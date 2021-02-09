13 Best Waterproof Hunting Pants: Compare & Save

Stay bone dry this season and outlast the elements on every excursion. Happy Hunting from all of us here at Heavy!

Comfortability is key in each and every hunting context, so owning performance outerwear that keeps you dry is the most important step in enjoying your days in the field from start to finish.

Waterproof hunting pants are an absolute necessity if you’re the type of hunter who chases game through any and all weather and landscape conditions. Keeping dry is pivotal to the success of any hunt where wetness is a factor.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Waterproof hunting pants have come a long way...

You no longer have to alarm the entire landscape to your approach with crinkly, loud rain pants. New outerwear technology has allowed hunting apparel to evolve into waterproof, silent, scent controlled and highly insulated hunting systems.

Depending on your hunting style, factors like camouflage and fabric noise output may or may not be of high importance to you.

Our top list of waterproof hunting pants has options for every style hunter for early to late-season temperatures. Whether you're stalking deer in rainy woodlands or flushing pheasants in saturated uplands we've found some killer outerwear hunting options for your lower half.

Camo Pants

If your greatest need in the field is concealment, then you're likely in the market for a pair of camouflaged hunting pants. Some of our favorite options for remaining one with the wilderness, no matter what you're hunting include:

Deer Hunting

Hunting deer means you need to be silent, go unseen, and oftentimes, be WARM.

Deer of all species are of course a highly in-tune animal that alarm easily, so your pants for hunting them should be fully equipped for the task. Some of our top picks for remaining sneaky (and warm) include:

Duck Hunting

Chances are if you're duck hunting or chasing waterfowl of any species, your concealment is not of the utmost importance. There are of course exceptions to this generalization seeing as everyone has their own hunting style/conditions, but it's likely your hunting blind or duck boat is doing most of the concealment for you in the field.

Oftentimes you'll find yourself in wet environments or crummy weather while hunting ducks that require good quality waterproof apparel. You can ensure you stay dry in the field by wearing a pair of duck hunting waders, but if you prefer not to be weighed down in such a way, there are some solid waterproof pants up for the job as well.

Some of our favorite pairs of hunting pants for duck and waterfowl hunting include:

Big Game Hunting

Hunting big game typically calls for long and grueling multi-day hunts where you need to cover a lot of ground. Expeditions like these call for a pair of high-speed/low-drag hunting pants that will both keep you dry, and comfortable for days at a time.

Some of our top picks for big game hunting pants include:

Hunting Jackets

Don't forget about the warmth and concealment of your top half while considering all of these killer hunting pants options.

Make sure to check out our list of the best hunting jackets for a variety of options to match every hunting style!

Alternative Outdoor Waterproof Pants

There are highly affordable options for your lower half that although they aren't designed for sportsmen, in particular, should not be overlooked as waterproof hunting pants.

Options #9-11 of this list are solid choices for hunting depending on what your style is. Make sure to check these options out if scent control and silence stalking are not important factors for your hunting style.

Heated Pants

Wearing heated pants or a heated base layer is a great way to add some warmth to your hunting system if the pair of waterproof hunting pants you like best are not particularly well insulated.

You can find some heated pant options suitable for hunting in our post on the best heated pants and base layers.

Hunting Garment Maintenace

Don’t forget you can always restore the water repellency of your hunting garments with quality products like Nikwax’s tech wash and cleaners -- it's a great way to extend the lifespan of your gear.

See Also: