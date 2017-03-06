12 Best Cat Treats: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

We love to pamper our animals. Anything that shows them we love them and appreciate their presence in our lives. Sometimes, this means toys or just an extended petting session. As humans, though, we associate treats with being rewarded, so we sometimes like to give our animals treats, too.

While dog treats tend to be used more productively as a training device, cat treats don’t necessarily have that same function. Some cats can certainly be trained, no question, but it’s just not quite as common. Treats for cats are just to spend a few moments connecting with them, or to incentivize play. For example, the PetSafe SlimCat Food Dispenser that we included on our interactive cat toys post would make an excellent way to treat your cat while getting them to play.

Additionally, cat treats can be used as a peace offering after putting your cat through something they hate. If your cat hates riding in a car, give them a few treats when the ride is over. Same goes for nail trimmings, baths, or any other experience your cat would rather avoid. This way, you don’t give them too many treats in the course of a normal week.

Saving the treats for special occasions is especially wise, since vets say that treats should make up no more than ten percent of your kitty’s caloric intake. Studies show that over half of the cats in the U.S. are overweight, and an overweight cat should get no calorie-loaded treats at all. For them, pet grass and catnip — both included on our list — is best. On the other hand, cat treats can come with other benefits, such as hairball control or dental cleaning, and we’ve included options for those, too.

To give your cat a taste of something indulgent every once in awhile, here’s our list of the best cat treats.

1. Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Vital Cat Treats

You’ll see a few freeze-dried options on this list because they’re a great way of giving your cat an all-natural treat that doesn’t include a bunch of unnecessary ingredients. The process also ensures that all the nutrients are intact and usable by your cat. I especially think feeding your cat little fish is a fun way to deliver treats.

If you don’t agree, you can also choose ahi tuna, chicken breast, chicken giblets, or salmon instead. All are made in the U.S and have no fillers or grains.

Price: $4.49 for 0.5 ounces — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

Ingredient (Minnows):

Minnows

2. PureBites Shrimp for Cats

If you want to go the simple route, PureBites treats are made from only one (or sometimes two) dried ingredients. The treats, in this case shrimp, are freeze dried raw which helps to capture much of the aroma that is appealing to cats. Each shrimp only has a single calorie, which means you could use them to motivate an overweight cat to play without adding much to their intake for the day.

Aside from shrimp, you can get chicken, whitefish, salmon, turkey, duck, chicken & duck, and beef liver.

Price: $3.99 for 15 grams

Ingredient (Shrimp):

Dried wild-caught shrimp

3. Get Naked Urinary Health Crunchy Treats for Cats

As I mentioned, cat treats can often have another benefit to make them potentially useful in small doses as a supplement. This particular crunchy treat includes cranberry juice concentrate to help combat urinary tract infections. According to this post on Cleveland Clinic’s website, cranberries haven’t been definitively proven to help, but the leading theory right now is that a compound in them may possibly prevent bacteria from finding a home on the bladder wall.

The nice thing is, since the side effects are virtually non-existent, it can’t hurt to try it if your cat frequently suffers from UTIs. In addition, these crunchy treats are good for cleaning teeth even if they aren’t needed for the cranberry part. If you browse more Get Naked treats, you’ll find treats for other uses, too.

Price: $3.89 for 2.5 ounces (22 percent off MSRP) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Original):

Chicken

Chickpeas

Yellow pea

Lentils

Vegetable glycerin

Natural chicken flavor

4. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Cat Treats

This Blue Buffalo option is a straight-forward moist treat, with an emphasis on using real meat. They’re grain free for cats with sensitivities to wheat and corn, using potatoes instead as the filler. This gives them for a decent amount of carbohydrates, so you’d want to look elsewhere for treats for diabetic cats.

For your average, healthy weight cat, though, these make an excellent option that isn’t ultimately too far off from a formula for cat food. Flavors include Chicken and Turkey, Chicken and Salmon, Chicken and Trout, and Chicken and Duck.

Price: $2.99 for 2 ounces (40 percent off MSRP)

First Six Ingredients (Chicken and Turkey):

Deboned chicken

Deboned turkey

Potatoes

Vegetable glycerin

Gelatin

Natural flavor

5. SmartyKat Sweet Greens Cat Grass Kit

Speaking of diabetic cats, an option you could consider for an animal with that kind of issue is cat grass. Cat grass is low calorie, but gives them something to chew on outside of their daily allowance of food.

I discussed a similar strategy in my post about chinchillas, wherein the same product — oat grass — can be used as a treat without subjecting them to unnecessary ingredients. These are organic oat grass seeds in a container for planting. Simply water once and in a few days, you’ll have a fresh bed of sprouts to give to your cat.

Price: $2.97 (26 percent off MSRP) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

Ingredient:

Organic oat grass (in seed form to be grown at home)

6. Kong Premium All Natural Catnip for Cats & Kittens

In that same article about chinchillas, I mentioned how I will give mine willow sticks to chew on in lieu of treats. The sticks keep them occupied and don’t add anything to their caloric intake. Similarly for cats, catnip is a very good treat in that it can induce activity or even relaxation without being a high-calorie treat that could exacerbate weight issues.

Kong’s nip is North American grown and is billed as the highest potency available. Even better, unlike a traditional treat, you can give your cat a little of this every single day without negatively impacting their health. If you wanted, you can also go upmarket with the catnip and try the Tabby James Premium Organic Catnip grown in the Pacific Northwest.

Price: $3.67 for one ounce (61 percent off MSRP)

Ingredient:

Dried catnip

7. Halo Liv-a-Littles Natural Treats for Dogs and Cats

Similar to the PureBites above, these treats are freeze dried pieces of meat in toothsome morsels. These are a bit larger than the PureBites pieces that are flaky in texture. They’re on the harder side, so this might give your cat something to chew on for a few minutes, too. Rabbit and Lamb Liver flavors are also available.

Price: $7.39 for 2.2 ounces (43 percent off MSRP) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

Ingredients (Chicken Breast):

Chicken

Water

Sodium phosphate

Salt

Carrageenan

8. Wellness Kittles Crunchy Natural Grain Free Cat Treats

As I discussed in my dry cat food post, Wellness was the brand I fed my cat. For awhile, I fed my dog Wellness, too. Their foods focus on all natural ingredients and these treats are no different.

Aside from the first six ingredients listed below, all that’s left in this recipe are cranberries, blueberries, chicken fat, flaxseed, oil, and rosemary and green tea extract. They’re grain free and less than two calories per treat, which are crunchy in texture to aid in teeth cleaning. Flavors for these made-in-the-U.S. treats include salmon, chicken, duck, tuna, turkey, and whitefish.

Price: $2.99 for 2 ounces (39 percent off MSRP) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Salmon & Cranberries):

Salmon

Peas

Potatoes

Chickpeas

Chicken meal

Whitefish meal

9. Feline Greenies Dental Cat Treats

If clean teeth are the priority for you when giving treats to your cat, it’s hard to overlook the Greenies brand. I occasionally give the canine versions to my dogs to clean their teeth and they go crazy for them. To be totally fair to the other items on this list, they’re far from grain free and include plenty of filler ingredients. These would not be a good choice for overweight or diabetic cats, but for the average household feline, are just fine in moderation.

Flavors of these dental chews include catnip, beef, chicken, chicken & salmon, ocean fish, salmon, and tuna in packages of 2.5 ounces, three ounces, 5.5 ounces, or 12 ounces. They also have a hairball control treat and, of course, their Pill Pockets.

Price: $7.14 for 12 ounces (35 percent off MSRP) — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Original):

Chicken meal

Wheat

Brown rice

Corn gluten meal

Poultry fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols)

Oat fiber

10. Whole Life Pet Freeze Dried Chicken Breast Treats for Cats

These freeze-dried, single-ingredient treats are on the higher end of the scale, using farm-to-table relationships within the U.S. to create grain free morsels. These are small batch treats, which allows them to safety check every bite that goes out. The chicken is human grade, which really just means that there are no by-products or meals used, and the product starts out as something you might recognize from the supermarket case.

In addition to chicken, you can also get salmon and turkey.

Price: $14.97 for four ounces (6 percent off MSRP)

Ingredient:

Chicken

11. Orijen Original Freeze-Dried Cat Treats

Orijen makes some of the highest-quality pet food on the market. They feature meat-focused recipes that are all made in the U.S., often employing freeze-dried ingredients. We included something similar to this on our best dog training treats post because this line is well loved by pets and are a good alternative to treats with unnecessary ingredients.

In addition to this original formula, you can get a lamb recipe, Tundra, Six Fish, and regional varieties.

Price: $7.60 for 1.25 ounces

First Six Ingredients (Original):

Chicken liver

Turkey liver

Chicken

Turkey

Monkfish

Mixed tocopherols

12. Pounce Cat Treats

Technically speaking and a lot like the Greenies above, these treats really don’t fit in with the rest of this list when thinking about the best cat treats, so consider this something of an honorable mention. Still, there’s almost a nostalgia factor here. I know Pounce was the first cat treat I ever gave my cats growing up, and even though they aren’t exactly the best for them, cats do tend to love them and the ingredients aren’t so bad when you consider these should be given sparely.

Additionally, they’re cheap. A lot of the other treats on this list get pretty pricey for the size of the container. There are volume pricing options with these so you get pretty good value. Choose from chicken, tuna, and seafood medley. There are definitely some unnecessary ingredients in here, but given infrequently, there should be no problem.

Price: $11.40 for nine ounces — eligible for Subscribe & Save via Amazon

First Six Ingredients (Chicken):

Wheat flour

Animal digest

Corn gluten meal

Beef

Water

Chicken by-product meal

Of course, treats don’t form the basis of your cat’s diet. For that, you’ll want to consider our list of the top ten best dry cat food brands or best wet food brands for cats.

