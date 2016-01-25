10 Best Cat Condos: The Ultimate List (2018)

Cats are territorial animals, but they’re also companion creatures. What that often means for cat lovers is that if your cat loves you, it wants to associate with you and your smell. Your scent is on your furniture, so your cats want make it their territory by doing all kinds of destructive things to that very expensive couch you bought. They’re just trying to relate. They have no idea why you frown on their workout routine and don’t admire their handiwork.

Rather than have them declawed, which is super painful and traumatic for them, you just need to provide a place they can destroy. This place should preferably be somewhere close to the furniture you use most, or even as an alternative to your kitchen counter. By far the best solution for this is a dedicated cat tree just for them.

If you have a cat set on destroying your furniture, consider the top ten cat trees to give them their own place to enjoy:

1. BestPet 73 Inch Cat Play House Condo

If you want to maximize height and don’t have a lot to spend, start here. For less than $60, you get 73 vertical inches for your cats to claim as their own. That includes two houses, two ramps, and a variety of ledges on which to survey their kingdom. This isn’t the best-looking nor the most durable unit on the market, but this is a great starter unit to see if your cat goes for the whole condo idea. Once they’ve had their fun with this one, you can move onto more expensive options on our list.

Price: $49.99 to $59.99

Pros:

Good value

Very tall for optimal perching

Room for multiple cats

Cons:

Not the most robust of units

Especially destructive cats may require more durable upholstery

Some reviews complain of broken parts

2. Go Pet Club Cat Tree

For a more conventional option, try this Go Pet Club tree. It’s 52 inches high with a 19 inch square base, so it uses less of your floor space without sacrificing much in the way of play area. This is a good option for a medium-sized cat, though if you have two, they’ll have to share the single house. The platforms are made of compressed wood, so it’ll be light enough to move around. The coverings are fake fur and sisal again.

Price: $50.99 (68 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excellent price (as of this writing)

Easy to assemble

Five scratching posts

Cons:

Could be wobbly if improperly assembled

Not ideal for multiple cats

On the small side

3. America Phoenix Cat Condo

If those are too involved for you, try this very simple model. It won’t take up much floor space, but will still provide ample scratching area and a perch that’s off the ground and off your furniture. Ideal for training kittens not to claw the furniture. You can always upgrade to something larger later on if your cats love this one.

Price: $29.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Good starter tree

Compact

Cons:

Small play area

House on the floor level

4. Vesper Cat Furniture V-Base

If giving your cat somewhere to hang out and scratch cramps your sense of design too much, consider Vesper products. Admittedly more for the cat parents than the cats, these high-design cat condos feature posts that are entirely covered in rope for scratching. The sleeping pads are memory foam in case your cat needs that extra touch of luxury. For a bit more, you can get the V-Tower.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Much better looking than normal cat trees

Memory foam sleeping pads

Color options

Solid MDF construction

Cons:

Less cat-focused

Pieces may come chipped

Expensive

Odd smell when first opened

5. Armarkat 77 Inch Classic Cat Tree

Rather not in the spirit of Vesper at all, this towering cat fort will appease even the pickiest cats. As one of the reviews notes, it’s great for Bengals, so if you have a cat that loves to jump and absolutely must have the highest vantage, go with this. With two homes and three high perches, this tree is plenty big enough for multiple cats. It also features fleeced lining and plenty of scratching post space. It’ll also dominate your living room, so you must be a cat person to your core.

Price: $195.95

Pros:

Large enough for multiple cats

Lots of scratching space

Platforms made of plywood

Cons:

Expensive

May dominate your room

6. Furhaven Tiger Tough Cat Tree Furniture

If you liked the options of the Vesper, but were looking for a more traditional cat tree design, Furhaven’s Tiger Tough line almost certainly has something for you. Sizes range from medium to floor-to-ceiling, with various options for hanging toys, sleeping spots, and platforms. Some feature ladders or sisal-covered columns, while others have foraging boxes attached to the base. You could buy a couple of these and put them together for the ultimate cat playroom. Colors include blue, gray, brown, and cream, the availability of which is dependent on the model you choose.

Price: $24.99 – $80.00

Pros:

Wide range of colors and configurations

Options at all price points

Some designs feature two houses for multiple cats

Easy assembly

Cons:

Platform surfaces are fairly small

Larger cats may break some components

Some units may be missing minor hardware

7. FrontPet Customizable Modular Cat Condo

Available in two colors — blue and purple — this cat tower takes a completely different approach. Rather than using the standard column and platform construction, this uses a series of cubes that you can arrange any way you like. That gives you limitless options, which means you can reconfigure it every few months to keep your cat interested. Included in this package are the 109 pieces required to build it, as well as a cat hammock and a scratching pad. This isn’t necessarily useful as a dedicated scratching post, but it’s great as a place to lounge and play.

Price: $59.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Totally modular framework lets you design a custom cat tree

Sturdy construction

Comes with cat hammock and scratcher pad

Toys can be attached to the corner joints

Cons:

Toys not included

Cubes themselves not ideal for heavy scratchers

Setup may take longer to get exactly as you want it

Limited color options

8. Kitty City Steel Claw Castle Cat Furniture

Building on the construction philosophy of the last pick, we first featured Kitty City in our interactive cat toys post because of the modular, expandable nature. Since all the fittings and pole pieces are the same, you can set this up however you like, which again lets you change it from time to time.

Options for addition include an additional sleeper unit, starter kit, and fortress tower. There are sisal-covered columns and scratch mats, which is handy, because the fabric for the towers isn’t really made for scratching. That being said, this has all the bells and whistles the average cat tower does in a modular design.

Price: $116.99

Pros:

Modular assembly is easy to build and expand

Lots of toys and textures

Heavy duty ABS construction

Cons:

Thin fabric may not stand up to scratching

Poles may come loose (reviewers note that they could be glued)

No color options

9. The Refined Feline Lotus Cat Tower

The Vesper above isn’t the only modern cat condo designed to look like high-end furniture. This cat tower stands six feet tall and offers an elegant, understated place for your cat to lounge. Each of the three platforms are covered in berber carpet, which is augmented by a sisal scratch pad and a faux suede pillow. The large platform at the top is big enough for two cats to recline in, while a hideaway at the bottom offers another place to relax. Both finishes are dark wood tones. The company also makes a scratching post to match.

Price: $303.99 in espresso, $429.99 in mahogany

Pros:

High-end look

Sisal scratch pad and berber carpet on platforms

All wearing parts are replaceable

Six feet high

Cons:

Expensive

Shaky if not properly assembled

Holes are drilled slightly too large on some units

10. Trixie Pet Products Miguel Fold and Store Cat Tower

Most of these options are far too large for small spaces. If all you want is to give your cat some place safe to scratch and sleep, this ingenious solution should fit the bill. While it is fairly low to the ground, this tiny unit still offers hanging toys, a sisal scratch surface, a hammock, and a hideaway. When you don’t need it, it can be folded and stored in a closet easily. If you don’t require the folding part, you might consider the Trixie’s cylindrical tower.

Price: $46.28

Pros:

Folds up for easy storage when not in use

Perfect for small spaces

Includes all the basic needs for a cat tower

Removable cushion can be machine washed

Cons:

Not great for very large or multiple cats

Not a true cat tree in that it’s very short

Hammock prone to stretching

Cat hair clings to surfaces

