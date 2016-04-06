Top 15 Best Dog Shampoo Brands 2018

With spring around the corner, it’s time to start preparing for that most quintessential springtime phenomenon: mud. And since it’s going to be warmer out, you’ll be venturing outside more often with your four-legged friends. Dogs are experts at finding mud even when they aren’t trying. Once they do, they’ll need a bath.

Dog shampoo comes in many varieties, and you may wish to change it up from wash to wash. Either for the benefits of a specific formula or just for a different scent, having a few different bottles on hand gives you options. Even if you just buy one of these options, you should be able to find the perfect one for your pup. Before you decide on a shampoo, make sure you pick out a few bath accessories to help you make the most of it.

Here’s our list of the top 15 best dog shampoos to help you keep your dog fresh and clean.

1. Isle of Dogs Everyday Silky Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs

A good all-purpose shampoo, this option is jasmine and vanilla scented. This is a mild formulation that features oatmeal and jojoba to produce a silky coat. Sulfate and paraben free, this is also the least expensive option on the list.

Price: $5.52 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. DVM Pharmaceuticals Hylyt Shampoo

Billed as soap free shampoo, this is meant as a very gentle option. With a focus on optimal pH balance, this is made to nourish flaky skin. If your dog suffers from flaking and scaling, this formula could help ease that potentially painful condition. Dogs can be allergic to soap, so this option can help breeds prone to skin ailments.

Price: $16.97

3. Burt’s Bees Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Everyone is familiar with Burt’s Bees as gentle, effective products for people. As it turns out, they make an excellent dog shampoo, as well. Colloidal oat flour helps to moisturize dry skin. Of course, being Burt’s Bees, this shampoo features honey to help give fur a high shine. As with all Burt’s Bees, this is a natural product.

Price: $11.29

4. Lovely Fresh I Love My Dog Shampoo

Just like Head & Shoulders, this high-quality shampoo has conditioner blended into it, saving you a step. Oatmeal and neem oil soothes sore skin, including bug bites, while also contributing to a thicker coat. This U.S.-made shampoo is soap, detergent, and alcohol free. Neem oil is also a natural insect repellent, so it will help drive off ticks and fleas in concert with flea collars and treatments.

Price: $14.95 (32 percent off MSRP)

5. Nature’s Miracle Supreme Odor Control Natural Oatmeal Shampoo & Conditioner

Nature’s Miracle is well-known as a pet odor neutralizer. Use this one for dogs with tough fur odor. This option is also soap free, and uses natural cocoa to clean and condition fur. This shampoo will give a long-lasting clean, with the added benefits of enhanced softness and reduced static.

Price: $10.25 (5 percent off MSRP)

6. Fifi & Fido Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

With oatmeal and aloe vera, this all-in-one dog shampoo promotes soothing and healing. Made of 100 percent natural ingredients, this is a will relax your dog while you wash them. Comes with a useful hand pump for ease of use.

Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

7. Honeydew Natural Pet Shampoo

This shampoo is scented with lavender and evening primrose, both of which contribute to moisturizing and deodorizing. The best part of this option is that it’s formulated to eliminate the smell of wet dog. With cheaper shampoos, dogs sometimes still smell like wet dog at the end of the bath, and this will help with that. The formula is also a natural flea repellent.

Price: $10.70 (71 percent off MSRP)

8. Cloud Star Buddy Wash

Made entirely with natural ingredients including lavender, mint, chamomile, coconut, aloe vera, tea tree oil, sage, and rosemary, this dog shampoo is gentle enough to use everyday, even on puppies. The lavender is a natural flea repellent, while tea tree oil cleanses irritants like pollen and flea bites. An excellent everyday shampoo.

Price: $12.51

9. Perfect Coat Natural Oatmeal Shampoo

If you have many dogs or wash frequently, you might want a larger bottle of shampoo. This one is a great value, giving you 64 ounces for the price of some much smaller bottles. This is an oatmeal-based formula with long-lasting French vanilla scent. You can even get a bottle pump so you don’t have to pour out of this large container.

Price: $20.35 (5 percent off MSRP)

10. Paw Choice Dry Dog Shampoo

Just like dry shampoo for humans, this foaming mousse dry dog shampoo saves you the trouble of having to actually give your dog a bath. Especially good for the time between baths, this product actually cleans your dog’s fur better and more easily than wipes. Safe for sensitive skin and for use with flea treatments and derived from coconut.

Price: $15.97 (36 percent off MSRP)

11. Paws & Pals Natural Dog-Shampoo & Conditioner

This shampoo made with oatmeal, aloe vera, and shea butter is the best seller on Amazon. It’s all natural and organic and adheres to the company’s vegan principles of being safe for all animals. Aloe, rosemary leaf extract, colloidal oatmeal, vitamin E, organic borage seed oil, and organic shea butter all work together in this formulation to restore luster to even matted and muddy coats. There are also argan oil and flea and tick formulations, if you prefer.

Price: $13.95 (83 percent off MSRP)

12. Skunk-Off Pet Shampoo

At least once in each dog’s life, they will have an encounter with a skunk. When that happens, you want something on hand to wash the odor of as soon as possible. I recommend having a bottle of this stuff on hand. The low price is handy, because the manufacturer suggests that using half the bottle is recommended for a skunking. This product has the added advantage of working on people and fabrics, as well. Better to grab it and have it ahead of time.

Price: $9.62 (20 percent off MSRP)

13. Earthbath All Natural Pet Shampoo

Another wildly popular product on Amazon, this shampoo maintains a 4.6 out of five rating even with over 1,300 customer reviews. Such high praise deserves a look. This is a vanilla and almond scented formula, and like the others, is gentle enough for dogs with sensitive skin and puppies.

Price: $9.49 (35 percent off MSRP)

14. Fieldworks Supply Company Moosh Dog Shampoo

For dogs with allergies or dermatitis, you might consider this offering. It combines argan and neem oils, which are known for their anti-bacterial and anti-fungal qualities, with bentonite clay, which can help pull irritants out of the coat as you clean your dog. These are rounded out with the soothing ingredients of shea butter and aloe vera, while everything in here is organic. This is a concentrated formula and the bottle neck has a low-flow opening so you only use exactly as much as you need.

Price: $14.49

15. Wahl 100% Natural No-Rinse Shampoo

Another waterless shampoo option, this one is ten dollars less than the one above. It’s still 100 percent natural, uses oatmeal to soothe the skin, and is scented with lavender and chamomile. A good option for between baths or for dogs that just don’t like water.

Price: $5.97 (15 percent off MSRP)

