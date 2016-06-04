Top 10 Best Dog Harnesses 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Walking is an essential part of dog ownership. Depending on the breed, your dog may need to be walked many miles every day in order to get the right amount of exercise and stimulation to fend off boredom and destructive activities. It’s also important for their health, of course. Some people get dogs specifically to motivate themselves to walk more.

Let’s face it, though: some dogs are nearly impossible to walk. Some pups are so strong, they’ll pull to the point of dragging you through town. Others wander all over the place, while some refuse to walk altogether. When walking your dog is a struggle, you’ll be much less likely to do it.

In this case, what you need is a dog harness. Rather than attaching to your dog’s collar, which both offers poor control and could injure your dog, harnesses offer more body coverage. Having more points of supportive contact reduces the risk of injury and allows you to more easily control a difficult walker.

If your dog is stubborn about walking, consider our list of the top ten best dog harnesses to make the experience better for both of you.

1. PetSafe Easy Walk Harness

Along with the Flexi leash I recommended in this post, this is my favorite option for walking my older 60 pound dog. He’s pretty docile compared to a lot of difficult dogs (including his adopted brothers), but there have been a few occasions where this has kept him out of harm’s way. This is a pretty standard harness with a back, chest, and belly strap, all of which are adjustable to insure a comfortable fit on your dog. To me, the key to this one is that the least attaches to the chest piece in the front, which gives the advantage of turning your dog around to face you, which will help them pay attention to your commands. It’s available in a number of sizes and colors, so there’s sure to be one for your dog.

Price: $17.95 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multiple adjustment points for a proper fit

Attaches in the front

Belly strap is a different color so you can tell top from bottom

Chest strap is well away from the throat to prevent injury

Cons:

Sizing chart may not be accurate

No padding

Strap could rub off a small patch of fur under the shoulder

Some reviews complain of failed plastic buckles

2. Ruffwear Front Range Everyday Harness

This Ruffwear harness offers a slightly more deluxe experience than the Easy Walk. The chest piece of this one is padded, which will help offset heavy pulling and further avoid any injury to your dog. It has two attachment points — one in the front and an aluminum ring on the back. There are four adjustment points so you can dial it in perfectly. There are a range of sizes including XX-Small, X-Small, Small, Medium, and Large/X-Large, available in your choice of Alpenglow Pink, Blue Dusk, Meadow Green, Orange Poppy, Twilight Gray, or Wild Berry.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Padded

Two attachment points

No edges to dig into your dog

Good for long treks

Cons:

Nylon that holds the aluminum ring can fray

Padding stiffness may mean your dog can walk out of it

Some reviews complain of breaking pieces

Sizing chart may not be accurate

3. Embark Active Dog Harness

Just launched this June, the Embark offers a direct competitor to the Ruffwear above. The Embark is a bit more padded and comes in a few bucks cheaper at full retail price (and was on sale at the time of this writing). It also upgrades slightly from the Ruffwear with the inclusion of a tough nylon handle at the top. There are fewer color and size options (small, medium, large, and extra large, in black, orange, or teal), but the range is sufficient to cover almost any dog.

The company sent me a unit to review with my rough-and-tumble husky mix. Following a significant and tricky adjustment session (be sure to follow the company’s guide), I was impressed at how easy it was to put on and take off. Since my husky is an all-pro puller, I was grateful for the control the harness allowed. There was one major drawback to the unit I received in that the D ring in the front was only partial, with a gap hidden within the fabric loop. The product description does clearly indicate not to rely on this attachment point for everyday use, but since I often use both attachment points to control my rowdy younger dogs, it wasn’t long before it bent and tore free. I emailed the company with this feedback and they let me know that version 2.0 of the harness, featuring an upgraded complete D ring and reinforced stitching on the attachment loop seen here, had already entered production and is due in stock in January.

Especially if you don’t have a need for both attachment points, don’t hesitate to try this otherwise excellent harness that can handle a highly energetic dog.

Price: $24.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy to put on and remove

Excellent control on leash and with durable lifting handle

Well padded with solid stitching

Responsive customer service

Cons:

Tricky initial adjustment

Version one used a D ring with a gap that bent and broke free easily (Version 2.0, out January 2018, fixes this issue)

Not as many color variations as close competitor Ruffwear

Requires careful measurement of dog dimensions

4. Blueberry Pet Step-in Harnesses

If your dog still needs to look fetching (get it?) at the dog park, consider this design. It comes in baby pink, green, blue, and orange and has a nice pattern that breaks up the utility of it a bit. As a bonus, this is a step-in harness, which will make it even easier to put on. There’s only one buckle across the back so putting it on is a breeze. It comes in small, medium, and large, which is a bit more restrictive than the sizing options of the other harnesses on this list.

Price: $15.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Step-in design for ease of use

Includes reflective stitching

Accessory loop for tags and charms

Fashionable

Cons:

Not meant for smaller dogs

Material is stiff

Adjustments can be difficult

Heavy

5. Dexdog Easy Walk Harness

Like the Blueberry Pet one above, this one focuses a bit more on color coordination than strictly function. Available in black, blue, green, pink, and turquoise in sizes from extra-extra-small to large, there are plenty of combinations to satisfy most dog owners. With its over the head design, it’s meant to be put on quickly. The straps on this one are much more flexible, so this should be a more comfortable option.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Easy to put on

Reflective stitching

Light and comfortable

One year satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

No padding

Only two adjustment points

Leash connection point isn’t stitched into place

Easily chewed

6. Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Walking Harness

Kurgo makes some really excellent products for dogs. With clip points on both the back and the chest, their Tru-Fit harness is a solid choice for daily walks. Though it only comes in one color, it ranges in size from extra small to extra large. Unlike some of the others on this list, it’s also explictly designed to be used as a car restraint, as well. For a couple extra dollars, you can get the seatbelt loop meant to be used with the harness so you can keep your pupper as safe on the drive to the mountain as while hiking it.

Price: $12.99 – $25

Pros:

Made for walking and car restraint

Five adjustment points

Padded chest plate

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

No color options

Material may stretch

Some users reported issues with fraying

Caribiner attachment may pop open at times

7. Majestic Pet Dog Harness

If all you want is a simple harness that gets the job done, this Majestic Pet unit is the one for you. It’s essentially just a simple adjustable strap. No bells and whistles here, but also nothing too complicated to use. Dial it in and you’re ready to go. Comes in small, medium, and large in your choice of color: black, blue, burgundy, green, pink, purple, or red. This one comes with a matching leash, so you’ll have a set from day one.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Simple, straight forward design

Relatively inexpensive

Comes with 6 foot leash

Easy to adjust

Cons:

Easy chewed

Some units arrive twisted

No padding

No added features

8. Unho Dog Body Harness

While some of the other harnesses on this list has some padding attached to the straps, this one has some straps attached to the padding. This is a totally padded harness meant to comfortably control more of your dog’s movements. To offset the coverage, this one is made with elastic webbing to allow freedom of movement. Your only color option is black and you’ll need to pay close attetion to the sizing since the chest strap isn’t adjustable. Still, it looks good as far as harnesses go.

Price: $17.99 – $21.99

Pros:

Entirely padded

Full control harness design

Easy to put on

Includes top handle

Cons:

Chest strap not adjustable

May be prone to tearing

Easily chewed

Fur sticks to mesh

9. Chai’s Choice Best Front Range Dog Harness

Combining the different design philosophies of the other harnesses on this list, this model features a padded chest and back plate connected with heavy duty straps. Leashes can be attached in the back or in the front. The “Truelove” buckles allow for four spots of adjustment. Available in sizes from extra small to extra large in black, green or orange. The latter two colors are especially good for visibility.

Price: $19 – $25

Pros:

Two leash attachment points

Fully adjustable

Reflective stitching

Includes top handle

Cons:

Thin straps may chafe underarms

Some dogs may wriggle out

Chest plate may actually encourage more pulling in some dogs

Customer support may be lacking

10. PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar

While not exactly a harness, we’d be remiss if we didn’t suggest the Gentle Leader for your pull-happy puppy. Long the standard for correcting improper leash behavior, this harness works by controlling just your dog’s head. Dog trainers recommend that in order to really control your dog’s behavior, you need to control where they’re looking and being led. This is available in five sizes and eight colors, and PetSafe sells nylon leashes to match. If none of the body harnesses work for your dog, consider this tried-and-true option.

Price: $14.95 – $19.99

Pros:

Very effective for limiting pulling

Padded nose loop

Precise head control

Good training model

Cons:

Not a traditional harness

Other people may mistake this for a muzzle and think your dog is hostile

Requires a training period

Snout clip may break

