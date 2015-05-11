11 Best Interactive Dog Toys: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Dogs need things to do. They crave things to do. If your dog has a bad habit of chewing things they shouldn’t chew, they may need a hobby. One way to deal with a hyperactive dog is taking them on a nice long walk each day to help them use up their energy. Another way is to get them a toy, or two, that makes them think.
Interactive toys like puzzles that force them to move things to find treats are great for keeping any dog busy. While there are plenty of toys designed expressly to dispense treats (like the ones we covered in this post), there’s more to interactivity than that. Your dog wants a bit of a game — be it fetch, tug, or a few moving pieces to nose around.
While it’s true that treat-bearing puzzles are the most popular of the interactive dog toy genre, we’ve included a few options on this list to get their bodies moving, too. Most of these only require you to set them up and let them play, but a couple ask that you join in the fun, too. Besides, be honest: wasn’t one of the reasons you got a dog to move around more? Still, that shouldn’t be a strict requirement for a variety of reasons, and we recommend having a few of these in rotation to keep things interesting. Some travel better than others, too.
If you’re ready to give your pooch a good challenge, here some of the best interactive dog toys to keep them busy.
1. Nina Ottosson DogCasino
Puzzle toys can be great ways to keep your bored dog busy. My dog loves this type of toy. He enjoys removing the pieces in order to find the treats hidden within. The first time he played he attempted to lift and tip the whole thing to get to the treats. He quickly figured it out though and now it’s our party trick when new people come to visit. This toy is made from durable material and is easy to wash. Nina Ottoson makes a variety of interesting dog challenges you can find here.
Price: $47.79
Pros:
- Fun and interactive
- Great teaching tool
Cons:
- Lots of little parts to clean
- Somewhat basic game your dog may figure out quickly
2. Wobble Wag Giggle Ball
This ‘As Seen On TV’ toy is something that really attracts the dogs. It rolls, it bounces, it wiggles, it makes noise and it even dispenses treats. My dog had one of these and LOVED it (however, we humans got tired of hearing it). This is a fun toy and pretty much any dog would love it. It even stands up well to rougher players.
Price: $9.99
Pros:
- Dogs love it
- Dispenses treats
Cons:
- Can get noisy
3. Dogit Mind Games 3-in-1 Interactive Smart Toy for Dogs
This is another puzzle toy that can help with teaching and keep a bored dog busy. The three different activities include: hide-and-seek where your dog has to dislodge tops in order to find a treat; spin-a-whirl where your dog nudges wheel around the game board to reveal treats; and sliding puzzle which lets your dog move the pieces around to find the rewards.
Price: $12.74
Pros:
- 3-in-1 design provides value
- Suction grip keeps toy in place
Cons:
- May not be challenging enough
- Not especially durable
4. Trixie Pet Products Windmill
Trixie Pet Products has many different interactive dog toys, at varying levels. Start with an easy level one toy, like this one. Once your dog masters spinning the windmill and dispensing the treats it will be time to look into upgrading to the next level. While it may look confusing, this toy does come with an instruction booklet.
Using the same general idea, there's now a Mad Scientist set you could try.
Price: $21.99
Pros:
- Level 1 and easy for your dog to learn
- Comes with instructions
Cons:
- May not be the best for a rough dog
5. Tether Tug Dog
While this toy may not make your dog use his awesome skills to find a treat within a puzzle, it still offers your pooch something fun to keep him busy. If you’re a single dog owner you may get tired of always playing tug with your dog, so why not get this great interactive tug toy that lets your dog play alone (without pulling your arm out of the socket). Durable toy and comes in four different sizes, from puppy to XL.
Price: $49.99 to $78.99
Pros:
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Comes in 4 sizes
Cons:
- Only good for the outdoors
6. Chuckit! Launcher
With a variety of lengths and colors to choose from, the Chuckit! is an excellent, tried-and-true interactive dog toy. It eliminated the need to pick up a slobbery ball while drastically increasing the range of your throw without adding any stress to your arm. When this thing came on the scene, it changed the fetch game forever. My sister-in-law’s dog never, ever tires of a game of fetch and has made excellent use of this toy for years now. There are number of dog-specific tennis ball brands out there — Tuff Balls, Kong, and even Chuckit’s own — but any old tennis ball will do the trick.
Price: $5.39 (29 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Classic fetch toy
- Easy to use
- Provides hours of entertainment
Cons:
- Requires just as much activity from the owner
- Won’t be much good for dogs that don’t like fetch
- Will only work in big yards and at the park
7. iFetch Too Interactive Ball Thrower
If you’ve worn your arm out using the launcher above, this is the other game changer for fetch. This automatic ball launcher features three distances (10, 25, and 40 feet) and runs on an internal rechargeable battery. Dogs can drop the ball back into the top and keep the game going until they run out of steam. The Too fires standard tennis balls, and three are included in the package. iFetch makes different sizes that shoot different balls, as well. There are a number of other makers on the market, including PetSafe, which makes a slightly cheaper model.
Price: $199.99
Pros:
- Adjustable launch distance
- Good for folks with joint pain
- Solid customer service
Cons:
- Expensive
- Some reviewers say it won’t launch wet balls
8. Trixie Pet Products Mover Toy
If the Trixie windmill above it too easy for your dog, try this level three puzzle toy to keep them guessing. Game one requires the dog to lift cones straight up. Game two makes dogs pull open drawers using rope handles. Game three requires your dog to push a slider to reveal the treat. The fourth game is pushing a knob to open another drawer. Other level three toys from Trixie include chess and move-2-win.
Price: $16.99 (25 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Level three puzzle for clever dogs
- Includes four different games
- Non-slip feet keep game in place while your dog plays
Cons:
- May still be too easy
- Feet on some units may be faulty
9. ZippyPaws Burrow Squeaky Hide and Seek Plush Dog Toy
If you have a small dog that loves to chase small creatures, this hide-and-seek hedgehog den is an excellent choice for the best interactive dog toy. Just put the little critters inside and your dog will fish them out of the two holes. Comes in three varieties — hedgehog, mice and cheese, and chicken hut.
There’s also an Outward Hound variant of this toy, if you prefer.
Price: $8.82 (32 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Great for smaller dogs
- Easy hide-and-seek concept
Cons:
- Limited challenge
10. Spot Ethical Pet Interactive Seek-A-Treat Shuffle Bone Toy
If you want a simple challenge that will give your dog something to do for a few minutes each day, consider this toy. It’s quick and easy to setup, with little cups for treats, which are then covered with circular sliders. Your dog can move the sliders around to uncover more treats. Especially good for the first few minutes after being put into a crate when you’re on the way out the door, for example.
There’s also a version with a flip-up door.
Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Durable wooden construction
- Simple to setup for added stimulation
Cons:
- Not the most complicated puzzle
- Destructive dogs likely to tear off the sliders
11. Pet Rageous Thinkrageous Interactive Advanced Level Puzzle Pet Toy
Based on a similar concept to the one above, this interactive dog toy ups the ante by locking out some of the sliders depending on the position of the centerpiece. Your dog will likely figure out the first couple pretty quickly, but getting to the last ones is where the real challenge kicks in. A pretty straightforward puzzle, but enough for keeping your dog occupied for awhile.
Price: $17.68
Pros:
- Deceptively tricky toy
- Easy to set up
Cons:
- Somewhat difficult to clean
- Particle board may yield to aggressive chewers
