Top 10 Best Dog Harnesses 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Walking is an essential part of dog ownership. Depending on the breed, your dog may need to be walked many miles every day in order to get the right amount of exercise and stimulation to fend off boredom and destructive activities. It’s also important for their health, of course. Some people get dogs specifically to motivate themselves to walk more.
Let’s face it, though: some dogs are nearly impossible to walk. Some pups are so strong, they’ll pull to the point of dragging you through town. Others wander all over the place, while some refuse to walk altogether. When walking your dog is a struggle, you’ll be much less likely to do it.
In this case, what you need is a dog harness. Rather than attaching to your dog’s collar, which both offers poor control and could injure your dog, harnesses offer more body coverage. Having more points of supportive contact reduces the risk of injury and allows you to more easily control a difficult walker.
If your dog is stubborn about walking, consider our list of the top ten best dog harnesses to make the experience better for both of you.
1. PetSafe Easy Walk Harness
Along with the Flexi leash I recommended in this post, this is my favorite option for walking my older 60 pound dog. He’s pretty docile compared to a lot of difficult dogs (including his adopted brothers), but there have been a few occasions where this has kept him out of harm’s way. This is a pretty standard harness with a back, chest, and belly strap, all of which are adjustable to insure a comfortable fit on your dog. To me, the key to this one is that the least attaches to the chest piece in the front, which gives the advantage of turning your dog around to face you, which will help them pay attention to your commands. It’s available in a number of sizes and colors, so there’s sure to be one for your dog.
Price: $17.95 (31 percent off MSRP)
Buy the PetSafe Easy Walk Harness here.
Pros:
- Multiple adjustment points for a proper fit
- Attaches in the front
- Belly strap is a different color so you can tell top from bottom
- Chest strap is well away from the throat to prevent injury
Cons:
- Sizing chart may not be accurate
- No padding
- Strap could rub off a small patch of fur under the shoulder
- Some reviews complain of failed plastic buckles
Find more PetSafe Easy Walk Harness information and reviews here.
2. Ruffwear Front Range Everyday Harness
This Ruffwear harness offers a slightly more deluxe experience than the Easy Walk. The chest piece of this one is padded, which will help offset heavy pulling and further avoid any injury to your dog. It has two attachment points — one in the front and an aluminum ring on the back. There are four adjustment points so you can dial it in perfectly. There are a range of sizes including XX-Small, X-Small, Small, Medium, and Large/X-Large, available in your choice of Alpenglow Pink, Blue Dusk, Meadow Green, Orange Poppy, Twilight Gray, or Wild Berry.
Price: $39.95
Buy the Ruffwear Front Range Everyday Harness here.
Pros:
- Padded
- Two attachment points
- No edges to dig into your dog
- Good for long treks
Cons:
- Nylon that holds the aluminum ring can fray
- Padding stiffness may mean your dog can walk out of it
- Some reviews complain of breaking pieces
- Sizing chart may not be accurate
Find more Ruffwear Front Range Everyday Harness information and reviews here.
3. Embark Active Dog Harness
Just launched this June, the Embark offers a direct competitor to the Ruffwear above. The Embark is a bit more padded and comes in a few bucks cheaper at full retail price (and was on sale at the time of this writing). It also upgrades slightly from the Ruffwear with the inclusion of a tough nylon handle at the top. There are fewer color and size options (small, medium, large, and extra large, in black, orange, or teal), but the range is sufficient to cover almost any dog.
The company sent me a unit to review with my rough-and-tumble husky mix. Following a significant and tricky adjustment session (be sure to follow the company’s guide), I was impressed at how easy it was to put on and take off. Since my husky is an all-pro puller, I was grateful for the control the harness allowed. There was one major drawback to the unit I received in that the D ring in the front was only partial, with a gap hidden within the fabric loop. The product description does clearly indicate not to rely on this attachment point for everyday use, but since I often use both attachment points to control my rowdy younger dogs, it wasn’t long before it bent and tore free. I emailed the company with this feedback and they let me know that version 2.0 of the harness, featuring an upgraded complete D ring and reinforced stitching on the attachment loop seen here, had already entered production and is due in stock in January.
Especially if you don’t have a need for both attachment points, don’t hesitate to try this otherwise excellent harness that can handle a highly energetic dog.
Price: $24.99 (31 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Embark Active Dog Harness here.
Pros:
- Easy to put on and remove
- Excellent control on leash and with durable lifting handle
- Well padded with solid stitching
- Responsive customer service
Cons:
- Tricky initial adjustment
- Version one used a D ring with a gap that bent and broke free easily (Version 2.0, out January 2018, fixes this issue)
- Not as many color variations as close competitor Ruffwear
- Requires careful measurement of dog dimensions
Find more Embark Active Dog Harness information and reviews here.
4. Blueberry Pet Step-in Harnesses
If your dog still needs to look fetching (get it?) at the dog park, consider this design. It comes in baby pink, green, blue, and orange and has a nice pattern that breaks up the utility of it a bit. As a bonus, this is a step-in harness, which will make it even easier to put on. There’s only one buckle across the back so putting it on is a breeze. It comes in small, medium, and large, which is a bit more restrictive than the sizing options of the other harnesses on this list.
Price: $15.99 (27 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Blueberry Pet Step-in Harnesses here.
Pros:
- Step-in design for ease of use
- Includes reflective stitching
- Accessory loop for tags and charms
- Fashionable
Cons:
- Not meant for smaller dogs
- Material is stiff
- Adjustments can be difficult
- Heavy
Find more Blueberry Pet Step-in Harnesses information and reviews here.
5. Dexdog Easy Walk Harness
Like the Blueberry Pet one above, this one focuses a bit more on color coordination than strictly function. Available in black, blue, green, pink, and turquoise in sizes from extra-extra-small to large, there are plenty of combinations to satisfy most dog owners. With its over the head design, it’s meant to be put on quickly. The straps on this one are much more flexible, so this should be a more comfortable option.
Price: $16.99
Buy the Dexdog Easy Walk Harness here.
Pros:
- Easy to put on
- Reflective stitching
- Light and comfortable
- One year satisfaction guarantee
Cons:
- No padding
- Only two adjustment points
- Leash connection point isn’t stitched into place
- Easily chewed
Find more Dexdog Easy Walk Harness information and reviews here.
6. Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Walking Harness
Kurgo makes some really excellent products for dogs. With clip points on both the back and the chest, their Tru-Fit harness is a solid choice for daily walks. Though it only comes in one color, it ranges in size from extra small to extra large. Unlike some of the others on this list, it’s also explictly designed to be used as a car restraint, as well. For a couple extra dollars, you can get the seatbelt loop meant to be used with the harness so you can keep your pupper as safe on the drive to the mountain as while hiking it.
Price: $12.99 – $25
Buy the Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Walking Harness here.
Pros:
- Made for walking and car restraint
- Five adjustment points
- Padded chest plate
- Lifetime warranty
Cons:
- No color options
- Material may stretch
- Some users reported issues with fraying
- Caribiner attachment may pop open at times
Find more Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Walking Harness information and reviews here.
7. Majestic Pet Dog Harness
If all you want is a simple harness that gets the job done, this Majestic Pet unit is the one for you. It’s essentially just a simple adjustable strap. No bells and whistles here, but also nothing too complicated to use. Dial it in and you’re ready to go. Comes in small, medium, and large in your choice of color: black, blue, burgundy, green, pink, purple, or red. This one comes with a matching leash, so you’ll have a set from day one.
Price: $19.99
Buy the Majestic Pet Dog Harness here.
Pros:
- Simple, straight forward design
- Relatively inexpensive
- Comes with 6 foot leash
- Easy to adjust
Cons:
- Easy chewed
- Some units arrive twisted
- No padding
- No added features
Find more Majestic Pet Dog Harness information and reviews here.
8. Unho Dog Body Harness
While some of the other harnesses on this list has some padding attached to the straps, this one has some straps attached to the padding. This is a totally padded harness meant to comfortably control more of your dog’s movements. To offset the coverage, this one is made with elastic webbing to allow freedom of movement. Your only color option is black and you’ll need to pay close attetion to the sizing since the chest strap isn’t adjustable. Still, it looks good as far as harnesses go.
Price: $17.99 – $21.99
Buy the Unho Dog Body Harness here.
Pros:
- Entirely padded
- Full control harness design
- Easy to put on
- Includes top handle
Cons:
- Chest strap not adjustable
- May be prone to tearing
- Easily chewed
- Fur sticks to mesh
Find more Unho Dog Body Harness information and reviews here.
9. Chai’s Choice Best Front Range Dog Harness
Combining the different design philosophies of the other harnesses on this list, this model features a padded chest and back plate connected with heavy duty straps. Leashes can be attached in the back or in the front. The “Truelove” buckles allow for four spots of adjustment. Available in sizes from extra small to extra large in black, green or orange. The latter two colors are especially good for visibility.
Price: $19 – $25
Buy the Chai’s Choice Best Front Range Dog Harness here.
Pros:
- Two leash attachment points
- Fully adjustable
- Reflective stitching
- Includes top handle
Cons:
- Thin straps may chafe underarms
- Some dogs may wriggle out
- Chest plate may actually encourage more pulling in some dogs
- Customer support may be lacking
Find more Chai’s Choice Best Front Range Dog Harness information and reviews here.
10. PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar
While not exactly a harness, we’d be remiss if we didn’t suggest the Gentle Leader for your pull-happy puppy. Long the standard for correcting improper leash behavior, this harness works by controlling just your dog’s head. Dog trainers recommend that in order to really control your dog’s behavior, you need to control where they’re looking and being led. This is available in five sizes and eight colors, and PetSafe sells nylon leashes to match. If none of the body harnesses work for your dog, consider this tried-and-true option.
Price: $14.95 – $19.99
Buy the PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar here.
Pros:
- Very effective for limiting pulling
- Padded nose loop
- Precise head control
- Good training model
Cons:
- Not a traditional harness
- Other people may mistake this for a muzzle and think your dog is hostile
- Requires a training period
- Snout clip may break
Find more PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar information and reviews here.
I am sorry ray5809, but I disagree that it is only a marketing trick. Even regular collars can cause serious neck injuries, choking and eye strain. Dogs have very a very similar neck structure to us, but only have a little fur extra. One can not judge how much pain a dog can have until one puts a collar on themselves and pulls. Overall, harnesses are a more humane option.
It so sad the way advertisers play guilt trips and use every trick in the book. Of course you love your pet. You want the best for your best friend.
Advertisers know this and lie and trick you into buying something you do not need.
I am blind and use a guide dog. She is my best friend. As far as collars all you need is a regular collar, and a choke chain. The regular collar holds the ID and shot records and is used when you have to leave them on a chain. For walking use the choke collar. Despite what the advertisers tell you. A chill collar does not choke your dog and most of all it is not cruel. Every guide dog uses a choke collar for walking along with the harness. Try using one for a week. Run your hand under the collar. You will not find any sores or brushing. You will have trouble removing it for baths. My dog tries to keep it on. She wants it back on fast. If your dogs misbehaves or pulls you, just give a light snap. This does not hurt your dog. It just gets there attention. The abuse happens when you attach a chain and leave and when your dog is pulling, you just hold the leash and let her pull you. This chocked and hurs your dog. When she starts to pull, just a quick light snap as you say no. This gets her attention with out hurting your best friend. Soon she will stop pulling and jumping up. A good choke collar costs 2 dollars and lasts 20 years. The new improved organic cruelty free collars cost $30 and up, and last from 1 to 2 years. Ask your vet or the humane center and ask if the new age collar is better then a choke chain. Unless they are trying to sell a new age collar. Next time you need a new collar, get a choke chain. Use it for 2 weeks. Watch how your dog behaves and look for any sore or bruising. See if your dog is happy and does she behave better on your walks. You the extra money for a new toy and some treats.
Important lesson, the advertisers goal is to convince you to buy something high priced that you do not need or want. Think about the Blue Buffalo dog food. Are they selling it for your dog or for you to show that your dog is special and nothing is to good for your best friend. After watching the commercial do you feel guilty?
Unfortunately, choke chains DO NOT work on dogs that are heavy pullers. Heavy pullers are far from being service dogs for the blind. The chain may cause damage to the trachea during constant pulling and many dogs have tenacious temperaments and do not respond to a quick snap (which is the correct way to use a choke chain) Consequently, these type of dogs need a head halter or a front leader harness. Service dogs for for the blind are chosen for mild temperament and come already leash trained. While walking/working on leash they just need a slight reminder of their former training In that case, a quick snap from the chain may be very effective. I am just an average, yet very dog experienced, citizen. I do not sell anything. I have had and fostered many types of dogs from small to large. some dogs are a dream to walk or teach/rehab to leash training. Others are quite the chore to rehab especially if they are grown adult dogs. I hope that this helps. I do not recommend any particular harness or collar as it is dependent upon the situation.