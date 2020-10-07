11 Best Packable Waterproof Pants: Which Are Right For You?

A dependable rain jacket is a crucial piece of gear for all sorts of contexts from your daily commute, to hiking trips into the backcountry – but what about your bottom half? A pair of waterproof pants can prove to be just as pivotal when it comes to remaining effectively dry and comfortable, no matter what it is you’re up to.
Our list of the best packable rain pants has compiled the top options for enduring foul weather without weighing you down or occupying precious packing space. Whether you’re seeking a performance pair of trekking pants for keeping dry in the field, or a simple packable shell to keep your work attire crisp and dapper on crummy days, we’ve selected an ideal option for your needs!
1. Outdoor Research Lightweight Waterproof Helium PantsPrice: $122.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Nylon construction is totally water repellent and windproof
- Remarkably lightweight and packable at just 5.5 ounces
- Pertex Shield balances waterproofness, breathability and wind resistance while keeping the pants ultralight
- Elastic waist with drawcord, gusseted crotch, and internal loops for instep lace provide a high degree of comfort
- YKK AquaGuard ankle zipper enables easy on and off layering and effectively dumps heat
- Reflective logos and a carabiner loop add further functionality and safety
- Rear pocket doubles as a packable travel stuff sack
- Fairly expensive option
- Lacks side pockets
- Limited color selection
The Outdoor Research Lightweight Waterproof Helium Pants are one of the ultimate options for backpackers and expedition-style outdoorsmen seeking a truly ultralight, feature-packed pair of high-performance rain pants that effectively exclude the elements.
The brand recently sent me a pair of Helium Pants to test in the field, and after enduring several downpours and trekking quite some distance in them, I can say with confidence that these pants are stellar for fast-paced, high-energy applications where other waterproof pants struggle to keep up.
The 100% Nylon construction is totally water repellent and windproof, and furthermore remarkably lightweight and packable at just 5.5 ounces. Now that’s what we call ultralight! Outdoor Research goes on to integrate their Pertex Shield balancing waterproofness, breathability, and wind resistance while keeping the pants at an exceptionally low weight.
An elastic waist with drawcord, gusseted crotch, and internal loops for instep lace provide a high degree of comfort during both high and low energy activities, while YKK AquaGuard ankle zippers enable easy on and off action, layering, and heat dumping.
The Helium Pants lack side pockets in order to further reduce weight and increase compressibility, but there is a rear pocket present that doubles as a packable travel stuff sack. This at least provides you with a spot to stash an essential on-hand item or two, while also serving as a handy system for breaking down and packing your rain pants. Reflective logos and a carabiner loop add further functionality and safety.
Capable of keeping up on the most intense and demanding adventures, comfortable to wear, and equipped with an array of practical features, the Helium Pants by Outdoor Research are an ideal option for hikers, boaters, hunters, urban commuters, and everyone in between!
Find more Outdoor Research Lightweight Waterproof Helium Pants information and reviews here.
2. Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic PantPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- DryQ Active waterproof and breathable technology blocks moisture while the 40D face fabric remains impressively durable and abrasion resistant
- 4-way all-over stretch fabrication and enhanced knee articulation enable excellent range of motion
- Impressively lightweight for their feel, weather resistance and durability at just 10.2 ounces
- Full length side zips for easy on and off action and effective heat dumping featuring two security closures, a Velcro tab at the waist and a snap tab at the ankle
- Zippered thigh pockets allow for a decent degree of gear storage
- Elastic in the back waist increases comfort and further enhances freedom of movement
- Integrated, adjustable webbing belt for finding just the right fit
- Expensive option
- Some might not prefer a full-length leg zipper - it's a matter of preference really
- Limited color selection
The Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic Pant is a top-performance pair of waterproof pants offering 4-way all-over stretch fabrication and enhanced knee articulation to enable an outstanding range of motion and comfort during high-energy activities such as trekking.
If you’re seeking a high-quality pair of rain pants that perform more like a technical waterproof trekking pant than a crinkly poncho for your bottom half, then this is a stellar place to end your search. The Stretch Ozonic Pant is designed with hiking, biking, backpacking, and other physically demanding hobbies in mind, so rest assured this garment can handle whatever you put it through.
Alternatively, this is also a wonderful option of waterproof pants for more casual use, like rainy day commutes and dog walks. The comfortability and aesthetic of the 4-way stretch fabric is essentially unrivaled in the industry, so if you’re simply shopping for high-quality foul-weather garment, this pair of pants will no doubt impress you and become and instant favorite in your wardrobe for all sorts of applications.
The build of these pants is both impressively lightweight at just 10.2 ounces, as well as surprisingly durable. DryQ Active waterproof and breathable technology effectively blocks moisture while the 40D face fabric ensures a high degree of integrity and abrasion-resistance. These pants pack light and compact like traditional ultralight rain pants, but somehow behave more like a trekking pant than a piece of rain gear.
Full-length side zips are integrated for easy on and off action and effective heat dumping and furthermore feature two security closures – a Velcro tab at the waist and a snap tab at the ankle. Elastic in the back waist goes on to increase overall comfort and further enhances your freedom of movement. The brand even includes an integrated, adjustable webbing belt for finding just the right personal fit.
Zippered thigh pockets allow for a decent degree of gear storage – more than most of the comparable competition offers. If you like pockets, the Stretch Ozonic Pant is one of the few waterproof pant options that adequately equips you with some storage space.
While the price point of this choice is certainly higher than your standard, less feature-rich rain pants, the performance, comfort, and expected lifespan of the Stretch Ozonic Pants none the less far outweigh their cost. Serious outdoorsmen seeking the best of the best apparel for supporting their most demanding wilderness endeavors will no doubt find a friend in this top-notch pair of waterproof pants.
Find more Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic Pant information and reviews here.
3. Columbia Rebel Roamer Rain PantPrice: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Nylon construction features Omni-Tech technology for air-permeable protection that’s waterproof and highly breathable
- Impressively lightweight at about 10 ounces
- Nylon and elastane comfort-stretch fabric ensure exellent mobility and unrestricted range of motion
- Velcro closure around the ankle can be cinched down to lock out wetness
- Features two side zippered security pockets and two back pockets for stashing your on-hand essentials
- Fair price point
- No stuff sack or pack-pocket - you'll have to roll these rain pants up to pack them (perhaps more compact anyways)
- Lack ankle/leg zippers for easy on and off action
- Limited color selection
The Rebel Roamer Rain Pant by Columbia is a technical soft-shell pant offering fully seam-sealed, waterproof-breathable performance that’s available at a more than reasonable price point considering the quality of materials and craftsmanship.
Weighing in at about 10 ounces, this is another impressively lightweight and packable waterproof pant option that will work wonderfully as a compact backpacking companion or readily deployable pair of rain pants in virtually any context. The Nylon and elastane comfort-stretch fabric utilized here furthermore ensures excellent mobility and unrestricted range of motion, so these pants are up for essentially anything in regards to their recommended activity-level.
The soft-shell fabric is certainly a bit less crinkly and noisy than a lot of traditional waterproof materials, but rest assured it’s entirely capable of blocking any and all wetness.
The 100% Nylon construction features Omni-Tech technology for air-permeable protection, so these pants effectively breathe during warmer conditions and periods of high exertion. Between the low weight, comfortable stretch-fabric, and above-average breathability, we absolutely recommend the Rebel Roamer Rain Pant as a waterproof trekking/backpacking option.
Keep in mind these pants are designed with a relaxed vs. a performance fit in order to be more comfortably worn over your regular clothes. This makes the Rebel Roamers a great deployable option, but perhaps not ideal for stand-alone wear due to their potential bagginess depending on your form.
There are no leg-zips present if that’s a must-have feature for your needs, but Velcro closure around the ankles can be effectively cinched down to lock out wetness from the bottom up. Two side zippered security pockets and two back pockets for stashing your on-hand essentials are also present – making these pants all the more capable in scenarios where you want to have some essential gear and gadgets right on hand.
For those seeking an affordable pair of waterproof pants without sacrificing performance, The Rebel Roamer Rain Pant is a stellar option offering close to top-tier craftsmanship and quality at only a mid-range price point. If your budget is tight, we highly recommend taking a pass on the cheapest waterproof pant options and springing for these only slightly more expensive pants – we promise you won’t regret it.
Find more Columbia Rebel Roamer Rain Pant information and reviews here.
4. Marmot PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Full-Zip PantsPrice: $57.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Nylon NanoPro fabric is totally water and windproof while remaining highly breathable
- Impressively lightweight and packable at 12 ounces
- Full-length side zippers with bonded storm flap for easy on and off action and layering, as well as complete wetness protection
- Zippered side pockets and back pocket for stashing your essential on-hand items
- Elastic waist provides a secure, comfortable fit
- No color selection
- Fabric does not stretch
- Some might not prefer an elastic waist due to it's potential to become stretched out - it's a matter of preference really
The Marmot PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Full-Zip Pants are an excellent option of packable waterproof ‘over-pants’ that feature full-length side zippers with bonded storm flaps for particularly easy on and off action and total wetness protection.
This is without a doubt one of the most versatile pairs of waterproof pants we’ve recommended. In addition to effectively blocking the rain and wind, the PreCip Pants offer an extensive pocket array, a regular cut that is neither baggy nor slim fitting, and full-length zippers that allow you to put on and take off the pants without having to remove your shoes. The PreCips are suitable for everything from motorcycle riding to alpine hiking, to walking the dog, so whatever your hobbies entail you won’t get rained out!
Weighing in at 12 ounces, these are certainly not the most ultralight pants on the market – but are effectively lightweight and packable none the less. The slightly higher weight compared to industry’s feather-light competition stems from the inclusion of the three zippered pockets, and the full-length leg zippers. If you like the idea of owning a particularly feature-rich pair of waterproof pants, then the few added ounces shouldn’t scare you. The PreCips furthermore roll up and compress in a pack just as tight as any other nylon pair of pants – so they are by no means especially bulky or cumbersome.
The 100% Nylon NanoPro fabric employed here is totally water and windproof while retaining excellent breathability, so these are suitable waterproof pants for high activity applications. An elastic waist goes on to provide a secure, but particularly comfortable fit, so these over-pants are approved for all-day wear if necessary.
A stone wall to wetness and wind offering unparalleled convenience and functionality in both the field and the streets, the PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Pants by Marmot are an outstanding value option for their price point.
Find more Marmot PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Full-Zip Pants information and reviews here.
5. Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Rain PantsPrice: $71.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight, durable nylon construction built with 2.5-layer WeatherEdge® technology for superior waterproofing and breathability
- StormRepel® DWR finish acts as a stonewall to moisture
- Impressively lightweight and packable at under 9 ounces
- Secure-zip hand pockets for storing your on-hand essential gear also work as a stash pocket for the rain pants (the right pocket)
- Hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs fits over shoes for easy on and off action
- Universal fit is not too slim, and not too relaxed making this a versatile pair of rain pants for any scenario/context
- Elastic waist features an adjustable draw-cord
- Lacks ankle/leg zippers for easier layering and heat dumping
- Fabric does not stretch
- No color selection
The Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Rain Pants are a brilliant ultralight option built with a low weight, yet durable nylon construction that is suitable for essentially any application from the trail to your daily commute.
For waterproof pants, the Cloud Caps are pretty darn sharp aesthetically, so they make for an awesome foul-weather garment when you’re heading into the office, off to class, or even out for a date! The universal fit is not too slim or relaxed, making this a versatile, do-anything option you can wear as over-pants, or alone.
Weighing just 9 ounces, these are a seriously feather-light pair of waterproof pants, so if high compressibility and low packed weight are your top criteria for purchase, this is a great choice. The durable nylon construction is furthermore built with 2.5-layer WeatherEdge® technology for superior waterproofing and breathability and treated with a StormRepel® DWR finish. In less words – the Cloud Cap Rain Pants are highly capable at excluding wetness and wind, so rest assured you’re covered in the event of a downpour.
Hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs fit over your shoes or boots for easy on and off action, and an elastic waistband with an adjustable draw-cord is present for a particularly high degree of comfort.
Perhaps best of all depending on who you are and what you’re up to out in the rain, secure-zip hand pockets are integrated here for storing your on-hand essential gear and items. The right pocket also works as a stash pocket for the rain pants when it’s time to pack them up.
With both men’s and women’s sizing available, this option is a top-quality choice no matter who you are.
Able to excel in the most demanding recreational contexts while also working wonderfully for more casual foul-weather wear, the Cloud Cap Rain Pants are a prime example of Eddie Bauer’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Find more Eddie Bauer Men's Cloud Cap Rain Pants information and reviews here.
6. Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Stretch Rain PantsPrice: $89.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed as rain pants for hiking in wet conditions, but are a wonderfully versatile option great for almost any context
- Stretch fabrication enables full mobility and range of motion
- Impressively ultralight at just 8.8 ounces
- WeatherEdge® seam-sealed waterproof technology retains excellent breathability and features StormRepel® DWR finish for ttruly excluding wetness
- Cuff snaps create a trim fit around the ankle
- Secure zip pocket on the right thigh for stashing your on-hand essentials
- Universal fit is not too relaxed or slim and is designed to fit comfortably over midweight layers
- No color selection
- Lack ankle/leg zips for easier on and off action and layering
- Fairly expensive option
The Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Stretch Rain Pants are a highly comparable, but slightly superior alternative to the standard Cloud Cap Pants previously listed that offer stretch fabrication for enhanced mobility and range of motion, as well as an even lower packed weight.
Coming in at an impressive 8.8 ounces, these pants were designed for hiking in wet conditions and for packing down super tight on space-saving trips. The universal fit is not too relaxed or slim and is designed to fit comfortably over midweight layers, so you can utilize these waterproof pants in a number of different ways.
There are no integrated leg zips here, but cuff snaps create a trim fit around the ankle so you can effectively lock out wetness from the bottom up. The brand has also integrated a secure zip pocket on the right thigh for stashing your on-hand essentials.
Like Eddie Bauer’s other Cloud Cap garments, WeatherEdge® seam-sealed waterproof technology retains excellent breathability and features a StormRepel® DWR finish for absolute wetness exclusion. This option may have a higher price tag than a lot of the competition, but that’s the price you pay for flawless wetness protection that looks and feels this good.
Comparable to the standard Cloud Cap Rain pants, this option has a particularly attractive aesthetic that doesn’t scream “crinkly leg-poncho”, making it an awesome foul-weather piece of apparel for more formal applications. The above link is for men’s sizing, but there is women’s sizing available as well.
Without a doubt one of the best of the best options for those seeking high performance and versatility out of their waterproof pants that will surely remain a wet-weather staple in your closet for many years to come.
Find more Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Stretch Rain Pants information and reviews here.
7. Helly-Hansen Men’s Dubliner Rain PantPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Polyester, fully seam-sealed rain pants featuring 2-ply fabric construction ensure total wetness protection
- Quick-dry, lightweight lining is suitable for both warm and cold weather
- Impressively lightweight considering the durability of the build at just 13.4 ounces
- Integrated front zippered pocket for stashing your essential on hand items
- Mesh lining creates a barrier between you and the face fabric, and cooperates with base layers during cold conditions nicely
- Velcro hem effectively cinches around footwear
- Lack of color selection
- Lack of pockets - there is only one zippered security pocket present
- Some complaints about tightness in the thighs and lack of stretch - these pants are best suited for more causal applications like commuting and boating
The Dubliner Rain Pants by Helly-Hansen are without a doubt one of the ultimate options for more casual rainy day applications that don’t call for a performance, 4-way stretch ultralight rain pant. These pants look sharp, are built to last, and offer excellent weather resistance and ability to layer for essentially any seasonal context.
At just 13.4 ounces, the Dubliner Pants are surprisingly lightweight and packable considering the durability of the build and the assemblage of integrated features. These are 100% Polyester, fully seam-sealed rain pants featuring a 2-ply fabric construction – so the brand has not spared anything when it comes to weather exclusion.
What’s especially unique about this option is that Helly-Hansen has integrated a mesh lining to create a barrier between you and the face fabric. The mesh lining is quick-drying to effectively wick sweat and cooperates nicely with base layers or lack thereof during both cold and warm conditions. Featuring great breathability stats and compatibility with warm layering systems, this is truly an all-season rain pant.
A Velcro hem effectively cinches around your boots to ensure no wetness sneaks in from the cuffs, while an elastic waistband keeps the Dubliners snug and comfortable for all-day wear.
The brand has even integrated a front zippered pocket for stashing your essential on-hand items, an underrated feature in our opinion when it comes to waterproof apparel.
Those seeking a waterproof pant option for lower-energy applications that doesn’t call for an exceptional range of motion or staggeringly low packed weight will absolutely find a friend in the Dubliner Rain Pants. Tough as nails, able to adapt to a wide range of temperatures, and integrated with some highly practical features, this is a great go-to choice that you’re bound to be impressed by.
Find more Helly Hansen Workwear Men's Impertech Waist Fishing and Rain Pant information and reviews here.
8. Helly-Hansen Women’s Moss PantPrice: $26.81Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HELOX+® technology is exceptionally wind and waterproof featuring a 100% Polyurethane face and 100% Polyester back with welded seams
- Impressively lightweight considering its total impermeability weighing in at just 13 ounces
- One of the ultimate options for daily commutes and urban applications - but absolutely capable as a wilderness pant
- High overall integrity due to the multi-layered construction should hold up for years of service
- Elastic waist with draw cord adjustment accommodates all body types and forms
- Adjustable bottom hem for securing around a shoe or boot and further locking out wetness
- Fitted cut is form-flattering while still retaining an adequate amount of space for a base layer
- PU repair kit included
- Color selection available
- These rain pants are not particularly breathable, so you may overheat in warm weather
- The Polyurethane face fabric is fairly loud and crinkly - but that's the price of top-tier weatherproofing
- Lack of pockets
The Women’s Moss Pant by Helly-Hansen is an above and beyond option for ladies seeking a totally reliable rain pant for enduring foul weather on daily commutes, and general urban applications. While the Moss Pants excel in lower-energy contexts, they are none the less absolutely suitable for more intensive endeavors like hiking, paddling, and boating – making them quite a versatile option overall.
Considering the 100% total impermeability of the face and back materials, the 13-ounce weight of these pants is in fact quite impressive. The Moss pants are over-engineered far more than your standard rain pant, so the fact that the brand has kept their weight this low speaks to their quality of craftsmanship and innovation in design.
HELOX+® wind and waterproof technology features a 100% Polyurethane face and 100% Polyester back with welded seams – so these pants are once again, above and beyond weatherproof. The Moss Pants furthermore feature high overall integrity due to the multi-layered construction that should hold up for years of service with the proper care. The brand even includes a PU repair kit in the event of a mishap – because things happen!
An adjustable bottom hem for securing around a shoe or boot is present, while the elastic waist with drawcord adjustment comfortably accommodates all body types. It should be noted that the Moss Pants feature a fitted cut that is aesthetically sharp and form-flattering, while somehow still retaining an adequate amount of space for a base layer, or in order to be worn over regular pants.
With a few different color options to choose from, you can even select a preferred look that matches your style instead of settling for boring old black nylon waterproof pants! A highly capable and affordable option from Helly-Hansen, the Women’s Moss Pants are a brilliant choice of foul-weather bottoms for all sorts of contexts!
Find more Helly-Hansen Women's Moss Pant information and reviews here.
9. Grundéns Storm Seeker PantPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultralight 2.5L nylon ripstop construction is fully taped and seam sealed for total wetness protection
- Impressively packable weighing mere ounces and packing into an integrated stow pocket
- Features 1/4 leg zips and adjustable cuffs for easy on and off action and a secure fit around the boot
- Active fit and breathable fabrics ensure these pants are suitable for high activity
- Face fabric features inherent stain resistance
- Fair price point
- Ultralight construction of these pants makes them susceptible to abrasion damage if you're not mindful
- No integrated stretch
- Lack of color selection
The Grundéns Storm Seeker Pant’s ultralight build, compact packability, impermeable wetness protection, and adequate breathability make for an outstanding pair of outdoor adventure pants that will excel in virtually any context.
This is without a doubt one of the best value grab-and-go-anywhere pair of rain pants that weighs merely ounces and packs into a stow pocket for remarkably easy transport and fast-deployment! The ultralight 2.5L nylon ripstop construction is fully taped and seam-sealed, so despite the featherlight build of these pants, they will indeed keep you bone dry out there. An active fit and emphasis on breathability furthermore ensures these pants are suitable for high-activity applications.
The Storm Seekers are therefore a wonderfully versatile choice of waterproof pant that can be utilized for essentially any context that calls for weather defense. Stash them below deck on your vessel, slide them into your messenger bag on bike rides to work, or bring them along trekking on extended, ultralight backpacking trips – the possibilities are endless!
The face fabric even features inherent stain resistance, so you can go ahead and embrace the filth on your adventures.
Integrated 1/4 leg zips and adjustable cuffs go on to accommodate easy on and off action, layering, and a firm fit around the boot – the brand has truly hit all the bases here.
Those seeking a highly capable pair of waterproof pants that can keep up and remain comfortable on any adventure will be wise to consider the Storm Seeker Pants from Grundéns.
Find more Grundéns Storm Seeker Pant information and reviews here.
10. Singbring Outdoor Waterproof Hiking PantsPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 92% polyester, 8% spandex construction is effectively weatherproof and abrasion resistant
- Both a thicker, fleece lined option, and a thinner, quick-dry option available
- Several waterproof zipper pockets for safely stowing your on-hand essentials
- Patchwork knee reinforcement ensures particularly high integrity in the most wear-prone parts of the pant
- Layer nicely with thermal base layers and can even function adequately as snow pants
- Adjustable waist accommodates essentially every body type - belt included
- Available in a wide array of color options
- Excellent price point
- Fleece lined option is not particularly packable compared to the competition, but offer a high degree of warmth for rain pants
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the patchwork knee-reinforcement
- Longterm integrity of the zippers and hardware is variable and inconsistent - you get what you pay for in this regard
- No leg zips or adjustable cuffs for easy on and off action or enhanced compatibility with boots
The Singbring Outdoor Waterproof Hiking Pants are a highly versatile and remarkably affordable option of weatherproof pants that offer far higher performance than the price tag suggests. This makes the Singbring Hiking Pants one of the best budget options for those who don’t necessarily require a top-tier, industry-leading pair of rain pants.
There is both a thicker, fleece-lined option and a thinner, quick-dry option available through this link, so be sure to take note of the model you select if temperature control is of high importance to you. With a warm base layer, the fleece-lined variant of these pants can provide you with quite a bit of warmth, making this a solid go-to for winter rain (or even snow) protection.
A patchwork knee reinforcement ensures particularly high integrity in the most wear-prone parts of the pant, so SingBring has engineered this garment to handle the abuses of outdoor adventure and stand the test of time. The adjustable waist furthermore accommodates essentially every body type, compatible with both men and women – and there’s even a belt included.
Several waterproof zipper pockets are integrated in order to safely stow your essential gear, so these pants won’t leave you without a place to stash your on-hand essentials.
With a tremendous array of color schemes to choose from all offered at an exceptionally reasonable price point, selecting your preferred aesthetic and conserving your gear funds is made easy.
Find more Singbring Outdoor Waterproof Hiking Pants information and reviews here.
11. Frogg Toggs Pro Action Waterproof Rain PantPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed with Frogg Toggs exclusive nonwoven fabric blend with a Dripore Gen 2 middle layer for effective weatherproofing as well as flexibility and breathability
- Expanded 4-inch back rise overlaps with your rain jacket for full coverage
- Features pass-through pockets for adequate storage of your on-hand essentials
- Oversized leg openings with hook-and-loop adjustments enable easy on and off action, layering and compatibility with boots and footwear
- Adjustable, elastic waist ensures a comfortable, customized fit
- 1 year warranty included
- Fabric lacks the ability to stretch
- Relatively bulky pants not ideal for high-activity applications like hiking
- No color selection
The Frogg Toggs Pro Action Waterproof Rain Pant is a stellar affordable option for those seeking a full-coverage, totally reliable piece of outerwear without the need for a streamlined, high-activity pair of rain pants.
Featuring an expanded 4-inch back rise that overlaps with your rain jacket for full coverage, these pants are perfect for sitting down on wet boat seats, tree stands, and park benches. The build of the fabric and the inherent fit is not particularly low-profile for high-activity applications, but is effectively weatherproof, breathable, and comfortable for lower-paced contexts. In less words – these are great rain pants for lower energy activities, and not so great for applications like hiking, biking, and running.
Constructed with Frogg Toggs exclusive nonwoven fabric blend with a Dripore Gen 2 middle layer for effective weatherproofing as well as flexibility and breathability – these pants are impressively versatile for their price point. While they might be a bit bulky for fast-paced applications, the Pro Action Pants can absolutely be trusted to keep you dry and comfortable in most other scenarios.
Featuring pass-through pockets for adequate storage of your on-hand essentials and oversized leg openings with hook-and-loop adjustments for easy on and off action, layering, and compatibility with boots and footwear, these pants are surprisingly feature-rich. Including a one-year warranty, you can furthermore rest assured you’ve covered in the event of a product defect or issue of any kind.
Find more Frogg Toggs Pro Action Waterproof Rain Pant information and reviews here.
Seeking the most downright lightweight and packable pair of waterproof pants you can find?
For situations that call for exceptionally low weight and compressible rain gear, such as extended backpacking trips and building an emergency kit, you're best off going with one of our favorite ultralight options:
- Outdoor Research Lightweight Waterproof Helium Pants
- Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic Pant
- Grundéns Storm Seeker Pant’s
- Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Rain Pants
- Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Stretch Rain Pants
Rain Pants For Hiking
If you're shopping for a packable pair of waterproof pants for trekking applications, then you'd be wise to select an option that's particularly lightweight, breathable, easy to layer with additional garments, and not motion restrictive.
Some of our favorite options that will make for a great hiking companion include:
- Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic Pant
- Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Stretch Rain Pants
- Outdoor Research Lightweight Waterproof Helium Pants
- Rebel Roamer Rain Pant by Columbia
- Marmot PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Full-Zip Pants
Cold Weather Waterproof Pants
If you need a pair of waterproof pants for enduring colder conditions, then consider an option with some inherent insulating ability, or a pair that's easily worn with a base layer and mid-layer.
A few of our top picks for waterproof pants that will keep you effectively dry and warm with the proper layering include:
- Helly-Hansen Men's Dubliner Rain Pants
- Helly-Hansen Women’s Moss Pant
- Marmot PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Full-Zip Pants
- Singbring Outdoor Waterproof Hiking Pants
Everyday Rain Pants That Look Cool
Need a pair of rain pants for your daily commute, dog walk, or simply for around-town wear? If you want to keep your bottom half dry but don't want to look like an expedition-outdoorsman ready for a monsoon, then fortunately there are some cool and casual options available that won't cramp your style in the slightest.
A few of our top picks for keeping dry and looking sharp include:
- Mountain Hardwear Men’s Stretch Ozonic Pant
- Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Rain Pants
- Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Stretch Rain Pants
- Helly-Hansen Men's Dubliner Rain Pants
- Helly-Hansen Women’s Moss Pant
