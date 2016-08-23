11 Best Car Seats for Dogs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

For the most part, dogs love car rides. They love seeing new places, sticking their head out the window, and just generally tagging along with you wherever you go. Most dogs have an inexhaustible sense of adventure and there’s no better promise of adventure than the car.

Sometimes, though, car rides can be traumatic. Especially for small dogs, who don’t always feel secure in the car. Depending on your ride, they might not be able to see out the window, so the car is really just a loud, terrifying room they’re subjected to until you arrive at your destination.

Fortunately for those dogs, dog car seats allow them to ride safely in comfort. They also boost small dogs up enough so they can see out the window, while keeping them in one place so they don’t jump all over you while you drive. While larger dogs usually do a okay with hammocks and seat covers, the car seat is the way to go for smaller pups.

If your dog hates the car, consider our list of the best car seats for dogs to make rides more comfortable for them and you.

1. Kurgo Skybox Dog Booster Seat

This Kurgo unit is designed for elevation. Latching to the headrest in either the front or the back seat, this is meant to lift your dog well off the seat bottom for maximum height. The exterior is waterproof, while the liner is removable and machine washable. When not in use, the metal-supported structure can be folded down for storage. This is a bit on the smaller side, but can still support a relatively weighty pup.

Price: $53.99

Pros:

Side storage pockets

Dogs up to 25 pounds

Reversible and washable liner

Collapsible for easy storage

Cons:

Dog may get tangled in the harness hook

No color options

Tricky installation means some users found that it constantly tilts

Harness clip problematic for some

2. American Kennel Club Pet Booster Seat

For less than one-third the price of the one above, you can try this very simple dog car seat. It offers a single zippered pouch in the front, as well as a memory foam cushion, which is covered in synthetic lamb’s wool. Like the one above, this will sit high off the seat, giving your dog the best view. It’s also available in at least three colors (black, gray, and red), with a fourth possibly available (tan was not available at the time of this writing). Though it says it’s good for 20 pound dogs, this is a very small unit, so we’d keep it to ten pounds or less.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy to clean

Dogs up to 20 pounds

Folds for easy storage

Cons:

Very small — weight limit may be optimistic

Plastic clips on the cheap side

Difficult to level

Not much bottom support

3. K&H Manufacturing Bucket Booster Pet Seat

If you don’t like the idea of your dog being suspended off the seat, consider this booster-style option. It comes in two sizes — 16 inches square or 18 inches by 13 inches by 16 inches — and sits directly on the seat, removing the worry about your dog being too heavy. Obviously, you can’t put a 60-pound lab in it, but for small dogs of almost any breed, this should do the job.

The back is contoured to fit snugly in most cars, and the interior is lined with quilted fleece for maximum comfort. The opening at the front makes it easy for your dog to get in and out. You can choose from gray or tan in both sizes. The included security leashes give you a place to attach your dog’s harness during travel. A solid option that should serve a wider range of dogs than the first two.

Price: $48.99 – 80.96 (19-52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in two sizes and two colors

Washable cover

Includes one or two adjustable leashes

Weight not as much of a concern

Cons:

Not collapsible

May not boost very small dogs quite enough

Chewing dogs may eat through straps

Seatbelt attachment could be sturdier

4. Snoozer Lookout II Pet Car Seat

If you’re looking for something with a bit of a higher-end design, the Lookout II might be the one for you. Available in a number of colors from blue to gray to hot pink, you can also get different textures like quilted and denim. The inside is lined with synthetic lamb’s wool sherpa for comfort, and the front flap hides a slide-out storage tray.

This is also among the larger booster seats at 28 inches by 22 inches, and an overall height of 15 inches. (The smaller version measures 15 inches by 19 inches, while the medium size measures 22 inches by 19 inches.) It’s definitely pricier than the others, but if you have two dogs or a medium-sized breed, this might be the one for you.

Price: $136.59

Pros:

High-end option

Plush sherpa lining

Variety of fabric options

Storage tray

Cons:

Expensive

Takes up a lot of seat

Some reviewers comment that the build quality doesn’t match price

Not as soft as it appears

5. Pet Gear Bucket Seat Booster

Perhaps the soft-sided seats aren’t inspiring enough confidence. This plastic-framed booster should help you rest a bit easier. The rugged construction is more akin to a child’s car seat, and will keep your dog safe and secure. The overall height of this one is a bit shorter, so pick this if safety is the ultimate goal over having your dog be able to look out the window.

You have two sizes to choose from with this model — a larger one with interior dimensions of 20 inches by 17 inches, and a smaller one with interior dimensions of 16 inches by 12 inches. Both are brown plastic, but you can choose between chocolate swirl or jaguar print liners.

Price: $78.34 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rugged plastic frame

Installs easily

Available in two sizes

Four included tethers

Cons:

Limited color options

Sides of the seat are hard

Not particularly elegant-looking

Shorter than other options

6. ASPCA Booster Car Seat for Dogs

Taking after the AKC model above, this ASPCA-branded version can be had for just a bit less, depending on what color you choose. Speaking of colors, you can choose from black, gray with orange trim, and light gray with teal trim. The bottom pad can be removed for cleaning, while the whole seat can be folded down when not in use for storage. Another cheap and cheerful option worth considering, especially for docile toy breeds.

Price: $14.99 to $17.99 (up to 17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable straps

Folds down for storing or keeping in the car

Built-in leash for safety

Memory foam cushion and back pad

Cons:

Sits at an odd angle depending on the vehicle

Only suitable for small dogs

Some quality control issues

Relatively thin fabric

7. Petsfit Booster Seat

Available in two sizes, this is a nicely-designed option. The key to this model is that the inner liner is reversible. One side is smooth and light-colored for warm days, while the other side is dark and fluffier to keep especially smaller dogs warm on cold days. The larger version is good for the back seat and measures 29 inches long by 16 inches wide, while the smaller version measures 15 inches by 16 inches.

If you have a toy breed, you might use the smaller version even in the back seat. On the other hand, the larger size will work for dogs up to 45 pounds.

Price: $49.99 to $95.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in front seat and back seat sizes

Reversible lining offers light and dark sides for warm and cold days

Pockets for toys and treats

Leash tether

Cons:

Pricey

Not as padded as other options

Potentially confusing installation instructions

Backseat version may be too large

8. Solvit Tagalong Pet Booster Seat

This Solvit model is available in three different sizes, each sporting the neutral plaid design. The large size fits dogs up to 18 pounds, extra large fits up to 25 pounds, and jumbo fits up to 30 pounds. The tether that attaches to the vehicle has been tested to withstand up to 2,000 pounds of force, keeping the seat firmly in place. The rigid internal structure reinforces this safety and keeps your pup in the seat.

Price: $39.95 to $69.95

Pros:

Nine inch lift from the seat

Installs without the need for a headrest strap

Removable liner for washing

Warranty

Cons:

Somewhat pricey

Doesn’t collapse for storage

Potentially difficult assembly and installation

May need to go up a size from expected

9. Pettom Pet Car Seat Carrier

The charm of this car seat is that it’s dual-function: it easily converts into a carrier upon arriving at your destination. Though there isn’t much in the way of booster height here, you can keep your pup safely contained for an entire journey and simply lift the whole thing out once you arrive. There’s a tether inside to keep them in place, and you can also zip it closed. A solid, low-profile, multi-use option.

Price: $39.59 to $42.99 (14 to 21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Doubles as a carrier

Side entrance for easy access

Folds flat for storage

Available in two sizes aimed at small breeds

Cons:

Not quite as structurally robust as other options

Some dogs may not be able to see over the sides

Some quality control issues

Installation instructions could be vague or missing

10. PupSaver Original Dog Car Seat

If safety is your number one concern, you may consider this novel option. Taking a cue from baby car seats, this is meant to be installed facing backwards. That limits your pup’s view of the road, but significantly increases the safety. In a collision, the clamshell style frame will keep your dog safely in place. Additionally, you can use this in the front seat where the frame will deflect an airbag deployment that could otherwise seriously injure your dog.

The company has more recently released the AirPupSaver 45, which will hold a dog up to 45 pounds, improves the tethering system, and includes its own dog-sized airbag that will provide more cushion during an accident.

Price: $149.95

Pros:

Backward facing for safety

Crash-test rated

Durable, comfortable seat pad

Can be used in the front seat to protect from airbag deployment

Cons:

Pricey

Doesn’t give your dog a chance to view the scenery

Tricky installation

Won’t work for everyone

11. Devoted Doggy Deluxe Dog Booster Car Seat

Our last option is aimed at the small dog crowd. They advertise that this will fit a dog up to 20 pounds, but for the most part, this is really made for toy breeds. It measures 14 inches long by 12 inches wide by seven inches deep, so be sure to measure your pup before you spring for this. That said, it features a study metal construction that can fold down when not in use. The two-strap system is easy to deploy and the included tether will ensure your dog stays put during the journey. If you just want something simple to contain your small dog and let them see as you drive, this is a good and inexpensive option.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Collapsible metal frame construction

Easy installation

Zippered storage pocket and safety tether

Plush lining

Cons:

Only for dogs 20 pounds and under

Some find this too small even for the specified size

Positioning depends on the angle of the seat back in some cars

Straps are slightly flimsy

