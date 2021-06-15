11 Best Water Mats for Floating Fun

Maui Mats are one of the most popular brands of water mats you’ll find these days. And when you take a look at the Maui Mat 20′ x 6′ Floating Foam Fun Pad, it’s easy to see why.

These Maui Mats tout some impressive features. For one, they have patterns and designs on top while most others are flat and plain. This one is 20-feet in length (the largest water mat we’ve found) with a width of 6-feet and a thickness of 1 3/8-inches. Its size combined with its patented two layer foam construction promises an incredible weight capacity of up to 1,650-pounds. Which is the equivalent of up to nearly a dozen adults.

The FlexCore technology the water mat is made with ensures that it won’t try to roll up on you after extended storage. It’s lightweight at just 32 pounds, and designed to not absorb any water. Its patented UV resistance promises to hold off sun damage for at least 3 to 5 years in the more intense southern heat. And it includes a built-in tether system and storage snaps so that it’s easy to store and won’t float away during usage. Whether it’s the beach, lake, or pool, Maui Mats are sure to make your summer even better.