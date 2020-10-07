11 Best Packable Waterproof Pants: Which Are Right For You?

The Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic Pant is a top-performance pair of waterproof pants offering 4-way all-over stretch fabrication and enhanced knee articulation to enable an outstanding range of motion and comfort during high-energy activities such as trekking.

If you’re seeking a high-quality pair of rain pants that perform more like a technical waterproof trekking pant than a crinkly poncho for your bottom half, then this is a stellar place to end your search. The Stretch Ozonic Pant is designed with hiking, biking, backpacking, and other physically demanding hobbies in mind, so rest assured this garment can handle whatever you put it through.

Alternatively, this is also a wonderful option of waterproof pants for more casual use, like rainy day commutes and dog walks. The comfortability and aesthetic of the 4-way stretch fabric is essentially unrivaled in the industry, so if you’re simply shopping for high-quality foul-weather garment, this pair of pants will no doubt impress you and become and instant favorite in your wardrobe for all sorts of applications.

The build of these pants is both impressively lightweight at just 10.2 ounces, as well as surprisingly durable. DryQ Active waterproof and breathable technology effectively blocks moisture while the 40D face fabric ensures a high degree of integrity and abrasion-resistance. These pants pack light and compact like traditional ultralight rain pants, but somehow behave more like a trekking pant than a piece of rain gear.

Full-length side zips are integrated for easy on and off action and effective heat dumping and furthermore feature two security closures – a Velcro tab at the waist and a snap tab at the ankle. Elastic in the back waist goes on to increase overall comfort and further enhances your freedom of movement. The brand even includes an integrated, adjustable webbing belt for finding just the right personal fit.

Zippered thigh pockets allow for a decent degree of gear storage – more than most of the comparable competition offers. If you like pockets, the Stretch Ozonic Pant is one of the few waterproof pant options that adequately equips you with some storage space.

While the price point of this choice is certainly higher than your standard, less feature-rich rain pants, the performance, comfort, and expected lifespan of the Stretch Ozonic Pants none the less far outweigh their cost. Serious outdoorsmen seeking the best of the best apparel for supporting their most demanding wilderness endeavors will no doubt find a friend in this top-notch pair of waterproof pants.