. You can choose from orange/green, yellow, or pink/blue. With available size options being 9′ x 6′, 12′ x 6′, or the impressive 18′ x 6′ model.
Comprised of XPE foam, its triple-layer design is built for durability and can support a whopping 1,300 pounds of weight in the water. It folds up easily for storage and travel thanks to the included straps. And unlike most other water mats, Outdoor Basics’ floating pad features a two hole design that can be used for boat towing or anchoring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Outroad is another company that offers a variety of size options, with their 18′ x 6′ Water Floating Mat being the most robust. But if that’s too large for your setup, you can also elect for their 12′ x 6′ or 9′ x 6′ options instead. But the 18′ x 6′ option is impressive as it’s built to handle up to around 8 adults, or a weight capacity of over 1,300 pounds.
The XPE foam its comprised of is designed to be odorless, bouncy, and both decomposing and bacterial resistant. A bungee and clip are built-in so that you can anchor to a convenient point. And it’s easy to roll up and strap down for simple storage and transportability.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While most other floating mats have one or maybe two attachment points on their ends, the PEXMOR 18′ x 6′ Floating Mat features four so that you can truly anchor it down and make it completely immobile. Two 12-feet bungee tethers come included to attach to your dock, boat, or other fixed location. And a pair of straps are in the package too so you can easily roll up your water mat for storage.
PEXMOR utilizes a tri-layer XPE foam that’s resistant to tearing. It won’t absorb water, keeping it light. It’s soft and bouncy for kids to enjoy. Yet strong and smooth so that a group of adults up to 1,320 pounds can layback and relax while enjoying their favorite beverage. A 9′ x 6′ option is available if 18′ x 6′ is too large. And blue, white, and pink or green, black, and yellow stylings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Big Joe is a company renowned for their excellent bean bag chairs. But they aren’t afraid to get their feet wet too. The Big Joe 15′ x 6′ Water Pad is another great option on our list. The mat is lighter than most at just 22-pounds. And it’s one of the strongest on our list too with a capacity of up to 1,500-pounds.
It sports four grommets in total while most other models have one or maybe two. And in a move of brilliant ingenuity, the grommets are large enough to serve as cupholders as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Floatation iQ Floating Oasis 15′ x 6′ Lake Pad is an option that can bear a bit more weight than others. With its multi-layered light weight polyethylene foam design, it can handle a group weight of up to 1,500 pounds. The material also promises to be highly resistant to tears and punctures. And it’s UV protected exterior is easy to clean with soap and water too.
In the box comes a bungee cord and d-ring so you can anchor or attach the mat to your location of choice. A pair of included velcro straps can be used to roll up and place the water mat away. And the included one year warranty should make you feel comfortable choosing to buy Floatation iQ’s Floating Oasis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need something smaller than the sizeable 18′ options, the GOOGIC 12′ x 6′ Floating Water Pad should serve you well. It’s large enough to handle up to 5 adults thanks to its near 900-pound weight capacity. And it holds up great against kids that will do everything they can to take it down.
It’s comprised of three layers of XPE foam that defends against UV as well as wear and tear. A 12.5′ bungee tether comes with the mat so you can anchor where you wish. A pair of straps are included so you can easily roll it up for storage. And you’ll have your choice of style options in blue, white, and red or green, black, and orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Aqua 11′ x 5.6′ Party Plank is considerably different than the other water mats on our list. But different certainly isn’t a negative thing. Instead of XPE foam, Aqua instead uses air via inflation to keep their water mat afloat. Thus making their model extremely light when deflated, yet still capable of handling upwards of a 1,000-pounds in weight.
A cool feature of the Party Plank is that their are zippered expansions built into the design. Meaning, that should you and your friends all splurge on one of these bad boys, you can easily zipper up and attach to one another, which turns your Party Plank into a Party Island.
Aqua uses a Cozi-Soft Cooling Fabric which is super comfortable to lounge on. There are two mooring loops so you can anchor easily. And with material that’s 60% thick than most pool floats, you know it’s designed to last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Like Aqua’s Party Float, the Intex 9.5′ x 7′ Giant Inflatable Floating Mat uses air pockets to stay afloat rather than the XPE foam many other water pads utilize. Which also means that once deflated you can fold it up very compactly for minimalistic storage.
Each corner of Intex’s water mat features tethers, dubbed their Connect ‘N Float, in which you can easily connect with other mats to create a group of floating mats. It’s comfortable to lie on outside of the water as an air mattress of sorts. And perhaps best of all, it’s a lot cheaper than most other options on our list.