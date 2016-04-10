10 Best Cat Beds: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Just like my favorite animal the chinchilla, cats are crepuscular creatures, meaning they’re most active around dawn and twilight.

This stems from their ancestry of being predators who hunt at night in search of prey (including rodents, which is what a chinchilla is). Because of this, cats tend to sleep an average of 15 hours a day, and sometimes as many as 20. A creature that does that much sleeping needs a comfortable place to catch those winks.

If you don’t want them sleeping on your furniture all the time, or you just want to treat your cat to its own comfortable sleeping quarters, you’ll need a cat bed. Cat beds come in a wide variety of styles, and you may need to try a couple to find the one your cat likes best. If you have a large house, consider getting a few of their favorite styles so they have a place to rest in more than one room.

To give your cat the best conditions for fitting in all those cat naps, consider our list of the ten best cat beds.

1. Twin Critters Handcrafted Cat Cave Bed

Made of high-quality, all-natural wool, this cat bed is more than just that. It can be used optionally as a little cat pocket or flattened and used as a mat. The wool allows the bed to stay toasty warm during the cold months and cool during the summer months. The wool also repels dirt and will stay cleaner than other materials. It’s a premium choice, to be sure.

Price: $64.88

Pros:

Made of high-quality wool

Positively reviewed

Cons:

Expensive

Should be hand-washed

2. Sunny Seat Cat Bed

This novel design allows your cat to enjoy all the benefits of sitting in the window without taking up any space on your furniture or windowsill. Installation is quick and easy, utilizing industrial grade suction cups that can hold up to 50 pounds. This is also a good solution for areas of the house where there is no furniture for your cat to perch on.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Doesn’t take up room on your floor

Cons:

Not the coziest option

Some buyers report that the suction cups fall off the window

3. K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat

Cats love warmth. It’s why they sleep in sun spots or next you at night in bed. This cat bed uses a very small amount of electricity (six watts) to help it quickly warm up to your cat’s temperature when they lay on it. It’s not quite a heating pad, but it works in a similar way. I’ve seen this in action and cats absolutely love it. Having a go-to warm spot any time of day is a surefire way to treat your cat.

Price: $18.74 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Electrically heated

Heater can be removed for washing

Cons:

Requires a nearby plug

Reviews complain that it doesn’t get warm (note: this is the intended function, it isn’t a heating pad)

4. Modern Chic Trellis Cat Bed

If your interior design requires a bit more class from your cat bed, consider this attractive option. Available in amber, brown, navy blue, spice, yellow, sea blue, and spa blue, there’s certain to be a color to match your decor. The microfiber is super comfortable, so your cat will be more likely to sleep here than on your furniture. The whole thing can be put into the wash when needed.

Price: $44.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nice design

Microtec material holds up to claws

Cons:

A little pricey for the lack of features

Cushion may be thin on some units

5. The Refined Feline Kitty Ball Bed

Sticking with the theme of fitting in with finer decor, this kitty ball bed is made to be furniture of its own. The dark espresso color will work best with dark woods. This has the added benefit of getting your cat’s bed off the floor. The poly rattan is made to be durable, so it’s less likely to look ratty when clawed. You can even get a matching cat tree.

Price: $80.49

Pros:

Lets your cat sleep up off the floor

Looks more like furniture than a cat bed

Cons:

Expensive

Color and rattan materials are limiting for decor matching

6. Best Friends by Sheri Pet Igloo

Covered cat beds provide a private space for your cat to relax without being bothered. This is a good, inexpensive option that uses super soft Sherpa fabric to provide a comfortable sleeping area for your cat. The bed insert is removable so it can be washed. It comes in beige, black, brown, fuchsia, pink, and teal to suit a variety of tastes.

Price: $22.42 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cozy, ultra soft fabric

Removable bed insert for washing

Cons:

Cheaper look

Susceptible to crushing if cats lay on top of it

7. K&H Manufacturing Hooded Lounge Sleeper

The second of our suite of covered beds (that don’t look like furniture) is a lounge style. It’s not quite as private, but it will provide some cover while your cat dozes. Available in tan, gray, and teal, the hood zips off for easy washing, while the pillow is also removable.

Price: $34.39

Pros:

Zip off hood cover

Removable pillows

Cons:

Thin padding

Hood sags on some units

8. Armarkat Cave Shape Cat Bed

Available in a variety of sizes, colors, and configurations, this cave-style bed has one features the other two lack: it has a skid-proof base, which will help keep it planted where you put it. Choose the size and shape that will best suit your cat and give them their own comfy hideaway.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Good price for a covered bed

Skid-free base

Cons:

Strong chemical smell may drive off some cats at first

Structure isn’t strong and may tip if cats lay against the side

9. K&H Manufacturing Amazin’ Kitty Pad

Like the Thermo-Kitty above, you can get this simple cat pad in a heated version. If you opt for the unheated version, though, this is by far the cheapest yet worthwhile cat bed we’ve seen. At the time of this writing, you can get a single one for under five dollars, with the multi-packs selling for even less per pad.

This pad is designed to trap fur and dander, which will keep it off your furniture and floor. This is one of the few cat beds we saw for less than ten dollars, and the rating is certainly good enough for the price.

Price: $4.42 for two pads

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Available in heated and standard versions

Cons:

Similar complaint about lack of warmth to the Thermo-Kitty

May be stiff at first

10. PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

This is a bit of an unorthodox choice. While not strictly speaking a cat bed, the manufacturer claims that cats will be drawn to lounging on it, and where a cat is comfortable lounging, they are usually comfortable sleeping. It has the added advantage of pulling double duty as a scratcher, and is large enough for multiple cats. Available in walnut brown, cloud white, and slate gray, it’s a popular option for any cat household.

Price: $44.95

Pros:

Dual purpose gives this unit extended usefulness

4.8 out of 5 star rating on Amazon with over 4,400 reviews

Cons:

Not at traditional cat bed

Might be considered overpriced

