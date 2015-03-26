Top 10 Best Dog Anxiety Products & Medication 2018

Just like people, dogs suffer from anxiety. As a dog owner, it can be somewhat frustrating. Sometimes doggie anxiety leads to nervous pacing, whining, or destructive behaviors. You may just want your dog to lay down and be cool, but it could be that they’re trying to tell you something. Especially in the case of rescues, you might have no sense of what causes their unrest.

Different dogs can have different triggers — some dogs suffer from separation anxiety, which is probably the most common, but others could have environmental triggers like upsetting smells or nearby noises you can’t quite pick up on. This can cause them to tear up bedding, urinate or defecate in the home, or bark constantly when left alone. Dogs can also express anxiety over new people and new situations, such as when the family is getting ready to move or when they need to go for a car ride. My eldest dog gets very nervous when we pack, even though he’s never been left alone during a transition. He just doesn’t like the commotion and the change of routine. Dogs tend to be creatures of habit, so you might also turn to these products when you know a disruptive event is on the horizon, such as the birth of a baby or the introduction of a new pet.

If you haven’t had your dog for the entire course of its life, you could be working against some past trauma. If they’re especially skittish in certain situations and you can pinpoint why, you can deploy these products to help ease their discomfort as part of a larger conditioning or training habit. Even with these products, it may take some time to see results. If you start to see changes, though, you may find that these products work better over time.

It’s important to note that not all dogs will respond favorably to anxiety medications and other products. Some may become lethargic while others may not stop their anxiety symptoms. It’s best to check with your veterinarian about how to proceed. These products tend to be harmless (except in the case of unknown allergies), so it probably won’t hurt to try them. For some dogs these treatments can work wonders, but in some cases, retraining and a lot more patience may be required.

Here are some of the best choices for anxiety relief, from medications to treats and even products your dog can wear that help them feel safe and relaxed.

1. Bach Rescue Remedy for Anxiety

If your dog suffers from anxiety due to thunderstorms, car rides, or even separation anxiety, Bach Rescue Remedy for pets can be the safe alternative you need to help calm them down. Just like Bach products for humans, Bach Rescue Remedy Pets is made with pure herbal extracts and help them clam down almost immediately. This natural remedy is alcohol free and is safe for pets of any size.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $16.30 for 20mL

2. Sentry Calming Collar for Anxiety

This calming dog collar is completely non-invasive and perfect for pets that don’t like to take pills. One of these pleasantly scented dog collars releases pheromones for up to 30 days. It’s a safe and effective treatment for dogs that are suffering anxiety issues.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $15.19 for a 3-pack

3. Chillout Dog Treats for Anxiety

Your anxious dog may find relief easier to take if it’s in the form of a treat rather than a pill. These treats, made by Isle of Dogs, are 100% natural and utilize the calming effects of lavender and Lemon Balm Extract to help your dog relax during thunderstorms or other times of great anxiety. Chillout dog treats are also free of wheat gluten. Especially useful for re-training your dog to look forward to car rides.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $4.99

4. Pet Naturals Calming Treats for Anxiety

Another treat option, this product is an Amazon bestseller because they work. The Pet Naturals Calming formula is recommended for pets that get stressed out and they even work great when travelling. Since it’s a flavorful treat, you don’t have to trick your dog into taking a pill.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $4.89 and up

5. Thundershirt for Anxiety

Thundershirt is like a big hug for your dog. It works to help keep them feeling safe and content. Thundershirt has worked for dogs that suffer thunderstorm anxiety and even for those that have problems with traveling anxiety. It’s easy to put on and it’s even machine washable. The company behind this also make ThunderEase, which is a pheromone diffuser that can turn your whole house into a soothing space.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $24.22-33.98

6. Pro-Sense Anti-Stress Calming Tablets for Anxiety

When your dog is already stressed out, the last thing you want to do is give him a pill that has to be stuffed down his throat. Instead, pick a chewable tablet. Pro-Sense Anti-Stress Calming Tablets are also made with wonderful natural ingredients, including chamomile, ginger, and valerian root, as well as antioxidants to reduce effects of stress on the immune system.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $5.50

7. Virbac Anxitane for Anxiety

This is another chewable tablet that is a safe choice for anxious dogs. The active ingredient is L-Theanine. These pills help reduce stress with none of the drowsy side effects of some anxiety medications.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $35.42

8. Composure Soft Chews for Anxiety

Chewable dog treats that are made for calming anxiety are a great option if you travel a lot with your dog(s). Composure Soft Chews help calm your dog in whatever stressful situation they are in and they taste great too. The main active ingredient is again L-Theanine, which is a non-drowsy choice for beating pet anxiety.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $14.39

9. HomeoPet Anxiety Relief

100% natural relief for your pet. HomeoPet Anxiety Relief isn’t just good for dogs, it also works for cats, rabbits, birds, ferrets, hamsters and even pot-bellied pigs. It’s a fast acting liquid formula that contains no chemicals. This is another great choice for anyone looking for natural relief for their dog’s anxiety.

Need more options? Browse more dog health supplies here.

Price: $11.19

10. iCalmDog 3.0

Another strategy for easing anxiety doesn’t involve feeding or putting something on your dog at all. The iCalmDog is a portable Bluetooth speaker that plays for eight hours on a charge. While you can play things from Bluetooth-enabled devices of any kind, the company also makes SD cards pre-recorded with specially-arranged piano music designed to ease your dog’s discomfort. The card that ships with this device includes one and a half hours of music, which automatically repeats at the end. You can use this in the car or leave it playing when you’re out of the house. They offer a variety of recordings, including:

There are others, as well, if you find that these work for your dog and want to experiment.

Need more options? Browse more iCalmPet products here.

Price: $59.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.