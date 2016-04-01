5 Best Dog Life Jackets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Spring and summer are right around the corner and that means visits to lakes, rivers, and the ocean for swimming or boating. If you’re an avid boater or paddler, you probably already have a life jacket for yourself and your kids. You might even have an extra for guests. Even at that, you might not have considered having one for the family dog.
Despite the fact that dogs are usually relatively strong swimmers, in any sufficiently deep body of water, it’s a risk you shouldn’t take. Dogs can sometimes get excited and leap off the side of a boat into the water. Life jackets are especially good for smaller dogs who might not be able swim back to shore.
With water weather fast approaching, consider our picks for the top five best dog life jackets to keep your pooch safe while boating:
What are the best dog life jackets?
- Guardian Gear Aquatic Dog Preserver | Check it out on Amazon – $21.99
- EzyDog Doggy Flotation Device | Check it out on Amazon – $42 to $62
- Vivaglory Dog Life Jacket | Check it out on Amazon – $12.99 to $29.99
- Outward Hound Kyjen Ripstop Dog Life Jacket | Check it out on Amazon – $12 to $27.98
- Paws Aboard Red Neoprene Life Jacket | Check it out on Amazon – $19.99 to $35.50
1. Guardian Gear Aquatic Dog Preserver – $21.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This model is a fairly straight-forward example that is an excellent starter choice. It features quick-lock clips around the belly, high-visibility material including reflective strips, a handle, and a leash attachment hook. It’s available in nine sizes from teacup to XXL and in both pink and orange.
Buy the Guardian Gear Aquatic Dog Preserver here.
2. EzyDog Doggy Flotation Device – $42 to $62
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This jacket is a higher performance model. It features the front float to keep your dog’s head above the water while they swim. The neoprene straps will comfortably provide support should you need to use the handle to life your dog out of the water. The design details are reflective, so your pup will be safe in low-light situations. It’s available in five sizes from extra small to extra large in three colors: red, yellow, and green camouflage.
Buy the EzyDog Doggy Flotation Device here.
3. Vivaglory Dog Life Jacket – $12.99 to $29.99
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
Available in five different colors, this jacket is cheaper than the last, but still offers a full compliment of features. The front float on this one is a flap that goes under your dog’s head to ensure it doesn’t sink below the water. Reviewers remarked on the high quality of the workmanship. It’s available in five sizes from extra small to extra large.
The available colors are blue, yellow, pink, camo blue, camo pink, extra reflective green, extra reflective orange, and extra reflective yellow.
Buy the Vivaglory Dog Life Jacket here.
4. Outward Hound Kyjen Ripstop Dog Life Jacket – $12 to $27.98
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
As of this writing, the small size of this life jacket was selling for an extreme deal. Even the medium size was below $20. For that price, you get a fully-featured dog life vest with yet another style of front float. It also uses bright colors and reflective details to increase visibility. The neoprene belly strap is adjustable.
Buy the Outward Hound Kyjen Ripstop Dog Life Jacket here.
5. Paws Aboard Red Neoprene Life Jacket – $19.99 to $35.50
|Pros:
|Cons:
|
|
This model falls in the middle of the road price-wise, but offers a fun design. The belly strap uses heavy-duty Velcro to comfortably secure it to your dog. The strap is made of a breathable mesh that allows for better draining than some other models. It’s also lower profile, so your dog won’t get fatigued while swimming with it. Comes in six sizes from extra-extra small to extra large.
Buy the Paws Aboard Red Neoprene Life Jacket here.
